24 'Safer' Basic Materials 'WallStar' Dividends For May

Analyst one-year targets concluded that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top "safer" dividend basic materials stocks were due for 35.67% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. Little low price stocks paced the 'safer' dividend Basic Materials May 'WallStar' pack.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' basic materials stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios, to further document their dividend support.

24 of 45 Basic Materials top yield 'WallStar' stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 5/10/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Stocks May Net 16.95% to 37.43% Gains By May, 2019

Four of the ten top-yield "safer" dividend basic materials 'WallStar' stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group for March proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 10, 2019 were:

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) netted $374.32 based on a target price from four analysts combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Arch Coal (ARCH) netted $344.22 based on a target price from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A beta number was not available for ARCH.

Randgold Resources (GOLD) netted $320.80 on a target price from five analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) netted $280.23, based on a target price from six analysts combined with projected annual dividends, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Huntsman (BBL) netted $264.85 based on a target price from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 172% more than the market as a whole.

Mercer International (MERC) netted $217.11 based on dividends plus price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% more than the market as a whole.

DowDuPont (DWDP) netted $208.08 based on a target price from twenty-six analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (SWM) netted $200.63 per the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Cabot (CBT) netted $195.25 based on a target price from eight analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Olin (OLN) netted $169.47 based a target price from twelve analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 25.75% on $1k invested in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Basic Materials 'WallStar' stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

May 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials 'WallStar' Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 10 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for twenty-four of forty-five stocks in the basic materials sector revealed the actionable conclusions here discussed.

Eight of Thirteen Industries Were Represented By The 24 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials 'WallStar' Equities Listed

Of thirteen basic materials sector industries, tenninefirms that showed positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of May 10. The industry representation broke-out, thus: Coal (3); Chemicals (6); Paper & Paper Products (3); Specialty Chemicals (6); Agricultural Inputs (2); Gold (1); Steel (2); Aluminum (1); Building Materials (0); Copper (0); Industrial Metals & Minerals (0); Lumber & Wood Production (0); Silver (0).

Top ten "safer" basic materials 'WallStars' showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of May 10 represented the first six industries on the list above.

'WallStar' Basic Materials With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 45 top yield Basic Materials 'WallStar' stocks on the above list. Below is the list of 24 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate cash flow, however, can always be manipulated by boards of directors who may choose to create company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio show a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Showed More Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials 'WallStar' Equities

Ten "Safer" dividend basic materials firms with the biggest yields May 10 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Basic Materials 'WallStar' Stocks (11) Delivering 22.3% Vs. (12) 16.44% Net Gains From All Ten By May, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten basic materials pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 35.67% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced "safer" dividend basic materials stock, SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) showed the best net gain of 16.44% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend basic materials 'WallStar' dogs as of May 10 were: Mercer International (MERC); SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP); Westlake Chemical (WLKP); Alliance Holdings (AHGP); Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC), with prices ranging from $14.55 to $27.30.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend basic materials 'WallStar' dogs as of May 10 were: CF Industries Holdings (CF); Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (SWM); The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG); LyondellBasell Industries (LYB); Air Products & Chemicals (APD), with prices ranging from $39.41 to $165.59.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik

