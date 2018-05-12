William Hill's (WIMHF) CEO André Guillaumon on Trading Update - Call Transcript

William Hill Plc (OTCPK:WIMHF) Trading Update Conference Call May 8, 2018 3:15 AM ET

Executives

Philip Bowcock – Chief Executive Officer

Ruth Prior – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ed Young – Morgan Stanley

James Ainley – Citigroup

Patrick Coffey – Barclays

Gavin Kelleher – Goodbody Stockbrokers

Jeffrey Harwood – Stifel

Tal Grant – Credit Suisse

Michael Campbell – Whitman Howard

Richard Stuber – Numis

David Jennings – Davy

Philip Bowcock

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining me. I have Ruth Prior, our CFO, sitting next to me. Let me kick off with a few general comments on our progress, and then after that, we can go to the usual Q&A. For Online and Retail, the figures we have announced today show some unusual trends for both wagering and margins. This is distorted in a short reporting period, so the first thing to say is that we assume that this will even out over time and the second is that I, therefore, encourage you not to read too much into any of it.

Both divisions recorded margins much higher than normal for a sustained period, which will have affected recycling and which in all likelihood has flowed through into gaming numbers as well. That's been compounded by fixture cancellations with 15% of scheduled horseracing meetings in the UK and Ireland abandoned, thanks to the weather.

That's been tough for Retail in the near term, particularly against the strong comparator period in 2017. However, I am very encouraged by how Online has grown with total revenue up 12%, including gaming up 8%. Our confidence is underpinned by Online actives being up 10% and cross-sell rates being almost 4 percentage points higher year-on-year. The Nevada business in the U.S. continues to grow strongly, with wagering up 17% on a statutory basis and 31% in local currency. That's been led by mobile again, which is up 56% in local currency and which now accounts for almost two third of wagering.

Sports results have been positive across the board, giving us an unusually high gross win margin at 7.7%. So net revenue is strongly ahead, that's up 62% in local currency. Overall then we’re comfortable with market expectations for the year as a whole and with the uncertainty around Triennial and PASPA in mind, it's also worth noting the increased financial flexibility we have following the sale of our Australia business for AUD313.7 million and the receipt in January of the NYX proceeds. As a result, our net debt is now down below 0.5x EBITDA.

That's all we wanted to cover to start with this morning. So over to you for Q&A, and you can direct questions to either Ruth, myself or both us if you really want to.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question today comes from Ed Young from Morgan Stanley. Ed, please go ahead.

Ed Young

Good morning. Three questions, if possible. I don't mind who answers them, but I suppose it you might be, Philip. The first is in Online. Digital marketing, you've now done the Tel Aviv transfer. You said that's increased the efficiency of your operations. I wonder if you could just rate your sort of capabilities in this area now, where you think you stand compared to the competition or perhaps against a benchmark of where you wanted to be at this stage. The second question is on Retail self-service betting terminals. You've noticed a increase in the volume there.

Where do you think volume can grow to in shops? Do you have any targets? Or is there any way you think about it? Or any kind of comments on profitability for those machines you can mention, or more widely, any of the benefits or multi-channel benefits you're seeing at this stage? And then the final one is on the U.S. As you noted, a very strong performance there must give you good encouragement. Can you just talk about the investment you are making ahead of the PASPA decision and what areas that's in? Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

Okay, we’ll work through those. Digital marketing, the migration from Tel Aviv across to London has gone as well as we'd hoped, actually. The process was handled very efficiently by the team internally. So I think we're performing as we would like to. I think for me, particularly with Ulrik Bengtsson coming on board, he’s currently looking at everything that we're doing in Online, specifically additionally within marketing as well. So I know he's got some ideas. And do I think we're operating as efficiently and as well as we could do? No. So I think there's more to go for. So I think so far, so good, but there's more to aim for in that.

Around SSBTs, we don't have any specific targets in mind, but we continue to push hard, really pushing hard on the product and making sure the user experience is as good as it possibly could be. And we're utilizing our experience in Online to make that user journey, as I say, as smooth as possible. So we're seeing an increased number of bets taking place across SSBTs, and we expect that to continue to grow. Clearly, we have the opportunity to put more machines in shops if we want to. We can either put the bigger machines or the smaller tablets. And so we're constantly evaluating the density. And I would anticipate that we will put some more SSBTs in shops during this year.

Finally, in the U.S., we are investing. We're investing in various areas, not just technology, to make sure we've got the appropriate technology ready to go. Because just to give you a little bit of background, as I say to everybody, we can't think of the U.S. as one country. It's going to be – each state is like a different country. So it's going to have to have almost its own technology because the regulation will be different in each state.

And we're likely to have to have a call center in each state as well for customer services. So we're looking at how that would set up. We're looking at how we would launch a brand there, the brand into the states. We would look at how we would do a lot of our digital marketing, and that goes with the organization that goes behind that as well. So there's quite a lot of time and effort being spent in the U.S. at the moment. I hope that sort of gives you a bit of a flavor as to what's going on.

Ed Young

I guess very useful color. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from James Ainley from Citigroup. James, please go ahead.

James Ainley

Two questions, please. The first is just trying to get a sense of the sort of three underlying impacts you've called out on Online staking growth, so the client management actions, the impact of low recycling and the impact of horse racing cancellations. If you could give us any help sort of to understand the quantum of each of those and some sense of maybe an underlying, therefore, staking number. And then secondly, just following up on the question on the U.S. Is it your intention that the William Hill brand will be used across the U.S? Or would you be happy to defer to local casino partner brands?

Philip Bowcock

Let me do the second one first. The U.S., I think, we will go with what is the most appropriate brand for each state. And if that means actually we need to do one brand – but if we need to do one brand across the U.S., we'll do one brand across the U.S. I think we'll see who – if and who we do partner up with to work out the best brand. We're not totally agnostic, but I think we'll go with the best brand available at the point in time. When it comes to wagering, I mean, I'm not going to go into details. I mean, it's incredibly difficult given the short time span to actually identify quite how much of the wagering decline is due to lack of recycling. I would suspect that the majority of it is due to lack of recycling. There is an element clearly of client management and, obviously, horse racing as well, but I would say the majority is due to results-based.

James Ainley

Majority of the decline?

Philip Bowcock

Yeah.

Operator

The next question comes from Patrick Coffey from Barclays. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrick Coffey

Yeah, hi, guys. Two questions for me. First of all, with the growth in SSBTs within Retail and their relatively higher gross win margins which you accumulated, do you foresee a scenario this year where you might increase gross win margin guidance for Retail going forward? And then secondly, on Online gaming, it seemed like a very strong number that you posted for the first 17 weeks despite very soft staking trends. Can you just kind of run us through what's driving that strong growth in Online gaming? Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

I think it’s too early to give a change of any margin in Retail on the back of SSBTs. I think we continue to monitor it, obviously. And as and when the appropriate time arises, we will make sure that you guys are the first to know. With the Online gaming numbers, I think there are a number of things going on there. Clearly, our cross-sell has got better. We are acting as an operation more efficiently between both Sportsbook and gaming ops, so they are tied far more closely together and encouraging people to move from sports into gaming.

And I think that's a bit of change in culture in the organization. I think we're getting much better at new releases of games so we are releasing far faster. And I think our user experience and the ability to navigate around the gaming site has got a lot better as well, the gaming app has got a lot better. So again, there's no one silver bullet. I just think we're working hard at all areas of the business.

Patrick Coffey

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Gavin Kelleher from Goodbody Stockbrokers. Gavin, please go ahead.

Gavin Kelleher

Good morning. Good morning, Philip. Good morning, Ruth. Just one for me. Just on the underlying staking trends in Retail. I know, obviously, horse racing fixtures had a big impact there, they probably drove kind of 7% or 8% of the decline maybe. I'm just trying to get a sense for the underlying decline in Retail. Now I know recycling would have been an impact, but can you give any sense – I note last year, it was a tough comp, given content, but any sort of sense of what the underlying decline is there?

Philip Bowcock

It's very difficult to tell. So I mean, as you know, for example, we don't monitor footfall that comes in through the shops. I think it's interesting. If you just – I'll give you a little bit more sort of granularity. If you go into the detail, the decline is almost entirely driven by horse racing and greyhounds. So that would infer that football is broadly flat. So this is very much a horse racing predominantly impacted result. So we have to, therefore, think that there are two things going on around that.

One is clearly the number of races that were canceled, but also I think there are content that we had last year that some of our competitors didn't have. And I things must be driving this. That's our [indiscernible] of where we are. I hope that helps.

Gavin Kelleher

That helps. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jeffrey Harwood from Stifel. Jeffery, please go ahead.

Jeffrey Harwood

Yes good morning. Two questions. First of all, if we look at the Online figures, would the U.K. have been a bit better than the figures that are posted? And can you be more specific on these client management actions internationally? Is there more to come there?

And then secondly, do you have an updated view on the timing of the UK machine review outcome?

Philip Bowcock

On the UK yes – on the Online numbers, yes, the UK numbers will be a bit better than the numbers shown here. I'm not going to go into, as you would probably understand, I'm not going to go into any more detail than that. The client management is more about just around KYC and making sure we understand where we – people are getting funds from and asking probably for a bit more information than we have done in the past, and that is resulting in a number of people deciding they don't want to provide that information for whatever reason.

So that, we would expect to continue for a period of time. And timing-wise of the Triennial, all I would say is your guess is as good as mine. We all read the papers, and that's where we seem to be getting most of our information from at the moment. So listen, I think we have to believe it's imminent, but then I've probably said that a couple of times in the past.

Jeffrey Harwood

Sure, okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Tal Grant from Credit Suisse. Tal please go ahead.

Tal Grant

Good morning guys. Congratulations on the strong results online in the U.S. I just had two questions, really. The first one, just in the same way that you unpicked the Retail staking trends between horse racing, greyhounds and football, I wonder if you could do the same for Online? Because I guess the Sportsbook revenue number looks very strong despite the horse racing impact. So maybe could you just tell us the difference between horse racing and football there?

And the second question is just around your leverage and capital allocation. So as you said, you're getting close to half the turn of leverage, obviously much lower than you've had in the past. So just how are you thinking about what to do in the future with your funds? Are you just waiting, I guess, for the Triennial review in the U.S. before you decide anything? And maybe how high is M&A on your agenda now? Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

So with regards to the Online level of detail, we're not going to go into any more detail. I just thought it was appropriate to give that little bit of granularity on the Retail numbers, given sort of the decline that we saw there. I'll leave Ruth to have a quick chat about and talk to you about leverage and what we do with the balance sheet.

Ruth Prior

Yes. So the balance sheet, I think, 0.5 times is a good place to be, considering we're waiting for two regulatory outcomes, both of which we may need to have some flexibility. So hopefully, once we know the Triennial outcome and PASPA, we will have a much clearer statement for you, what we're actually going to do with the balance sheet. We are still of the view that our policy of one time to two times is the right one for now, but we have to wait and see how much investment the PASPA opportunity might require.

What was the question? Oh, M&A. So I think, M&A, we are now beginning to look more actively at M&A. We are looking at what I call infill M&A, so be it a product, a geography that we might think about. There's nothing on the cards at the moment. And this will be a slow burn until we really have focused on the U.S. opportunity.

Philip Bowcock

If the U.S. Supreme Court votes in favor of repealing PASPA, then the U.S. clearly has to be the priority.

Tal Grant

Great, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Campbell from Whitman Howard. Michael please go ahead.

Michael Campbell

Yes good morning. Just one from me. Just on the Online business, total Online actives are up [indiscernible], that's really good growth year-on-year. But what's actually driving that? Have you increased marketing investment? Or is there sort of a product factor in here as well? Thanks.

Philip Bowcock

No, I mean, that is not – I think it is probably – we haven't specifically increased marketing by any dramatic effect amount. I mean, clearly, there'll be an increase in marketing for the whole financial year based predominantly around the World Cup. And I think this is just a continuation of where we were towards the second half – during the second half of last year and it's a continuation of momentum that I think the organization has developed.

So I don't think, again, there's any one thing that's made it happen. We haven't sort of seen a spike in marketing costs in the first quarter, if that's what you're asking.

Michael Campbell

Yes, that’s it, great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Richard Stuber from Numis. Richard please go ahead.

Richard Stuber

Hi good morning. Just one follow-up from me, please. On the U.S., when you say you've made some investments ahead of the PASPA, could you just quantify how much – can you just quantify sort of how many millions you've already spent ahead of that at this stage?

Philip Bowcock

So far, it's single digits, it's mid to high single digits.

Richard Stuber

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from David Jennings from Davy. David please go ahead.

David Jennings

Good morning guys. Two questions from me please. Firstly, in the event that PASPA is repealed, I was wondering, in your base case, how many states you think would move to regulate over, say, the first three years?

And then secondly, kind of related to that, I was wondering whether you envisage having to find multiple commercial partners in the U.S. or one partner across multiple states?

Philip Bowcock

I think it's almost impossible to say how many states will regulate over three years. What I would say is where we stand at the moment, we know that Delaware will go almost immediately, but that is sort of quasi, take sports betting at the moment, they take parlays which in our parlance are accumulators, so that's quite an easy move. Clearly, New Jersey will go very soon afterwards. And the likes of Mississippi and West Virginia will probably go quite quickly at the moment – as well.

Just how they regulate will be interesting because New Jersey, it is likely will go with a full remote registration type scenario, i.e., as we are in the UK, which will clearly necessitate quite significant marketing costs, whereas Mississippi everybody believes will be purely a Retail-based and will not have any mobile at all. So I think we need to just sort of differentiate here not just between which states go but how they go. I think, thereafter, I think it's difficult to say. Listen, will there be a dozen in three years? Quite possibly. But I think, again, it is very difficult to understand quite how quickly they do go.

Sorry, and the second part of the question was?

David Jennings

Was just in relation to your partnerships – potential partnerships in the U.S., whether you would envisage having multiple commercial partners or one partner across multiple states.

Philip Bowcock

I think we are – there are a number of people talking to a number of people, if that makes sense. And I think at the moment, what we are doing is we're evaluating the options, and we will clearly have to make a decision sooner rather than later. But I don't really want to go into too much detail around that.

David Jennings

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

At the moment there are no further questions. [Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up from Tal Grant from Credit Suisse. Tal please go ahead.

Tal Grant

Go just a quick one. Where are we on average lease length of the shops, please?

Ruth Prior

3.2 times, 3.2 years.

Tal Grant

Great, thank you.

Operator

There are currently no further questions on the call. So I hand back to you, Philip.

Philip Bowcock

Okay, thank you very much, everybody. Lyndsay and Tom are around if you have any further questions or follow-up bits and pieces to talk through. I hope you all have a very good day and manage to stay relatively cool. Thanks a lot. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's call. Thank you all for dialing in.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.