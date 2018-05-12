Kohl's: A Consumer Retailer With The Winning Formula

There are many consumer retail department stores that have struggled over the last decade given the transition to e-commerce shopping. However, there are a handful of retailers that have bucked the trend and shown resilience. Kohl's (KSS) is one of those retailers and I consider now a good time buy the stock for the following reasons:

Operating metrics are on a positive trend, which includes sales growth, adjusted EPS growth, and comparable store sales growth.

Kohl's e-commerce presence is improving with more and more sales occurring online. I especially like its partnership with Amazon (AMZN), which allows Amazon products to be returned to some Kohl's locations. A handful of Kohl's stores also have Amazon "pop-up" areas.

Kohl's dividend yield of 4.03% is well-supported by free cash flow and likely to continue increasing in the future.

Kohl's stock trades at a deep discount based on multiple valuation approaches.

Kohl's Financial Snapshot

Kohl's had a pretty solid 2017. Net sales increased by 2.2%. Some of this increase ($170 million) was due to a 53rd week in the calendar year, but it was mostly driven by a 1.5% increase in comparable sales. Adjusted EPS, which doesn't included the benefits of tax reform, also increased by 11% to its highest level since 2014.

Kohl's balance sheet is also in good shape. Its net cash position has improved over the last two years and its current ratio is in good shape. Debt levels are reasonable and make up only 24% of sales. Kohl's has plenty of excess free cash flow to continue paying it down as necessary.

Note - Total Debt includes capital lease obligations

Data Source: Kohl's SEC Filings

Note - Kohl's 2018 fiscal year end was January 27, 2018

Based on its last earnings release, Kohl's provided the following guidance for 2018:

EPS of $4.95 to $5.45

Comparable sales increase of 0% to 2%

Total sales change of (1)% to 1%

Gross margin improvement of 5 to 10 basis points

Effective tax rate of 24% to 25%

$300 to $400 million in share repurchases

Capital expenditures of approximately $700 million

Dividend Analysis

Given an annual yield of 4.03%, Kohl's dividend is one of the best reasons to own the stock. The dividend has been provided since 2011 and increased regularly (the last increase occurred in March 2018 when the quarterly payment increased by 11%). The best part is the dividend coverage ratio has been well below 50% for the last 5 years. That means the dividend payment is safe and likely to continue increasing.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Based on free cash flow, I believe Kohl's stock is significantly undervalued. This model assumes the company produces $1 billion in free cash flow, which is less than its average over the last 5 years. I also assumed a beta of 1.25x and a long-term growth rate of 2%, both of which are conservative and lower than the estimated stock price.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow of $1 billion.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate

Comparables Analysis

In general, the consumer retail sector trades pretty cheap, but Kohl's still looks attractively valued across the board. I especially like a 39% discount for EV/FCF, which I consider the most important valuation multiple. A low PEG ratio of 1.3x and Forward Earnings of 10.9x also looks good.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and PEG provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

Negative ratios and extreme outliers removed from average calculations

Conclusion

A handful of companies have really struggled in the e-commerce revolution. Sears (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (JCP) are good examples of that. Retail certainly isn't dead just yet though. While Kohl's has had its struggles too, its omni-channel strategy looks like a winning one. Consumers can buy Kohl's products in-store or online. Better yet, products can be shipped or picked up from each store, which has proven to be effective so far. The new partnership with Amazon could also be a game changer. Why fight Amazon when you can partner with them. In terms of valuation, Kohl's trades very cheap. My conservative discounted cash flow model predicts 31% upside potential, which is supported by deep discounts relative to peers. I also like the growing dividend, which will enhance your overall return. Now looks like the time to buy this stock and add some yield to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.