AES Tiete's (AESAY) CEO Italo Freitas on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AES Tiete SA ADR (OTCPK:AESAY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018

Executives

Julian Nebreda – President and Director

Italo Freitas – Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of Executive Board

Clarissa Sadock – Director Vice President-Inventor Relations and Member of Executive Board

Analysts

Kaique Vasconcellos – Safra

Marcelo Sá – UBS

Thiago Silva – Santander

Gustavo Miele – Itaú BBA

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Conference Call of AES Tietê Energia. In this conference, we will discuss the results of the first quarter 2018 of the company.

The IR department of AES Tietê Energia also informs that the release and the presentation are already available in the company's website at ri.aestiete.com.br.

The presentation, which will be followed by slides that can visualize the webcast transmission will be made by the Chief Executive of the group, Mr. Julian Nebreda; and the Director, President of the company Mr. Italo Freitas; and by the Vice President and Investor Relations Officer, Ms. Clarissa Sadock.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Julian Nebreda.

Julian Nebreda

Good morning, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be here again to talk about another quarter of Tietê AES Energia.

Today with me is Italo Freitas, Chief Executive Officer of the company; Clarissa Sadock, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations as well as other officers of the company and our Investor Relations team.

We will begin on Slide 2. Our presentation shows the main drivers of value generation improvement results for the company in the year 2018. At the top of the construction of the new AES Tietê, we have growth and diversification where we highlight the strategy of incorporation of renewable assets.

We continue to make progress on our target of at least 50% of EBITDA by 2020 from non-hydraulic sources with long-term contracts. In 2017, we have made advancements in executing this plan reaching one-third of the expected results for this year. We continue to evaluate several acquisition opportunities always with disciplined capital allocation process and focus on generating value for our shareholders.

In this quarter, we have advanced in the construction of 300 megawatts of solar parks. The Guaimbê Solar Complex is in the final stages of construction and we estimate that it will start to contribute to the company’s results in July. We have already started the works in Boa Hora. We have developed and constructing the solar Red Water. The synergy between these two parks ensures the construction of the Água Vermelha Solar Park under very advantageous conditions and ensures the anticipation of its entry into operations.

Those developments has new products and services with new technology is also a reality of the company, which has been providing results and day-by-day will have increased role in the company.

At the beginning of the quarter, we closed an important partnership in distribution of generation that will allow the implementation of 5 megawatts of installed capacity for the construction of the pharmacy chain at Araujo. This process is a project as a first step in this line of business that has been growing exponentially in the Brazilian energy market. We are pioneers in the studies on feasibility of the use of batteries in Brazil taking advantage of AES expertise, which has over 10 years of experience in use of solar technology worldwide.

Moving on to the pillar of portfolio management. In 2018, we have seen results from our efforts to tailor our organization to seek business opportunities that optimize our margin and expand the increase of products and services that we offer. We have implemented a seasonality strategy to stabilize our revenues shifting a part of our physical guarantee through the months of dry season due to the expected increase in the prices of the market.

Another value creation plan was the decontamination of the energy of Alto Sertão II in the surplus and deficit compensation mechanism known as MCSD, which was sold at price of 60% above than stipulated in the original agreement. Additionally, looking to the medium term, we have increased the contracting level of our portfolio with emphasis of the sale of 120 megawatts of energy with supply from 2019 to 2022.

Finally, in operational excellence our efforts are focused on recovering the availability of the Alto Sertão II Wind Project and Italo will provide more details later on. The improvements and availability of the park has allowed the project to maintain almost equal it’s level of production, if we compare it to the same quarter of 2017 despite the significant reduction of wind.

As you can see, 2018 will be a year of many challenges, but also of many achievements for AES Tietê. We have already started the period by showing a new form of management leveraging the synergies of our portfolio in order to boost results, mitigate our results and reaffirm the commitment to create value for our shareholders.

We are going on to Slide 3. We move on with a – or our energies are having 50% activities with non-hydraulic sources. As I mentioned shortly, we have already accomplished about 1/3 of the target with the recent acquisition of about 700 megawatts in assets. We are evaluating several acquisition opportunities that will bring attractive results for the AES Tietê portfolio. Current market opportunities give us confidence that we will meet our growth target by 2020.

We continue to focus our efforts on projects that offer opportunities so we can enjoy our operational excellence at AES Tietê and AES global. An opportunity that is supplementary to the generation of sources and long-term contracts and that contributes to the mitigation of the hydrological risk and volatility of our results.

All our acquisitions take into account the continuity in improvement of the company’s structure and ensure that all projects strictly comply with our financial allocation objective. It’s worth noting that in line with the restructuring of AES Brazil, Tietê today has a management, which is a 100% devoted to the management of all the company’s business fronts. This new structure enables speediness in decision-making and focus on strategy to generate value, and of course, to our shareholders as well.

On Slide 5. The growth strategy presented in the previous slide also contributed significantly to our commitment to expand in the state of São Paulo the three solar projects acquired in 2017 make up almost 80% of our commitment to the state. This increased our installed capacity in the state by 300 megawatts. The estimated investment is BRL 1.3 billion. We are advancing, and we are fully equipped to meet this goal.

On Slide 6, we present in detail the development of the projects, which I mentioned quickly in the first slide. The Guaimbê Solar Park today show progress of over 94% in the works. It’s within the schedule and the budget. This is a project, which is being built by Cobra do Brasil and the expectation is that the work will be completed in the coming weeks. After that, we will carry out final test, with the expectation that as of July Guaimbê will begin to contribute to the company’s results.

Boa Hora solar complex, also within the schedule and the expected budget. The works began in the first quarter. All the equipment was contracted and the substation earth works is completed and the team at the solar complex is fully mobilized.

AGV Solar complex, taking advantage of the synergy from the beginning of the works and the proximity with Boa Hora. The negotiation with supplier to purchase equipment have already been completed. And this reaffirms our commitments regarding the commercial startup of the complex in the middle of 2019.

Now I’ll give the floor to Italo Freitas, Freitas who will comment on portfolio management strategy. Italo?

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Julian. Good morning, everyone. Beginning on Slide 8, we present the summary of the wind speed and the outflows in the last three years as wind source in the last call when we discussed our results. Our growth strategy aims to ensure the mitigation of hydrological risk on different fronts. One of which is the complementarity of the sources. When we compare the graphs, we can see that there is a negative correlation between the sources. The improvement of the SIN, which is integrated energy influenced by the higher rainfall volume, which is reflected directly in the lower wind speed in Alto Sertão II.

On Slide 9, we can see what our main strategic plans for each of the generation sources that make up our portfolio. As mentioned by Julian, in 2018, we will have clear plans and clear objectives, where we have two important front, the management of the portfolio and the sale of energy at more attractive prices in a timely manner.

Starting with the water source. You can say that we adopted the new seasonal strategy aimed at optimizing the commercial margin against the hydrological risk seeking lower volatility of results throughout the year. This strategy shifted approximately 109 megawatts on average from the first quarter 2018 to the dry period with less rainfall and a higher LDP.

For wind power source, we decontracted in 2018 approximately 54 megawatts of energy of our Alto Sertão II. This decontracting guarantees an additional revenues during the year coming from the increase of the price of this energy originally sold at BRL 146 megawatt hour and that we can sell in the encouraged markets at a price of approximately BRL 250 per megawatt hour. Through those two strategies we have been able to benefit from market opportunities that optimize our results and address the hydrological risk. Having our 100% dedicated business intelligence area dedicated to the constant study and monitoring of the market, simply fundamental to promote success in implementing this strategy.

On Slide 10, we highlight our commercial efforts in relation to the increase in the level of medium-term contracting. When compared to the level disclosed in the fourth quarter 2017, we can observe a significant increase in the contracting level of our portfolio, especially as of 2021, which had a contracted energy volume growth of 16%. Part of this energy was sold through an auction held by the company in the first quarter 2018.

To give a little bit more color, during the first quarter of 2018 an average of 51 megawatt – average megawatts were contracted with supply of 2019 and 2020, and the 70 megawatt – average megawatt with the supply in 2021 and 2022. Our business strategy consists of seeking a better composition for the management of hydrological risks and better contracting prices in the free environment. Since 2017, this has been improving and adding value to the company. This more flexible portfolio structure allows us to reduce volatility against hydrological as well as the market prices. The chart below shows the contracting level of the company’s portfolio from 2018 to 2022 and the average price for the respective years.

On Slide 12, we have more a detailed view of the evolution of the operational performance of the wind complex Alto Sertão II, which became part of the company’s portfolio in August 2017, completing eight months under our management. It’s important to remember that wind generation varies according to the wind speed of the region where the wind farm is located. For the parks located in the Northeast region, the seasonality curve is weaker. In the first half of the year, resuming force from the month of June, this effect is reflected directly in the park’s revenue. After the incorporation of Alto Sertão II, we started the rich process and the revision of the annual maintenance plan with our supplier – the OEM supplier in order to increase efficiency of the park and minimize the losses with forced stop.

On this front, we can see an improvement indicator, the EFOF shown on the left, which moved from 9.6% to 5.6% at the end of the first quarter 2018 and to 2.9% at the end of April. In addition to the better conditions that we negotiated with the supplier, the composition of spare parts inventory and implementation of park monitoring system ensure that the maintenance is carried out more quickly and more efficiently.

As a result of all these actions, and the indicator that may create headways was the number of wind turbines out of operation due to the lack of important components. By August 2017, we had 14 unavailable wind generators. By the end of the first quarter 2018, this number has already fallen to 2. And today we have no machine stopped due to this type of problem. Our team continues to focus on reducing these indicators and improving the quality of preventive maintenance of the park in order to avoid the long stops and negative impact on the results.

Continuing to centralize the operation of our assets also in 2018, we’ll have the transfer of all the monitoring and operation complex to COGE, our operation center, which is centralized in order to ensure faster responses to the problems that we detect in our park.

I now turn the floor to Clarissa Sadock, who will discuss the financial results of the company.

Clarissa Sadock

Thank you, Italo. Good morning, everyone. On Slide 14, we presented the net revenue of the company and the OpEX of the company for the first quarter 2018. Net revenue was 7% higher due to the entrance of Alto Sertão II wind farm. The result was BRL 12 million better-than-we-expected due to the changeover that we made with the agreements that we made to free market agreements. At the same time Alto Sertão II was 100% contracted in the regulated market. It’s only valid for 2018.

It’s important to highlight that the strategy for 2018 moved BRL 55 million of hydrological assets to the dry period of the year. Therefore, we managed to make the company in comfortable position along the year. On the slide, we also show the costs of then operating expenses for the period and compare to the same quarter of last year, we can see that costs increased. However, we had a structure which was very different from the current one. In the first quarter 2017, we have not grown and we did not have a team, which is 100% focused on AES Tietê. Comparing in the costs of the first quarter 2017, we can now observe that there is a drop in the cost of the purchase of energy and we see the maintenance in the other costs.

On Slide 15, we can see that EBITDA and the net income of the company. EBITDA in the first quarter 2018, amounted to BRL 259 million in line with the results for the same period last year. The main contribution to EBITDA was the operation Alto Sertão II, which contributed with BRL 33 million.

The net income amounted to BRL 33 million, a variation of 37% when compared to the first quarter last year. These are the main drivers for this variation in the income. First, is the maintenance of the EBITDA since part of the asset the BRL 50 million that I mentioned, were moved to the dry period. Second point is the increase of the debt so that we could pace up the growth of the company, make changes to the capital structure and lastly, the depreciation of the assets of Alto Sertão II I, which were part of our portfolio in August last-year. In relation to the dividends we have distribution of BRL 69 million, a payout of 126%. We’d like to reinforce as we always do, our commitment link the growth of the company, the maintenance of the distribution of the [indiscernible]

Now moving on to Slide 16. We show our planning capacity in relation to the company’s indebtedness. Our strategy is to guarantee and optimize the capital structure, a fundamental structure, especially in this moment when we’re growing. As a consequence of our structured capital, we have the reduction of the average term of the debt have moved from 2.5 years to 4.6 years. Our net debt ended the quarter at BRL 2.2 billion, if we haven’t grown this debt would have been reduced by half. And it would amount to BRL 350 million. On the slide, we show the amortization schedule year-on-year, where we can see that no important debt will mature in 2018 and 2019.

I’ll turn the call – I’d like to turn the call back to Julian for his final comments.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Clarissa. Just to wrap up, I will go over the highlights that have been addressed in this presentation.

We have in the growth front, the developments of the solar projects, especially Guaimbê, which reached 94% of its completed project status with a contribution to the company’s results for July of this year. Our commercial strategy reflects our ability to anticipate market trends acting in the seasonalization of the physical guarantee of hydro source and in the sale of energy from wind sources at prices higher than the original regulated contracts.

In operational highlights, we continued our efforts to recover Alto Sertão II, which had 14 wind turbines unavailable when we purchased it, and today they are in full operation. This shows our excellence in terms of maintenance of the park focused on increasing efficiency, minimizing losses and generating results. In this quarter, Alto Sertão II has contributed with BRL 33 million to the consolidated EBITDA. Finally, in this quarter, we announced the distribution of BRL 69 million in dividend representing a payout of 126%.

Therefore, I hereby close our presentation for the first quarter of 2018. And once again, I thank you all for attending, for your interest in the company and for following us in one more call. We will now have the question-and-answer session. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Kaique Vasconcellos from Safra.

Kaique Vasconcellos

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the call. I would like some more information on the allocation strategy. You said you have allocated 109 average megawatts in the dry season. Just so – was this stronger in the first quarter? Was it lower in the other one? Do we expect lower a allocation in the first? Could you provide more information on this in terms of the projections for the following quarter?

Julian Nebreda

Very good Kaique, Italo can talk more about this.

Italo Freitas

Hi, Kaique. This is Italo. Seasonality, as we – as you know, as we inform to the government, it’s previous – based on previous year. The idea was to bring more energy to the dry season, which will begin now in the second quarter and third. What did we do? We took part of this energy. We have 109 average megawatts and we brought this to this period, which is dryer. Why? Because, obviously, we will enter the dry season with an increased likelihood of an increase in the PLD, and the system will, of course, become more stressed in this period. Therefore, in order to avoid the risk of being exposed in this dry season, our strategy was to bring this 109 forward through our internal projection based on what our team thought.

Kaique Vasconcellos

Okay. So then I can assume that from May to July and August, that you allocated more?

Italo Freitas

Yes. Yes.

Kaique Vasconcellos

Okay, it’s clear. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Marcelo Sá from UBS.

Julian Nebreda

Hi, Marcelo. Thank you for…

Marcelo Sá

This is Marcelo. What is the outlook for the auction? In the last one it was very low. The price you were not part of it? You had wind energy under 70 megawatts and solar under 120 megawatts. And you said that in your presentation that you have a target of having 50% of EBITDA on non-hydro sources. I would like to understand how you intend or plan to arrive at this rate? And when we look at your balance sheet, how would it be possible to add this amount to the EBITDA without having a follow on? Do you think of doing a follow on? What could you say about this?

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Marcelo. Concerning the target for 2020, our basic view is that we will attain – we’ll reach 2020 with acquisition and acquisitions in projects that like Alto Sertão II, or projects which are more mature such as the Cobra one that we acquired a year ago. And which today we’ll hope will begin operating in the next month. That is our basic view.

Second part in the auction in 2016, our view for 2017, we don’t – we’re really didn’t see that the auction would necessarily be – have a relevant or a significant role in our strategy to meet our target in 2020. Speaking of the price, the price in the auction is affected because of the volumes that we’ve seen are very small. So with a lot of competition, and I will say my personal – our case, our auction was – we were there with Água Vermelha, which is a project with a lot of synergy, with the construction, with Boa Hora project, which enabled us to take a lot of the economy of scale. And we were there with very competitive prices.

Well, if the solar auction for 2017 were much large – were bigger, it was likely that the price would increase. And the volume as the project that we have is highly competitive, we’ll then be able to win. And the same thing happened in 2018, you see that the projects had an opportunity, the construction, there was some synergy. And this is a bit of our view, and I think, that is necessarily – it’s not necessarily the auction that mirror the real value of the marginal energy in the Brazilian system.

Concerning the capital needs, how can we attain growth of the EBITDA in 2020? We will need equity. Our initial plan, very clearly, from the outset is that we design the plan was not necessarily what happened and what we planned. Maybe we will need more or a little less capital and it will really depend whether things will happen, the weather conditions. We may arrive at a target in 2020 and we won’t need capital. However, if there is an opportunity for a very good acquisition that we need capital, maybe we will. We’ll talk to investors.

It is unquestionable that our view is to ensure the best return. A project that brings opportunities to improve operations, projects that have synergy with hydro, with our own capacity, with long-term contracts that will help and improve our capital structure and will have – and that has an adequate return according to our capital allocation policy. If the project fits and meets all these requirements, we will talk to the shareholders. In our vision today, it’s likely that we won’t need it, but maybe, we might according to the necessity.

Marcelo Sá

Okay, thank you. Thank you very much.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Marcelo.

Our next question comes from Thiago Silva from Santander.

Thiago Silva

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the call. I have two questions. The first one is related to the GSF in the free environment. Although the discussion stand as to the regulators, what’s your opinion about this? And this is my first question. And my second question still linked to the previous question. We can see the amortization schedule for the two years is very low and the cash has been very high as accumulated by the company. So I would like to make some comments on this.

Julian Nebreda

You know GSF has been discussed in the Congress with a provisional measure. And we are about to see what’s going to happen. To be honest, this depends on the privatization of Eletrobras, that we have to see what’s going to happen. We are very optimistic. But we have to see how things go. We have prepared a very robust report. I think there is a shared view from the government and the sector. And you know there is a political process that has to be informed and this is going also to be politicalization by the Senate and the lower house. So we are very optimistic that we still have to see how the decisions will be made. Maybe Clarissa can make some comments on this. So maybe Clarissa, can give more light.

Clarissa Sadock

Hi, this is Clarissa. Good morning, Thiago. We have something around BRL 1.7 billion, out of this BRL 600 million are going to be earmarked to Guaimbê project, which is going to be completed by the end of the year. In addition to that we have been reserving cash for the GSF discussion. It seems to be a lot of cash, but in fact, if we have to make an agreement or we have to make a settlement, and in this process we have to make payments and we’re also considering Guaimbê project. We come to the conclusion that our cash will be reduced to BRL 200 million. In addition to that, there are other investments that will make a longer year, as we have disclosed, Boa Hora reservoir, one of our investments, and we are working for issuing another item with a lower volume.

Thiago Silva

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Gustavo Miele from Itaú BBA.

Gustavo Miele

Good morning, thank you very much for the presentation. My question is, comes to complement to the question asked by Thiago related to the cash. Since you have this obligation of making investments in Boa Hora, but I would like to have a clear view on your payout policy. I can see that 126% drew our attention to some degree and we can also see that the leverage ratio is at 2.5x. But we would like to know if you are likely to maintain this level of payout?

Julian Nebreda

Clarissa, please.

Clarissa Sadock

Okay. Here we go. What’s your strategy in relation to dividend? We would not like to hold cash that is to be paid to the shareholders. If we have available cash, we are going to pay the shareholders. The company is building some plants, and these plants will generate EBITDA in the short-term and this will provide more space, more room for new acquisitions. So for intention is not to hold cash so that if opportunity comes, we’ll have cash available. We’ll look at each acquisition as the opportunity comes.

Gustavo Miele

If you allow me, can I ask you another question, a quick one. In addition to the obligation of having 50% of EBITDA related to non-hydraulic sources, you also have an obligation of expansion in the state of São Paulo. And is it going to be delivered this year? Or is it going to be in M&A – an operational M&A? What are you going to do in relation to this obligation?

Julian Nebreda

Today, we do not have anything to disclose. We have been working on this regard. We have been honoring the commitment that we made. So we are working with some options on some projects and we’re going to continue with our strategic view. We are not going to start projects, which will not provide returns in spite of the fact that we have to meet this commitment of expansion and obligation that we are always looking at the possibilities of synergy, and we are always on the lookout of projects that will meet those requirements.

Clarissa Sadock

Just adding, Julian, both centralized issue as well? Yes, centralized. Not necessarily has to be projects that are in the auction. It can be something else – some other kinds. But you know, if the weather changes, we know, we have to build this company that we are building now is to meet all the commitments that we have. And we take this very seriously.

Gustavo Miele

Okay, thank you very much, it’s very clear.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Gustavo.

We now close the question-and-answer session. I would like to give the floor back to Julian Nebreda.

Julian Nebreda

I think we have two questions, right? No. Okay. We are now closing the first quarter results conference call. Thank you very much. It’s also – this is really always a great opportunity to talk to you all and to show and share our vision of AES Tietê, and the successes and challenges that we are facing and we’re – this is also an opportunity to confirm our commitments with the energy system in Brazil, with bringing in the newest technology, the best services and with our shareholders as well. So they have a return, a satisfactory return in their investments in our company, in AES Tietê. And from Italo, Clarissa and all our Investor Relation team is available to you if you have any questions, and we wish you a very good day. Thank you.

AES Tietê conference call is now closed. Thank you for taking part, and have a good day.

