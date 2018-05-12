April NICS: Returning To Normal

A look into the more realistic "adjusted NICS" data and how it relates to American Outdoor Brands Company, Ruger and Vista Outdoor.

A deep dive into the most recently released NICS data by the FBI for the month of April, 2018.

The latest NICS data as published by the FBI is out and it is once again time for our monthly update.

First and foremost, a huge "Thank You" to all of my awesome firearms readers. I apologize for missing the March update however I will be posting it in a blog post.

Over the last few months gun investors and gun bulls were optimistic about the sales spike as a response to the Florida school shooting. In what the Las Vegas massacre and other mass shootings failed to do, the Florida school shooting with the help of the mainstream media hysteria Liberals once again seized the opportunity to push for more gun control. Without any delay, this sent gun owners to the stores.

Unfortunately this was short lived as by now, a few months later, very few people are still talking about gun control especially after President Trump gave gun rights enthusiasts the best gift yet, his complete support for the 2nd Amendment.

So What Has April Shown?

The FBI recently reported 2,223,213 NICS checks for the month of April. This number is up from 2017's 2,045,564 checks, or a rise of 177,649 or 8.6%.

This headline number is also the highest data point coming for April yet.

Source: FBI

Looking at it graphically would surely give reasons to believe that gun sales rebounded and all is good in the firearms world again.

Source: FBI Data, compiled by Author

I once again thought of August 2017 where the headline data was up meaningfully however the more realistic "adjusted NICS" data was continuing its declining trend. We discussed this in "NICS Data: Objects In The Mirror Appear Way Bigger Than They Are," and if you have not read it already, please do.

Interestingly, this is the first month where I saw the general media not rush to pushing the headline numbers and actually looked at the adjusted NICS data.

Adjusted NICS Data

As I stated before, the FBI also publishes the more detailed NICS data on their website. From that raw data we can compile a more realistic baseline for expected sales.

Once again, in many states you simply need a concealed carry permit to purchase a firearm so we are not looking at adjusted data to give us the exact sales figure but rather to give us a comparative number in order to identify trends.

The adjusted number for April 2018 is 1,004,825. This is down 46,497 checks or 4.4% from last year's 1,051,322.

Source: FBI

Looking at this graphically we can see once again, year over year declines with 2013 being the year that sticks out, a response to the December 2012 Sandy Hook Shooting.

Source: FBI Data, Compiled by Author

Even though April 2018 showed the highest headline numbers, it was only the 4th best year. We are likely seeing the continued emphasis on administrative checks being done more routinely on the concealed carry permit holders.

Breaking this data down further we can look at Handgun NICS checks.

I like looking at handgun data as it is typically shows the "new gun owner" interest as most new shooters will typically purchase a hand gun first, then a rifle or a shot gun of some sort.

Source: FBI Data, Compiled by Author

April 2018 handgun data showed the third best year with a meaningful decline from 2016 and 2017. There were 563,601 handgun checks in 2018, this is down 59,847 or 9.5% from last year's 623,448.

Long Gun NICS checks are a better "hysteria" indicator as traditionally people will run out to buy AR-15s as they are "THE" target for gun control.

Source: FBI Data, Compiled by Author

Long gun NICS checks returned to normal. There were 375,946 long gun checks in 2018, this is down 538 or .14% from last year's 376,484.

This is a far cry from the 400,000+ long gun checks we saw starting in 2009 under President Obama or the 554,003 checks we saw in 2013, 4 months after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Beyond The NICS

In the various recent gun articles and NICS data alerts on Seeking Alpha we get comments from readers suggesting that there is nothing to panic about and these background check numbers are still very good.

I agree. The numbers are okay but this does not change the fact that it is a very bad time for the firearms industry.

As I have continued to state, NICS data representing sales volume is only part of the equation.

I wrote in a previous article,

One MAJOR mistake that I believe new long investors made in 2017 was seeing 2017 headline numbers come in and stating, "Hey, the numbers are still good, the companies must be doing great!" NICS of course is only data points of transactions. The more important part that they missed is the price. When I look at firearms data, I look at it from the following perspective. Adjusted NICS * Average STREET Selling Price = Expected Revenue VERY FEW readers and commenters ever bring up selling prices. Even the media completely ignores price and focuses on "headline NICS" data. More disappointing is the number of bullish firearms writers who completely dismissed the many calls and comments coming in stating... "Yes, NICS data is down, BUT... WE HAVE NOT SEEN PRICES THIS LOW IN OVER 10 YEARS!"

Source: December NICS: Wrapping Up A Concerning Year

This is why we continue to see companies reporting a 10% to 15% drop in units shipped YET are reporting revenue drops of over 35%.

Even though units are being shipped, they are being shipped at far lower prices.

Bottom Line

Over the previous few weeks we saw both Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and Ruger (RGR) report their earnings. I have written about Vista Ourdoor's earnings in the article " Vista Outdoor: Time To Start Pulling Band-Aids - Q4 And FY 2018 Earnings Results" and I will be looking at Ruger's earnings shortly. In both cases however, the year over year revenue continued to decline and serious debt covenant issues popped up with Vista. American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) will surely not be immune.

Overall, the effects of the Florida shooting seem to have passed and will be yet another blip in the overall track record. Furthermore, President's Trump support provided for the 2nd Amendment at the NRA Convention should solidify gun rights for the time being.

For more of our NICS looks, please take a look at,

As always, thank you for reading and your discussion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.