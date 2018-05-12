Dropbox: A Necessary Cooldown

Dropbox (DBX), the popular file-sharing platform, has just reported its first quarter of earnings as a public company, a major milestone for any new IPO. The first earnings release typically sets the bar and has a lot of sway over a company's trading momentum - unfortunately for Dropbox, despite a beat across virtually every metric in its Q1 release, shares pulled back slightly the day after releasing results to close down 2%.

DBX data by YCharts

Of course, we have to take this loss into context. Dropbox went public at a mere $21 per share, meaning early IPO investors have made nearly 50% in the two months since the public offering. Shares have vacillated between the high $20s and mid-$30s since the IPO, but in my opinion, Dropbox was long overdue for a small pullback.

When a high-profile company like Dropbox beats earnings by as much as it did in Q1, we have to wonder why shares reacted negatively. The most likely answer is valuation - Dropbox has been trading at a heavy premium to the software industry since going public, and the selloff represents some air going out of the bubble - buy the rumor, sell the news. As the hype and glamour from Dropbox's highly visible IPO begins to lose its afterglow, the stock will likely descend into a more "normalized" valuation.

A quick check on where Dropbox is currently trading: at its current post-earnings share price of $31.25, the company has a market cap of $13.76 billion. After netting out the $846 million of cash on the company's balance sheet (most of which was derived from IPO proceeds and the subsequent private placement of $100 million in shares to Salesforce (CRM)), Dropbox has an enterprise value of $12.91 billion.

Dropbox has just released its outlook for FY18. The company is guiding to $1.343 to $1.345 billion in revenues for the year (we have to note, this is an extremely tight range to guide to). This is above consensus expectations of $1.33 billion, but only represents 21% y/y growth at the midpoint. Dropbox's current enterprise value implies an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 9.61x, an extremely steep multiple for a company slated to grow only in the low 20% range. It's true that Dropbox's primary valuation comp, Box (BOX), has soared in the past month ever since a late April bullish call from the famed Sohn investment conference. But even after Box's massive rise, it still trades at just under 6x forward revenues - a stark discount to Dropbox. Dropbox's other non-storage peers in the SaaS industry that are growing at similar 20-30% rates also tend to trade between 6-7x forward revenues.

Longer term, Dropbox is still a solid choice - the company has amassed a huge stable of customers and is also one of the biggest free cash flow generators in the SaaS sector. But at its current valuation, the stock needs a cooldown. Wait for a better entry point before going long.

Q1 download: growth beats estimates, but FCF declines

Here's a look at Dropbox's results for the first quarter:

Figure 1. Dropbox Q1 results

Source: Dropbox investor relations

The company grew its top line by 28% y/y to $316.3 million, at the exact same growth rate at which the company exited Q4 - a hugely bullish sign. Despite Dropbox's scale, it hasn't shown any meaningful deceleration yet - though if we are to believe its 21% y/y growth forecast for FY18, that deceleration may come in the back half of this year. For the current quarter, Wall Street was only expecting $308.7 million from Dropbox's first earnings release, or +25% y/y - giving Dropbox a respectable three-point lead over consensus expectations.

A lot of Dropbox's key metrics surprised to the upside as well. The company ended the quarter with 11.5 million paying users, up 24% y/y from 9.3 million in the prior year. That's a huge base of users - Box has just under 100k paying customers, but we do have to remember that a lot of Dropbox's user base comes from regular consumers. Dropbox's enterprise business still trails in comparison to Box, whose recent additions in AI features give it a leg up on the product side as well. Despite having a less lucrative customer base, though, Dropbox still reported greater ARPU of $114.30 in the quarter (put another way, the average Dropbox customer generates just under $10 a month for the company), up from $110.79 the prior year.

That's where the easy comparisons in Box's quarter ends. The fact that Dropbox went public in Q1 and incurred a huge boatload of stock-based comp charges makes the company's GAAP results difficult to interpret. GAAP operating margin, for example, widened its losses by more than 10x to $463.7 million, much deeper than -$33.1 million in the prior-year Q1. A lot of this loss, however, was due to the recognition of RSU grants that now have a paper value.

As such, we'll lean on Dropbox's pro forma metrics to assess its performance. Pro forma gross margins grew about 10% to 74.2% in the quarter, up from 63.5% - a huge stride. Note that this figure excludes about 12% of stock-based comp. Pro forma operating margin, too, rose to a positive 10.9%, up from 2.2% in 1Q17. This isn't surprising - at least on a pro forma basis that excludes stock comp, Dropbox has always boasted of its profitability. Though stock comp does represent real dilution, the earnings charge is accounting-based and doesn't impact the company's actual cash results. Further illustrating the strength on the profitability side, Dropbox's pro forma EPS of $0.08 beat analysts' expectations of $0.02.

The one cash metric that failed to impress, however, was Dropbox's very own trademark - free cash flow. Dropbox's huge FCF margins are one of the key bullish drivers behind the stock. This quarter, due to higher capex (which is likely a one-off occurrence), FCF declined -8% y/y to $51.9 million, representing an FCF margin of 16% (lower than the 28% FCF in FY17 that Dropbox is known for).

Figure 2. Dropbox FCF

Source: Dropbox investor relations

Hopefully, however, as Dropbox's OCF remained flat and as the company continues to scale and achieve cost efficiencies, the company can continue to expand its free cash flows and avoid the fluctuations seen this quarter.

Key takeaways

In spite of strong results on every front except free cash flow, there is justification for the drop-off in Dropbox shares. While the company beat earnings, the beat wasn't quite that large to accommodate Dropbox's monstrous valuation, which prior to earnings was approaching a double-digit revenue multiple.

With Dropbox's lockup expiration still looming in the September horizon, investors are rightly backing away from Dropbox at its elevated valuation. The company remains a solid business with much better profitability margins than the standard SaaS company, but investors are paying dearly in valuation terms for this perceived quality. Wait for the pullback to round off before entering into a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.