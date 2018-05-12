Quintana Energy Services' (QES) CEO Rogers Herndon on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ken Dennard – Investor Relations

Rogers Herndon – President and Chief Executive Officer

Keefer Lehner – Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Analysts

Tommy Moll – Stephens

Taylor Zurcher – Tudor Pickering

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Ken Dennard

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Quintana Energy Services conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2018 results.

With me today are Rogers Herndon, QES' President and Chief Executive Officer and Keefer Lehner, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the financial details of the first quarter and outlook before the opening the call for questions.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to QES' President and CEO Mr. Rogers Herndon.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, Ken, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today for QES’ first quarter 2018 conference call. I'll begin by providing some color on our business performance before turning it over to Keefer to discuss the financial results in more detail.

Yesterday, QES reported first quarter 2018 consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $141.3 million and $15.5 million respectively. While this was largely in line with what we expected overall there were a number of issues including extraordinary weather delays and third party issues that affected Q1 results that we did not fully anticipate.

Exiting Q1 the fundamentals remained strong across all of our business lines. We feel well positioned to continue to improve our operating and financial results and deliver the benefits of our planned growth projects in the second half of 2018.

Looking at our business segments, during the first quarter our Directional Drilling segment revenue was down slightly compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Our Directional kit count was down two kits from year-end to 115 kits as of March 31, due to returning two of our four leased kits. The average number of jobs per day was essentially flat.

While we continued to experience modest improvements in pricing, our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin was down quarter-over-quarter due primarily to increased motor rental and repair expenses as well as a decline in lost-in-hole revenue for the quarter.

We've taken steps to reduce motor rental and repair expenses, expand our vendor network and improve turnaround times for rechromes and relines of our power sections. We are also focusing efforts on machining and manufacturing lower end assemblies to further reduce third party expenses. We continue to high-grade our customer mix and push prices.

Were dedicated to improving margins in Directional from Q1 levels through these operating and maintenance steps, ongoing price evolution and a deployment of additional kits throughout the year.

Our Pressure Pumping segment revenue improved but we experienced a decline in Q1 adjusted EBITDA due to three primary factors; weather, well pad issues, and unexpected changes in customer schedules. As a result, we lost a meaningful number of revenue days across our three frac spreads in Q1. While these issues have largely abated, we've seen weather issues and to a lesser extent customer related issues spill over into April but we continue to work with our customers to mitigate scheduling changes and achieve greater operating efficiencies.

Competitive pressures remain as new frac capacity enters the market but the impact has not been extreme or unexpected. We've seen pricing stabilize as we exit Q1 and began Q2. We're currently in the process of mobilizing our fourth unconventional frac spread, which will consist of roughly 60% new horsepower combined with existing refurbished pumps and ancillary equipment from our inventory.

This provides us with a new spread at a very attractive return profile. We estimate that this new spread will be deployed late in the second quarter and we expect to see earnings contribution from our four spread in the second half of 2018. At that point we will have approximately 267,000 total hydraulic horsepower throughout our entire Pressure Pumping fleet.

Our Pressure Control segment posted higher revenues as pricing in utilization showed sequential improvement. Our total unit count remained unchanged with 23 coiled units 36 rig-assisted snubbing units and 24 nitrogen units. I would note that we now have seven coiled units greater than two inch, which is up one from the prior quarter as we converted an existing two inch unit into a 2 and 3/8 inch unit.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined slightly primarily driven by a reset of compensation accruals. Our large diameter coiled units continue to be fully deployed and our additional large diameter 2 and 5/8's inch unit is anticipated to be deployed in early 3Q. As we mentioned last quarter, we have plans to add additional large diameter coiled capacity later this year.

Finally, our Wireline segment posted much higher revenues and profitability driven by improvements in both pricing and utilization throughout the quarter. Our Wireline unit count dropped to 47 units as we monetize two of our oldest conventional units. Of our 21 Wireline units suited for unconventional activity, we currently have 13 units staffed and deployed and are working on staffing plans for additional deployments throughout the year.

The remainder of our 26 conventional Wireline units are suited for a wide variety of conventional and industrial services and are expected to benefit from increased conventional EMP activity. I would now like to turn the call over to our to our CFO Keefer Lehner to review our financial results for the quarter. And I will return to conclude the call with some color on our outlook for the remainder of 2018. Keefer?

Keefer Lehner

Thanks, Rogers. Good morning everyone. I’ll begin by discussing the first quarter financials for our four business segments. Before concluding with our consolidated results.

Starting things off with Directional Drilling. For the first quarter, our Directional Drilling segment posted revenues of $37.6 million, which was down 2% from the fourth quarter of 2017, but up 21% from the first quarter of 2017.

Rid days decreased 2% sequentially and increased 15% compared to the same period in 2017. For the first quarter of 2018, we had a total of 3,706 rig days and a monthly average of 57 rigs on revenue of which 51 were follow-me rigs, which as discussed on the last call are generally a non-contractual recurring activity in which our directional drilling personnel are following a drilling rig from well to well.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins for our Directional business fell approximately eight percentage points sequentially from 14.5% in the fourth quarter to 6.9% in the first quarter.

As Rogers mentioned the reduction in our adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily related to a decrease in lost-in-hole revenues and an elevated motor rental and repair expense driven by delays and third party repair and turnaround times. Going forward, we would expect follow-me rigs to return to the mid-50s as we redeploy assets.

Moving on to Pressure Pumping. The Pressure Pumping segment generated total revenues for the quarter a $53.4 million, reflecting an 8% gain from the fourth quarter and more than doubling revenues from last year's first quarter. The third frac spread that we deployed in the Mid-Continent during the fourth quarter contributed revenues for the entirety of the quarter and will be contracted to work through the third quarter of this year.

For the first quarter of 2018, Pressure Pumping frac totaled 963 stages compared to 1,056 stages in Q4 of 2017 and 586 stages in Q1 of 2017. The sequential decline in stages was driven by a short-term shift and work mix and a decline in available days resulting from inclement weather and wellhead issues. Our average revenue per stage increased substantially from the first quarter of 2017 due to improving market conditions, a shift in job type and a larger component of standby days, although as we mentioned on our last call, we have seen pricing begin to stabilize as of late.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $9.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins for Pressure Pumping were down roughly three percentage points sequentially falling from 21.2% to 18.5%. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margins was driven by the previously mentioned inclement weather, well pad issues and unexpected changes in our customer schedules.

Going forward, we'd expect normalized adjusted EBITDA margins to be closer to Q4 levels with potential economies of scale uplift associated with the addition of our four spread.

Now moving to Pressure Control. A Pressure Control segment generated total revenues of $28 million for the first quarter of 2018, which was up 6% sequentially and up 51% from the first quarter of 2017. There continues to be a robust demand for large diameter coil and this has led to sequential increases in both weighted average pricing and weighted average utilization.

Pressure Control adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $3.7 million, our adjusted EBITDA margins were down slightly sequentially from 15.5% in Q4 to 13.1% in Q1 of 2018. The slight decrease in margins was primarily driven by a reset of compensation accruals at the G&A level. But going forward, we’d expect normalized adjusted EBITDA margins to more closely resemble Q4 levels and potentially improve from there as additional large diameter coil units are deployed. Lastly, we’ll close out the divisional discussion with Wireline.

We had an excellent quarter in Wireline. Total revenue was $22.3 million in the first quarter, which was up 34% sequentially and more than doubled first quarter 2017 revenues. We saw an increase in activity materialize over the quarter and both our conventional and unconventional businesses and utilization rose from 35% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 39% in the first quarter of 2018.

Strong activity levels coupled with the tight labor market have facilitated improved pricing driving a sequential 24% increase in our day rates, driven largely by our unconventional activity and our increased operating efficiencies in the field.

Wireline adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.6 million, our adjusted EBITDA margin of Wireline also benefited from improving fundamentals as it rose to 11.5% in Q1 from 9.3% in the fourth quarter. This sequential improvement demonstrates the intrinsic operating leverage in our business. Right now, our 13 staff unconventional wireline units are highly utilized and we have an additional eight unconventional wireline units available to deploy as we continue to add additional crews.

Now turning to our consolidated results. For the first quarter of 2018, revenues were $141.3 million, representing an 8% sequential improvement and a 65% improvement year-over-year. Consolidated G&A expenses were nearly $30 million, reflecting a 59% sequential increase and a 69% increase year-over-year.

Sequential increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to a non-cash stock compensation expense of approximately $10 million that was recognized in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of our IPO. Going forward, we'd expect our G&A expenses to be less lumpy and return to more normalized levels.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. That's down 18% from $18.8 million in Q4 of 2017 but almost three times above our Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $4 million.

First quarter interest expense was $10.2 million, which is up from $3 million in the fourth quarter and up from $2.6 million in the first quarter of last year. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to $5.3 million of unamortized term loan discount expenses. $3 million of accelerated deferred financing costs and a prepayment penalty of $1.3 million, as a result of the extinguishing of our former credit facility and term loan in connection with our IPO during the first quarter of 2018. These increased costs were offset by lower cash interest in Q1 2018 as a result of lower debt outstanding after the IPO.

The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 was $51,000. Based on the tax reform completed in December of 2017, we expect our overall statutory tax rate to be between 21% and 23% when blended for stat rates.

Now I'd like to briefly discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and liquidity position. During the first quarter, operating activities provided cash of $10.4 million, which was used in part to fund investing activities of $11.4 million, which is comprised mostly of capital expenditures during the quarter.

Capital expenditures including deposits totaled $12.4 million during the first quarter of 2018 compared to $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Approximately 30% of capital spending including deposits during Q1 was growth oriented while the remainder was tied to the ongoing capitalized maintenance of our existing equipment fleet. Our CapEx forecast for the year remains unchanged at $75 million to $85 million which includes the addition of the four spread and additional large diameter coil tubing.

With the closing of the IPO is subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, our debt structure is changed meaningfully, our balance sheet is much stronger from both the leverage and working capital perspective. We ended the first quarter with a total debt balance of $13 million, $16.6 million of cash on hand and $61 million of net availability under our new credit facility. We expect to draw on the facility over the course of the next few quarters to help finance growth capital spending and the corresponding increase in working capital.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Rogers to provide additional color on our outlook for the remainder of 2018.

Rogers Herndon

Thanks Keefer. While we made some strong gains at the top line in Q1, our results were impacted by events which negatively impacted our expense items and efficiencies and compressed our margins. We managed through these challenges and are seeing improvements. Fundamentals are very strong for our businesses, we will be bringing our fourth high pressure frac spread and an additional 2 and 5/8s inch coil tubing unit to market in the next couple months, as well as deploying additional directional kits and working to start additional unconventional wireline units.

Beyond that our businesses are well positioned to increase utilization and benefit from any recovery in the conventional side of the industry. The deployment of spread four and a large diameter coil unit comprised the bulk of our projected growth capital. We will continue to pursue high return, quick payback opportunities but we're very focused on maintaining our strong and flexible balance sheet.

With the current fundamental market backdrop and our existing and new capacity across our business lines, we feel QES is well positioned to deliver meaningful free cash flow as we progress through 2018 and into 2019.

Before taking questions, I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our employees. Our teams in the divisions and in the field are the backbone of our company and are leading our commitment to a strong safety culture and partnering with our customers to provide a differentiated level of service and performance.

With that, we'll now take your questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Tommy Moll with Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Tommy Moll

Good morning, and thanks for taking my question.

Rogers Herndon

Yes, good morning, Tommy. So I wanted to start on the Pressure Pumping side, it looks like a nice move up in terms of the frac revenue per stage Q4 to Q1. You did call out a few different components of that in the prepared remarks. And I wondered if you could walk us through the different pieces. In particular, if we could squint through the noise that may be involved with sand or anything else, what would you consider the delta and the underlying frac service price quarter-over-quarter?

And then going forward into Q2, you called out that pricing seems to have stabilized so just for modeling purposes, should we take from that that it's going to have a five handle on it and Q2 as well or is there going to be some more noise that may take that number back down, notwithstanding the underlying price stabilizing?

Rogers Herndon

Tommy, I’ll let Keefer, talk you through pricing because there are some different elements there related to standby and other factors. And then I'll talk about some of the other elements that weighed on Q1 and some of the go-forward of your questions.

Tommy Moll

Sure.

Keefer Lehner

Good morning, Tommy.

Tommy Moll

Good morning.

Keefer Lehner

So I think in our press release that we put out last night and you can see that our revenue per stage was up from about $44,000 in Q4 to about $52,000 a stage in Q1 of 2018, a lot of that revenue increase just has to do with shift in our job mix that was kind of a short-term trend. And then we had a much larger component of standby days over the course of Q1 compared to Q4. So we do charge for standby, it's not at a substantial margin but we do make some revenue there where we’re not pumping any stages. So those two items accounted for the majority of kind of the per stage revenue increase.

If you're thinking solely at what did the baseline pricing moves quarter-over-quarter from Q4 to Q1, it's largely going to be pretty flat quarter-over-quarter. And then I’ll let Rogers address kind of go-forward pricing in the frac space.

Rogers Herndon

Yes, I think you had – a part of your question was around downtime you mentioned sand, there are so many elements to go into that. And I think you're always going to have some element of unplanned downtime. What we see is weather is an issue, some of our spreads are located in areas where wind, quite frankly has been an issue.

When you get sand and wireline you hear about that certainly we had our share of that. The other element of downtime that we see more recently is just customer and wellhead related downtime. Not necessarily attributable to sand or let's say, wireline. It's just – it could be casing related issues and in that bucket is an unexpected change in a customer's calendar

And so I'd say, you have a downtime related to all those factors unplanned that we experienced in Q1, we’re about twice the amount roughly that we would typically expect to see. And it was kind of strange expect to see unexpected downtime but you're just going to have it.

And so I think over time, look we're clearly focused on pricing but where we're going to move the needle is inefficiency and utilization. And so I think the whole industry, we're all looking to align ourselves with operators and customers that have less unanticipated downtime, more predictability and more opportunity to deliver efficiencies. And there's again there's always going to be an element of downtime and some of this is an evolution as an operator moves into a new area for example. But that's the customer base that everybody wants that, we want and that's where we're going to be able to really move the needle.

In Q1, just was a quarter that we happened to move in the wrong direction there. So we are seeing improvements. I think pricing – from a pricing standpoint going forward, Keefer mentioned that largely we've stabilized on underlying pricing. We've all heard about some new spreads coming in the market, we've seen it on the margin. Any time on the margin that you see new spreads come into a market, there's going to be a bit of sloppiness and disruption in the short-term. We've seen that we've experienced it but like I said, we've seen pricing stabilized. Given the underlying fundamentals of this market, we would expect to see pricing increase over the balance of the year. But right now, I'd say I just call it a stable pricing environment as we work through a few marginal additions of horsepower. So hopefully that answers your question.

Tommy Moll

Yes, absolutely. And I appreciate all the contexts. On the follow-up, I wanted to just shift to corporate level financials here. It sounds like across all the business segments, revenue and EBITDA ought to be up into the right Q2 over Q1, any help you could give us on the magnitude there. And to the extent you don't want to provide guidance on the EBITDA line. Anything you could give us on what the incremental thought to look like either at a segment or a corporate level would be helpful just to get models tight? Thanks.

Keefer Lehner

Yes, Tommy. So I don’t think we are necessarily going to be providing guidance at this point in time to that level of detail. As I noticed we did have some extraordinary cost at the corporate line in Q1 both at the G&A level related to stock-based compensation expense, as well as the interest level related to the refinancing of our debt that occurred in conjunction with the IPO.

The stock-based compensation expense was especially lumpy due to the IPO triggering out, we’d expect that to smooth out going forward. And then the interest expense should normalize to something below where we were on a Q4 basis. So I think once you kind of adjust for those kind of corporate level costs on a go forward basis we can normalize that at corporate G&A number that you would have seen late last year.

Rogers Herndon

Now, I think, I’d just add Tommy. Look we’ve got some additional equipment coming in into the market over the second half of the year, new 2 and 5/8 inch unit are four spread. It's obviously going to drive your revenue and should drive margin and bottom line EBITDA as well obviously.

And then I think in the prepared remarks, what we said is we expect to get back to the margin levels across our businesses that are more in line with what we saw in the fourth quarter.

And this has happened all at once. I'm not sure but we fully expect to get back to those levels as we move through the balance of the year. Also, I think I mentioned earlier that we're looking at adding additional large diameter coiled towards the back half of the year, that could either come through a new large diameter coiled units or quite possibly conversions of two inch units into 2 and 3/8 inch units. And that's something we mentioned on the call that we did in the first quarter and we've had a lot of success with that. And there is some economies that we’ll look at there. So, those will all start to impact the results over the balance of the year.

Tommy Moll

Great. Thank you, that's all for me.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you.

Our next question comes from line of Taylor Zurcher with Tudor Pickering. Please proceed with your question.

Taylor Zurcher

Hi, good morning, thanks guys. And wanted to sort of follow up on one of the prior questions as it relates to Q2 and then realize you guys don't want to provide concrete guidance. But specifically, in Directional Drilling appreciate the color on some of the extra costs you guys incurred in Q1.

And just curios as we move ahead and think about Q2 and beyond. What are the different puts and takes that you see that it would take to get back to that Q4 margin run rate. In other words the higher – I think you said motor and repair rental expenses, or motor rental and repair expenses I mean are those likely to reoccur in Q2 or should we see those less – the magnitude of that cost burden sort of lessen as we progress through the year.

Rogers Herndon

Sure. Taylor. It's not a good question. Happy to address that. So what's it going to take for us to get back to call it Q4 level margins or even beyond that. I mean it's going there's some – one thing you’d look for is increased job count. We're already seeing our follow-me rigs increase from first quarter levels in the second quarter. And that's something that – if you think about first quarters we're dealing with motor rental expenses and some repair expenses. And as we're trying to continue to push our margins higher and our pricing higher going out and adding a bunch of new jobs and new follow-me rigs in that environment, now we were cautious to do that.

But we are seeing the follow-me account move up a bit here in the second quarter. We are seeing our motor rental expenses come down meaningfully. Repairs can be a bit lumpy in this business but I think we're seeing all the saying that there were pushing on and if we look for – to get back to that margin level over time. Again, like Pressure Pumping, will we get back there completely in this quarter, not sure but we're definitely moving in that direction.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay, that's helpful, thanks. Maybe second one is a bit of a high-level. Just given your sort of unique presence across the host of well construction and then obviously Pressure Pumping in the completion side of things, just curious what you're seeing as it the relates to evolving well design. And I suspect it is more stages, longer laterals, more clusters but curious if you could just provide some color, as to what you're actually seeing out in the field today and how that might impact each of your various business lines moving forward.

Rogers Herndon

We are seeing that quite a bit, it is just the same but there's also several operators that are pushing the limit and doing things differently. I mean we're seeing much more pad work, that’s a positive for us in pressure pumping positive for us in Directional, really a positive for us I think across the board.

We're seeing some operators start to kind of attack multi-zones on pads. And that really creates a very interesting dynamic and I'll tell you some of this, what some of this does, is if you can imaging, doing four top-hole vertical and down to the horizontal section drilling on a pad at one time. That can create for us – I think this is part of what we saw in the first quarter. That creates some concentration of demand around certain motor and power section configurations in our Directional unit.

And, that is exactly one of the things that we saw is that type of concentration from pad drilling. And so, we’re making adjustments and we're seeing operators experiment with different hole size, different motor configurations. And so, when we see that we're not just going to go jump out and invest in that new motor configuration immediately.

We're going to see the results we're going to work with our operators and then over time, once we see that there is something there that is going to last then we’ll make some investments, whether it's machining, manufacturing or purchasing of power sections. But by and large what we're seeing across the market is positive for our underlying businesses.

Taylor Zurcher

That is helpful color. I’ll leave it there, thanks a lot guys.

Rogers Herndon

Thank you Taylor.

Rogers Herndon

Well thank you once again for joining us on the call this morning and for your interest in Quintana Energy Services. We look forward to talking to you again next for quarter. Thanks.

