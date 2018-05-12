Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 24

The top 10 names were up 5.41% (unhedged) vs. 5.34% for SPY. This was the 21st time out of 23 since June 8th that our top names beat SPY.

The short answer is poorly. All three hedged portfolios underperformed both their expected returns and SPY, and two posted negative returns.

It's been six months since I presented 3 hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 24 of my Marketplace service (November 9th). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 24 Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here, I update the final performance of the 3 hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 24rd week I offered my service. This was the beginning of a weak performance streak.

Bulletproof Investing Background

In the beginning, when I offered my service, I presented the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next six months, and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. In many cases, the portfolios that scored best according to that ratio were hedged against smaller than 9% declines.

Some of those tightly hedged portfolios have often underperformed their expected returns, so I've shifted to presenting portfolios hedged against larger declines. Starting this week, I've added a $30,000 hedged portfolio to the mix, so there are no hedged portfolios ranging in size from $30,000 to $2,000,000 each week.

One thing I've kept doing since the second week is presenting my system's top names each week, and also a portfolio comprised of them, hedged against a >9% decline over six months. Let's look at what I presented in week 24 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here initially. The data below was as of November 9th. The primary securities here were AbbVie (ABBV), Green Dot (GDOT), Quintiles (IQV) (the symbol was Q when this portfolio was created), and Spirit Aerosystems (SPR). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >8% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Masimo (MASI) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 7.45% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 16.38% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 5.6% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.



This portfolio returned -1.76%, which of course underperformed its expected return and the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

This is the worst-performing 8% threshold portfolio we've presented since June, as you can see in the table below (click on a starting date below for an interactive chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 8.0% DECLINES

Portfolio 2

This was the aggressive $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. This portfolio had Align Technology (ALGN), Alibaba (BABA), Cognex (CGNX), Micron Technology (MU), PayPal (PYPL), Square (SQ), and Take-Two (TTWO). National Oilwell Varco (NOV) was added in a fine-tuning step, to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 19.59%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 28.05%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 9.59%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's the performance chart for Portfolio 2:

This portfolio returned 4.46%, which underperformed its expected return and the market.

Here's how all of the 20% threshold portfolios we've presented since June have done:

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 20.0% DECLINES

Portfolio 3

This was the top names portfolio originally presented here, along with a list of top 10 names.

The Max Drawdown here was 8.48%. The best-case scenario was a gain of 21.53%, and the expected return was 7.09%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how it did:

This was the worst-performing 9% threshold portfolio since June, as you can see in the table below.

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 9.0% DECLINES

Hedged Portfolio Performance Roundup

You can bookmark this page if you want to see updated hedged portfolio performance in one place. New portfolios will be added each week, six months after they were created.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of November 9th: Align (ALGN), Alibaba (BABA), Cognex (CGNX), PayPal (PYPL), Green Dot (GDOT), Square (SQ), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Monarch Casino (MCRI), Trex (TREX), and Micron (MU).

Top Names Performance

The top names were up 5.41% on average vs. 5.34% for SPY. This is the 21st cohort out of 23 that has outperformed SPY over the next six months, although this one beat SPY just barely.

The table below shows the performance all of the 23 weekly top names cohorts for which we have complete 6-month performance data so far; each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort.

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 18.07% over the average of these 23 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 10.07%, an average outperformance of 8.00% over 6 months.

Top Names Performance Roundup

You can bookmark this page if you want to keep track of Portfolio Armor's top names performance. It's updated weekly.

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below, and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 24 Assessment

Not good. No investment method generates great results all the time, and November 9th began a streak of weak performance for this one. This is one reason I suggest that subscribers who can afford to do so put half of their money in one hedged portfolio now, and then the other half in another hedged portfolio in 3 months. That way, they'l have 4 entry points per year (since each portfolio last for 6 months), and will be unlikely to put all of their money to work during a weak performance period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.