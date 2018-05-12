Venture Capital Deals Of The Week: E-Trade Competitor Hits $5.6B Valuation

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Free stock trading: E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) competitor Robinhood raised $363M in a Series D round that brought valuation up to $5.6B. DST Global led with participation from Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia, and Capital G (NASDAQ:GOOG). Total fundraising now totals $539M.

The free stock trading app claims 4M users and says it has passed $150B in transaction volume. A million users waitlisted to join the new Robinhood Crypto product. The company also has Robinhood Gold, which offers additional paid services beyond basic trades.

Datacenter OS: T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) participated in a $125M Series D round for Mesosphere, creator of a datacenter OS. The round brought total funding up to nearly $250M. T. Rowe co-led with Koch Disruptive Technologies with participation from ZWC Ventures, Disruptive Technology Advisers, Andreessen Horowitz, and Two Sigma Ventures, to name a few.

Mesosphere’s core DC/OS tech provides datacenter management resources that increase efficiency by treating the whole datacenter as one resource pool. Mesosphere wants to use the funding to move into more markets. The company has 300 employees and 125 customers and has a $50M revenue run rate. Mesosphere hopes to move into more international markets including Europe, the Middle East, and China while increasing its channel presence.

Competition: VMware (NYSE:VMW) has similar products and the base DC/OS operating system is open source.

Restaurant management: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) invested $63M in a Series D1 round for Meiweibuyongdeng, a Chinese app for managing restaurant bookings. The round values the startup at $631M.

Meiweibuyongdeng has partnerships with 100K restaurants across more than 200 cities throughout China. Meiweibuyongdeng (“no need to wait for delicious food” in Chinese) plans to open its first shared kitchen next month in Shanghai. Customers can order food from within a half mile of the kitchen and can opt to share the ordered food for a combination of social networking and dining. The startup also wants to acquire and invest in restaurant supply chains and hardware companies in the smart catering vertical.

ADHD treatment: Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) venture capital arm participated in a $55M Series C round in Akili Interactive, creator of a prescription video game treatment for ADHD. Temasek led the round with participation from Baillie Gifford and Merck KGaA.

Akili recently posted positive data from a pivotal clinical trial for therapeutic game AKL-T01. Randomized participants played the game for four weeks and performed better on an attention score than those who played a nontherapeutic control game. Akili will file for FDA clearance in the coming months and then plans to market the game as a standalone treatment for kids and adolescents with ADHD.

Competition: Digital medicine is a newer but growing field. Pear Therapeutics received regulatory approval last year to sell its mobile treatment app in the US, but that app was for substance-use disorder, not ADHD.

Enterprise AI: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Capital led a $20M Series A round in Gamalon, which uses natural language processing to help companies interpret customer communications. Other participants included .406 Ventures, Omidyar Technology, Boston Seed Capital, Felicis Ventures, and Rivas Capital. Total funding now amounts to $32M.

Gamalon’s newest tool is called Idea Studio and automatically builds learning trees to help enterprise users find answers or developers create a more customized learning tree faster. Gamalon currently has 23 employees and six large customers including Avaya.