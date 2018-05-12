Zafgen's (ZFGN) CEO Jeff Hatfield on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Welcome, and thank you for joining us for Zafgen's first quarter 2018 operating highlights and financial results conference call. Joining us on the call today are Jeff Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Tom Hughes, President and Chief Scientific Officer; and Patty Allen, Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Dennis Kim, our Chief Medical Officer, is available on today's call for Q&A. After management's prepared comments, we will open up the call for questions.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind you that estimates and other forward-looking statements included in this call represent the company's view as of today, May 8, 2018. Zafgen disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's press release, as well as Zafgen's filings with the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please also note that this call is being simultaneously webcast online.

I'll now turn the call over to Jeff to begin today's call. Jeff?

Jeff Hatfield

Thank you, John, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2018 operating highlights and financial results. I'll begin the call today by providing a brief overview of Zafgen's recent clinical and pipeline developments. Then I'll turn the call over to Tom to provide additional detail on our programs. After that, Patty will review first quarter financial results. I'll then come back on and touch on some of our upcoming near-term milestones before opening the call up for questions.

Zafgen began 2018 with significant momentum when we announced on January 5 the completion of enrollment for our Phase 2 proof of concept trial of ZGN-1061, the addition to our pipeline of ZGN-1258 for rare metabolic diseases, and the boosting of our cash position to over $100 million with the completion of a $20 million credit facility.

In the past few months, we've built on that momentum with substantial progress in both of our leading pipeline programs. The highlights of the first quarter included announcing positive clinical data from an interim analysis of our ongoing 1061 Phase 2 trial and advancing 1258 into formal IND enabling studies. Based on these achievements, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver on additional milestones for each program coming up later this year.

On our last quarterly call, we were very pleased to provide insights from the interim analysis of our ongoing Phase 2 proof of concept trial of 1061 involving patients with type 2 diabetes. As a reminder, the goal of the trial is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 1061 in patients with type 2 diabetes, while also exploring the dose response curve in the middle and lower end of the target engagement range.

In the analysis, which was conducted at the end of February, the top dose of 1061 tested, 0.9 milligrams, selected for approximately 50% to 75% MetAP2 target engagement, exhibited a statistically and clinically significant reduction in A1C levels versus placebo at 8 weeks. 1061 also demonstrated a placebo-like side effect and safety profile.

Importantly, no treatment related alterations were observed for any markers of CV safety, including circulating d-dimer levels, a robust, sensitive, and validated biomarker. Based on the confidence instilled by our interim results, as previously announced, we've decided to move forward and explore the higher end of the target engagement range of 1061 by adding a 1.8 milligram dose cohort to the trial.

Currently, our protocol amendment for the new cohort has received approval from the relevant IRBs, and we're in the process of preparing the clinical study sites to open patient enrollment. We continue to expect to report full 12-week data from the original or core part of this proof of concept trial mid-year 2018 and to report results, including the additional 1.8 milligram cohort in early 2019.

Also, from our ongoing development of 1061, I am particularly pleased to announce today that three abstracts pertaining to 1061 have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association, or ADA, scientific sessions in June. The first abstract will provide a significant update on the Phase 2 proof of concept trial I've just been speaking about, including additional data from the interim analysis and potentially some new perspectives from the full 12-week trial.

The second abstract reports on a comparative study of 1061 and liraglutide, the leading GLP-1 agonist, measuring A1C and weight effects of the 2 compounds alone and in combination together in DIO rats, a standard model for diabetes and obesity.

For perspective on this study, as we look into the type 2 diabetic market, despite the significant spend and resources dedicated to counteracting the global diabetes epidemic and the availability of many effective antidiabetic agents like DPP-4s, SGLT2s, and GLP-1s, the tough fact is that currently about 1/3 of all type 2 diabetic patients progress to needing daily insulin injections to try to control their disease.

We believe the 1061 program can add significant value to the treatment options currently available for these difficult to treat patients, and this study addresses the potential of one such option.

Finally, our third abstract will discuss 1061's effects on liver pathology and other NASH related endpoints in DIO-NASH mice, a standard model for NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition to these abstracts, our team has produced multiple journal publications during the quarter, providing added scientific and clinical detail to our work on 1061. Tom will touch on these in just a few minutes.

Moving to our second key asset, our ZGN-1258 program is now in formal IND enabling studies. 1258 is our novel MetAP2 inhibitor for rare metabolic indications, with an initial indication focus on Prader-Willi syndrome, or PWS. As we've previously announced, we expect to file an IND with the FDA and begin Phase 1 clinical development by the end of this year.

To enhance our clinical development plans for 1258, we are also planning to launch a global PWS natural history study mid-year of this year. This surveillance study will provide robust insights into the medical and clinical history of people with PWS and will provide important context for our clinical development of 1258.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to Tom to provide some insights and details on both of these programs. Tom?

Tom Hughes

Thanks, Jeff. Like Jeff, I’m also excited about the progress we've made in our two lead programs and look forward to continuing to update you throughout the year. As Jeff mentioned, during the first quarter we achieved a significant milestone with positive 8-week interim data from our Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with type 2 diabetes.

As a quick reminder, the trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that evaluates 1061 at multiple dose levels for 12 weeks. The primary objective of the trial is to assess glycemic control, safety, and tolerability, and was originally focused on exploration of the dose response relationship in the mid and lower end of the target engagement range.

In addition, we're evaluating the effects of 1061 on multiple metabolic measures and cardiovascular risk factors, including body weight, plasma lipid fractions, and markers of inflammation. The trial began with patients randomized to either placebo or one of three doses, 0.05, 0.3, and 0.9 milligram. As Jeff mentioned, based on the positive data we saw from the interim analysis, we've decided to further explore the higher end of the target engagement range of 1061 by amending the study protocol to add an additional cohort to the trial.

The new cohort will include an additional 40 patients to be randomized to 1.8 or 0.9 milligrams of 1061 or placebo in a 2-to-1-to-1 ratio. Based on exposure data and target engagement results from the previously completed Phase 1 clinical trial with 1061, we anticipate the 1.8 milligram dose should lead to full engagement of the MetAP2 target and allow for a more fulsome evaluation of the compound's effective dose range, as we've observed in animal models treated with doses leading to similar exposures in target engagement.

I'll now provide a quick summary of the top line results from our 8-week interim analysis of 57 patients. At the highest tested dose of 0.9 milligram, 1061 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in A1C levels at the 8-week time point of the 12-week trial, and the changes seen were supportive of a clinically meaningful improvement in glycemic control. Importantly, this Phase 2 trial demonstrated a clean safety and tolerability profile that was generally comparable to placebo and had no withdrawals due to AEs, no SAEs, and no safety signals.

Of particular importance, we saw no effects different than placebo in d-dimer levels, a highly sensitive CV safety biomarker. We are especially pleased that these results confirmed the potential for efficacy and the excellent safety profile that we had observed in our Phase 1 trial with 1061, and further validate our ability to discover MetAP2 inhibitors that are both effective and avoid safety concerns that had been associated with our first compound.

We recently published our Phase 1 trial data in Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, in which we describe and discuss results of the single ascending and multiple ascending dose trial with 1061. This was the first clinical trial in humans to confirm the translatability of our strategy for chemical optimization to identify effective MetAP2 inhibitors that minimize the likelihood of safety concerns. This discovery strategy was further highlighted in another recent publication in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, or JPET.

This paper highlights the structural and mechanistic basis for differentiation of our new MetAP2 inhibitors and described the effects of 1061 in our prior development compound both in vitro and in vivo, with a focus on endothelial cell biology and its relationship to thrombosis. While this paper focuses on differentiation of 1061 from our prior compound, the approach to limit treatment effects on endothelial cells applies to all of our new MetAP2 inhibitors and their applications to a broad range of therapeutic effects.

Moving to our PWS program, we began IND enabling studies for 1258 during the first quarter. PWS is the most common genetic cause of life threatening obesity, affecting approximately 200,000 patients worldwide or about one in 40,000 people. It's a condition characterized in part by unrelenting pathologic hunger called hyperphagia. Hyperphagia can be extremely debilitating, causing individuals to struggle with concentration, social interaction, school, and work.

The overwhelming desire for food can also result in dangerous behaviors. The condition also impacts the patient's caregivers and the entire family, who have to live under conditions that restrict access to food and limit social freedom and flexibility. In preclinical animal models, 1258 exhibits an expanded ability to act on hunger control centers, differentiating it from 1061. 1258 also shows a favorable efficacy profile that closely aligns with data seen in our previous studies with the company's first MetAP2 inhibitor.

Most importantly, however, like 1061, 1258 demonstrates a significantly improved safety profile relative to our first-generation compound. The preclinical results for a new PWS candidate are a promising development, as our goal is to provide a much-needed treatment for people affected by this devastating condition. To complement our clinical activities with 1258, Zafgen is planning to launch a global PWS natural history study mid-year 2018. This study will provide important context for Zafgen's clinical development program for 1258.

We expect this natural history study to provide a robust understanding of PWS, the course of the disease, and the medical complications that go along with it. It will provide context to the benefits of treatment and any adverse events that might occur broadly during 1258's development. We're making steady progress toward the initiation of the study and are working closely with patient advocacy groups and experts in the design and conduct of natural history studies to develop and implement an effective study design.

We look forward to updating you soon on the progress of this study, which has the potential to be tremendously helpful both to the PWS community and to sponsors developing new therapies for PWS.

Finally, we're making steady progress in our work to leverage our novel proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to identify an orally active liver targeted development candidate for liver specific metabolic conditions. Just last month, we presented preclinical data at the NASH summit here in Boston that provided early insights into the potential benefit of liver directed MetAP2 inhibitors for treating NASH. We continue to plan on selecting both a development candidate and an initial indication for this program by the fourth quarter of this year. We look forward to updating you on this effort in the coming months.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Patty to present a financial overview for the quarter. Patty?

Patty Allen

Thank you, Tom. I'll now provide a brief summary of our financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Zafgen reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2018 of $16 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to a net loss of $13 million, or $0.48 per share, for the first quarter of 2017. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $12.4 million, compared to $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2017.

The increase in research and development expenses compared to the prior year period was primarily due to increased costs related to 1258 as the program advances through IND enabling studies and an increase in discovery and profiling of new MetAP2 inhibitors. The increase was partially offset by an overall decrease in spend related to the 1061 program, which had decreased nonclinical and manufacturing costs, partially offset by increased clinical trial costs, as compared to the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $3.3 million, compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in general and administrative expenses as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to a decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, as well as a decrease in professional fees.

As of March 31, 2018, Zafgen had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $89.1 million. We expect that our cash position will be greater than $40 million as of December 31, 2018, and that our cash runway will extend into the second half of 2019.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Jeff for closing remarks. Jeff?

Jeff Hatfield

Thanks, Patty. So, to conclude our prepared remarks, I'd like to briefly reiterate our important upcoming milestones for Zafgen. We expect continued progress for our two leading development candidates and to achieve multiple additional significant clinical milestones for each in 2018. For 1061, we plan to report full top line results from the original core part of the ongoing proof of concept trial mid-year and results, including the additional 1.8 milligram dose cohort in early 2019.

For our 1258 program, we plan to initiate a natural history study in PWS mid-year and to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial with 1258 by year-end. Zafgen is well positioned to advance our development programs. In addition, we expect to select both a development candidate and an initial indication for the liver program by the fourth quarter of 2018. We remain excited about our prospects for 2018 and beyond, and we look forward to updating you on our progress as we continue to execute against our operating plans.

And with that, I'd like to now open the line to questions. So, operator, can you open the line, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jason Butler with JMP Securities. You may begin.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. First one, can you just clarify what data we might see at ADA in terms of the Phase 2 proof of concept study? Are you saying that there may be additional patients beyond those included in the interim, but not the full dataset? Is that the right way of thinking, the full enrolled dataset at ADA? Is that the right way of thinking about it?

Jeff Hatfield

So, we can't discuss in a lot of detail until the ADA embargo is lifted. So, what we can say is, number one, Jason, referring you back to comments from last quarter when we announced the interim data, we were careful in only discussing the 0.9 milligram arm so that we preserve the ability to provide a full set of data for an abstract submission to the ADA, which includes the other two-dose arms, as well as biomarker data from the interim results.

If other data from the original or this core part of the trial are available, we certainly would do our best to update the presentation with those data. But we certainly can't commit to it, as it would be early versus what we would expect. And we'll get to those results, as quickly as we can, on track for mid-year.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. And then, can you just give us a little bit more color about the mechanistic data that you're going to present for 1061 in the DIO-NASH mice? And then maybe, if you could, compare and contrast what you're looking for in terms of the attributes of a molecule for NASH versus the attributes of 1061 in terms of just your distribution or targeting, etc.

Jeff Hatfield

So, I'd ask Tom to comment on that one.

Tom Hughes

Sure. So, the abstract that we have on the NASH model will essentially address the impact of the compound on the histology and some other endpoints that we have studied in the model, the usual sorts of things one would look at. The reason why we looked at that with 1061 is, first of all, we're interested in understanding the potential benefits that might be there for the liver in patients who are complicated by both NASH and type 2 diabetes where we know there's a rather substantial intersection.

So, we're curious to look at that, and so the study certainly is evaluating animals that have sort of imbalance in their glucose metabolism. We know that 1061 does target the liver very effectively. This is one of the features that we've talked about quite extensively with the molecule, and so this makes a lot of sense, to look. And we can't share with you today what we found, but just to say that we're very pleased with the results and will speak to them at the conference.

With respect to new molecules, I think there is an interest that we have in understanding the isolated impact of MetAP2 inhibition on the liver. We know that there is a very significant and consistent gene expression change signature that we see with these compounds as we've reported previously. And we believe also that the convenience of an orally active compound could provide an important sort of differentiating or let's say an attractive attribute to these compounds. So that's another thing that we're sort of baking into the next generation compounds.

Jason Butler

Great. Helpful. Thanks for taking the questions.

Jeff Hatfield

Thanks Jason.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Laura Christianson with Cowen. You may proceed.

Laura Christianson

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just a quick one to follow up on the increased dosing cohort of 1.8 milligrams. I'm curious if you can just give us a little more context again on how you decided on that dose. I know previously you've said that you had a large window of safety and could go high without any concerns. But then the previous data also showed that lower doses were most effective, and that's what prompted the lower doses initially. So, I'm wondering what your current understanding is of the best approach for safety and efficacy and how you decided on the 1.8. Thanks.

Jeff Hatfield

Yes. So, I'll start on that and then ask if Tom has any additional thoughts to add to it. I think clearly as we've advanced 1061, one of the primary items that we focus intently on is ensuring safety of anyone being tested in this. And we know from prior work and the work that Tom just described in optimizing these compounds that we are dealing with – particularly with the experiences of our prior compound, we now have over a hundredfold safety margin. So, as you just highlighted, we have lots of headroom in that regard.

As we were looking at the initial Phase 1 data for 1061, there was a efficacy signature or signal, I would say, from across the full dose range of that trial. And so, one of the goals that was not designed into the original or core part of the Phase 2 proof of concept trial was a specific intent to explore that middle range of dosing – middle range of target engagement to understand whether or not that would give us full efficacy or where the dose – what the dose response curve would look like. And it's best done to look in the middle ranges of a drug to be able to understand that curve. So, we were looking at, within the trial, the 0.9 milligram dose, which is around – it is somewhere between 50% and 75% target engagement. And as we had hoped, we did see a very clear signal of efficacy from that.

I can't expand upon the dose response curve because, again, that's part of the abstract that we'll be discussing at the ADA, and so I'll have to postpone that part of the answer until we get to that. But the driving force behind dose selection has been, again, to characterize that middle part of the dose – or the target engagement curve. Once we've seen the data, we know we have – or we believe strongly we've got a – drug efficacy and safety both at least met our expectations. I think, we're very enthusiastic about that. But it also opens up the opportunity to explore the high end and just fully characterize everything we know about 1061 within the target engagement range. And so, the 1.8 milligram takes us to what we'd expect to be full target engagement. So those are all the points I can think of. And Tom, would you want to add to them?

Tom Hughes

No, I think you've covered it really well.

Jeff Hatfield

Thanks Laura.

Laura Christianson

Perfect. That’s helpful. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Joseph Schwartz with Leerink Partners. You may proceed.

Joseph Schwartz

Hi, thanks very much. First question on ZGN-1258, I was wondering, when do you anticipate that we could see data from Phase 1 that you're initiating in the fourth quarter? And could you elaborate on the design? Is this going to be broken up into a SAD and MAD component?

Jeff Hatfield

Thanks Joe. Yes, it will be a typical SAD and MAD design for the trial. The SAD, we can confirm, is intended to be in normal healthy volunteers. And as far as the date for data on that, I think we're better off checking off the box, getting into the clinic before we try and give guidance on that. I think we feel very confident that we will be in clinic in fourth quarter of this year. And I'd just add some color to that. We believe that will be under a U.S. IND. And so, we very much look forward to that, as I believe the community at large is hopeful that we'll be able to deliver with 1258, on the promise that's there.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay, great. Good luck. And then do you plan on partnering the ZGN-1061 program? And when would you anticipate having substantial data to present to a potential collaborator?

Jeff Hatfield

Yes. Again thanks, Joe. That's a good question. I think that's really important, actually, as we do our long-range planning for Zafgen. In the field of diabetes, obviously as we get into later stage clinical trials, the patient number is expected to go way up, and so with the associated burn, certainly as we view it, beyond the scale – once it reaches Phase 3, beyond the scale of what a small biotech should be taking on. So, we would expect to partner at some point in time before the initiation of Phase 3 trials for 1061.

Now that being said, there have been discussions going on between the company and major diabetes franchise players for some period of time. I think MetAP2 presents an attractive and very novel approach to the treatment of type 2 diabetes and could potentially be a wonderful partner to many of the drugs that are out there today. So those are discussions that are ongoing.

At a point in time where it makes sense to both partner and Zafgen, I think that's the time we would look to be doing a deal. But it doesn't have to be in the near term. We are committed to and in fact excited by the opportunity to continue the clinical development into more Phase 2 – another Phase 2 trial or trials that continue to expand upon and highlight what MetAP2 might bring to these difficult to control type 2 diabetics.

Joseph Schwartz

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jeff Hatfield

Thank you, Joe.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes our Q&A portion. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Jeff Hatfield.

Jeff Hatfield

Thank you, operator. And I would just conclude by saying I'd really like to thank everyone for joining the call today and for your interest in Zafgen. Take care.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude the call and you may all disconnect. Have a great day.

