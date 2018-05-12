HubSpot: Expensive Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter

The company also raised its FY18 guidance range to $489-$492 million (+31% y/y), up from a prior guidance midpoint of $483 million and ahead of consensus expectations.

Among all the technology companies that have become known for the consistency of their performance, HubSpot (HUBS) is perhaps chief among them. Since going public nearly four years ago, the inbound marketing CRM vendor has quite literally never missed an earnings quarter, underlining either a great ability to achieve against targets or a focus on managing expectations, or both.

The first quarter of this year was no exception. HubSpot, as usual, continued its hyper-growth mode, with revenues growing 39% y/y and showing no deceleration from the top-line growth seen last quarter. In true beat-and-raise fashion, the company also meaningfully raised its targets for the current fiscal year (it will continue to chase an ever-higher number as HubSpot engineers several more beats this year and continues to raise its guidance). This time, however, investors aren't buying it. Shares of HubSpot are off about 3% after the strong results:

HUBS data by YCharts

In fact, as you can see from the chart above, shares of HubSpot have stalled since the company's Q4 earnings release in February. After reaching all-time highs in March, HubSpot has been unable to sustain a rally.

There's a lot of reasons for this happening. First of all, high growth stories like HubSpot are no longer in short supply. This year's crop of IPOs brought us plenty of companies with a 30-40% growth rate, such as Dropbox (DBX) and DocuSign (DOCU). HubSpot competes for investors' attention against these names, and investors tend to prefer shiny new stocks.

Second, HubSpot's valuation may be catching up to it. HubSpot has traded at perennially high multiples, but in a period of stock market volatility that is causing a gradual rotation from growth into value, it's stocks like HubSpot that may suffer most.

At HubSpot's current share price of ~$115, the company has a market cap of $4.3 billion. After netting out $563 million of cash and $303 million of convertible debt on its balance sheet, HubSpot's enterprise value is $4.0 billion.

Against HubSpot's freshly updated FY18 guidance range of $489-$492 million (+31% y/y, and ahead of consensus expectations of $384 million or +29% y/y), this represents an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 8.4x. That's far above the peer average for SaaS companies. One of the best intuitive comparisons for HubSpot is against the premier CRM vendor, Salesforce.com (CRM). Though HubSpot's growth premium merits it a slight valuation premium to Salesforce, the fact that HubSpot trades at a 1-turn gap to Salesforce (which has widened from the historical spread, as seen in the chart below) should make HubSpot investors nervous.

HUBS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

At its current valuation, HubSpot is at best a hold. I have my eye on a price target of $98, implying a 14% downside from current levels and representing 7x EV/FY18 revenues, a much more normalized valuation for the company.

Q1 download

Here's a look at HubSpot's Q1 results:

Figure 1. HubSpot Q1 earnings

Source: HubSpot investor relations

Revenues in the quarter grew 39% y/y to $114.6 million, showing no deceleration from the 39% growth rate at which HubSpot exited Q4. Analysts in the quarter had expected $109.9 million, or +34% y/y. HubSpot has been consistently outperforming analyst expectations by about a 5 to 6 point spread each quarter, so perhaps it's analysts that should be raising their targets higher.

HubSpot also achieved 43% y/y growth in deferred revenues to $150.8 million, putting calculated billings at $126.2 million (+38% y/y). As long as HubSpot can keep up its billings growth and maintain its revenue pipeline, the company's growth rate in the high 30s should be able to sustain. This is true of most companies, but HubSpot's CFO explicitly mentioned on the earnings call that, "We continue to expect billings growth and revenue growth to generally track each other over the long run".

Total customers in the quarter grew 44% y/y to 44.9 million. The company was also helped by the launch of Service Hub in the quarter, a customer-service software solution that will deepen HubSpot's competition against Salesforce, which offers a similar tool in Service Cloud.

One potential red flag, however, is the fact that average subscription revenue per paying customer slipped -3% y/y to $10,018. Of course, HubSpot's large growth in customer counts is more than making up for the decline in average revenues, but the contraction of this figure highlights how dependent HubSpot is on small business customers. SMBs are notoriously more fickle than enterprise customers, and HubSpot may not be able to get the retention or expansion capabilities from SMBs that are the largest driver for growth in other SaaS companies.

On the profit side, HubSpot exceeded expectations, though overall loss margins made little improvement. Gross margin in the quarter expanded 130 bps to 80.5%, up from 79.2% in 1Q17. Subscription-only gross margins were even higher at 86.3%, one of the highest gross margins in the industry, and up about one point year over year. Operating losses widened slightly to -$11.3 million, but that represented a near-breakeven GAAP operating margin of -9.9%, about flat from -9.7% in the prior year's quarter. A 2x jump in R&D expenses, likely associated with the rollout of Service Hub, ate into the company's margins.

Net losses, on the other hand, widened greatly to -$15.5 million, representing a -13.5% net margin, worse than -9.8% in the year-ago quarter. The company was bogged down by -$5.2 million of interest expense this quarter on its newly issued convertible debt. Still, however, HubSpot's pro forma EPS of $0.15 beat analyst expectations of $0.11. Free cash flow in the quarter also grew 53% y/y to $17.9 million, distinguishing HubSpot as one of the few companies of its scale to achieve robust free cash flow.

Figure 2. HubSpot FCF

Source: HubSpot investor relations

Final thoughts

There's no doubt that HubSpot's valuation premium is derived from the consistency of its results, but at such nosebleed levels, it's difficult to believe that HubSpot has much upside from here. A 30-40% growth rate is no longer a rare commodity in the SaaS sector (though at HubSpot's ~$500 million run rate, it's certainly impressive), and while HubSpot is approaching breakeven on the bottom line, neither its earnings nor its <10% FCF margin are sufficient to support its valuation just yet.

The company's foray into customer service software is certainly an exciting development that will give it an entirely new avenue for growth - though CRM is Salesforce's flagship, Service Cloud has easily grown to become its second-largest cloud, foreshadowing similar success for Service Hub if it takes off. At current levels, however, I'd wait for a pullback before evaluating a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.