Navigators' (NAVG) CEO Stanley Galanski on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stanley Galanski

Well, good morning. Thank you for joining the first quarter earnings conference call of The Navigators Group, Inc. It was an excellent quarter, in which we achieved a record level of operating earnings, an increase in net income of 46% over the first quarter of 2017, and double digit premium growth.

Importantly, the International Insurance segment produced an underwriting profit, so we achieved profitable underwriting results across all three of our reporting segments. We improved both the loss and expense components of our combined ratio compared to the first quarter of 2017, with the loss ratio improving by 1.6 points and the expense ratio improving by 0.8 points. Our investment portfolio continued to perform well, with pre-tax net investment income up 10.5% over the first quarter of 2017. Tangible book value increased by 2.5% over the fourth quarter of '17, and the annualized ROE was 10.1%.

Let's take a look at our reporting segments. Navigators Re, our Global Reinsurance segment, had a terrific quarter producing a combined ratio of 86.6%, down nearly two points from first quarter 2017, driven by improvement in the expense ratio. Growth was exceptionally strong, as gross written premium exceeded $127 million for the quarter, with double digit premium growth in a number of product lines. U.S. Accident & Health treaty represented 56% of the gross written premium for the quarter, with gross written premium of $71 million, up 160% over first quarter 2017, with that growth coming from exposure growth on existing business, as well as new business success.

Latin American portfolio represented about 15% of Navigators Re's gross written premium for the quarter and also had excellent results, with solid growth in both Property Casualty and Surety; whereas one year ago, our reported renewal rates were down an average of 6.3% for Latin American Property Treaty business. That trend has reversed post Hurricanes Maria; and property rates across the portfolio were up an average of 1%, with most of the treaties impacted by the hurricane not yet renewing. Improved pricing was also evident in the International Property Treaty business outside of the U.S. and Latin America, where last year renewal rates were down an average of 3.5%. This year's quarterly renewal rate change was about 2%, and for the U.S. Property Treaty business up 8%.

These three areas of focus, U.S. Accident & Health, Latin America and International Property accounted for over 80% of Navigators Re's first quarter gross written premium, and represent important markets to us in terms of profit and growth potential, where it makes more sense for us to compete as a reinsurer than as an insurer. We continue to feel good about the prognosis for both profit and growth in those niches.

We're very pleased to report profitable underwriting results in the International Insurance segment, resulting from a disciplined re-underwriting of the London market portfolio that included our withdrawal from underwriting international property insurance at Lloyd's and the fixed-premium protection and indemnity market; two specialty products that generated significant underwriting losses in the last two years. While the first quarter 2018 loss ratio was more than 10 points better than first quarter 2017, the expense ratio also improved by more than three points to 43.2%, with improvement in both the commission component and in other operating expenses.

I have commented on past calls that operating costs, including commission levels, were a threat to the London market, putting it at a competitive cost disadvantage. Our London team has worked diligently and deliberately at reducing commissions, despite ongoing market pressure and eliminating nonessential operating costs, emphasizing a bottom line focus on achieving underwriting profit over market share. That focus, which led to the withdrawal from international property insurance, and protection and indemnity contributed to a nearly 10% reduction in gross written premium compared to first quarter 2017, and we are fine with that outcome.

Net written premium increased 3.9% for the quarter, reflecting the mix of business and the continued growth of the international management and professional liability business, as well as NavTech.

International Marine continues to be our largest business within the International Insurance segment and generated an underwriting profit for the quarter with a combined ratio of 94.2%, more than eight points better than first quarter 2017. Marine gross written premium was down 18% compared to first quarter 2017, as the competitive pressure in the London market impacted growth in most marine lines with the exception of Specie, for which premium was up 7% compared to first quarter '17. International Marine gross written premium outside of the London market was up 5.4% for the first quarter, with particularly strong growth in Antwerp and in Latin America. While the International Marine market remains highly competitive, our Lloyd's underwriters were able to achieve low-single digit rate increases in most classes of business, walking away from risks where we could not get our price. This is an improvement from 2017, when the renewal rate change for key marine product lines like cargo and marine liability were down about 2%.

While we remain committed to the London and Lloyd's marine markets, we believe the best growth opportunities for ocean marine in the short to intermediate term will be in our regional offices serving Continental Europe and Latin America. Also within the International Insurance segment, International Navigators Pro produced a combined ratio of 92.3%, more than 10 points better than first quarter 2017, while achieving double digit growth in gross and net written premium. London market business grew by 10% for the quarter, while business produced outside of London grew by 56.8%. Within the London market, our strongest growth came in professional indemnity and commercial D&O.

Renewal rate change for both international D&O and professional indemnity was about flat; an improvement after a prolonged period of downward renewal rate change. Our renewal rates were up 2.2% for Financial Institution business. NavTech, our first-party energy and engineering underwriting unit, continued to produce profitable underwriting results with the combined ratio of 76.1% for the first quarter.

Gross written premium was a bit better than expected, up 4.8%. Renewal rates are headed in the right direction on the heels of poor industry underwriting results for 2017. Renewal rates for Offshore Energy business increased an average of 6.8% in the U.K. branch of Navigators Insurance Company and 4.7% at Lloyd's, while Onshore Energy renewal rates increased 9.9%; pretty much in line with our expectations. In the fourth quarter, we announced plans to acquire a Belgium-domiciled insurance company and related underwriting agency known respectively as ASCO and BDM.

We remain optimistic that the transaction will close within the second quarter subject to regulatory approval. This is a strategic acquisition designed to not only increase our business in Continental Europe, to provide us with an EU-domiciled insurance company post Brexit. We currently have 23 employees based in our existing Continental European offices, and that number will triple following the acquisition. This means not only more underwriters but more claims professionals and operational support capabilities to better service our policyholders and brokers.

Our U.S. Insurance segment had another very solid quarter with a combined ratio of 97.3% and with gross written premium up about 1%. We produced profitable underwriting results in the Property Casualty and Professional Liability operating segments, but an underwriting loss in U.S. Marine as a result of unfavorable loss emergence in the Marine Liability and Cargo product lines that led to a modest strengthening of marine reserves during the quarter. The aggregate level of premium growth for the U.S. Insurance segment was disproportionately impacted by reduced premium volume in the Specialty Excess Casualty product line, for which gross written premium was down 18.5% for the quarter.

A large component of our Specialty Excess Casualty business comes from construction project policies or wrap-up policies for construction risks. These are nonrecurring premium items that typically incept upon the commencement of construction activity; and as such, are not renewable by definition. Our level of new business was unexpectedly low for the first quarter compared to a very active first quarter in 2017. We expect that to be an aberration and not a trend. Absent the impact of Specialty Excess, gross written premium growth for the U.S. Insurance segment would have been up 10% for the quarter.

Within the Property Casualty operating segment, our commercial unit which underwrites a number of targeted niches including Environmental, Life Sciences, Media, Arts and Entertainment, Surety and Commercial Excess, had another solid quarter with a combined ratio of 95.8% and 16% growth in gross written premium. Environmental was up 11% over first quarter 2017, with strong production in both the site pollution and integrated casualty product lines. Renewal rate change for Environmental was a positive 1.4% for the first quarter, which compares favorably to the reduction of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2017. Commercial Excess Casualty had another strong quarter, with gross written premium up 9.3% and a combined ratio of 79.1%.

Renewal rate change for Commercial Excess Casualty averaged 3.3% for the quarter. Navigators Specialty produced profitable underwriting results with combined ratio of 94%, while premium was down 11.8%, largely impacted by the construction wrap-up shortfall I discussed previously. Specialty automobile continues to operate in a firming market as many insurers continue the re-underwriting of their transportation business. Specialty auto gross written premium was $12.4 million for the first quarter, up 24.7% over the first quarter of 2017, driven by a renewal rate change of 15% and profitable.

Turning to management and professional liability in the U.S.; Navigators Pro had a solid quarter, with gross written premium up 15.3%, net written premium up 27.5%, and a combined ratio of 95.4%. The U.S. D&O portfolio grew 21%, focusing on the private company and not-for-profit portion of the market. Our private company D&O business on a primary basis grew 36.5%, with positive renewal rate change of 5.7%, excellent renewal retention and very good new business production. We continue to view the rate and claim environment for primary public D&O to be inconsistent with adequate return on capital. And the pricing for excess public company D&O business continues to be exceedingly soft. As a result, public primary business represented only 2% of our U.S. D&O portfolio for the quarter.

Gross written premium was up 11% for U.S. Errors and Omissions and produced underwriting profit for the quarter. Our strongest growth in Professional Liability came in the design professionals and the accountant segments of the book, which experienced positive renewal price change of 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

To summarize, we are very pleased to have produced profitable underwriting results across all three reporting segments; and most importantly, with the improvement in our International Insurance segment, which adversely impacted our underwriting results over the last eight quarters. Navigators Re had an exceptionally strong quarter and we remain optimistic about the prognosis for profit and growth within our targeted reinsurance specialties. U.S. Insurance segment continues to perform very well and we expect premium growth to normalize over the balance of the year as U.S. construction activity remains strong. Navigators Pro gains momentum and the commercial unit continues to execute its targeted growth strategy.

We are encouraged by positive rate change during the quarter, particularly in the Marine, Energy, and Management and Professional Liability product lines. Our balance sheet has never been stronger and our underwriting team remains focused on the market, on customers, on creating positive customer experiences, and they remain disciplined in their underwriting approach.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ciro DeFalco, our CFO, for a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Ciro DeFalco

Thank you, Stan. Good day, everybody. First quarter net income was $30.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share reported yesterday includes after-tax operating income of $32.9 million, or $1.90 per diluted share; net realized gains after-tax of $900,000 from the sale of securities, or $0.03 per diluted share; and net unrealized losses after-tax of $2.5 million on equity securities, or minus $0.08 per share with 0 OTTI; after-tax foreign exchange transaction loss of $1.2 million, or minus $0.04 per diluted share; and $700,000 of after-tax gain on the protection and indemnity renewal rights transaction previously communicated, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Quarterly results reflected effective tax rate of 16.8%, which compares to 26.6% for the same period in 2017, primarily as a result of changes related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The first quarter's combined ratio of 94% includes a reported loss and LAE ratio of 57.7% and an all-in expense ratio of 36.3%, comprised of net commission expenses of 16.8% and other operating expenses of 19.5%. Recapping the quarterly consolidated results include $19.4 million of underwriting profit, with $4.7 million coming from the U.S. Insurance segment, $7.1 million of profit from the International Insurance segment, and $7.6 million coming from the Global Reinsurance segment.

Our net investment income of $23.7 million increased $2.3 million, or 10.5% as compared to the same period last year. The increase in investment income was primarily due to growth in investment assets from operating cash flows coupled with higher yields in our Fixed Maturities portfolio; net pre-tax realized gains of $1.2 million from sale of securities in our investment portfolio with 0 OTTI offset by net pre-tax unrealized losses of $3.2 million from our Equity Securities portfolio due to the first quarter 2018 declines in the equity markets. Cash and invested assets portfolio as of March 31, 2018 increased in the quarter by $2.5 million to $3.49 billion, with a book yield of 2.73%, up four basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 and up three basis points from the same period last year.

Total return on a trailing 12-month basis was 2.23%, down 210 basis points from 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2017, yet up 11 basis points from 2.12% for the same period last year. Our investment portfolio has maintained its AA average credit quality rating with a duration of 3.5 years, and the portfolio remains well positioned for anticipated interest rate increases. GAAP shareholders' equity at March 31, 2018 was $1,217,000,000, down slightly from $1,226,000,000 at December 31, 2017, or minus 0.7%; and up from $1,206,000,000 at March 31, 2017, or plus 0.9%. The first quarter's book value was negatively impacted by $36.1 million of after-tax decrease in unrealized gain as a function of interest rate increases and equity market decline in the first quarter.

Our book value per diluted share was $40.96 compared to $41.55 at December 31 of '17, down 1.4%; and $40.94 at March 31, 2017. Annualized ROE was 10.1%, with an operating ROE of 10.7%. Both ROE measures benefited from 1.2 percentage points from the lower effective tax rate in the first quarter, or 8.9% and 9.5%, respectively.

Finally, net cash flow from operations was a positive $36 million in the quarter, in line with prior year.

And with that, we can turn it to the operator and open the call for questions.

Paul Newsome

I was hoping you could give us some serious thoughts about the sustainability, profitability. In the past, there had been a couple of units that seemed to -- international business in these few years, D&O, that have lagged behind a little bit that this quarter you've been -- could you talk about the sustainability of earnings prospectively at this -- at these levels?

Stanley Galanski

Yes. I'll make just a couple of quick comments on that. I think the key to this quarter's performance was the return to profit of our International Insurance segment. Our team has been working very hard to achieve those results. And while a chunk of that is exiting businesses that had a serious negative impact on profitability in calendar years 2016, '17 and in those underwriting years, it's well beyond that, it's looking at the portfolio, looking at the cost structure of business, the profit potential of it, pricing and terms and so on. And I think, returning the International segment to profitability and I think those of you, Paul, like yourself, who have covered the company a long time known how strong our Lloyd's in London business had been. It's very key to sustain profit performance at this level and an appropriate ROE.

I think, when we look in the U.S. market, our position in the market and the rate environment in most of our specialty businesses, we feel pretty good about that. There are others that we don't like primary public D&O. So our strategy is not to really participate heavily in those markets where we don't think we can get a return. And Navigators Re, again, is a very targeted approach to particular geographies and product lines. We feel that the trading conditions remain good in what we do. So I think we're very happy with where we're positioned competitively. We tend to think of ourselves after 44 years of still being a growth company, really focused on those niches where we see more opportunities to expand our position.

Paul Newsome

Any just general thoughts on the Lloyd's competitive environment? We hear all sorts of scary stuff out of those enormous competition, but your business just seems to be going pretty well. Can you talk a little bit about the Lloyd's environment?

Stanley Galanski

Yes. In a world that's changing pretty dramatically in terms of capital and how business is done, it seems to us that certain commodity classes, most of which we didn't participate in, by the way, like finding authorities for property cat and so on that traditionally came to the Lloyd's market may not go there. There may be other sources as alternative capital as we're able to access that business, for example, domestically in the U.S. But for us, Lloyd's remains, I think, the epicenter of the International Marine and certainly the International Energy market. We're committed to it. We're proud of our team there. Energy has been difficult as much by trading conditions in the energy sector itself. I think you saw yesterday, oil is over $70 a barrel for the first time in three years. We're optimistic that there may be better exploration and production activities and simply more exposure, more volumes of business to underwrite.

But again for us, Marine and Energy, we're very committed to the Lloyd's market, and it will sustain. But I think in some of those commodity classes, a lot will be seen in terms of whether that becomes more portfolio underwriting or how it goes. Either way, that's not for us, we're not going to participate in type of a business in Lloyd's.

Brian Hollenden

How much of the improvement in the unit -- in international was related to the exited sub-segments like property, protection and indemnity? And how much of the improvement was related to pricing in the segment?

Stanley Galanski

Well, let me just comment that, from a pricing standpoint, renewal pricing was pretty much in line with our plan and our expectations. We anticipated making an underwriting profit in the quarter and for the year at Lloyd's. So I don't think there were any Hail Mary or home-run passes there. We did have some favorable development in certain lines of business as we do in every quarter. We had a couple of million dollars of favorable development in our U.K. Cargo business, what we've been in for 15 or 17 years. So there's no question that being out of international property was a major positive impact on the quarter. But having said that, I think the strength of the underwriting performance of P&L and professional is very, very important to us. We view that as a double digit return on capital opportunity and it's a business we seek to expand both at Lloyd's and in our Continental European operation. So no question cutting out businesses that were a serious drain on performance are of help, executing on other businesses is important.

As I said, just seeing the flattening of pricing at International D&O after quarter and quarter and quarter of negative pricing and what people perceive to be a benign loss environment, well, it's not that good. So seeing some restoration to balance in pricing is very, very important; and we believe that's happening.

Ciro DeFalco

Yes. And the only thing I'd add to that, Brian, is simply this, we modestly strengthen in our reserves and our reserves are stronger than they were at the year-end. So the profits you see are actually through generation of underwriting discipline and expense management. So I'd say it's predominantly performance of the portfolio stripped off the value destroyers that Stan just mentioned, international property and North American property written in London, which impacted '16 not '17. And international property adversely impacted the results in '16 and '17.

When you remove the destroyers, it certainly helps but separate and distinct from that, all three of the segments were very profitable on their own merit.

Brian Hollenden

And then maybe following up on Paul's question; gross and net premium growth came in stronger than we forecasted. What's the right way to think about annualized premium growth for the rest of 2018, assuming no major changes in the overall environment?

Stanley Galanski

Yes. I think we don't really give specific guidance on that, but I will say, just looking at our three segments, our Global Reinsurance business, Navigators Re clearly had a very strong start on the strength of particularly triple-digit growth in our U.S. A&H. That's not a level that we would budget for or anticipate continuing, although we think of all our Navigators Pro as a growth -- I'm sorry, Navigators Re as a growth business for us. So we continue to feel very good, for example, about the Latin American portfolio, the international property. But to think of that as a triple-digit growth, I don't think so; I think of it as a double-digit growth opportunity, yes, that's the way we think about the business, and our gross and net are very similar in that line.

As I mentioned, I think we have a lot of growth initiatives in the U.S. But for the fact that we had a little bit of a slow quarter on the commencement of project policies in our Specialty Excess unit, I think you could see that our Nav Pro unit and our commercial unit are very solidly in that double digit range. And our international London market business is not about growth today, it's about building a foundation of sustainable profit. I feel very good about what's going on in Continental Europe. We got a little landing party in Asia as well and working our way through Latin America. But, for us, profit at London comes above premium.

Brian Hollenden

And then last one for me; with the strong U.S. construction environment, what drove P&C underwriting profit lower in the U.S. segment? Is pricing softening there?

Stanley Galanski

No. We have -- as I said, from a premium standpoint, we book less premium on the wrap-ups. I would say, if you're just looking at a combined ratio that has a little bit to do with mix of business and so on, we look at a pretty granular level at our loss reserving and loss emergence. So we don't look at it -- just at casualty but we look at it on various sub-sectors of the construction market, on premises liability, on products. And the loss emergence continues to be favorable. We do not always choose to recognize that in terms of reserve release, based on a quarter or two quarters, because as you know, casualty is a long term game and you want to make sure your reserves are solid for the long term.

So from our standpoint, for example, our E&S unit was not a major factor of reserve releases, even though we found the loss ratio performance to be better than expected for the quarter. It's not a quarter-to-quarter game, we look at it in a much longer term view.

Ciro DeFalco

Yes. Just to give you additional color, we did -- let's pick up on Stan's point, we actually chose to strengthen some lines where we had the ability to do so. And so it's not a function of adverse development, it's not a function of softening prices, it's just, as we like to call it internally, good hygiene of making sure you have a very disciplined and strong balance sheet. So I wouldn't read anything beyond that.

Unidentified Analyst

I've got a question for you about the company's reinsurance strategy in that, where and why do you make decisions about where you want to retain more business and also where is that decision made? I mean, is it made in Stamford, Connecticut; is it made in Lloyd's? Do you understand where I'm getting at?

Stanley Galanski

Yes. Okay, that's a great question. I would say, reinsurance -- ceded reinsurance, the amount of reinsurance we send to our reinsurance -- our reinsurers has been a core part of The Navigators' strategy for 44 years going back to our roots as an MGA. And as our balance sheet has grown, certainly our ability to retain business on a net basis has increased substantially. But we've always been a company that focuses on complex risks with severity exposures which require technical professionals in underwriting claims, right, and that are generally involving meaningful limits. So reinsurance is always an important part of our strategy to protect our own balance sheet not that the balance sheet isn't strong today but because we're looking to minimize volatility to earnings and the balance sheet.

So the first question is what's the optimal retention of that business for us, and it's not strictly what gives you the best combined ratio, but you have to look at things like volatility, how much capital is eaten up by a line of business, and again, how the reinsurers perceive the exposure, how hard or soft that reinsurance market is and act accordingly. So in terms of that decision making process, it's certainly led by our group Chief Underwriting Officer; it certainly involves the input of our major business segment leaders and class of business underwriters. The CEO may weigh in on it from time-to-time, because as an underwriter myself, I have some views on the business. But I would describe it as a collaborative process that makes use of modeling, makes use of the collective hundreds of years of underwriting experience to say what do we think is the best positioning of the portfolio. Some of our products are insured on a global basis, others are not. So there's no real fixed playbook to that.

We think it's one of the core skills and strategies of the company. And by the way, to perform well for our trusted and valued reinsurers who we look at as key trading partners, [indiscernible] the market strategy, it's -- if it's not sustainable, it's not worth going. And trading with reinsurers who we know, like and trust that we think will be partners for us, particularly on longer term lines, not people that are looking to get out of every claim. So an important part of that decision is the strength of long-term relationships and the integrity of your partners.

Ciro DeFalco

That's an excellent point, Stan.

Christopher Campbell

Just a few questions I had. So -- I think the first one is for Ciro. So with the strong premium growth and ASCO and BDM that have closed this quarter, where do you stand at this point in terms of excess capital?

Ciro DeFalco

Excess capital is not something we normally discuss and report on publicly. I could tell you that, in the eyes of the rating agencies, we hold capital adequacy scores for A.M. Best at A++ and for S&P at high AA, AAA capital adequacy level.

Christopher Campbell

And then just switching to the strong International Insurance results, and I know you guys have done a lot of work in terms of exiting the London property and the fixed P&I markets. Now do you think going forward, given the mix, that low 90s is a reasonable combined ratio?

Stanley Galanski

I think if you look at the components of the business, our NavTech business has been a very strong performer. Again, there is volatility in that business, which we seek to blunt by the way we purchase reinsurance for it, but it's a large loss event driven business, right? That's the nature of the energy business. Marine, I think the trading conditions, as we outlined, are difficult. We're very encouraged by the positive price increase that we were able to achieve. I don't believe that reflects the market, I think that reflects disciplined underwriting, and honestly, the value and probably long term trading relationships in London and so on, despite what continues to be very difficult competitive pressures. And indeed that same thing holds true in London for the International D&O and professional business so that we're very encouraged by the pricing we were able to achieve this quarter.

A big part of our strategy is also involving international expansion. We try to do that in a cost effective way, in a measured way, not bringing on teams at such a level as to put such an onerous load of expenses. So, look, our mission is -- in the international segment is consistent underwriting profit. And I think that will be easier to achieve in certain product lines to be in the low 90s, others being under 100 is simply the objective today, and we look at each of those lines of business on a three-year basis, a five-year basis on the return on capital but also forward-looking. And I can assure you that Marine, Energy, D&O professional liability are all businesses we have a long term commitment to the core products of the company.

Ciro DeFalco

Just to go back to your previous question, I want to remark that we will have that excess capital position, those very strong positions for both rating agencies post transaction as well. Just wanted to clarify that one point.

Christopher Campbell

And Stan, you had mentioned about the rates. Now we've heard some and that they were very strong, right, seems across the board. Now we've heard a little bit, just to kind of market chatter, about how these are getting like weaker and then maybe some of the mid-year renewals might come in below expectations. So how are you thinking about -- you had a really strong Global Re growth in your Latin American business this quarter. How are you position -- how is Navigators positioning itself going into the mid-year renewals?

And then, are there -- is the pricing just that much better that it makes sense, or would any rate softening -- potential rate softening give you a pause?

Stanley Galanski

Yes. I actually don't know exactly what you're talking about mid-year chatter, but we're not really going to follow the market. What I would say is, I think we have a team that has successfully operated, pretty much consistently producing profitable underwriting results in Latin American Property, Casualty, Surety; and a little Health and Life business. There's no real one market there, there are multiple markets. I guess, I was really speaking about Puerto Rico in the English-speaking Caribbean as a lot of those are still forthcoming renewals that we would expect to have more substantial rate increases than the 1% on our portfolio, although that 1% represents a sea change from a year ago. So, look, it's all about individual account underwriting for us. Like anything else, you can change your participation. If you're on an excess of loss program, you can participate more or less on a quota share program, there are ceding commissions. So there's a lot to go into it. Let me just -- I would say we have a high degree of confidence in our team in Latin America. We never beat them up for premium production. The Surety business continues to perform marvelously.

And other than the third quarter of last year, I think their underwriting results speak for themselves. It's a very strong double digit return on capital business. We're committed to the region. Our team will make the right decisions.

Ciro DeFalco

And A&H business continues to do very well and that's where some significant growth was in first quarter.

And I am showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Stan Galanski for closing remarks.

Stanley Galanski

Thank you very much. We appreciate your interest in the company and your time, commitment to join our call today. Have a good day.

Ciro DeFalco

Thank you.

