BMC Stock Holdings' (BMCH) CEO David Keltner on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Carey Phelps - Director, IR

David Keltner - Interim President & CEO

Michael McGaugh - EVP & COO

James Major - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Marshall Mentz - Barclays

David Manthey - Robert W. Baird

Matthew McCall - Seaport Global Securities

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Michael Eisen - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. You are joining BMC's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Carey Phelps, Director of Investor Relations for BMC, will now provide the company's opening remarks.

Carey Phelps

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, and welcome. After my opening statements, Dave Keltner, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike McGaugh, our Chief Operating Officer; and Jim Major, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our key priorities and our operating results for the first quarter of 2018. In addition to our prepared remarks, a slide deck is available on our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com.

This is also where you can find today's press release, which was issued earlier this morning. I would like to remind you that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ in a material way from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations unless required by law.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided in greater detail in our press release issued earlier this morning and in the slide deck posted to our website. These measures relate to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. We provide this adjusted financial data for informational purposes only and these measures should not be considered in isolation from the most recent -- most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures section of the press release as well as the Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures slide and related appendix in the slide deck for additional information on the adjusted financial data. In these locations, you will find reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a discussion of why we believe it is useful information for investors.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Dave.

David Keltner

Thanks, Carey. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm very pleased with how our teams have executed so far this year. We are off to a strong start and are well positioned for continued improvement over the remainder of 2018 and beyond. On today's call, I will start our discussion with a brief look at our macro backdrop and our first quarter financial highlights and strategy going forward. Mike will then discuss some of BMC's operational successes and the progress we are making, as they relate to our strategic pillars. Next, Jim will take a deeper dive into our first quarter financial results before turning the call back over to me for our closing remarks.

First off, demographics and positive fundamentals, including job and wage growth as well as high levels of consumer confidence continue to support ongoing strength in the housing market. While rising rates have been a hot topic of interest in the media and among investors, homebuyers on the other hand seem undeterred. Our homebuilder customers remain confident and they say the traffic in their sales centers is strong as housing continues to be undersupplied relative to the 50-year average for new home sales, household formations and population growth. So with that as our very encouraging backdrop, let me move to some highlights of our first quarter results.

Top line growth in our higher-margin structural components product category was a strong 23.6%, helped in part by $50 million in Ready-Frame sales, which represented 47% year-over-year growth. Our sales growth with single-family homebuilders and professional remodelers was 13.9% and 16.3%, respectively. The strong growth in these strategic categories demonstrates the importance of our value-added products and services as our customers continue to enjoy strong demand and increasingly request enhanced solutions to deal with persistent labor constraints.

Our gross profit dollars grew 11.7%, faster than our overall sales, benefiting from improvement in our commodity gross margins. We achieved improved cost leverage during the quarter. Net income more than quadrupled to $15.4 million, adjusted EBITDA improved to $47.2 million, an increase of nearly 41%. Adjusted earnings per share more than doubled to $0.29 per diluted share, and we delivered $23.2 million of operating cash flow in the quarter that often results in a use of cash as working capital increases seasonally.

Evidenced by these results, our team has done a tremendous job to build a solid foundation as we enter the heart of the spring selling season. In addition to the progress apparent from our financial results, we also made progress in the execution of our strategic priorities, which as we discussed in February, are focused around four key pillars, including one, organically growing our value-added products and services and our presence in the Professional Remodeling space; two, enhancing our customer service and operational excellence; three, continuing to build a high performance culture; and four, pursuing strategic tuck-in acquisitions, again, to bolster our value-added product offerings and presence in the Professional Remodeling space.

Mike McGaugh, who is spearheading a number of these efforts, will now provide some details of progress around each of these pillars.

Michael McGaugh

Thanks, Dave. There's never been a better time to be a leading provider of innovative products and solutions to homebuilders.

The labor-related challenges builders face are real and are the primary constraint in today's housing market. Pioneering new ways to deliver efficiencies in this space is the key to success, and BMC aims to be the provider of choice in our markets to reduce costs, ease labor demand and shorten cycle times for our customers. At the same time, we are enhancing our own internal processes and becoming better operators. I want to thank all of our associates for doing a great job so far this year and moving us forward on this front.

As Dave mentioned, we've made important strides with each of our strategic pillars. First, we are focusing the bulk of our growth investments and efforts around bolstering our value-added capabilities and offerings. Included in our CapEx expectations for the year are key investments in our processes and equipment to drive efficiency in our manufacturing facilities and to expand capacity through automation. We're upgrading key pieces of equipment that support our higher margin value-added business lines, such as enhancing the automation in our millwork, door and components manufacturing facilities. I could not be more excited about these efforts.

For example, as I mentioned on our last call, we recently opened a first of its kind highly automated truss facility here in the Atlanta market. Early results indicate that we should on average achieve at least 50% more output, while operating with one-third less labor than a traditional truss line. So not only can we save costs and create safer work environments, but also this new equipment will help alleviate some labor and capacity issues we've been experiencing.

Before I move on to our second strategic pillar, I'd be remiss not to mention Ready-Frame and its contribution. $50 million in sales this quarter at a 47% growth rate is a remarkable result. This whole house framing solution sets us apart and is an important part of our efforts to take work off of the job site and into our manufacturing facilities, providing substantial value to our customers.

Our second strategic pillar relates to our efforts to enhance our customer service and drive continuous improvement using the newly launched BMC Operating System. Our markets have quickly embraced the potential opportunities for efficiency gains and cost savings that can be identified through these initiatives. After several Kaizen Events so far this year, a number of projects have been identified, each of which we expect to deliver at least $100,000 in annual savings and some significantly higher than that, and we're just getting started.

Green Belt lean training has begun for select associates from around the country. In this training, they learn how to utilize key elements of lean manufacturing, such as 5S and visual management to reduce operating costs, reduce waste, enhance their project management skills and run Kaizen Events in their own markets. Each of our 20 associates receiving this training will identify and implement projects in their home markets to reduce cost, eliminate waste and improve the efficiency of our processes. All of this translates into better service to our customers. I'm very excited about the early results from the launch of the BMC Operating System. We're better operators today than we were a year ago, and we're enhancing our customer service capabilities, plus we'll get better from here.

Moving into our third strategic pillar, our people. We're making investments into the development and training of our associates to fortify our talent pipeline as we continue to build a high-performing culture. In addition to the lean training I mentioned before, we've launched a new leadership development program. We're teaching our leaders to operate with a market-first focus, specifically in the areas of customer priority, communication and feedback, culture, lean leadership and financial leadership. In March, we completed our first program of the year for our top 60 operational leaders and we've follow-on programs for our operational and sales leadership teams throughout the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

More evidence that we're refocusing our attention on our people is the relaunch of our sales and management trainee program. For 2018, we plan to identify and hire approximately 50 new associates among whom we expect to find some of our future generation of leaders.

Finally, for our fourth pillar, we're stepping up our efforts to pursue strategic tuck-in expansion opportunities. Each of the three acquisitions that we completed within the past year enhanced either our product mix, our value-added capabilities and/or our customer mix. We're very pleased with the performance to date and intend to find additional attractive targets as we move forward. Our pipeline is improving, and we're making outbound calls to targeted companies and continue to receive inbound calls from potential sellers.

While our appetite for M&A is strong, we will not overpay. We will maintain our discipline and rigor to acquire quality companies at a fair price. As you can see, it's a new day at BMC. We're not only providing traditional building material, but we're also making crucial investments in our people and equipment. We are deploying automation to drive efficiencies in our own processes and to better serve our customers. Through operational excellence and customer service leadership, I believe that we can achieve our goal of industry-leading financial performance and become the provider of choice in our industry.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jim for his financial review.

James Major

Thanks, Mike. It's clear that we're focused on the right priorities to deliver improved profitability and value for our stakeholders. And the positive momentum that we feel inside the company is evident in our first quarter results. Led by 23.6% growth in our structural components product category and price increases in lumber and lumber sheet goods, total net sales increased 10.1% for the first quarter.

As Dave mentioned, sales to single-family homebuilders and professional remodelers grew in the mid-teens, but total sales growth was constrained by a 12.6% decline in sales to multifamily, commercial and other contractors. During the last three quarters of 2017, year-over-year multifamily starts declined by approximately 15%, resulting in a lower backlog of projects heading into 2018 and Q1 sales to that end market were further impacted by weather delays in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. While the multifamily segment held back our volume growth, we enjoyed net sales growth of 6.8% from increased selling prices on lumber and lumber sheet goods and 2.8% from our recent acquisitions, including the 2017 purchases of Code Plus and TexPly and the recent addition of Shone Lumber, which closed on March 1, 2018.

Gross profit during the quarter increased 11.7% to $199.1 million as we benefited from higher lumber and lumber sheet goods pricing and sales growth in structural components and millwork windows and doors. Gross margin improved 40 basis points to 23.9% for the quarter and was primarily driven by an approximately 100 basis point improvement in the gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category. Late in 2017, the lumber sheet goods market experienced a significant, but temporary drop that allowed us to acquire a different -- additional inventories at a cost below the longer-term average. Due to the short-term nature of this opportunity, we believe it's unlikely we will achieve a similar level of year-over-year improvement in our commodity gross margins in future quarters.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales improved 40 basis points to 19.2% for the first quarter compared to the prior year. SG&A expenses increased $11.3 million to $160.2 million for the quarter, approximately $4.5 million of this increase related to our recent acquisitions, $3.5 million related to higher employee compensation benefits and other employee-related costs and $0.8 million related to increased diesel costs. In addition, we incurred $1.8 million of expense associated with executive severance and search firm costs.

As Mike discussed, we're very focused on opportunities to improve our customer service and expense productivity and believe that focus will continue to yield benefits in the form of lower SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales. Net income improved significantly to $15.4 million or $0.23 per share compared to $3.7 million or $0.06 per share a year ago. Adjusted net income for the first quarter increased to $19.6 million or $0.29 per diluted share as compared to $0.11 per diluted share last year. And adjusted EBITDA improved to $47.2 million, up $13.6 million compared to the prior year quarter.

While the majority of our adjusted EBITDA improvement related to higher selling prices and gross margins on lumber and lumber sheet goods, volume growth and operational improvements contributed $2.4 million in incremental benefits and first year results from our acquisitions added $1 million in adjusted EBITDA. Our strong results in Q1, positive indicators from our single-family homebuilder and remodeling customers and lumber prices that remained near all-time highs have only increased our confidence in our full year 2018 outlook.

On Slide 7 of our investor presentation, we have refined the expectations we provided on our last earnings call. While our organic volume growth in Q1 was subdued, we continue to believe we will achieve 2% to 5% volume growth for the full year and realize an additional 2% growth from completed acquisitions. Lumber prices remain high, but we will come up against tougher prior year comparables in the second and remaining quarters of 2018, which will likely lead to deceleration in the year-over-year sales growth we've realized from price inflation.

Due to the inherent and significant uncertainty around commodity lumber prices, we are maintaining a relatively wide, but healthy range for full year 2018 net sales growth of 6% to 11%. We expect to realize significant operating leverage from this sales growth and are increasing our full year 2018 expectations for incremental operating margins to 9% to 12%. As we gain more momentum by delivering the benefits from the BMC Operating System, which Mike described, we continue to believe longer-term incremental operating margins will increase by 10% to 15%.

Turning now to our investment plans and capacity. In 2018, we still expect to spend between $55 million and $65 million on capital expenditures as we will continue to replace equipment as needed, and we'll make investments in support of our strategic pillars. Much has been made -- much has been written recently about new entrants in the area of componentized residential construction, so it may be a good time to remind our audience that we already enjoy a footprint of over 50 component operations that produced over $500 million in sales in 2017, and as we noted earlier, grew by over 20% in the first quarter. As Mike and Dave highlighted, we will continue to invest in this business and all our value-added businesses to drive efficiency and further enhance our capabilities.

Total liquidity at March 31 remain strong at approximately $310.5 million and is primarily derived from borrowing availability under our asset-backed revolver. Our debt leverage ratio at the end of March held at its year-end level of 1.7x our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA even after the Shone Lumber transaction closed with a purchase price of just over $20 million. We are currently below our target range of 2x to 2.5x. We stand out amongst some of our closest competitors as having a strong balance sheet, one that provides significant flexibility to drive profitable growth. We believe innovation and acquisition opportunities are increasing across our industry, and we remain uniquely positioned with our balance sheet and experienced leadership team to capitalize on those opportunities going forward.

I'm very pleased with our result for the first quarter and also with our preliminary sales in April, which continue to show -- grow at a rate similar to what we reported today. I want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication. Through the BMC Operating System, we are becoming better operators and are well positioned to take advantage of the positive fundamentals influencing the housing market right now.

So with that, let me turn the call back over to Dave for some closing remarks.

David Keltner

Thanks, Jim. During my brief time in this position, I have been struck by the remarkable capabilities of our people and their eagerness to enhance our operation and to deliver outstanding customer service.

As builders face tremendous challenges on the labor front, this is a very exciting time to be a leading provider and innovator of value-added solutions for them. We believe we are well positioned with the right balance sheet and product offerings to experience solid profitable growth for some time to come. We are driving to enhance our products, services and customer mix, achieve operational excellence and continuous improvement across the organization, provide our team with the training necessary to excel, and we intend to pursue strategic bolt-on acquisitions to support our other growth initiatives.

Before we close out the call, let me provide a quick update on our CEO search. Since the time that I took over this role in January, the Board engaged a leading executive search firm and launched a broad effort to find the best candidate, who will continue to cultivate the company's strong culture and drive the growth strategy forward. The list of potential candidates has been narrowed and we hope to have someone in place no later than the end of summer.

With that, I'd just like to say thank you for joining us today. We feel very good about our strategy, and we believe that we are well positioned to become a better place to work for our employees, a better partner for our customers and to deliver enhanced value to our shareholders.

At this point, I'll ask the operator to please lead us into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Matthew Bouley with Barclays.

Marshall Mentz

This is actually Marshall Mentz on for Matt. Obviously, a great result on the margin in the quarter, and recognizing what you've called out with temporary decline in lumber sheet, with your boost to the incremental margin expectations for the year, is that all effectively the outperformance in your lumber sheet goods in the quarter? Internally how are you progressing versus plan? And what else maybe drove that boost to your full year incremental margin expectations?

James Major

Yes, Marshall, we put out a bridge in the investor materials here this morning, and certainly about $3 million of our year-over-year improvement was related to the improvement in gross margins within lumber and lumber sheet goods, and we do kind of view that as a near-term benefit or short-term benefit that resulted from the temporary drop in LSP, but I think even excluding that impact, our incremental margins would have been into the teens and as such, we have raised our full year guidance accordingly so.

Marshall Mentz

And is there any specific items you could point to, whether it's maybe the BMC Operating System, getting results there or...

James Major

Yes, certainly.

Marshall Mentz

[Indiscernible] have you lifting your expectations for the year?

James Major

Certainly, the BMC Operating System, as Mike described, is off to a good start. I mean, we were pleased to have $2.5 million basically of Q1 benefits from operating improvements against what was a fairly small change in organic volume growth. As volume growth hopefully continues to pick up a little bit. We get out of some of the normal ups and downs of Q1 weather and things are more consistent across the entirety of our business, we do expect volume growth to pick up to that 2% to 5% range and generally, that would lead to more benefits from volume and operating system improvements and maybe a little bit less of the transitory benefit that we got from commodity margin this quarter.

Marshall Mentz

And then on the new truss facility. When did that ultimately open? And then how -- what is the ramp-up period look like for a new facility like that? And maybe if you could compare that facility to some of the other truss facilities, recognizing this once fully automated, what level of automation exists throughout the rest of the network?

Michael McGaugh

We started up the facility approximately 30 days ago. We expect it to be operating at sustained rate sometime in June. As I mentioned on the call, we are already seeing improvements of 50% of rate with one-third less labor, which we're very pleased with. The automation across our grid varies and it's a key area of investment for us from a CapEx standpoint. We are very pleased with the results of this facility in Atlanta. We actually plan to replicate that in some of our larger markets that are in need due to either capacity or due to labor.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from David Manthey with Baird.

David Manthey

First off, a lot of companies are calling out the impact of more normal winter -- the impact of the more normal winter weather on your first quarter. And then secondly, can you talk about the complexion of the quarter itself, maybe relative growth rates, January, February, March?

James Major

Sure. I mean, weather from our perspective, probably wasn't -- it was better, I guess, I would say, year-over-year in our Western territories. It is slightly little worse in our Eastern territories. Net-net, it might have been a modest positive versus some really wet weather in Q1 out West last year. Having said that, as we called out, probably less of weather story in Q1, more so a tale of some divergence in terms of our customer types, good strong growth with single-family and Professional Remodeling. As we've seen in recent quarters, the single-family growth continues to largely come from entry level and smaller-sized homes. And then as we noted, a little bit more challenged in multifamily, which I think was partly just the underlying contraction in single-family starts as well as the fact that more of our multifamily business is in places where the weather was a bit of a story.

So I'm not sure there is a huge disparity as we went through Q1, but certainly, as is usually the case, when you move into April, you get past all that weather and things start to be a little more stable across the board in terms of growth rates and the like. And as we said, April looks to continue the growth trends that we saw in Q1 and certainly, the outlook we're hearing from our customers is very positive as well.

David Manthey

So what I'm hearing from you is that the -- there was no spike anywhere in the first quarter, it was a pretty even trajectory through the quarter?

James Major

No, I do think that's a fair statement.

David Manthey

And then turning to the lumber and lumber sheet goods gross margin benefit here. Assuming that, that unwinds, when you look at your gross margin overall, it normally is up from first quarter into second quarter pretty nicely. Even if that benefit unwinds 30, 40 basis points, should we still be looking at gross margin higher in the second quarter than we saw in the first quarter?

James Major

We're a little hesitant to maybe say that right now because there has been some further inflation in lumber here recently. So we're still in this period where there is volatility out there in the market and that always gives us pause to getting out ahead of our skis. I think if you look at our gross margins over the last five quarters, which is kind of the period when we've been battling this volatility, we've ranged between 23.3% and 23.9%. Obviously, Q1 was at the high end of that range. I think we will continue to kind of operate in that range until lumber prices kind of stabilize and/or pull back a bit. And right now, we're still battling a lot of transportation issues out of Canada and things of that nature, which seem to be -- seem to have driven lumber prices higher here at least in recent weeks.

So while the margin may be operating -- gross margin may be operating in that range as we talked about the SG&A leverage is certainly improving and we expect that to continue to improve. And therefore, our full year incremental margin guidance has been raised to that 9% to 12% range.

Operator

And our last question comes from Matt McCall with Seaport Global Securities.

Matthew McCall

So maybe, Jim, maybe follow up on the last one, so I'm trying to rely on my memory here, but I thought that the expectation was that the incremental was going to be a little bit more subdued in the first half and then accelerate in the back half, I understand that the lumber prices have moved higher here. But, we -- I guess, the two parts of the question are, I still don't maybe quite understand what drove the incremental so much higher in Q1.

And then, why off of this higher base -- maybe you just answered it with the last one that maybe you're just being conservative, not getting over your skis, but maybe start with what happened in Q1 specifically and provided the upside. And secondly, what we need to be cognizant of as we look forward?

James Major

Yes, I mean, if you look at the Q1 improvement in our commodity gross margins, most of that was driven in the lumber sheet goods or LSP and plywood categories. We had a significant decline in those costs very late in 2017. We were able to go in and then buy additional inventories at sort of a low point in the market and benefit from that lower average cost position. But that decline in cost proved to be temporary and, therefore, wasn't necessarily passed through in the form of lower selling prices over the course of Q1. And as that -- as the market has now recovered and is back at all-time highs or near all-time highs again, we feel like that benefit from Q1, which we have estimated to be about $3 million is probably somewhat temporary in nature.

So having said that, even if you back that out, our incremental margins were still in the low to mid-teens and as such, we've raised our full year guidance to 9% to 12% as we described on the call earlier.

Matthew McCall

So that low to mid-teens, there's no further adjustment to that -- so if I strip out the lumber impact.

James Major

Yes, even if you pull out that margin improvement in Q1, you still had solid benefits from just the price inflation itself, from other operational improvements, from the acquisitions we've completed over the last year and all those things certainly look poised to carry forward into future quarters.

Matthew McCall

So Mike, you talked about the new truss facility. I don't think I caught the total investment required there. What's the -- and if you gave some of this, I apologize. I had a few technical difficulties. But the investment that you -- that's required, the returns that you expect and then how many -- did you talk about how many you plan to do, and how many is included in that $55 million to $65 million CapEx this year?

Michael McGaugh

We're seeing the all-in cost for building the facility is in a vicinity of $5 million, which the payback is a year, give or take. The payback is compelling. There are a number of key markets that I don't want to disclose on the call, but a number of key markets that are right for this sort of facility. And so -- and we're managing the company, managing the business conservatively, and we'll continue to build those out probably at a rate of, I say, 3, 4, 5 a year. That's probably about the right clip. Building up on Jim's point, or your former question on margins. One of the key things we've driven the company around and on the BMC Operating System is delivering exceptional customer service and then actually charging for that, and so we are highly focused on our pricing and pricing excellence work. So that it goes hand in glove.

So the operating system is driving us to deliver excellent service, but then we're able to monetize that in terms from a price standpoint. I think you'll continue to see that from a margin standpoint, particularly in our non-commodity products. So I just wanted to touch on that as well.

James Major

Clarify one thing on the CapEx. The $5 million is primarily equipment. One of the nice things about the Atlanta facility, and I think most of the ones that are in the pipeline, are we can put this equipment into existing bricks-and-mortar. So we're not necessarily having to add real estate or add to facility costs. We're just getting better output and better throughput through existing operating, existing facilities and existing truss and component operations.

So to Mike's point, it's a much quicker payback as a result and helps to alleviate some of the capacity constraints as we roll these better technologies out across the business.

Matthew McCall

I guess the last one, and Dave, this might be for you. The M&A pipeline, can you give us any comment on what you expect or what we should expect, is there anything you'd like us to assume or not assume?

David Keltner

I was just going to say -- yes, Matt, I think we're still very pleased with the opportunities that we're seeing out there, both to grow inorganically as well as organically. And as Jim mentioned, with where our balance sheet is right now and the cash flow that we're generating, we feel very optimistic we can have good investments on both the M&A front and continuing to do things like the automated truss plant and still maintain that 2x to 2.5x trailing adjusted EBITDA level, which we think is very prudent.

So we do have a number of conversations going. We've gotten more aggressive on reaching out to those targeted companies that we would like to do a deal with. We're also seeing an uptick in the number of inbound calls as well.

Operator

The next question comes from Keith Hughes with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Keith Hughes

So the industry has been dealing with just rapid lumber inflation for the last year or so. Is there any talk or potentially changing on pricing of framing packages to get the pricing a little close to what lumber is on a more real-time basis? I know it helped you in this quarter. It's hurt in past quarters, but something to help push through the inflation that's been felt?

James Major

Yes, I mean, I think the -- certainly, we would be strong advocates of those types of changes. But I think generally, the market -- the other market participants and whatnot tend to fight tooth and nail for different percentage points, the market share around the commodity market. I think the longer-term salvation, if you will, to this issue is what we're focused on, which is converting more of our business from commodity sales to structural components. And at the end of the day, I think, that's what's going to drive our margins higher and maybe drive us past some of this noise that's inherent in the commodity portion of our business.

So the growth in the investments we're making are all towards that end, and we think we'll continue to yield better improvements going forward.

Michael McGaugh

And Keith, this is Mike. I mean, again, we talked about our four pillar strategy. We actually have a implementation plan that is very simple and clear. And again, as I have talked about before, it's hinged on delivering excellent customer service and then monetizing that with pricing excellence. And so we have a very robust approach in terms of pricing analytics and pricing excellence, and we're going to continue to see results from that.

Keith Hughes

And with the inflation we've seen and actually you talked about what gross margin is going to look like in the second, if we can get these prices ever to flatten out from where we are now, will the inflationary impacts wherever they are, will they dissipate for the second half of the year or does that continue into the third from where you sit today?

James Major

I mean, obviously, it's only early May, so it's hard to kind of predict even into the third quarter. A lot of that will depend on whether some of the transportation issues get rectified and maybe prices pull back a little bit. But at this point, I think it's important to remind everybody, even if the margin percentage is a little bit compressed or not quite as robust as it was in Q1, it's still across a much higher sales numbers. So in dollar terms, certainly commodities are helping us right now and will continue to help us over the remainder of the year. But as we've proven in Q1 and prior quarters, when you have a more recent run-up in costs, that tends to put a little bit of a pinch on the gross margin percentage and the inverse happens when prices pull back. But in both circumstances, we've been producing higher gross profit dollars from that category for two or three quarters running now and would expect that to continue.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Eisen with RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Eisen

Just quick question just on the Ready-Frame initiatives that you guys have seen, you saw another nice uptick of growth and this segment is becoming each quarter, a more important contribution. And over the last couple of quarters, we have heard a lot more commentary from the homebuilders about panelization initiatives like this are ways for them to reduce the lumber component -- the lumber and labor components of building.

Can you talk to kind of -- if you've gotten any additional adoption from new national builders and any markets where you're seeing an uptake in adoption of the product?

Michael McGaugh

Yes, Michael, this is Mike. Sure, with national builders, we look our segment -- 12 of the 15 national builders have trials with this product or are currently using it. We significantly expanded our footprint and grid for the ready-frame stalls over the course of 2016 and 2017. We have the technology dialed in. The learning curve is where you'd expect with the construction product is 12 to 20 months post launch. As a result, we are seeing significant uptake, significant adoption because it helps solve the labor issue. And it also brings in quality and manufactured in a controlled environment issue. So we hear about some of the panelizers that are out there that are positioned as more tech oriented.

And as Jim called out and we have 50 of these units generating $500 million of revenue in our company. And Ready-Frame is the vehicle that saves waste, saves cost, saves labor and the adoption rates are showing it. We expect those adoption rates to continue.

Michael Eisen

And then thinking bigger picture of the kind of four pillar strategy that you guys have laid out in conjunction with the ongoing CEO search. How much of that initiative is kind of in the conversation? Are there any aspects of that, that are on hold until there is a new permanent leadership team in place? And how should we think about those two intertwining with each other as the year unfolds?

David Keltner

Yes, let me just address that. I think we've got a very strong management team here. So nothing is on hold at this point. We are operating the company as we normally would, and we will continue to pursue those opportunities and investments that we think are the right things to do. And I think we will continue to do that as we search for the CEO replacement. So I feel very good about what we're doing within the company on our initiatives.

Michael Eisen

And if I can just sneak in one more following up on those comments. When thinking about the potential candidates that are coming in, are you looking more so for someone within the distribution and lumber business or a more broader sense, different industrials type leadership in the candidate applications?

David Keltner

We've taken a little broader view. I mean, we're looking clearly in the building material space, we're looking in the distribution space, and we're looking in the industrial space, I think, primarily. And ideally, this candidate will have experience with distributed operations, that is very important and potentially CEO experience as well, which will be a plus, but we've taken a broad view. We're currently narrowing that view down in terms of candidates and starting a more thorough interview process cycle.

Operator

Okay, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dave Keltner for any closing remarks.

David Keltner

Thanks. I'd just like to thank everybody for joining us today and letting us share our Q1 results with you, which we're very happy with. And we look forward to talking to you after Q2. So thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.