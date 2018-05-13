Vitamin Shoppe's (VSI) CEO Colin Watts on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Earlier this morning, we released financial results for first quarter 2018. A copy of the earnings release can be found at vitaminshoppe.com in the Investor Relations section. Making presentations today will be Alex Smith, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Colin Watts, Chief Executive Officer; and Brenda Galgano, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I need to remind listeners that remarks made during the course of this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about the company's future results or plans, guidance, strategies and prospects. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, implementation of the company's plans to differ materially. The words believe, expect, plan, intend, estimate or anticipate and similar expressions as well as future or conditional verbs such as should, would and could identify as forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we expressly do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required to do so by law.

During the call, we may refer to non-GAAP figures. We have provided a reconciliation for these numbers in Table 4 in the press release. We refer all of you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our annual report on Form 10-K as well as our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may have a direct bearing on our operating results, our performance and our financial condition.

I'll now turn the call over to Colin.

Colin Watts

Thank you, Kathleen. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I will begin by reviewing the highlights of our first quarter and then discuss the progress on our strategic initiatives. Brenda will then take you through the financial performance and discuss our guidance for the year. Finally, Alex will then provide a few closing remarks.

So let's start with the Q1 '18 results. We're encouraged with our performance for the quarter as we continue to make progress and delivered results that were in line with our expectations. The performance was due to an improvement in underlying sales trends, reflecting an increase in new customers and transactions, while digital commerce increased by 21%. Product margins improved over 100 basis points as we refined our promotional capabilities. The positive trend of product margins continued into Q2. Lastly, reflecting the quarter's performance and our confidence for cash flow for the remainder of the year, we repurchased $45 million face value of our convertible debt at a discount to par.

As we've discussed on the last call, we're focusing on strengthening our fundamentals as part of our New Base Plan to position the Vitamin Shoppe as the wellness authority for our customers. I will discuss how we progressed in the quarter on some of these initiatives. So first on the customer acquisition front. The digital experience we're creating is more engaging, more inspiring and gives us the capability to deliver more personalized content intended to convey the expertise of our Health Enthusiasts.

During the first quarter, we scaled pilot work we began in 2017. We increased digital marketing investments in both paid search and performance marketing. And in our storage, we continued to refine our incentives and grassroots marketing programs to help drive stronger traffic and customer acquisition. We also made changes to improve SEO. This increased investment focus on customer acquisition resulted in new customer growth of 10.3%, and we also saw growth in overall transactions.

Customer conversion. We're creating a frictionless omni-experience that is more personalized, more inspirational, more educational and enjoyable to use. A good example of this was our March Battle of the Brands promotion. Working along with our vendor partners in the sports category, we integrated the stores and digital marketing promotions with an emphasis on social media and digital content; brand bracket voting, influencers, recipes and sport team Health Enthusiasts training.

The Battle of the Brand promotion was an example of us utilizing the Health Enthusiasts in the stores to generate excitement, which in turn generated a lot of customer engagement and was successful in driving significant incremental sales as well as margin dollars. So as a result, you're going to see many more of these to come later on in the year. The ongoing improvement and customer usage of Auto Delivery is helping to drive our digital commerce sales, which were up 20.7% in the quarter.

Additionally, our focus on mobile is also working to drive sales. We re-launched our app during the quarter with an enhanced shopping experience. Since the launch, we've experienced increased traffic and have seen increased sign-ups for the app and commerce is steadily building. Lastly, we are investing in technology to provide better analytics to support decision making and product selection, pricing, promotions, planning and allocations.

Looking at digital commerce. Our plans include further investments in technology and ongoing site optimization to ensure that we're differentiating our products, delivering a superior customer experience and further distinguishing the Vitamin Shoppe brand. So now let's move on to our product and promotion strategy.

We've restructured and retooled our pricing and promotion initiatives. By working more collaboratively with our vendor partners on pricing and aligning with them on an annual promotion plan, we've eliminated inefficient promotions and realized better pricing and began to see the margin benefits of this somewhat about halfway through the quarter.

Our product margin improvements in the quarter were in line with our expectations and also reflect the better negotiation work we completed last year. We saw improving trends, both year-over-year and sequentially in the sports category, notably sports protein as well as good growth in herbs and homeopathy.

With respect to new products. During the quarter, we had many top-to-top meetings with our key vendor partners as we continue to work closely with them on joint business planning to bring new and exciting products to our customers. We are seeing increased participation from our vendors related to opportunities for first-to-market products, exclusive products for the Vitamin Shoppe and more innovation. Let me give you a quick example.

In the second quarter, working with Ora Organics, we will be the launch partner and first national retailer to carry the brand as the company expands from online only to omnichannel. This is a plant-based brand with nutrients from organic and sustainable sources across a broad range of categories, including digestive health, omegas, vitamins, proteins and greens. It is also gluten, dairy, soy and wheat-free as well as non-GMO. This is only one example, but there are many others as we currently have a healthy pipeline of innovative products from third parties.

Other ways we're working more closely with our vendor partners, includes some store-within-store retail concepts, increased unique sampling in our stores and working with them on joint training programs. At the same time, we remain committed to growing our private brand business and look forward to reinvigorating this business with many new innovations of products across our portfolio being launched in the coming months.

Now let's talk about customer loyalty and retention. Our Spark Auto Delivery platform, or ADP for short, continues to perform well and ahead of our expectations. Our in-store Health Enthusiasts have been instrumental on signing up new customers. We now have almost 600,000 active subscriptions.

Importantly, the retention rate and incremental sales contribution are running ahead of our expectations as well. Customer sign-ups for ADP on average are 50% incremental once they stay on the program for five months. As we forecast impact to customer lifetime value, our analytics show that customers that subscribe to Spark Auto Delivery see an additional $125 annual increase on overall spending with the Vitamin Shoppe above and beyond their subscription purchases.

The best part of Spark Auto Delivery is it's a recurring revenue stream and increased profitability over time. So given the success of Auto Delivery, which demonstrates market demand for a subscription service of the Vitamin Shoppe, we saw an equally attractive opportunity to address those customers who did not want to sign up for a subscription service but were amenable to being reminded to reorder.

As you might remember, 75% of our sales are replenishment based. So to address these customers, we are launching a new service called Easy-Reorder. This is a service you might be familiar with from your local drugstores that send you prescription reminders and ability to reorder. It's an attractive option for customers as it's convenient with one click reordering and a choice of delivering their product at home or pick up in store.

For the Vitamin Shoppe, it is a means to connect with our customers digitally and to drive incremental customer shopping behavior. Easy-Reorder is in pilot right now with the anticipated rollout in the back half of the year. We're excited about the opportunity to enable customers who've already shopped with us, making it as easy as possible for them to continue to shop with us.

Our digital initiatives will also help us to gain further insight into our customers. This work will further be supported by our healthy rewards membership program that will be more robust, uniquely positioned in the marketplace in terms of offering and value by its members. We will be piloting this new program in Q3 of this year, and we expect a full rollout by year-end 2018 or early 2019. And as we look ahead, we're continuing to work to drive customer traffic and engagement by growing our overall customer database.

I will now turn over the call to Brenda to provide further details on our financial results about Q1.

Brenda Galgano

Thank you, Colin, and good morning, everyone. Our overall business fundamentals continue to reflect the initiatives we have launched, delivering improving comp transaction and new customer acquisition, while also continuing to improve product margin. Our cash flow trends also improved in the quarter.

On a GAAP basis, earnings per share from continuing operation in the first quarter was $0.41, benefiting from a $12.5 million pretax gain on the extinguishment of debt and partially offset by $2.2 million in net pretax expenses expenses associated with the closure of the North Bergen facility. Adjusting for these items, earnings per share from continuing operations in the quarter was $0.10. The GAAP loss per share when including the Nutri-Force discontinued operation was $0.17.

As a reminder, we have provided a schedule in the earnings release that reconciles all of this information. Our tax rate was impacted this quarter by approximately 400,000 of discrete tax items, mainly relating to stock compensation. During the first quarter, total comps were negative 3.6%. Later in the quarter, comps were impacted by several nor’easter storms, which had a negative impact estimated at around 40 basis points.

During the quarter, we increased our level of investment in key parts of our business and continued to partner with vendors on price and promotion tactics to accelerate improvement in product margins. These actions along with our stepped up marketing program helped drive an improvement in transaction count and new customer growth. We're seeing further comp improvement to date in the second quarter.

Now a few words on Nutri-Force. Nutri-Force, our contract manufacturing business, has been a challenge for us. And after an extensive review of the business and strategic alternatives, we made the decision to sell Nutri-Force. We closed on the sale earlier this week with Arizona Nutritional Supplements, or ANS, with proceeds to the Vitamin Shoppe of approximately $15 million. ANS has a strong history of driving product innovation. As a part of the transaction, ANS has committed to specific investments in innovation on behalf of the Vitamin Shoppe, which is a key factor for us in building penetration of our private brand portfolio.

As a part of this transaction, we entered into a long-term supply agreement with ANS. Over the next six months, we will be transitioning the majority of the Nutri-Force production to the ANS facility. As we evaluated potential buyers, it was important for us to find a high-quality partner as a large portion of our private brand sales will now be moving to this third-party facility. ANS is already one of our key manufacturing partners, and we're pleased to continue working with this company.

Now on to gross margin. Excluding the special adjustments for the North Bergen facility, adjusted gross profit margins declined 34 basis points from the same period in 2017. Components of the changes in gross profit rate include product margin improvement of 115 basis points year-over-year, reflecting benefits from improved vendor partnership, mix shift and inventory management. This was partially offset by our increased investments in pricing and promotion as well as increased shipping cost with the strong growth of our digital business.

Product margin improvement represents a strong sequential improvement from the fourth quarter and we're continuing to see benefits in the second quarter as we continue to improve our pricing and promotion mix. Supply chain and occupancy is levered by approximately 130 and 15 basis points, respectively, due to the lower sales as well as the impact from channel shift.

Reported SG&A expenses were $89.3 million and include a $0.5 million cost associated with the closing of the North Bergen distribution center. On an adjusted basis, SG&A, as a percentage of sales, delevered by approximately 370 basis points. This deleveraging is mainly driven by store payroll, advertising, other store operating costs and corporate costs. Corporate costs include higher health care costs and store impairment combined of a little over $2 million. Advertising spend increased approximately 10% year-over-year with incremental investment focused on customer acquisition. And as Colin mentioned, we saw 10% increase in new customer acquisition and traffic improved as well.

Given this improving trend, we are continuing this higher rate of advertising investment and expect to increase spend by approximately $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 over the second quarter of 2017.

During his presentation, Colin discussed the progress we're making on four of our strategic pillars. Let me take a brief comment about our last strategic pillar, operational excellence, which at its core is focused on streamlining the business to maximize efficiencies and execution. During the quarter, we continued to focus on improving inventory forecasting accuracy and reduced inventory levels contributing approximately $9 million to operating cash flow. And we expect ongoing improvements throughout the year. The sale of Nutri-Force is also an important component in streamlining the business.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow. Our balance sheet and cash flow generation remain healthy. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2 million, convertible notes with a total face value of $98 million and 35 million drawn on our credit facility, which we subsequently reduced in April to $25 million.

Cash generated from operating activities was $18.2 million and capital expenditures for the quarter were $6.7 million with funds primarily utilized for IT and digital investment. Based on our confidence in cash generation for the remainder of the year, we repurchased $45.4 million face value of convertible debt during the quarter at a 26% discount, resulting in a net gain from the extinguishment of debt of $12.5 million.

To end my presentation, a few words on our outlook for the year. Our guidance is unchanged from that we provided on the last earnings call in February, except to account for the sale of Nutri-Force. We continue to expect steady progress and improvements in sales comp trends. This expected improvement is driven mainly from continued growth of our Spark Auto Delivery program and improvement in new customer acquisition trends.

While we are encouraged by the progress made to date, we remain cautious and expect comparable sales growth in the negative low to mid-single-digit growth range for the year. This includes growth in digital commerce, including vitaminshoppe.com and Auto Delivery sales of over 20%, offset by a decline in store sales as more customers shift to e-commerce.

Our gross margin is expected to be in the range of 30.5% to 31.0%. We expect an improvement in rate from the annualization of savings from our cost of goods reduction initiative and moderating fixed cost deleverage, partially offset by increased delivery expense. We expect SG&A to be between $340 million to $345 million. This excludes expenses associated with the CEO change.

Total capital expenditures are planned at approximately $30 million. This includes the opening of two new stores and increases in digital investments, which is planned to be our largest area of investment. We plan to close approximately 10 stores during the year. With the reduction of capital expenditures, combined with continued favorability for cash-generating activities, including inventory reductions, we expect additional cash flow available for other uses for the remainder of the year. We will continue to evaluate and discuss capital allocation alternatives with the board, including stock and debt buyback activity.

I will now turn the call over to Alex for a few comments.

Alex Smith

Thanks, Brenda, and good morning, everyone. In my new role of Executive Chairman, I've been more involved in the day-to-day business as we move forward implementing the board-approved New Base Plan. Although we're pleased to see improving margin and sales trends, there is still a large amount of work to be done as we improve our product through newness and innovation and build out the capabilities with our table stakes for modern retailer. We understand the competitive environment and we understand customers' changing shopping habits.

Nevertheless, our sector is growing and there is no reason for us not to significantly improve our performance as we successfully execute the plan we laid out earlier this year. Colin has led the start of this major turnaround, but at the end of May, will be passing the baton. We wish Colin well in his next endeavor. The search for his replacement is ongoing. Thus, if a new CEO is not in place by the end of May, I will work directly with the senior leadership team until Colin's successor is seated.

So that is the end of our prepared remarks. We'd be happy to take your questions now. So operator, please open the lines for questions.

Sean Kras

So there was a nice acceleration in the dotcom business during the quarter. Presumably, some of this was due to investments in paid search, and I'd think also the maturation of Auto Delivery. But can you maybe talk about how we should think about the sustainability of this growth rate? Maybe how much higher could you even go from here?

Colin Watts

Yes. I think it's very sustainable, and in fact, we expect it to continue to improve as the year goes on. We've really improved a lot of the talent on our digital side of the business over the last several months and now have some dedicated executives that are focusing on e-commerce and particularly on helping us upgrade the site itself. So what you're seeing in the first quarter is you're seeing a combination of both making the site more usable, more navigable as well as you're seeing the benefits of some of the replenishment strategies that we're starting to put in place, most notably Auto Delivery.

I mentioned the Easy-Reorder product that will be coming online. And that product is really another modernization that we think will actually be interesting to a larger audience than the Auto Delivery program itself. We think that's going to have also a positive impact on our overall digital impact. So I think for the balance of the year, you're going to see strong results from the e-commerce side or digital side of our business ongoing.

Sean Kras

Also it looks like there were some additional investments in pricing and promotions in the quarter that pressured the gross margin. I guess, maybe on a high level, can you talk about how you feel about pricing? How much more do you think needs to be done to maybe get to a more sustainable level?

Colin Watts

I mean, Sean, I would say actually that we were actually quite pleased by what we saw in terms of product margin improvement over the course of the quarter. We didn't necessarily pull back on promotions. We got a lot smarter about how we were using the money over the course of the quarter. You may remember last year, in the third quarter, we accelerated to market a new pricing and promotion strategy that we called Shop with Confidence. And over the course of the back end of the year, we started to realize that there were some relatively significant inefficiencies with the way we were bringing that program to market.

Since Dave Mock, who is heading up our merchandising and marketing team joined our organizing at the start of January, he's really torn apart and torn down that entire strategy and helped to rebuild it on a much more solid foundation. I think the team is actually feeling like the margins are well in control and we're actually able to be much more surgical about the way we're applying promotional strategies as we roll into the second quarter. We're seeing the same strong momentum we saw in the first quarter continue to roll through the second quarter. So I think you're going to see this also as an important tailwind for the business as the year progresses.

Brenda Galgano

I would add some numbers with regard to that. As we looked at our product margin improvement in the fourth quarter, we were up 50 basis points. And in this first quarter, we're up 115 basis points. So a nice sequential improvement. And that's really driven by the refinement in our pricing and promotion strategy.

Colin Watts

So in summary, Sean, I guess, what I would just is, look, it's a competitive environment, there is no question. But I think we're getting a lot smarter about how we're competing. And as a result of getting smarter about the way we're competing, I think we're able to bring margin to the table, while at the same time, growing transaction count for the company, which is a real positive sign.

Sean Kras

Okay, that's helpful. Appreciate the color there. And one last one for me just on the guidance. And maybe I am reading in just a little too much, and I apologize if you mentioned it in your prepared remarks. I came on a little bit late. But I noticed that this quarter, in the press release, you didn't mention anything about comps improving sequentially as we got toward the end of the year. So I was wondering if that's still your expectation and also to get to flat comps by the end of the year?

Brenda Galgano

Yes. Sean, we do continue to expect and we are seeing that steady improvement. And yes, we are still targeting flat comp by the end of the year. We are guiding specific to low negative growth in mid-single digits as we continue to remain cautious in this environment. But targeting the flat comps at the end of the year is still our goal.

David Novak

You mentioned your initiatives around customer acquisitions and pricing that are driving your business. Your comp has improved now sequentially for three consecutive quarters and you're expecting further sequential improvement. Is any of this the industry getting better in terms of newness out there from vendors that you're seeing? Is sports nutrition getting a little bit better? Or is the improvement here just really a function of your initiatives around pricing and Auto Delivery? And a few quarters ago, you had noted day-to-day volatility in comps. Is that continuing? Or has that steadied a bit now?

Colin Watts

So look, this is a very -- as Alex said in his remarks, this is a very healthy industry. And it's been growing in solid mid-single digit comps for a while, continues to grow. We're not necessarily seeing it grow faster but we're also not seeing it slowdown per se. I think the Vitamin Shoppe is now starting to really transform against the customer habits base which means we're starting to realize that customers are now starting to shift to shopping at times online, shopping at times in store.

And what we're doing is, we're starting to shift our strengths, particularly the consultative sale that our Health Enthusiasts do for our customers on a more stronger bases so that they can get the help in those particular areas. So net-net, I think behind Dave Mock's leadership now, we've just got a much better handle on how to drive demand on this business. And you're right to note that we've been seeing sequential improvement on comps and you're right to also note that our expectations by the end of this year is that we're going to get flat comps and then grow from there.

So there is more work to do in that area, we're not done yet. But we feel like we've got a good handle and a good cadence on bringing on the initiatives on this business necessary to meet the demand that is there in this market. Does that help answer the question?

Curtis Nagle

So apologies if I missed this on the call. But just curious if there is going to be any impact to product margins from the shift away from Nutri-Force after it's divested to ANS or not?

Colin Watts

Yes, it's a great question. I'll let Brenda answer it and I'll jump on top of her answer.

Brenda Galgano

So if you look at the specific segment reporting, there will be no impact to the retail side of the business. All of the margins associated with selling of Nutri-Force to the Vitamin Shoppe is embedded -- was embedded in the manufacturing segment. If anything, we expect that there could be some improvement in gross margins for the retail segment as we believe ANS can be much more efficient.

And based on our pricing with them, we would be able to realize the benefit of that efficiency. So when you look at it consolidated, yes, there will be some gross margin impact because we will lose the margins from the manufacturing segment that is now reflected in the guidance I provided. When you look specifically at the retail business, we expect if anything, margin upside given the more efficient ANS business.

Colin Watts

Yes. I'd just add that this -- the deal that we've set with ANS is really -- it's a partnership deal. So it's one that it's designed to make sure that we remain cost competitive. We're going to work closely with them to drive efficiencies through the way we forecast, the way we work together to make sure that we can bring the best possible margin to the business. And I don't want to miss the point about innovation. ANS is truly recognized in the industry as one of the more innovative suppliers and brings out a pipeline of new technology and new capabilities to our private brand portfolio. So we're very much looking forward to working with ANS as we move forward to drive success here.

Colin Watts

Thank you, operator. So as this will be my final earnings call as CEO of the Vitamin Shoppe, I wanted to say a few things in closing out my tenure. One, it's been an honor and a pleasure to serve as both CEO and Chief Health Enthusiast for the past three years. Two, I look forward to a really bright future for this company as it makes the full transformation to a modern-day omni retailer and continues to differentiate as the most broad-based wellness authority in retail nationally. And three, I would say to shareholders and investors, they should be comforted that the Vitamin Shoppe is stewarded by some of the best retail executives in the business with strong board oversight and will continue to thrive based on both its people, our over 5,000 Health Enthusiasts and our purpose to help inspire and nourish our customers so they can thrive every day.

Thank you for taking the time for joining us this morning.

