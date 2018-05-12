Funko: Quietly Continues To Outperform

This is the third consecutive earnings beat for Funko, a perfect record for the three times it has reported earnings.

Those who laughed at Funko's (FNKO) oddball IPO are slowly now having the joke turned on them. The small-cap maker of Pop! figurines, featuring licensed pop-culture icons such as characters from Stranger Things and Star Wars, has quietly been rebounding from its post-IPO lows. The company has also just reported Q1 earnings, the third time it's released earnings since going public and the third consecutive earnings beat - a testament both to how low expectations are for this company and how solid the underlying business actually is.

Overseas growth contributed to a large y/y jump in revenues, and gross margin improvements also helped to turn Funko's losses last year into a small net income this quarter. Granted, the few million in profits Funko generated this quarter is still a very minimal number, but it's a great start for a small-cap company with just a ~$200 million market cap and a very small niche. In relation to its valuation, Funko is one of the most underrated recent IPOs there is.

FNKO data by YCharts

Shares have gained steadily this year. As seen in the lifetime chart above, Funko dropped not long after its November IPO to January lows around $6, and shares have gained around 50% since. Still, however, Funko is below its IPO price of $12.

Note that, as listed on the NASDAQ website, Funko's lockup expiration has come and gone on May 1. Rather than see the usual volatility around lockup expiration time, Funko shares have sailed higher in May. Typically, recent IPOs going through the lockup expiration month suffer a lot of selling pressure - but for Funko, which is still trading at ~25% lower than its IPO valuation, it's only clear skies ahead.

Funko's recent rally is supported by the strength of its results. Analysts seem to have a rosier opinion on the stock, with an EPS estimate of $0.63 for the year, according to Yahoo Finance. This puts Funko's forward P/E at 15.1x, a fairly cheap multiple for a company that has flipped from a net loss in 1Q17 to a profit in 1Q18.

Of course, there's a great degree of risk in Funko shares, as in any small-cap stock. Funko's very consumer-oriented business also exposes it to a possibly uneven trajectory of results, if the company turns out to be a fad and can't sustain its growth. However, at the current low valuation (market cap of $219 million and enterprise value of $446 million), Funko's risk-reward profile looks appealing.

Here's a look at Funko's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Funko Q1 results

Source: Funko investor relations

Revenues in the quarter grew 39% y/y to $137.2 million, way ahead of consensus expectations of $122.6 million, or +24% y/y growth. A fifteen-point spread over Wall Street's expectations is certainly difficult for any company to replicate. It's worth noting that last quarter, observers had expected even less of Funko - to which the company delivered equally strong results. In Q4, Funko grew revenues by 28% y/y against consensus expectations of just 10% y/y growth. Note also that Funko greatly accelerated revenue growth by 10 points from its exiting Q4 run rate, an exceedingly difficult achievement as Q4 tends to be Funko's strongest due to the holiday period.

A large portion of Funko's growth above expectations can be credited to international growth. In Q3 of last year, Funko completed a small acquisition of a UK company, helping its push overseas. In looking at the company's breakout of domestic versus international revenues, we can see Funko's huge success overseas, with international revenues growing 114% y/y to $48.4 million. Though still only about a third of Funko's revenues, the international strength will be critical as growth in the U.S. market saturates.

Figure 2. Funko international growth

Source: Funko investor relations

Funko also achieved spectacular results on the bottom-line front during the quarter. Most notable is the fact that Funko achieved a 210 bps improvement in its gross margin to 37.4%. As a collectibles manufacturer with low-ish gross margins, a 210 bps improvement translates into large upside for the bottom line. Funko also disclosed that this quarter's cost of revenues included $1.8 million of costs related to shipments to the now-bankrupt Toys 'R' Us, for which it recognized zero revenues (as any billings are unlikely to be collectible). If we were to add back $1.8 million in costs (representing what Funko would have been able to achieve in a normalized quarter without a one-off issue like Toys 'R' Us), Funko would have achieved a gross margin of 38.7%, another 130 bps of improvement over the prior quarter.

Regardless, even Funko's gross margin on an as-reported basis, along with the accelerated top-line growth, helped operating income multiply to $7.2 million, representing a 5% operating margin - up significantly from $1.4 million and a 1% operating margin in 1Q17. Net income also turned to positive $2.2 million, up from -$5.6 million in the year-ago quarter, and pro forma EPS of $0.03 beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.03 for the quarter.

Funko's adjusted EBITDA, the primary profit metric for the company, grew 29% y/y to $17.5 million. Notice also that the addbacks in 1Q18 are also a lot less tangled than last year (a chief criticism in Funko's IPO were its accounting tactics in its pro forma metrics), presenting a much cleaner picture in the current year.

Figure 3. Funko adjusted EBITDA

Source: Funko investor relations

Note one small thing, however. Funko carries a substantial amount of debt relative to its EBITDA - it ended Q1 with $233.6 million in debt and paid $5.9 million in interest, which implies an approximate annual interest rate of 10%. The new Trump tax bill limits interest deductions to just 30% of standard EBITDA, and this quarter, Funko's interest payments represented 33% of EBITDA.

This implies that Funko's debt load, under the new tax code, is slightly non-optimal. Continued growth in the company's EBITDA will be key to making sure it can deduct the entirety of its interest payments.

Key takeaways

Defying the low bar set by Wall Street, Funko has yet again proven to investors that it has the potential to become an exciting growth stock. Also unlike other small-cap IPOs, Funko is actually turning a small profit, whereas the expectation for most recent IPOs is that they burn gobs and gobs of cash.

Funko certainly has its risks - a consumer cyclical company with a limited proven track record, and a relatively high debt load - but the company's recent earnings strength and superior international growth also make the company attractive. This is likely a company that will be able to recover its $12 IPO price at some point this calendar year, and I'd use the earnings strength (to which there was a small, but limited positive reaction) to build a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FNKO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.