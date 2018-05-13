Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's (DREUF) CEO Brent Chapman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Brian Pauls

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Dream Industrial REIT conference call, which is for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Speaking with me today is Lenis Quan, the Chief Financial Officer of the REIT.

On today's conference call, I will start off with an update of our business, my area of focus over the last few months and a few strategic initiatives we are working on. Lenis will then provide more details on our operations this quarter and financial highlights. We’ll then be happy to field your questions.

Industrial fundamentals have never been better. The Canadian economy remains very strong with overall industrial availability of 4%, a 16 year low. New supply at our construction remains limited at 13 million square feet or only 0.7% of the market inventory. It is unlikely that the new supply will meet the continuing demand results from e-commerce and other economic drivers fueling increasing demand for industrial space.

The impact of these strong fundamentals is being realized across our portfolio, especially in Ontario and Quebec. With our recent focus on increasing rents in the Ontario region, we have transaction 682,000 square feet of deals at rate $0.66 or 11.3% above expiry or prior rents or prior in place rents which take occupancy in 2018.

Our focus on active asset management continues to yield positive results and create more value in these assets. I want to highlight two examples of recently completed lease deals in the Greater Toronto area, both in properties which we had previously considered selling at 45 Progress Avenue in Scarborough. We received three offers to purchase this 209,754 square foot property. The offers were above our carrying value and we considered selling it early in 2018.

After running our analysis, we decided to capitalize on the leasing demand for the asset and execute an early 16 year blend and extend to immediately recognize the 2% lift on rent 2.5 years earlier than the lease expiring with 1.3% contractual escalators going forward. We're working with the tenant to invest capital to create an addition and greatly improve the existing building.

On the capital we invest, we will receive an 8% return annualized over the lease term. We estimate that this has created approximately $10 million of value for the asset as well as retaining an important future income stream for the Trust in Ontario.

2130 South Service Road is a 98,175 square foot property in Oakville, which we had previously held for sale. We were initially seeking the property on a short term basis, sorry, leasing the property on short term basis, but have now secured a five year lease at a rental rate that is 50% higher than the prior in place rent.

This again demonstrates the strength of demand in Ontario and our ability to maximize rental rate growth from our portfolio. We think over time we can continue to critically examine each building and lease within our portfolio and become more nimble and proactive and driving higher cash flows and value out of each asset.

Are multitenant portfolio in Ontario and Quebec has an average lease term of three years. It will take a bit of time for these lifts to be reflected in our results, but we think there's a good opportunity over the upcoming years to increase value throughout the portfolio.

Our occupancy in eastern Canada has increased 280 basis points since this time last year in our western Canada portfolio occupancy has remained strong at 94.8%. In Alberta Marker reports for the first quarter of showing that net rents are increasing and vacancies are declining.

We think overall our portfolio on Canada is very valuable and well positioned to deliver solid stable results for the foreseeable future. While our core operations are running well, interest rates have increased approximately 50 basis points over the past five months, and cap rates have continued to compress.

We have reviewed our acquisition and asset recycling strategies with a focus on improving our free cash flow and net asset value growth potential of each asset. We are analyzing every property on our portfolio to understand how to maximize property value and enhance the overall cash flow growth profile of DIR.

With the encouragement of the board at our meetings yesterday, we will continue to focus on asset recycling throughout 2018. We will look to trim the worst performers of our portfolio in terms of IRR and free cash flow performance and replace it with stronger performing assets which we have confidence will appreciate in value going forward.

On the growth front Dream and Paul's core acquisition teams continue their work to source new opportunities that meet our investment criteria in both Canada and the US. Well spreads have tightened due to increase in demand. We are still seeing good opportunities in markets we are interested in.

In the first quarter of this year, we completed the acquisition of the remainder of our US properties from the DCT portfolio. Over the past six months, the trust has acquired 2.8 million square feet of distribution and warehouse facilities in Memphis, Nashville, Orlando in Charlotte for a purchase price of $151million, representing a weighted average cap rate of 6.4% and a purchase price of approximately $54 per square foot, which we believe represents a 10% discount to replacement costs of comparable properties in these markets.

After acquisition it was announced the DCT will be acquired by Prologis and $8.4million deal and an implied cap rate in the low fours. Lastly, over the last 90 days, our management team is toured across Canada and a few cities in the US to talk to our investors. Our team is very excited over the potential of our business and we have received a lot of good feedback from our unitholders whom we greatly appreciate. Over to you Lenis.

Lenis Quan

Thank you, Brian. Dream Industrial reported another quarter of healthy portfolio performance and solid financial results. Our leverage has declined in 280 basis points since the first quarter of 2017. And I am happy to report that are dilated funds from operations or FFO per unit for the quarter was $22.04 flat compared to the same quarter prior year.

Comparative Property NOI was strong, improving by 2.8% from the same quarter last year, mainly reflecting higher average occupancy in eastern Canada and Ontario. We maintained a healthy retention ratio for the quarter of 82.7% and have secured leases for 76% of our upcoming 2018 expirees compared to 68% this time last year.

The value of our investment properties increased to $1.9 million compared to 1.7 billion at the beginning of the year. The increase was largely a result of 115 million in acquisitions completed during the quarter and a 57 million increase in the value of our Ontario and Quebec properties, reflecting higher underlying cash flows, market rents and lower capitalization and discount rates.

During the quarter, the Trust reported net asset value per unit increased by $0.50 or 5.4% to $9.85 largely from higher investment properties in Ontario and Quebec. We think there will still be further runway for our IFRS values to improve over the course of 2018 as more of the demand for industrial and potential for rental growth is captured in appraisal assumptions.

The Trust payout ratio on a diluted FS, on diluted FFO is a healthy 78.1% compared to 78.8% one year ago. Our leverage lower at 49.5% and a quarter end we have unencumbered assets of 223 million with $90 million of liquidity on our credit facility.

Our portfolio is well positioned to benefit from the continued strengthening and industrial fundamentals. Overall, we expect Comparative Property NOI growth to be up about 2% this year, coming from higher occupancies and Ontario, Quebec, and eastern Canada, along with some rental growth in Ontario.

Within our portfolio, we are continuing to drive organic growth through continued contractual rental increases and increasing rental spreads primarily in Ontario and Quebec. We believe this will result in higher comparative Property NOI growth beyond 2018.

We have attempted to balance our healthy operating results with a disciplined investment and asset recycling strategy. We evaluate every acquisition with a microscopic lens. Our investment criteria, we look for assets that would be above the average quality of our portfolio, offer attractive free cash flow profiles, and can contribute to above average and NAV growth for the REIT going forward. Our well capitalized balance sheet is at its strongest since inception, and we are well positioned to focus on strategies to improve the value of our business.

I will turn it back to Brian.

Brian Pauls

Thank you, Lenis. We’d now be happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Now, our first question is from Fred Blondeau of Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Q - Fred Blondeau

Thank you. Good morning. I have three quick questions, first on your US strategy, could you give us a sense of your US acquisition pipeline and a subout pricing at this point?

Brian Pauls

Sure. Fred is Brian Pauls. We feel good about the US acquisition pipeline. We're looking at a number of markets. The markets I mentioned in, in Nashville, Memphis, Charlotte and Orlando. We've got a presence there. We'd like to grow in those markets if it, if possible.

But we are tracking many more markets, dozen or so more markets that we have experience in context in relationships in that we would be interested in growing in. So we feel good about the pipeline is competitive as I mentioned in the opening remarks. But the US is a big enough market that we think we can be competitive there.

Fred Blondeau

Okay. And do I understand well you would be more than willing to sell assets Canada combined to us.

Brian Pauls

Yeah, well I think we're looking at asset by asset recycling. We're not likely to recycle the ones we just purchased it in the US. That's correct. But we, we are looking at our entire portfolio in terms of the most efficient assets, the most, the best performing assets.

Fred Blondeau

Okay. No Fair enough. And your same store NOI growth was quite solid for Q1. What should we expect for the rest of 2018?

Lenis Quan

I had, well we had provided guidance of 2% for NOI growth for the.

Fred Blondeau

And is this still a, a realistic like do you feel it's a bit, don't you think it's a bit conservative?

Lenis Quan

No, I mean I think what we're seeing is, average occupancies, in the East Quebec, Ontario have all been positive and we're obtaining rental growth into a kind of painting rental growth from Ontario portfolio. And not to forget that we also have our contractual rental bumps in every region and our portfolio.

And we've had some pretty good results as we've showcased in our numbers regarding recent leasing in Ontario, and we're going to strive to continue to do better.

Brian Pauls

Fred, I just added to Lenis’s point that, we're pushing rents across the board. I think we're -- we've got the best opportunity is in the markets we've mentioned in Ontario and Quebec. That's where the markets are the tightest. I mentioned the 11.3% spread. That's a big spread. We're going to continue to be leaders in pushing rents. So, is that how you'd answer that?

Fred Blondeau

All I was saying that I thought it was on the low side, but if she'd be so bad it's better. And lastly, your gender was a bit higher than our estimate. I was wondering what would be a good run right from here?

Lenis Quan

Well, I think, if we take out the asset management because that's based on the assets of our total asset volume, I think the G&A run rate is a -- from Q1 is a pretty good rate for the rest of the year.

Fred Blondeau

Perfect. That's it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Chris Couprie of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

Hi there. So just in terms of the, FFO disclosure which was removed in the quarter, just wondering, it was more of a technical question, how should we be thinking about incentive calculations, incentive fees?

Lenis Quan

Well, I just to work. So the incentive fee calculation is not based on, the, the recent real, real pockets of contractual definition. So that'll be include in our related party disclosures because it's a, it's based on a contractual definition between the rate and dream asset management.

Chris Couprie

Okay. And in terms of a dispositions, Brian, I guess you've had a chance to tour the assets a little bit, at any sense from you as to what percent of the portfolio you might consider to be up for a predisposition?

Brian Pauls

It's a good question, Chris. I think we've built a model to look at asset by asset, so we're not necessarily looking to trim a certain percentage, 10% - of the bottom 10%, but we are looking to trim specific assets that we feel like, the best days are behind them and we can do better with new acquisitions.

So, look for, I would say it's, it looked for more asset recycling from us this year. It'll depend on a little bit what opportunities we find to acquire. It'd be ideally, we would match up dispositions with acquisitions and use the funds as efficiently as possible, but basically what we're doing is taking our financial model that we've built, look at what assets are underperforming and look to trim those and try to match them up with acquisitions on assets that will outperform.

Chris Couprie

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Markidis of Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Michael Markidis

Thanks. I was hoping to get a little bit more clarity. Just make sure I was on the same page with respect to the, just the evolution of your rental spreads in Ontario. And if I just go back to the press release, you mentioned that of the 990 of renewals in the quarter 695 of that Ontario, 2% lift.

But then again that was dragged down by those to a single tenant properties were, seemed to be the deal was reached a long time ago. But then you said, so we can strip that out. But then what's the 682 that follows that, is that stuff that didn't hit in the quarter, that's renewals that have been secured for Q2, Q3?

Lenis Quan

I think what we wanted to highlight or communicate to everyone was just the 682 are actual lease deals that have been transacted in 2018, which is when we really started to focus on pushing for our rental growth in Ontario.

And I think we want it to show that once we've shifted that, shifted that focus. This is the, this has been the result. Those 682,000, we'll take occupancy throughout 2018. So some of that has already taken occupancy in Q1.

Michael Markidis

Okay. I got you. So, but the bulk of it, I would assume we'd come in Q2 and Q3.

Lenis Quan

That's right.

Michael Markidis

Okay. And maybe just following up on, on Fred's question, on the same property NOI growth, just given that you came in at closer to 3% this quarter, is there anything that's, aside from it just being one quarter, anything that's holding you back in terms of a bumping up your expectation for this year?

Lenis Quan

I mean, I think we were striving to do better at capturing rental growth in Ontario and Quebec. It takes a bit of time to get to get those to come through. We hope we will see better, but I think at this point or just guiding to 2%.

Michael Markidis

Okay. And then maybe just with your recent, the in place rent assumption, kick higher sequentially specifically in the GTA, is that sort of going to be something where you're going to continue? I would assume maybe that analysis hasn't hit through all properties and that the bias to that number is going to be up upwards in the next several quarters?

Lenis Quan

Yes. I mean, I think when we evaluate that every quarter, so I think as we take several inputs, external appraisers our leasing teams, markets staff. So I think sometimes it tastes a little bit of time for all that - all the current events and recent deals to filter through in the numbers.

So yeah, I think we would expect to, -- in Ontario and in Quebec, we'd sees those numbers moving up throughout the year, probably staying flat and in the west and east for now.

Michael Markidis

Okay. Just two more quick ones for me, before I turn it back. I think Lenis last quarter you had mentioned that full year CapEx would likely come in at the level for 2017, if not slightly lower. Would that still be a safe assumption for this year?

Lenis Quan

Yeah, that's right. I so at what are, what I didn't mention last quarter and it's still the same, is that our plan capital spending was going to be flat for 2017 and then our total, the leasing costs really varies on the space and the volume that we're doing. But I think as a percentage of our total NOI, we would see that our total capital spending would be flat compared to 2017.

Michael Markidis

Got you. And, forgive me on this one, I haven't had a chance to, to do the math from the MD&A, but I'm actually interested in maybe more specifically what's happened in the last couple of quarters, but have you seen any change in your drip participation rate just given the recent, essentially of your stock price?

Lenis Quan

Hasn't materially changed from your end.

Michael Markidis

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Mark Rothschild of Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks. Thanks. Good morning. Maybe following up on a comment letters, they made it about the IFS values of the EU standard top meant that it would increase through the year. Is that based on a cap rates that have already moved and that you just haven't had an updated appraisal or is that based on expectation that values will continue to rise?

Lenis Quan

I think it's a little bit of both, Mark. The way we do our valuations for IFRS, we get a certain percentage of the portfolio externally appraised every year. So as we continue to get the external appraisals for the rest of the year, we would expect to see a lot of the recent activities, particularly in Ontario and Quebec start filtering through the appraisal assumptions.

For anything that's internally or praised, we get information from the external appraisers. And, , just to give you a sense, we think that a lot of the market assumptions that we're getting from them tend to lag. But just to give you a sense for Ontario, the cap rate ranges that we get from our external appraisers are in the 555 to 606 for Ontario, for Q1.

Brian Pauls

Yeah Mark. It’s Brian, so I think just to add to Lenis’s point about the lagging value. There's a number of transactions that are in the marketplace is portfolio near the airport. The Blackstone deal, there's a lot of these things that are in the market that haven't necessarily closed, that are kind of leading the value increase in the industry and in this markets.

And those were haven't necessarily been reflected on appraisals or kind of firm data yet. Those are, those are contracted deals but they haven't closed and so as those kind of filter through the system, we think the IFRS will continue to rise.

Mark Rothschild

Okay. In regard to your comments about growth, it sounds like there's some good opportunities us market, it seems like you're more optimistic about completing acquisitions in the US than in Canada and the GTA in particular cap rates have compressed as you noted and rents are rising.

What are your thoughts about buying properties in Toronto now at these low cap rates where it may not be a creative going in, but there seems to be some growth that's starting to come through?

Brian Pauls

Yeah. No, it's a good question. We are definitely looking in. Toronto are definitely looking in the GTA, Montreal, the markets that we're in and we like. There are more, there's more volume of activity in the US, so we're seeing more deals so we're likely to maybe find opportunities quicker there.

But we're really looking at NAV growth free cash flow growth, assets that will add to the quality of our portfolio. So, all of those markets, I'd say all the above we're looking at we want to grow in Canada as well.

And as we cycle out of assets, we'd like to replace them with ones in Canada as well as the US. I would say we're likely to grow a little faster in the US just because there's more, there's more volume and probably more opportunities.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Sam Damiani of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Good morning. Just to follow on the last question, did you look at the airport portfolio in the Toronto here and, with the merger with DCP, do you see some, some opportunities there as they may cycle to some assets?

Brian Pauls

Yes and yes. So yes, we did look at the airport portfolio that got bit up pretty heavily. I think king said ended up out bidding Blackstone for that. I'm not sure the price is disclosed, but did the cap rate was quite low.

And it was very expensive deal as it relates to the DCT Prologis. The prologis acquisition of DCT, we believe and it's been disclosed that they will be shedding some of those assets, maybe 6%, 7% percent is what they've, what I've heard.

We'd love to pick some of those up. We don't know what they are yet. We as an organization, know the players and we'll look to maybe acquire some of those assets if they fit within our criteria

Sam Damiani

I mean those asset as far as you're concerned. Certainly include some of the target market to you mentioned?

Brian Pauls

Yes, we hope so. We don't know yet.

Sam Damiani

It just found that 11% uplift in Ontario that, certainly it was interesting and talked about already. I mean, do you see that kind of growth continuing over the next year or two in Ontario or was there some, one or two large leases that kind of drove that, that may not be recurring?

Brian Pauls

We're pushing rents everywhere, Sam. I think it's hard to make a blanket statement that that's going to happen across the province, because it's, asset specific business. So where we can, I'll say as a general statement, we're pushing rents. We are pushing rents hard.

We think brands can grow fast. We think the -- certainly the M&A activity in the market and the other transactions indicate the same thing. The fact that we're at a 16, 17 year low in vacancy with replacement costs rising every day. We don't know exactly how far rents can go, but we know they can go much higher than they are today and we're going to try to be leaders in that.

I don't think it's, -- I can't -- it'd be impossible to give you an accurate view of what our whole portfolio is going to do because it's asset by asset, but I think our past performances is hopefully an indication of what's to come.

Sam Damiani

And the market for development and Toronto would seem to be one of the best we've seen in a long time. Do you anticipate the REIT getting involved either on its own or with Dream unlimited development in the near term.

Brian Pauls

Sorry, Sam? Yeah, the goal, we have a goal of, of initiating development. Toronto would be great. The replacement costs are high, construction costs are high and land prices are high. It's very hard to find, a good development opportunities, but we're looking every day. We believe we may find some, whether it's here or elsewhere.

But in markets where, purchase prices are at or above replacement cost, those are markets we want to be building in that is getting, it's pretty much becoming the case here in the Toronto, GTA, as well as in some of the other markets.

Sam Damiani

You mentioned one or two markets where we might, you'll hear hope, some, some initial development activity with the industrial.

Brian Pauls

Not really we're looking at a lot of different opportunities. I would say Toronto would be the one I'd mentioned specifically.

Sam Damiani

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Good morning guys. I wanted to quickly touch on the organic growth side. The US portfolio obviously isn't in your same property NOI growth numbers and won't be for a little while in there. No near term lease maturities there. What are the embedded rent steps for those assets generally?

Lenis Quan

I think it's about approximately 2% over 10 years. Yeah.

Matt Kornack

So similar in profile to what you'd expect from the Canadian portfolio and also on the Canadian portfolio, it sounds like -- I mean you're, you're lapping some better occupancy numbers. Is that in part the reason why you'd expect same property NOI growth maybe to come down on a sequential basis quarter over quarter, sorry year over year?

Lenis Quan

Well, I mean we did have some -- we had significant increase in occupancy in eastern Canada last year. So I think a good chunk -- so the NOI was picking up throughout the year for east, so I think sequentially for that region we probably see it coming I guess on a quarter over quarter basis, not being quite as high sequentially for the year.

But in terms of the overall impact for the year and Ontario growth, I mean I think, that's what we're seeing to continue to kind of push that.

Matt Kornack

On Atlantic Canada, it turned into a better new story. Are you guys seeing increased traction there in Burnside and are you starting to see the benefits of Halifax sort of taking off to some extent?

Brian Pauls

Matt, I think we've -- our team has done an amazing job getting the portfolio least to where it is. I think we'll continue to do well there. I think we'll probably get a disproportionate share of the lease is done there then are in the market because I'm, we got great properties. The location is good. I think we are seeing the benefits of, of some of that hard work of just focusing on that market.

Matt Kornack

And with regards to Western Canada, obviously not back quite yet, but energy prices today are moving and they have been for a little while here. Any sense in the market that things are, are returning to sort of maybe not the boom times, but a little bit better? And also on that front, would you be looking to add product in that market or do you think you have enough at this point?

Brian Pauls

We are looking at opportunities there. I mean, I would like that market. The vacancy rates down to 7.9%. The rents are growing there. I think it hasn't necessarily totally hit stride, but it's probably certainly turning the corner.

So I guess to answer your both of your questions, we believe it is improving. We think we're at somewhere near the bottom of the valley kind of climbing out of there and get good things to come with all the things you've mentioned. And we would look at opportunities there. We have looked at them. I think we'd continue to look for good product that would compliment what we have there.

Matt Kornack

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Pammi Bir of Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Thanks. Good morning. Just, given the decent improvement in your cost of equity, what are your thoughts with respect to funding acquisitions with perhaps coming back to the markets at some point or versus sticking with the plan for asset sales?

Brian Pauls

So we have, we have drypowder now that we can use to fund acquisitions. So what we want to do, I guess for me to answer your question is maintaining liquidity enough so that we can capitalize on opportunities as we find them.

So the answer to your questions, we've got enough, we've got enough of liquidity available to go chase opportunities right now and then we'll address that later if, if there's not as much available.

Pammi Bir

That's helpful. And it just, when you, when you talk about the pipeline or what you're looking at, can you comment on sort of, what might be in some sort of advanced stages from an acquisition standpoint or in terms of the volume that you could transact on, I guess over the next several months?

Brian Pauls

We're looking -- we got a number of opportunities in front of us right now that we're chasing. I would say we're looking at portfolios that are somewhere between $50 million and $100 million in size of dollar size. And we're seeing more of them in the US than we are in Canada, although we are currently actively chasing opportunities in both Canada and the US.

Pammi Bir

And just on those, I guess, what would the cap rate differential between some of these transactions you're looking at?

Brian Pauls

Most of what we're looking at is low sixes. Yeah. Maybe into the high fives, it's, kind of where the, where the market is right now.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And, I apologize if this was already answered, but I'm just, Ontario in eastern Canada tracking pretty well, but from an organic growth standpoint, but can you maybe just provide some color on the drop in, come back and at what point, that may return to stronger results?

Lenis Quan

I think the drop in Quebec was just a result of, I guess just the short term downtime, a rollover and some of our spaces. So that space has been subsequently been leased up. So like we view that as short term in nature.

Markets equate strong in Quebec as well. So I think we're seeing some really good activity. I think that and that's a sign of the activity picking up in that market.

Pammi Bir

Great. That's helpful. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Brad Sturges of Industrial Alliance Securities. Please go ahead.

Brad Sturges

Hi there. Certainly the acquisition strategy, I guess for Canada and you're talking about more NAC growth, is that looking at assets that have that value adds development, excess land for development opportunity or is it simply trying to find off market deals where the rents are well below market and you can grow through, some rent growth for example. So just trying to get some context of what that NAV focus could look like?

Brian Pauls

Yeah Brad, I think it's both. I think we're looking for areas where we can, where we can grow rents, if we can do some value add, if there's a value add component to it, we would certainly look to capitalize on that as well.

But I think it's both of those things. We're looking at a number -- when you look at an acquisition, I think cap rate is only a portion of the story. So cap rate replacement costs, dollar price per pound or replacement cost per square foot as well as where the markets are compared to rent. So those three components really make up kind of how we, how we would analyze the value of an asset.

Brad Sturges

Right. And obviously you're making decisions within the existing portfolio on an asset by asset basis and acquisitions are very opportunistic in nature. I guess if you're taking a, looking at it from an ideal scenario, it sounds like the waiting in the US will increase.

I guess when you're looking at Canada, are you comfortable with the general geographic mix of the portfolio today or there are areas where you'd like to increase or decrease within Canada?

Brian Pauls

I think we're looking at places where we can add kind of synergy, add more economies of scale in the markets we're in, but there's a lot of markets we'd like to add to that that we're not currently in, particularly in the US. I'm not sure we're looking to shed any necessarily specific geography or take a rifle shot at specific geographies. We're looking at opportunities where we can find them.

Brad Sturges

Got It. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions.

Brian Pauls

Thank you everyone for your time today. We look forward to speaking again soon.

Operator

Thank you and thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

