American Renal Associates Holdings' (ARA) CEO Joseph Carlucci on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Darren Lehrich - SVP, Strategy & IR

Joseph Carlucci - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Syed Kamal - Founder, President & Director

Don Williamson - EVP & COO

Jonathan Wilcox - VP & CFO

Analysts

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Anagha Gupte - Leerink Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the American Renal Associates First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Darren Lehrich.

Darren Lehrich

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to ARA's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call and Webcast. On the call today are Joe Carlucci, our CEO; Syed Kamal, our President; Jon Wilcox, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Don Williamson, our COO. I want to remind everyone that we may make certain remarks today that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. The company's actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, our earnings press release and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

On today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in the earnings press release, which is available at the Investor Relations section of our website at americanrenal.com.

Finally, I want to remind everyone that since we are involved in certain litigation and inquiries described in our filings with the SEC, we will not be able to answer any questions about these matters.

Also as a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018. And under this accounting standard, for revenue, we are now reporting our revenue net of bad debt. Our supplemental business metrics table reflects this change for both periods for comparability.

And with that, I'm pleased to turn our call over to Joe Carlucci.

Joseph Carlucci

Thank you, Darren. We are pleased with our results for the first quarter, and we believe the company is off to a solid start in 2018. As you can see from our numbers, we returned to year-over-year growth during the first quarter, with Q1 revenue increasing 10% and adjusted EBITDA, less NCI, increasing 6% as compared to Q1 2017. We remain confident in our 2018 outlook, given the visibility we have into supply cost improvements and sustained results with our labor productivity initiative established in 2017 as well as treatment growth that should trend higher over the balance of this year due to our de novo program. Our Q1 results also benefited modestly from the new reimbursement policy for calcimimetics, which went into effect January 1, 2018.

During the first quarter, our organization maintained its strong focus on delivering quality patient care, and we continue to be pleased with our clinical performance. Our voluntary dialysis clinic staff turnover rate in Q1 was 7%, which was below the 7.8% rate we reported at year-end 2017, indicating that we continue to manage the business with a more cost -- with a more efficient cost structure while also maintaining a dedicated and stable caregiver workforce.

As we shared with you in the past, our consistent performance in quality, patient satisfaction and physician satisfaction all validate that, by following our core values, we continue to differentiate our company from the rest of the industry through our clinically integrated partnership model. Now on to some numbers. Q1 adjusted EBITDA, less NCI, was $22.7 million as compared to $21.4 million last year. The impact from calcimimetics make some of the year-over-year comparisons on a per-treatment basis difficult, but I want to emphasize that our core revenue per treatment and cost per treatment trends were in line with our expectations. Jon Wilcox will discuss these trends in greater detail in his financial review.

In terms of openings, we had 1 de novo clinic opening in Q1, and we also sold 1 clinic in Q1. Our signed pipeline of 28 clinics as of March 31 increased over 25 at year-end 2017 due to new signed deals. And this pipeline gives us visibility into de novo openings for the next 12 to 18 months. On the expense side, our patient care cost per treatment were slightly above last year's Q1, excluding the impact of calcimimetics. Our operations team continues to do a very good job sustaining our labor productivity initiative instituted last year, and other patient care costs remain well-controlled.

The benefit from the adoption of the ESA alternative, Mircera, was immaterial in Q1 because we are still early in this transition, and the benefit from this alternative is expected to become more apparent over the next few quarters as the adoption rate grows further. Our G&A cost per treatment in Q1 was $45, which was relatively stable year-over-year.

Let me now turn to our outlook in 2018. We are reaffirming 2018 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA, less noncontrolling interest, to be in the range of $110 million to $116 million. All of the key drivers and assumptions related to our guidance remain intact at this point in the year. Finally, let me close with an update on recent developments on the regulatory front. We've been monitoring the developments in California related to the ballot initiative as well as the movement on SB 1156, which would restrict charitable premium assistance in California if it were to pass. We believe these recent developments in California represent bad public policy because they could restrict access to dialysis services and they are not in the best interest of patients.

While we operate only 5 dialysis centers in California, we support the industry's efforts to lobby against these harmful initiatives. And we are pleased that many groups have joined in opposition to the ballot initiative, including physicians across the entire state, represented by the California Medical Association.

So now I'd like to turn the call over to Syed Kamal, our President, to give you an update on our business development during the quarter. Syed?

Syed Kamal

Thank you, Joe. The end of Q1, we had 228 clinics in operation, consistent with the number at Jan 2018 as a result of 1 clinic opening and 1 clinic divestiture. Over the last 12 months, we added 16 clinics, including 30 de novos that were opened, and 3 acquisitions. We have also sold or merged a total of 5 clinics over the last 12 months as part of our operating initiatives to rationalize the footprint with as little disruption as possible to patients and staff.

We continue to have good visibility in future openings due to our signed pipeline, which stood at 28 signed clinics as of March 31, 2018. This is up from 25 at December 31, 2017. We expect to add 50 to 20 new clinics during 2018, and we expect to open 5 clinics during Q2, of which, 4 clinics already have received their certificate for occupancy.

We remain optimistic about the de novo pipeline, given the number of discussions we are having with both new and existing nephrology groups. And we look forward to continuing to affiliate with high-quality nephrology groups in other new markets during 2018.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Dr. Don Williamson, our Chief Operating Officer, for our Q1 clinical update.

Don Williamson

Thanks, Syed. I'm pleased to join everyone today to provide the Q1 clinical update. As you know, ARA's business model allows its physician partners to take the lead in the care of their patients. In this physician-driven model, our goal is to provide the highest quality of care. I'm going to review just a couple of important clinical metrics and update you on our recent developments related to calcimimetics.

The first clinical metric I'd like to discuss is Kt/V, a marker of adequacy of the dialysis treatment. During the first quarter of 2018, 98% of ARA's hemodialysis patients had a Kt/V greater than or equal to 1.2., the value at or above which is considered adequate dialysis. This measure has remained stable over the past year, and demonstrates that we are providing adequate dialysis therapy to the overwhelming majority of our patients, and we are doing so on a consistent basis.

The next clinical metric I'd like to discuss is vascular access of our dialysis patients. As has been discussed before on these calls, one of the focus areas for quality is the percentage of patients receiving dialysis through a venous catheter for greater than 90 days. A lower percentage is better because prolonged venous catheter use in dialysis patients may be associated with a higher risk of infection or hospitalization.

In the first quarter of 2018, the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater averaged 11% for ARA. This indicates that a meaningful percentage of our ARA patients are receiving dialysis through a safer permanent access, such as an arteriovenous fistula or an arteriovenous graft.

The vascular access measure of the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater has been stable in the 10% to 11% range over the past year, demonstrating that more of our patients are dialyzing without prolonged use of catheters.

We constantly monitor numerous clinical parameters on all of our patients, such as Kt/V and vascular access, as they all serve as components of the ultimate goal of care, keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital and able to continue to dialyze in our clinics.

I'd like to close the clinical section with an update related to our recent progress with the calcimimetic transition. Starting on January 1, 2018, CMS implemented Medicare reimbursement for oral Sensipar and a new IV calcimimetic called Parsabiv. Under the transitional drug add-on payment adjustment, or TDAPA, calcimimetic-s are prescribed to dialysis patients in the U.S. to control secondary hyperparathyroidism, and these drugs are an important therapy in the management of bone mineral health. I'm happy to report that the transition, clinically and operationally, has been managed well.

During the first few months of Q1, some patients on this therapy were still consuming the oral calcimimetic supply they had under a 90-day prescription filled during 2017, so we expect to see a steadier state of patients receiving a calcimimetic in the dialysis setting beginning in Q2. We have not seen any significant dosing changes as patients transition from Part D to Part B. But due to stronger clinical adherence with the IV formulation, we are seeing increasing physician interest in Parsabiv. It is always the physician's choice in terms of what prescriptions or supply items work best for their patients.

In closing, on behalf of ARA's clinical team, I look forward to participating in these calls periodically and updating you on these metrics and other important clinical measures that will help you understand our focus on high-quality patient care.

This concludes my remarks on the clinical side, so let me turn it over to Jon Wilcox.

Jonathan Wilcox

Thank you, Dr. Williamson. First quarter revenue increased 10% compared to Q1 2017, driven by a 4.5% increase in revenue per treatment and total treatment growth of 5.2%. Treatment growth continues to be driven primarily by the ramping of de novo clinics and the underlying growth in the dialysis patient population. Revenue per treatment increased, primarily due to the introduction of calcimimetic reimbursement in the dialysis setting as well as a modest Medicare rate increase, offset slightly by lower commercial mix on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted for clinics that were sold and treatment days impacted by the calendar and New Year's, our normalized treatment growth in Q1 was 6.3% and our normalized non-acquired treatment growth would have been 5.3%. Over the past year, we have sold a total of 3 clinics. As expected, our normalized treatment growth was towards the bottom end of our 2018 full year guidance range of 6.5% to 7.5% due to the timing of recent openings and the ramping of these clinics, and we continue to expect treatment growth to be stronger in the second half of 2018 versus the first half of 2018.

Our revenue per treatment in the first quarter was $348 or $15 above the first quarter of 2017 RPT of $333. The impact from calcimimetics was $15 and was the biggest driver of the change year-over-year. The benefit from ASC 606 related to Medicare bad debt accounting was approximately $3 in RPT, and that was offset by $3 in RPT due primarily to lower mix year-over-year.

For calendar year 2017, our non-ACA commercial mix was approximately 12% and our ACA mix was approximately 1%. Together, our total commercial mix for calendar year 2017 was 13%. We exited 2017 with a slightly lower Q4 non-ACA mix than the average for the year, and this lower trend has remained pretty consistent through Q1 and consistent with the framework we provided in our 2018 guidance.

The Q1 RPT related to Medicare bad debt was expected, and another $2 to $3 in RPT from this accounting change for Q2 is contemplated in our 2018 guidance, although it is not a material item to our full year outlook overall.

I'm now going to move on to a discussion about the expense side of our P&L in Q1. Patient care cost in the first quarter of 2018 on a per-treatment basis were $239, and this is up $16 from $223 per treatment in the first quarter of 2017. The patient care cost per treatment trend is primarily attributable to higher ancillary costs associated with calcimimetics. We experienced normal labor cost increases, and we are not seeing anything unusual with respect to wage pressure. And our staff turnover metric, as Joe indicated, remains fairly consistent with recent years. During Q1, we did not experience any material benefit from Mircera since it is still early in the adoption of this alternative ESA.

G&A expenses in the first quarter of 2018 on a per-treatment basis decreased slightly year-over-year to $45 per treatment. This is primarily attributable to slower growth of other corporate costs and the targeted reductions we made in 2017 that have been sustained. Sequentially, from Q4 of 2017, our G&A costs were higher due to typical seasonality associated with Q1 as well as slightly higher recurring stock-based compensation expense that was consistent with the guidance we provided on our Q4 2017 call.

Our adjusted EBITDA, less noncontrolling interests, or adjusted EBITDA less NCI, during the first quarter of 2018 was $22.7 million, a 6.2% increase as compared to the first quarter of 2017. The Q1 weighting of adjusted EBITDA less NCI is 20% of the midpoint of our 2018 guidance, which is consistent with how we tracked in Q1 of last year.

NCI as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA decreased to 39.1% in the first quarter of 2018 from 39.8% in the first quarter of 2017. Our clinic ownership level has increased approximately 1 percentage point year-over-year to 54% at March 31. So the year-over-year change in the NCI percentage is due to decreased profitability at the clinic level as well as a slightly higher ownership level. We still expect our NCI percentage to be in the 39% to 40% range for 2018.

We reported a GAAP net loss attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. Our Q1 2018 non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. was $3.8 million or $0.11 per share using a normalized tax rate and excluding certain GAAP items as disclosed in our press release.

Turning to cash flow. For the first quarter of 2018, we generated $21 million of cash flow from operations, up from $16.5 million in Q1 of 2017. After deducting distributions to noncontrolling interests of $16.7 million and adjusting for the $0.9 million of transaction-related costs related to the withdrawn secondary offering in March of 2018, our adjusted cash flow from operations was $5.1 million.

During Q1 2018, we spent $9.9 million on capital expenditures, of which $3 million was related to maintenance CapEx, and the remainder was related to development CapEx. We still expect to deploy 1% to 2% of revenue on maintenance CapEx and 4% to 5% of revenue on development CapEx in 2018.

As of March 31, 2018, our adjusted own net debt was $462.7 million, and our adjusted net leverage was 4.3x our trailing adjusted EBITDA, less NCI, of $106.9 million. Our net leverage improved slightly from 4.4x at December 31, 2017.

Our accounts receivable, net of allowances, represented 40 days of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and this moved up slightly due to the inclusion of calcimimetics in Q1.

Finally, I'd like to reconfirm our outlook for 2018 adjusted EBITDA, less NCI, to be in a range of $110 million to $116 million. Please keep in mind that our guidance continues to assume the following. Personnel cost growth in the 2% range.

For volume, total treatment growth of 6.5% to 7.5%, although we still expect treatment growth to be higher in the second half of 2018 than in the first half due to startup clinic ramping.

For Mircera adoption, we expect lower ancillary cost due to gradual increases in adoption of Mircera by our physicians throughout 2018, offset partially by higher supply costs related to increased unit prices for PD supplies. Although the benefit for Mircera was immaterial in Q1 due to the timing of physician adoption, we expect benefits from Mircera to increase in Q2 and grow from there.

For clinic additions, new clinic additions in the range of 15 to 20, which is similar to recent years. For calcimimetics. As seen in Q1, the inclusion of calcimimetic reimbursement from Medicare impacted both revenue and cost and had a small positive impact on adjusted EBITDA. We continue to expect calcimimetics to be a slight positive in 2018 while we were in this cost-plus transition with Medicare. But the environment for calcimimetics is expected to be dynamic due to expected lags in coverage by non-Medicare payers. Our guidance still does not assume any introduction of a generic version of Sensipar.

Below the adjusted EBITDA line, all the items we reviewed during our Q4 earnings call are still relevant guideposts for your models for the full year 2018. I want to note that our range could be impacted by a variety of other factors that are discussed in greater detail in the Risk Factors in our SEC filings and press release. The biggest swing factor to our financial results continues to be further changes to our commercial mix and the reimbursement rates we are able to realize from commercial payers and outcomes related to our previously disclosed litigation.

Finally, as it relates to our balance sheet, I am reiterating our medium- to longer-term target for net leverage to be in a range of 3 to 4x.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joe for some closing remarks.

Joseph Carlucci

Thanks very much, Jon. I want to thank our entire organization for their contributions each and every day. I want to also thank our physician partners for their dedication and their unwavering attention to the provision of excellent care to the patients who choose ARA clinics for their dialysis services.

Finally, this week, we're celebrating National Nurse's Week. And on behalf of the entire ARA family, I want to offer a special thank you to our nurses and nurses everywhere for their devotion and compassion as caregivers.

With that, we'll be happy to take your questions. Operator, can you please open up the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Kevin Fischbeck from Bank of America.

Kevin Fischbeck

I wanted to ask a little bit about this, the revenue per treatment number. I think you mentioned, obviously calcimimetics being the big driver to the rate increase, then a modest Medicare update and then negative commercial mix shift. And any comment on commercial rates within that? How have those traded? And how would you characterize the negotiating right now, broadly, between dialysis and managed care?

Joseph Carlucci

It's Joe. I'm going to ask Jon to answer that question. Thanks.

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes. Kevin, I think we said on our last call that at least with rates, they've been stable. And I would just, I guess, repeat and echo that with this call as well. It's a pretty stable rate environment. Now discussions with payers are always challenging, and I expect them to be challenging in the future. But to date, I mean, it's really been a stable rate environment.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. So I guess when we look at the revenue from government sources, that jumped up pretty significantly in the quarter year-over-year. Is that also skewed by calcimimetics? Or is there something else going on there?

Jonathan Wilcox

You're right. It is skewed by calcimimetics because most of that is Medicare-related. But also, when I talked about the roll-forward of RPT, that $3 on the Medicare line, that would also skew it as well. So those 2 components were about half of the increase if you look quarter-over-quarter on the percentage of revenues, is what that accounts for.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then you mentioned that the commercial side of the equation is still kind of unclear. Is there a reason why commercial wouldn't follow suit and we wouldn't see this? Or is the question more about how much they will actually pay for the drug?

Darren Lehrich

Kevin, it's Darren. So I think it's typical for commercial payers to lag Medicare policy, and that's exactly what you have going on here. So from a calcimimetics standpoint, really, it's government-related, Medicare-related revenue that we're seeing. And during the two-year transition of this TDAPA, we're going to be in what I'd call a cost-plus kind of environment relative to the margin impact.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. Is it kind of right to say, if revenue per treatment is, like, $15, then the cost per treatment from calcimimetics was $14, just to kind of fit a small margin in there?

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes. We're not -- it's a good question, I understand it. We're not breaking out kind of the cost components by drug. We've never done that pre-calcimimetic, and we don't want to do it post-calcimimetic. I would just kind of go back to the comment that there's a modest benefit in there, but it's a small one.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Ana Gupte from Leerink Partners.

Anagha Gupte

May I move to the cost side, then. So I think the prepared remarks, Jon talked about the transition from Aranesp to Mircera and margins normalizing for the remainder of the year. Can you talk about what percentage of the patients right now, or physicians, are using Mircera? And what the ramp of that is likely to be? And how much can we expect that to contribute to lower cost of treatment and margin expansion for the year?

Joseph Carlucci

Yes, Ana, it's Joe. Darren can handle that question. Thank you.

Darren Lehrich

Ana. So I think as we talked about last quarter, we just began the transition to Mircera. It became available to our physicians in November of last year, and so we're still very early in that transition. The physician reaction or response to this alternative has been very strong, but it does require a thoughtful and careful operational implementation because your -- the physician is making that change in the clinic, and so we can only do so many clinics. And that will transition over the course of this year. I think from the standpoint of our guidance, what we've said is that the benefit from Mircera for the full year would be in the low single-digit dollar range in terms of the supply cost benefit in 2018. That was an immaterial benefit in Q1 because of the timing of the transition, but it'll start to become more apparent in Q2, and then it'll grow from there. And I think you'll see the full benefit really in 2019 after we fully moved off of our 2-year contract with Amgen.

Anagha Gupte

Got it. Then on the G&A, the -- I'm assuming since you've had pretty stable G&A, the wage inflation pressures, you're offsetting it with efficiencies elsewhere. Is there any upside to that as you move into the remainder of the year or going forward into '19?

Joseph Carlucci

Darren?

Darren Lehrich

Yes. I think we've done a good job with our G&A costs. It was down just a little bit in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis. And as you've seen, we've hit on our operational initiatives as it relates to the growth in our corporate cost. And so you should expect a similar performance as we move through 2018.

Anagha Gupte

Okay. Then moving to the policy efforts. More broadly, even beyond the California ballot, there was letter writing campaigns from the Blue Cross association, AHIP and so on. And your industry and the AKF has responded. What kinds of conversations are you having with HHS around this in a population, as you point out, with the clear needs and where Medicare is being subsidized, if you will, and everybody knows by commercial. And is that more broad macro theme resonating at all with the secretary and his team?

Darren Lehrich

Well, I think it's important to understand that the letter you reference includes a lot of misleading, inaccurate information. It's another pretty clear attempt by payers to discriminate against ESRD patients, so that they don't have [indiscernible] chronically ill patients. So I think one thing I'd encourage you to do, and others who are listening, there have been some very good response letters issued by Kidney Care Council, Kidney Care Partners, AKF and other groups. And I think these letters present much more of a fact-based context to this issue. It's a complex issue that patients have when they have to make coverage decisions to manage their disease. And as far as whether or not HHS is listening, there's been a lot of engagement by the kidney care community in Washington on this issue. And it's really up to HHS to decide how they want to move ahead on a regulation related to the IFR that was blocked last year. And we'll have to wait and see how that turns out.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks.

Joseph Carlucci

Yes, it's Joe Carlucci. I just want to thank you again for participating today. Thank you for investing and supporting American Renal. And I want to, again, say congratulations to all the RNs, both at American Renal and elsewhere this week, with Nurse's Week. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.