Can't Pick A Mining Stock? Take A Look At PICK Instead

If investors are willing to accept this level of concentration and are content with an inconsistent and relatively low distribution yield, this fund may be worth a look.

In a recent article, I discussed how the potential for increasing inflation over the medium to long term, coupled with the possibility of demand shocks due to the growth of demand in global markets, could lead to a sudden rise in the price of non-precious metals such as copper, nickel, and iron. During the commodities boom of the mid- to late-2000s, prices of these metals doubled or even tripled.

One fund which investors can use to gain exposure to the non-precious metals sector is the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK). The purpose of this fund is to track an index of "global equities of companies primarily engaged in mining, extraction or production of diversified metals, excluding gold and silver." The fund has been up and running since 2012 and has managed to accumulate a solid base of $625 million worth of assets under management. In exchange for its services iShares charges a 0.39% expense ratio, well within reasonable bounds given the specialized nature of the fund.

Taking a look under the hood of PICK's portfolio reveals a phenomenon that is all-too common within the world of exchange-traded products: an overwhelming portion of PICK's portfolio is concentrated within its top 10 holdings. Two companies in particular comprise almost a fourth of PICK: BHP Billiton (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO). These two companies are multi-billion dollar international mining conglomerates which specialize in a wide range of non-precious metals. As such, I believe that the large proportion of the portfolio devoted to these two companies does not make the fund inappropriate for an investor seeking broad exposure to non-precious metals.

After BHP, Rio, and British metals trading giant Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY), the portfolio is largely comprised of various steelmakers, including Vale (VALE), Nucor (NUE), and ArcelorMittal (MT). Anglo American PLC and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) also make appearances among the fund's top holdings. Investors desiring exposure to more exotic non-precious metals such as lithium or cobalt, however, may be disappointed in PICK's allocations to companies that focus on these metals - companies such as Nemaska Lithium, Inc. (OTCQX:NMKEF) and Lithium Americas Corp (OTC:LAC) make up a vanishingly small proportion of the fund, and Albemarle (ALB) is absent from the fund's disclosed holdings entirely.

As a global fund, many of PICK's holdings are domiciled in foreign countries. Fund heavyweights BHP Billition and Rio Tinto cause the United Kingdom and Australia to carry the largest country weights in the fund, with the United States, Japan, and Brazil rounding out the top 5 by dint of PICK's extensive sprinkling of steel-related companies within its holdings.

Source: Fund Website

At its current price, PICK's total 2017 distributions of 83.5 cents for a unit equates to a current yield of around 2.4%. While this yield does compare favorably to that of the S&P 500 (about 1.9%), the lack of a clear direction in the fund's distributions makes it a dubiously reliable source of income for dividend (or distribution) growth investors.

PICK Dividend data by YCharts

At the same time, however, PICK's overweightings in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto - both stocks which have a long history of paying dividends - may cause the fund's distributions to grow in the medium term, if Rio and BHP can continue to "bounce back" from the nightmare conditions of 2015-2016 which caused both companies to significantly reduce their dividends.

RIO Dividend data by YCharts

Closing Thoughts

The non-precious metals sector has the potential to perform very well if inflation exceeds current expectations and/or if the current period of global economic growth continues. In particular, if an economic pickup in the developed world as well as a swelling middle class in emerging markets can fuel demand for manufactured goods, a return to the commodity boom years of 2004-2008 may not be out of the question. The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF offers investors exposure to the world's largest publicly-traded producers of industrial metals. Although the portfolio is concentrated in a few of its top holdings, a small purchase of PICK at current levels could serve as a 2.4%-yielding call option on the intensification of the current global economic expansion.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.