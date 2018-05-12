Treasury Market Absorbs Record Long Bond Auction As M2 Growth Plunges Further

Treasury Market Absorbs Record Long Bond Auction As M2 Growth Plunges

Over the course of this past week, the US Treasury issued a total of $73 billion in new bonds across the curve, including a record bond sale at the 30-year maturity.

On Tuesday, the Treasury issued $31 billion in 3-year notes followed by $25 billion in 10-year notes and a record $17 billion in 30-year bonds for a total of $73 billion in new issuance this week.





The Treasury market seemed to absorb this new supply with no issue as the yield curve flattened rather sharply after these auctions and the CPI data this week.

30-2 Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Most of the flattening in the Treasury curve has taken place near the 5-year note. Week over week, the 5-year yield has risen the most and seemingly is taking the greatest impact from rate hikes and quantitative tightening.

30-5 Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The Treasury curve is flattening across all durations as the 30-year yield remained flat on the week. The long bond is not rising due to expectations for lower growth and inflation on the horizon. The shorter-term yields are rising due to interest rate increases by the Fed, which moves the short end of the curve, and increases in inflation. The Treasury market is making a clear statement that the inflation is not expected to last as maturities only out to roughly 10 years are showing rises in yield as a result of this data.

30-10 Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The chart below shows the week over week change in the yields for various Treasury bonds. Yields are up across the entire curve except for 30-year yields which again, are signaling slower growth and lower inflation are secular issues while the current rise in inflation is a cyclical one.

The 'belly of the curve' or maturities ranging from 3-7 years has had the largest rises in yield. This makes sense as monetary decelerations from the Fed raise short-term interest rates but lower long-term rates as the monetary decelerations bring about reduced growth and inflation over the longer-term.

Weekly Change In Treasury Yields: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The monetary decelerations from the Federal Reserve are much more dramatic than most investors believe. The growth rate in the money supply (M2), controlled partially by the Fed through the monetary base, has plunged to new lows yet again at just 3.45%

M2 Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The continued declines in M2 growth will put dampening pressure on growth and inflation which should result in continued curve flattening. Quantitative tightening and interest rates increases will no doubt continue to raise the short-term yields but the long-term rates, 20-30 years, will not rise in a material way without an accompanying acceleration in growth and inflation.

In the meantime, the market will continue to absorb the new Treasury supply and discount slower growth ahead as the yield curve flattens.

Monetary declarations from the Federal Reserve are having a dramatic impact on the financial system. These changes that are being reflected in M2 growth and the yield curve can take 8-12 months to flow through to headline economic data and can take 12-18 months to flow through to price (inflation).

-------- At EPB Macro Research we show you how to protect wealth in the new era of central bank manipulation without complex trading strategies that rack up costly commission bills, tax liabilities and other fees that are killing your returns. EPB Macro Research | Macro Economic Forecasting for The New Era of Central Bank Influenced Markets Eric Basmajian

EPB Macro Research "We see things differently. We do things differently" Become A Member Today, It's Free To Join!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.