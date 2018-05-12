Penn Virginia: Behind This Week's Explosive Rally

Despite the big rise, the stock is still cheap on a forward earnings basis especially given its huge growth in production.

Today, we are going to look outside the biotech space at a small cap name in the energy sector. This E&P concern was a stellar performer this week after its blowout first quarter earnings report it delivered on Wednesday. For the week, this energy producer's stock was up just under 35% and yet the stock is still cheap on a forward earnings basis. We provide an update on this fast growing Eagle Ford name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) is a Houston, Texas based independent oil and gas company engaged in onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. Specifically, the company drills unconventional horizontal development wells (a.k.a. hydraulic fracturing, or fracking) with the expectation of extracting oil and gas from previously inaccessible shale formations. Over 90% of Penn Virginia’s production and revenues are attributable to its possessions in the Eagle Ford Shale field, located in South Texas. Originally incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1882, Penn Virginia recently emerged from bankruptcy with its stock trading publicly on OTCQX in November 2016, with a subsequent move to Nasdaq in December 2016. The stock currently has a market cap of just over $900 million after this week's rally and sells for just north of $62.00 a share.

Background On Penn Virginia's 'rebirth'

Owing to the crash in oil prices from ~$110 a barrel in 2014 to under $27 in 2016, the relatively high per barrel cost of fracking, and Penn Virginia’s substantial debt, the company sought Chapter 11 relief from creditors on May 12, 2016. In connection with its reorganization and emergence from bankruptcy, its prior common stock (NYSE: PVA) was canceled, extinguished and discharged. Through the Chapter 11 process, Penn Virginia was able to reduce its long-term debt by ~$1.1 billion through the issuance of ~6 million shares of its new common stock PVAC to prior senior note holders. The company also received $50 million through a rights offering that resulted in the issuance of an additional 8.1 million shares (including backstop fees). These transactions had the effect of lowering the company’s long-term debt to $25 million at YE16. An additional 816,422 shares were placed in a reserve fund to satisfy the 1,000+ general unsecured claims filed in conjunction with the bankruptcy.

After last year's acquisition of assets from Devon Energy (DVN), Penn Virginia now controls ~75,800 net acres in South Texas, where it operates ~360 gross (~272 net) wells, with an inventory of ~605 gross (~454 net) locations. (For those not familiar, gross is the actual amount of acreage, wells, or drilling locations, with net representing the company’s economic interest ‘net’ of other partners.) The company also has working interests in 45 gross (14.2 net) wells that are outside-operated. It also has primarily natural gas acreage in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

First Quarter Results:

As you can see from the chart above, investors loved the company's first quarter earnings report that hit the wires on Tuesday. It is hard to blame them. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.48 a share, when the consensus was for a ~buck a share. Revenues rose 120% on a year-over-year basis to $77 million, more than $10 million above expectations.

Verdict:

We first put Penn Virginia into The Insiders Forum model portfolio on November 27th due to a combination of value and the fact insiders were purchasing the stock. The shares, after this week's rally, are up over 75% since then. Insiders are no longer buying the stock after its big run. However, they are not selling either. The only insider sale since the stock 'redebuted' on the market was for a token 100 shares on March 14th.

Given Penn Virginia's growth the stock is still not expensive despite this week's huge rally. The company should post at least $7.00 a share in earnings in FY2018. The midpoint of analysts' forecasts calls for ~$10.00 a share of profit in FY2019. If energy prices stay at current levels or rise, that outlook could prove conservative as Penn Virginia's recent earnings report attests to.

