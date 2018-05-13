Belmond's (BEL) CEO Roeland Vos on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

James Costin - Group Financial Controller & Director of IR

Roeland Vos - President & CEO

Martin O'Grady - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Brandt Montour - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anthony Powell - Barclays Bank

Shelley Bergman - Analyst

Jonny Moshi - Reuben Brothers

Brian Agnew - Analyst

James Costin

James Costin

Thank you, Bernado, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for Belmond Ltd. We issued our earnings release last night. It's available on our Investor Relations website at investor.belmond.com as well as on the SEC website. On the call with me today are Roeland Vos, President and CEO; and Martin O'Grady, CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to read out our usual cautionary statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In the course of remarks to you today by Belmond's management and in answering your questions, they may make forward-looking statements concerning Belmond, such as its earnings outlook, its growth strategy, including future investment plans and other matters that are not historic facts and therefore involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results of Belmond may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause actual results to differ is set out in yesterday's news release, the company's latest annual report to shareholders and the filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will be using certain non-GAAP financial measures today to analyze the first quarter operating performance of the company. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release we issued last night.

Management will be using certain non-GAAP financial measures today to analyze the first quarter operating performance of the company. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release we issued last night.

I will now hand the call over to Roeland.

Roeland Vos

Thank you, James, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of our first quarter results of 2018 as well as our outlook for the year ahead. As always, throughout my remarks, I'll be speaking about our performance in constant currency unless I indicate otherwise. Martin will then follow with the details of our first quarter results before taking you through our 2018 RevPAR and other guidances.

I want to start by reiterating what I said in the release issued to you last night. I'm encouraged by the performance that we have posted for the first quarter. We increased our EBITDA by $0.6 million versus the prior year and we increased our same-store RevPAR by 7%, outperforming the growth range of 2% to 6% that we had targeted.

As a further marker of the underlying health, these results were delivered despite 2 of our properties, Belmond La Samanna and the '21' Club, being closed throughout the period. In short, our remaining portfolio not only met, but actually exceeded our expectations for the quarter. Indeed, excluding the two properties that were closed, both total revenue and adjusted EBITDA were ahead of the same period last year by 9% and 22%, respectively, in U.S. dollar terms.

As we look ahead to the remainder of the second quarter and the second half of 2018, we see this healthy rate of growth continuing, powered by the strategic initiatives that were put in place over the last 2 years, I would say. These initiatives, coupled with the strong performance of our underlying business, are helping to bolster our performance this year and give our business the intrinsic earning power to accelerate our growth in 2019 and then again in 2020 and beyond.

In this regard, our 5-year strategic plan has always been built on the principle of delivering long-term and sustainable growth. Now as we approach the halfway point on the path to 2020, our goal to double EBITDA through both organic growth and footprint expansion remains firmly in sight.

I recognize that this year will be a pivotal one in delivering on this goal. Based on the results that we are seeing so far, I'm confident in our ability to deliver results for 2018 that will keep us on track to achieve our 2020 goals. Rest assured, we will continue to pursue increasing returns from the building blocks that we have put in place. We will also continue to work hard to build upon the momentum we are currently generating.

Now with that, I want to share with you now some of the most recent advances that we have made in the execution of our 3-pillar strategy. So let's start with what is driving organic growth across our existing portfolio.

I've spoken previously about the new tools and the talent that we have been putting in place as we transformed our commercial operation altogether. Beyond the first quarter, we are seeing that, at this stage, our strategy to increase and to better manage revenue is certainly paying dividends, particularly in the all-important second and third quarters. And we can clearly see that -- and we see that back in our pace reports.

Our revenue-driving strategies are underpinned by another building block, an important building block, which is the ongoing reinvestment that we have made to enhance and to upgrade our existing properties. By offering our guests even more compelling experiences, we can continue to experiment further to optimize on price.

Notably, in March, our Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train took its first voyage with the new grand suites on board. Demand for these ultra-luxury cabins has contributed to this train's significant outperformance in the organic growth targets that we had set for the full year. In fact, we expect that this will continue to outperform in the remaining years of the overall strategic plan.

Last month, we completed a beautiful restoration project at the Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada in the heart of Mexico, with 37 rooms and suites fully restored to honor the property's original 16th to 18th century features. And incoming this quarter, we will be opening 6 new suites at the Belmond Hotel Splendido and the Belmond Villa Sant'Andrea, having converted here underutilized meeting space to better accommodate the demand for these 2 highly sought after Italian properties. Although each of these conversions required only a modest investment, we expect to realize a marked uplift in EBITDA at both properties between now and the end of 2020.

Then looking ahead, within the year though, we are preparing to reopen the remodeled Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge in Botswana. This project follows the remodeling of our sister safari camp, which is called Belmond Eagle Island Lodge, which has since received several industry awards for design and seen a continued and steady rise in EBITDA performance.

We have two new barges taking into the water in the summer as part of our Afloat in France. And these are just a few of the design and product development projects that will come to fruition in 2018. As I've mentioned before, this year, we have turned our attention to increasing direct bookings for all of our properties via our website. And again, this is an important component of our organic growth strategy. As a commission-free channel, converting both the existing customers to web and securing new customers online will have a positive impact on our full year EBITDA.

The website was bolstered by the launch of our new booking engine during the period, and we recorded another notable rise in online revenues of around 20% versus the first quarter of last year. This increase builds on the 30% growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the prior year then. And although it's off a small base, it puts us on track to increase total revenues from the website by more than 20% year-over-year.

As we move through the key periods of 2018, we expect to realize further returns on the investment that we have made to enhance our digital infrastructure, supported by our improved digital marketing capabilities, and of course, the brand.

In 2018, with our brand now well defined, our marketing team is focused on translating our expanded reach and enhanced digital marketing capabilities into online revenues. Belmond Cap Juluca will reopen in November of this year and we began taking bookings in the first quarter. The synchronized global marketing activity to drive awareness, and conversion therewith, led to almost $2 million in revenue for this property in the first month alone. Quite impressive.

These results just serve as an example of what we can achieve when we harness the increased power of our global brand. Following this success as well as that of the tactical limited time offer that we did in January, I'm pleased to report that the brand and the marketing team launched our latest global brand campaign just last week. It's called Dive into Belmond. It's a celebration of the stunning pools at our properties around the world, and it has been designed to drive summer bookings for all of our properties. We look forward to providing the results of this campaign on our second quarter earnings call, which will take place in August.

Clearly, when it comes to supporting the performance of our existing portfolio, the brand is an increasingly valuable tool. And that is equally true as we pursue further footprint expansion opportunities. On the development front, we started 2018 with the acquisition of the stunning Tuscan resort, Castello di Casole. We are now gearing up to assume management control of the resort in the month of May and expect this to make a modest contribution in 2018, which is seen as a transitional year.

I mentioned on our last call that the deals that we have already done and that are due to open this year will represent over 30% of our original 2020 EBITDA target from development growth, which was $60 million on a stabilized basis. With our development team now in place, we expect to deliver a meaningful increase in the number of deals this year and to close in further on our EBITDA target as we have laid it out for ourselves. We recognize, however, that the delay in recruiting the talent and getting our deal machine up and running has resulted more or less in a 1-year lag in EBITDA contribution coming from the footprint growth versus the initial plan.

Fortunately, based on the building blocks that I've just mentioned and the growth that we're seeing across our existing business, we now expect to outperform our organic growth target this year and throughout the balance of the 2020 plan. We expect this organic growth will offset the shortfall that would, otherwise, we have been facing with from our development business. So as to keep, all together, our 2020 EBITDA goal well within the range. Today, we are focused on a number of attractive brand-enhancing management contracts, leases and acquisitions, with an active pipeline for the remaining three quarters of the year. Our brand continues to build traction among the investors and third-party owners in the market. The development pipeline continues to generate more quality opportunities than we, as a company, have seen before. And we have been lining up the finances accordingly.

Now let me move on to the outlook. The second and the third quarter have historically represented about 80% of our annual adjusted EBITDA. As we look ahead, confirmed bookings for the remainder of the year have been secured at a much faster rate, or pace, as we call it, versus the same time last year. Meaning that revenue at almost every property is tracking ahead year-over-year. We remain resolute in our revenue management discipline to continue to increase our annual yield.

At the same time, our underlying operational performance has remained strong. The team is driving hard to build on the solid foundations that were put in place last year. And we're beginning to realize early returns on several strategic initiatives, which -- with these returns expected to increase another further step in 2019 and then again in 2020. In addition, we have 3 new products opening within the year, which is Belmond Castello di Casole in May, Belmond Cap Juluca in November and Belmond Hotel Cadogan in December, with more opportunities in the pipeline.

Taking stock of all of this and with the clear advantage that we have as we move through the second quarter, I felt it important to provide our guidance for the full year not just in terms of RevPAR, but also, for the first time, adjusted EBITDA. We believe that providing annual adjusted EBITDA guidance will provide enhanced transparency and visibility to all of our investors. Adjusted EBITDA is the key metric that we use internally to measure and track our performance.

For our investors, we recognize there is a degree of complexity in assessing Belmond as a result of things like the seasonality of our properties, our geographic range and scale as well as the various EBITDA-enhancing projects that I've mentioned today, among other things. By supplementing our disclosure with annual adjusted EBITDA guidance, we believe that we're providing investors with a useful metric to measure our progress at this stage in the year, particularly against the backdrop of our 2020 strategic growth plan.

Today, we expect to finish 2018 with full year adjusted EBITDA of between $140 million and $150 million in dollars, representing growth of between 13% and 21% over last year. We're also maintaining our guidance for full year 2018 same-store constant currency RevPAR growth of between 2% and 6%, with some additional upside expected to come from our trains and cruises businesses.

To sum up, our financial performances in the first quarter have been stable and our underlying operational performance has been strong. The organic business is on course to outperform in 2018, and we anticipate, for the balance of our 2020 strategic plan. For this reason, and as the EBITDA-generating project I have described are building momentum, we will continue to give updates each quarter on our annual adjusted EBITDA guidance as we move further towards reaching our 2020 goals.

With that said, we maintain a sensible degree of caution. We have not factored in any material growth from Brazil or Myanmar into our numbers this year. And we would expect any improvement in those 2 countries to benefit our full year results. We will retain our financial discipline. We will continue in the execution of our longer-term plan. And as a team, our focus is firmly on delivering the growth targets that we have set for ourselves in 2018, and that will put us on track to achieve our 2020 objectives.

As I said, I feel confident about the year ahead that lies ahead of us. And with that, I would say, I would like to turn the call over to Martin to provide details on our first quarter 2018 results and on our guidance. After Martin speaks, we'll be happy to answer your questions during Q&A.

With that, Martin, all yours.

Martin O'Grady

Thank you, Roeland, and good morning, everyone. As Roeland stated, I will now take you through some detail on our first quarter results and provide some color on our outlook for the second quarter and the rest of the year. Please note that unless I state otherwise, all the figures I provide will be on a constant currency basis. Same-store RevPAR was up 10% in U.S. dollars and 7% in constant currency, which was just above the top end of our guidance. Adjusted EBITDA on a U.S. dollar reported basis was down $1.7 million against the prior year quarter, partly due to a $2.4 million FX headwind. On a constant currency basis it was up $0.6 million.

This is the low season for us in Europe, with our Italian properties closed for most of the quarter and other properties in their low periods. Albeit on a low base, revenue for the region finished 20% ahead of the first quarter of last year, with growth across the portfolio. Several of our hotels in the Europe region, including Reid's Palace, La Residencia and Grand Hotel Europe, all benefited from recent capital investments in their products. Revenue in our North American segment was, as you would expect, down, following the closures this year of Belmond La Samanna and '21' Club. However, same-store RevPAR for the region that excludes these properties was up 11%. This growth was led by Belmond Maroma, which picked up some displaced business from the Caribbean, as was our expectation in delaying the planned renovation of this property. There was also good growth from Belmond El Encanto and Belmond Charleston Place. Adjusted EBITDA for the region was down slightly year-over-year. And excluding the impacts of the closed properties, it was $2.2 million ahead of the prior year quarter.

In the Caribbean, in addition to Belmond La Samanna, Belmond Cap Juluca was also closed for renovation. Across the 2 hotels, there were total operating losses of $3.2 million, which are added back in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. I will give some further color on these properties shortly.

Finally, in the North American segment, I'm pleased to tell you that '21' Club reopened on Monday and we plan to open the wine cellar next month and the rest of the banquet rooms later in the summer. The venue has been nicely refreshed, and I encourage you to visit. The overall insurance claim related to the burst water pipes was around $4 million, which we expect to fully recover.

Our rest of world region was slightly ahead of last year. Belmond Mount Nelson suffered from traveler concerns about a potential water crisis in Cape Town, which has now abated. And there was some mixed news in Brazil. In aggregate our two hotels in Brazil were ahead of last year, with Belmond Hotel Cataratas posting an increase in EBITDA and Belmond Copacabana Palace posting a decrease. The decrease in Rio was primarily, however, due to a high-spending group last year that did not recur this year, but the hotel did exceed its budget for the first quarter. So internally, we are tracking ahead of expectations for Brazil, yet we are retaining a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year.

Revenue from our owned trains and cruises segment was down $800,000 over the prior year quarter due to the sale of the Northern Belle day train and termination of the lease for the Orcaella cruise ship. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $600,000 ahead, driven by the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which has really benefited from dynamic pricing and other enhanced revenue management strategies, coupled with the launch of the grand suites, installation of air conditioning and Wi-Fi on board and greater exposure following the recent movies.

Turning to our balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, we had total debt of $752 million and total cash of $142 million, resulting in net debt of $610 million. Total debt includes the draw of $40 million on our $100 million revolving credit facility, as we aim to maintain a minimum corporate cash balance of $75 million. Net leverage was 5x as compared to 4.2x at the end of 2017.

You will recall that when we last spoke, I guided that following the acquisition of Castello di Casole in February and Cap Juluca last year, our leverage would increase temporarily to around 5.5x. We do not expect the leverage to increase significantly from its current 5x. And we do expect it to come down later in the year as EBITDA increases.

Our fixed-to-floating interest split was 49% fixed to 51% floating. Our weighted average interest rate was 4.2%., and our weighted average debt maturity was 5.3 years. We are actively working on recycling opportunities to unlock value and provide funds for growth, and I hope to be able to give you some more detail on our next call.

And to further boost our available funds, we are now moving ahead with existing lenders to refinance and increase the amount of our loan secured on Belmond Charleston Place. We expect to complete this during the third quarter, giving us additional available funds of around $45 million, which compares favorably to the $30 million to $40 million I mentioned when we presented our strategic plan.

Now before going into guidance for 2018, let me update you on our two properties in the Caribbean that were impacted by the hurricanes that hit the region in September. We are still in discussion with the insurers and have made good progress towards recovering the full amount of our property insurance cover of $36 million across 2 policies. We received $15 million last year, $5 million in April and expect to receive the remaining balance over the balance of the year.

As we have progressed the final bid process for hard construction works at Cap Juluca, we have identified an additional $17 million of capital spend. The biggest component in this overspend is the result of significant increases in labor costs that exceeded even our substantial budgeted increases. And frankly, we put this down to the severe dislocation of local market supply following the unprecedented storms.

The additional $17 million spend brings the overall renovation budget to between $100 million and $110 million or $85 million to $95 million net of a $15 million allocation of insurance proceeds. This takes the overall all-in cost for 113 keys to between $170 million and $180 million net of insurance proceeds or $1.5 million to $1.6 million per key.

As I said on the last call, we have been unlucky with the storms, but our projected stabilized EBITDA for the property of $12 million to $14 million, is still a meaningful sum and in line with our previous projections. I should also remind you that we have 250,000 square feet of valuable developable beachfront land that we have not yet taken account of in our analysis of returns, which over time, we expect to generate real value after this iconic hotel has been reinvented.

As we described to you on our last call, the situation at La Samanna is more delicate. Here, we would like to reinvest the insurance proceeds alongside additional capital to create a refreshed and profitable product. However, the current economics of the operation means that it is difficult to justify reopening this property without a significant change in its labor cost structure. To that end, we have been engaged with the local labor authorities and labor unions to achieve a material restructuring of the property's workforce to enable the hotel to operate profitably in the future. We have continued to progress our discussions with the unions and authorities and are hopeful of reaching a positive conclusion for all parties in the near future.

Note that adjusted EBITDA for 2018 excludes the operating losses at these 2 Caribbean hotels while they are closed for renovation. Combined operating losses for the 2 hotels, including an anticipated one-off labor restructuring cost at La Samanna for 2018, are currently estimated to be between $23 million and $27 million.

Turning to our total company CapEx. With the additional spend at Cap Juluca and no change from our previous projections at La Samanna, we now anticipate an aggregate spend of $125 million to $140 million for our 2 Caribbean hotels, or $85 million to $110 million, net of insurance recoveries, assuming, of course in the case of La Samanna, that we are able to achieve a satisfactory labor resolution in St. Martin.

Of the gross spend, approximately $5 million has been spent in 2017 and $20 million was spent in Q1, leaving the balance of $100 million to $115 million to be spent over the rest of the year. As for the insurance, I've already mentioned that we expect to recover a balance of $10 million to $20 million over the rest of the year.

Outside of the Caribbean, in addition to our FF&E spend of approximately 3% of revenue, we plan to spend between $40 million and $50 million in project CapEx across the rest of the portfolio. Of this total, $15 million was spent in Q1 and the balance of $25 million to $35 million will be spent over the rest of the year.

While we are expecting the full year 2018 results to be strong, we expected that the year would get off to a slow start in the first quarter, but will ramp up as we progress through the year after seeing the full benefits of the initiatives Roeland had described.

For the second quarter, we are expecting same-store RevPAR growth of 0 to 4% in constant currency terms. It is worth noting that the RevPAR statistics do not include the strong growth we are seeing in our trains and cruises, and which on a same-store basis, are expected to generate revenues in excess of 20% ahead of the second quarter last year. We are seeing good pace in our bookings in Italy. But the second quarter, will, of course, be tempered by Belmond Cipriani, which is now in a non-Bienalle year.

Unlike the first quarter, North America will be helped by the closure of Belmond La Samanna, which had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million in the second quarter last year. We are hoping to see double-digit EBITDA growth at Charleston Place, but the region will be impacted by a temporary fall of around $1 million from the '21' Club, which will be operating without the meeting rooms in the second quarter.

The rest of world region is likely to be slightly down in the second quarter. This is mostly due to a fall in EBITDA at Mount Nelson, which is still being impacted in the second quarter as the Cape Town water crisis concerns impacted the booking window.

As mentioned, we are expecting to see a good quarter for our trains and cruises business, and it's really being helped or led by the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. As for overhead, we are expecting to see an increase of around $1 million in the second quarter versus last year, following investment in our development and operating platform.

Taking all of this into account, overall, we foresee good growth for the second quarter that provides momentum as we head towards a stronger Q3. For the full year, same-store RevPAR -- for the full year same-store worldwide RevPAR growth, we are maintaining the guidance we have previously provided of 2% to 6%. We appreciate that it's difficult for some investors to follow our earnings trends, as there have been some complicated year-over-year comparisons. And therefore, as Roeland described earlier, to give you more transparency around what we are seeing in our internal forecast, we felt this was a good time to give you some indication about where we expect to finish the year in adjusted EBITDA terms. We expect to finish the year with adjusted EBITDA of between $140 million and $150 million on a U.S. dollar reported basis, and that represents growth of 13% to 21% over last year.

It's worth noting that Castello di Casole, Cap Juluca and La Samanna are only included at $1 million to $2 million for this year, but assuming a satisfactory resolution for La Samanna, on a stabilized basis, we would expect to generate from these assets $20 million to $25 million in annual EBITDA. Let me give you a little bit more color on the EBITDA by region. In Europe, we're expecting adjusted EBITDA increases across the board, with the only exception of Hotel Cipriani as this is, as I mentioned, a non-Bienalle year in Venice.

In North America, we expect to see a positive contribution from our 2 Caribbean hotels in the last quarter. The Charleston Place will once again be the strongest driver of growth in the region. We are also expecting to see good growth this year at Belmond El Encanto. Outside of those 2 regions, we believe that Brazil is stabilizing and expect to see flat to modest growth this year. And we anticipate continued weakness in Myanmar.

As I mentioned earlier, we expect to see a fall in profit from Belmond Mount Nelson in Cape Town due to some negative media attention around the potential water crisis there. However, we do continue to be encouraged by the recent political changes in South Africa and the longer-term tourism prospects for this destination and therefore expect this fall should be temporary.

And we are expecting a strong year, across all of trains and cruises businesses, powered in particular by the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the reasons already mentioned.

In summary, while the year has started slowly with our seasonally smallest quarter, we know that 2018 is a very important year and we expect it to be a very positive one.

A - James Costin

Martin O'Grady

Brandt Montour

This actually Brandt Montour on for Joe Greff. Thanks for taking my question. So your equity has actually lagged every single lodging equity since the market recovered in 2009, and by a fairly wide margin. We'd obviously argue that your assets are worth a lot more than the present value that they're being given, and investor interest right now on your stock is the lowest it's probably been in years. So other than M&A growth and writing out industry related growth, what corporate governance issues are you looking at more seriously today than before? Is there any incremental change here? And can you elaborate on that?

Roeland Vos

Yes. First of all, thanks for asking that question. That is something that is certainly on our mind and something that we'll keep very close eye on as we move through our quarters. I think that the way we would think about that, Brandt, is that we put the strategic plan in place in order to drive long-term sustainable growth, and therewith, shareholder value for everybody that would be on the line at this point in time. And we've seen that even though the results over the first 2 years were clearly not where we would have expected them, if we take 2017 as an indicator of all the things that happened to us there. But actually, when we're looking at our plan, and if we give the guidance that we're giving here, we're still very confident that building on the year 2018, which will be a pivotal year, and continuing that momentum into the year 2019 and '20, that we're actually going to reach within the range of what we have laid out in our 2016 strategic plan. That, for us, would be a clear indicator of building wealth and building growth into this company that would exceed any of the other alternatives that would be available at any point in time. So I think that our plan still lays out the biggest value creation as we would see it. Even though, obviously, we'll continue to keep an eye in our production and in our delivery of what our growth plan is lined up to do.

And your next question comes from the line of Anthony Powell.

Anthony Powell

A lot of the growth depends on a recovery in the Caribbean. Could you just go over the overall, just, consumer demand environment there? And how confident are you and your revenue projections at both Cap Juluca and La Samanna, if that's able to be reopened?

Roeland Vos

Yes, that's a good question. Thanks, Anthony. Obviously, we have looked very closely at what's happening on both of the islands and maintained a good view on what's happening with the airlift, how the airport in La Samanna is reopening and being rebuilt as we speak. So there's expectation there. We have very close relations with our customers and our operators that have been booking in these -- both destinations very closely. And we have lined up our brand and marketing and sales team in such a way that at the moment that the booking windows open up for these two properties, that we were in a position to go out and to tell the story. Specifically, what I just mentioned on the Cap Juluca, the efforts that were made and just in a 1-month period, where we opened up the booking window for Cap Juluca, we managed to drive nearly $2 million in revenues for -- and that is for a period of only 6 weeks at the back end of this year. So I feel comfortable that those properties will get the attention and the demand. And specifically, taking note as well that, while, that there is a number of other destinations in the Caribbean that will not be reopened to the same scope of what we are talking about. Therefore, the demand overall will be there. It's now up to us to guide it into our hotels. But I feel comfortable that with the efforts and with the knowledge that we have at this point in time, that we should be able to drive a lot of interest in customers spending their Christmas and holiday periods in those properties.

Anthony Powell

Got it. And I think Martin, you mentioned what leverage was currently. What do you expect your leverage to be at the end of your plan in 2020?

Martin O'Grady

We've always said that we would expect the -- or planned to have the leverage at below 5x. I can't say exactly what it might be because it will depend on the timing of what might be acquired as we run up to that point in time. But we're very conscious of that goal. We've also said that beyond 2020, we would aim to get back into the sweet spot of net leverage of around 3.5x, where we came from and where we'd expect to go back to once those newly acquired assets stabilize over time.

Anthony Powell

And does it concern you that you may be at 5x or higher leverage in 2020, which theoretically could be very, very late in the economic cycle?

Martin O'Grady

Well, we certainly keep an eye on the economic cycle, the macro cycle, the macro rates and all of that, and we have hedging strategies accordingly around that. But it's something that we have to take into our thinking, we constantly do so. But one of the reasons why we have a goal to not go through 5x, and certainly been there before and I don't want to go back there, but to get it back down towards 3.5x, as I mentioned.

And your next question comes from the line of Shelley Bergman.

Shelley Bergman

Getting back to Mr. Brandt's comments, which was the first one I'm also in somewhat of agreement, obviously, that the lodging sector has done amazingly well. It seems that you're getting back on track. As a public company, we're all talking about the value proposition, we are all shareholders who have made no money, yet there's obviously 1 caveat within your company with the 2 different share classes. And until that goes away, I don't think the cloud will lift on your stock, because you're determining the price of where the stock is trading, not the public, or not a potential value-enhancing event. At what time does the board sit down and say that you're, in my mind, depreciating the value of your asset by having a public company with 2 share classes that avoids the possibility of somebody else thinking that your company is worth more.

Roeland Vos

Yes, thank you for asking that question. And this is one of those points where we have been and will continue to have a very close, close focus on, and a discussion that our board takes very serious on an ongoing basis, as you would well imagine. Now first of all, appreciative of the fact that you see and that you recognize that we are getting back on track and that we are getting online in order to achieve our strategic targets, which to our opinion, will drive the highest value into the view of our shareholders in a long-term view, with which in this case, drives anywhere between now and the year 2020 and beyond, because it won't stop there. I think that one of the main things that we have been saying from the very beginning of this plan and that I've been very explicit about, and therewith, representing the position of the board, is that the AB structure will not be there forever. But there will be a lot of things that will be of influence of when to consider to lift the AB structure and to think about different alternatives. And that discussion will continue to be held on the board level, ongoing. But one of the things that I would like to mention, too, is to say as we continue, using your own words, getting back on track and creating, therewith, value for our shareholders going forward, you would imagine that there would be nearly a double whammy or a double lift if, at that point in time, somehow, you would consider to take away the AB structure. So I don't think that we're holding back. We're just making sure that we do the right thing to create the highest return on investment for our shareholders over time.

Shelley Bergman

Yes, but you're not doing that because, over the last 5 to 7 years, you've had an entire changeover of the board, you've had an entire change of your management team with recent defections which wasn't discussed on this call. And at the same time, you have seen bids for your company at much higher prices than they were today. And once again, you're the worst lagging lodging stock that's publicly traded on the board. And you're saying that when the time comes. Why doesn't the time come sooner than later and let the public value your company, not the Board of Directors, who in my mind, and I'll just give my two cents, I think have been completely inept at realizing the value of your company. And you're sitting there changing -- you've changed the Board of Directors, okay, and I think there's only one original board member left. Yet, we've been hearing about this AB voting structure, yet nothing's been done. I could understand if your stock performed well, I could understand if bids came for your company that were not valuing the company higher. But I don't understand why the pushback. It seems like it's a pretty cozy company with incredible assets that could probably be monetized and enhance everybody's return, and you're not allowing that to happen because it's just a management team who comes in there and runs the company more as a private company than a public company.

Roeland Vos

I think you made a lot of comments there. I'll try to get back to you on that one. I think the first thing that I would like to comment on is on your point that we had a lot of changeover on the board. We actually have had a board that has changed since a number of years, but therewith, has been very stable. I think that if you look at who are the players on our board, you will see a very highly capable group of people who are fully aware of their fiduciary duties and take that role extremely very serious, and all are aligned in the best interest of our shareholders as we would see it. For as far as the comment on management change overall, I think that, that is relatively small or -- and we haven't spoken about any of that because there's really nothing to mention there.

We're building up a team that is confident in being able in all those areas where we need to deliver in the plan to have the resources and the strength and the talent in place to make that happen. So actually, I think that the management turnover, I would consider that also to be a positive. For as far as we're a cozy company, well, I think we have a lot of incredible, beautiful underlying assets that we are trying to get to maximize their returns on -- both from an asset value point of view as well as from an EBITDA, and therewith, return on investment point of view. And continue to work on that very much so. So I don't think that it's a fair statement that we're not allowing to make that valuation happen. I think that we're doing our absolute best to drive the company to a point where we will be driving the returns as we have promised our investors and making sure that, over the length of the plan or over the period of the plan, we continue to focus on those things that will really make a difference. So I hope that answered most of your question.

Martin O'Grady

And Shelley, we'd be delighted to continue this dialogue with you. But we've, unfortunately, only got 10 more minutes and we've got 2 more people to get through questions. There's another big call at 3:00. So thank you for the call, and we'd certainly like to keep the conversation going.

Roeland Vos

Other question?

And your next question comes from the line of Jonny Moshi.

Jonny Moshi

It's Jonny from Reuben Brothers. I just had, well, a question originally around the leverage, but I think you answered that. It was just for concern around going over that 5x multiple. I know you talked about '20 [indiscernible]. Just clarify a little bit more in terms of this financial year, whether you see that going over the 5x? And then the second one was just on the insurance piece. You talked about before, like, the $30 million business interruption cover for the two properties in Anguilla and St. Martin. I just wondered if would just have an update on what the net investment is after the deduction of insurance proceeds for those two properties.

Martin O'Grady

Yes. And in the interest of time, I'll guide you back to the script because I did lay it out carefully earlier and happy to pick that up with you if you didn't see that. The leverage, as we move through the year, I would expect the leverage will come down as we go through certainly Q3, especially because that's where we're going to have the strongest growth quarter. We actually did think the leverage will be at 5.5x this quarter, but we came in at 5x. The goal is always to have a leverage of 5 or less by the end of the year. In Q1, it's often the case it might blip up because it's the loss-making quarter. And again, I'm sorry because of the time. I'll have to refer you back to the script on the earlier question, which I laid out in careful detail.

Jonny Moshi

Ok I will go through it later

And your next question comes from the line Brian Agnew.

Brian Agnew

So look, Roeland, a couple of questions. Yes, I read your shareholder letter with great interest. You talked about it on the call today. I just want to make sure that we're talking about the same thing. I think you said in your shareholder letter and the comments today on the call that you feel like you're ahead of the 2020 organic EBITDA target of a $180 million. And then I think you also said today that the acquisitions that you've completed to date on the path to the 2020 plan will add $20 million. So I guess, if I read you right, you're tracking towards $200 million in 2020. I guess, can you confirm that? Let's start there.

Roeland Vos

Yes. Well, let me first start with the piece on the organic. You're absolutely right. We see that, based on the pace and based on how we see things putting back together, that we would be trading ahead of what we initially said, the growth of organic coming through. And you picked up on those numbers. For as far as development is concerned, I mentioned today that we see that we're slightly behind on what our initial expectations were in the development world, and that's due to the fact that it clearly took us longer to build up the machine and to get the talent on board that we need in order to deliver the goods. We still feel comfortable that the plan itself will be executed as is, it's just with a delay of 1 year. So yes, the number there would be a little bit lower than what we had. The $20 million that you mentioned is more referring to the deals that we have already signed. So those would be the deal like Castello or Cap Juluca and the likes. Those, in stabilized years, we would be generating between the 3 of them, somewhere like $20 million to $25 million, as Martin mentioned.

Brian Agnew

Okay. Martin, you didn't mention anything on El Encanto. I know you have the asset listed for sale. Is there any update that you can provide? And then, guys, I have one more quick question after that.

Martin O'Grady

Well, we're in the middle of a live process, so we decided we didn't want to make any specific comments today on that. We'll give you an update on the next call.

Brian Agnew

Yes, understood. Good luck there. And then, Roeland, the last question is for you. I guess I'm curious that the criteria that the board used, I was reading through the proxy over the weekend, and I saw that the Chairman was awarded a $1 million restricted stock grant. And if I read it right, it's for the formation of the 2020 strategic plan. I would have thought some -- any restricted stock grant tied to the plan would have had to do whether or not the plan was actually achieved. So I guess I'm just curious as to why the board would award the Chairman a $1 million restricted stock grant for something that, I guess, has not yet been achieved. It's just a little confusing in light of everything that's going on.

Roeland Vos

Yes, I understand the question. But what I would say, the reason why those were granted to the Chairman were not just for one simple action or getting involved in one piece of putting together the strategic plan, where obviously, Roland Hernandez was very closely involved and worked with us in order to put and to challenge the whole process. But also a lot of other things that, during that period of takeover, were important pieces of work where he has contributed in a very material way. And I think that the way that the grant was laid out, it's not something that would be granted over a 1-year period, but it's something that comes in over a period of time that would line up with the performance of the stock going forward as long as he would still be on the board. I hope that, that sort of clarifies your question.

Brian Agnew

It does. Look, I have to say, for somebody that's been involved for 10 years now and running, it's quite shocking, just to say the least. But we'll leave it at that.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Thank you, please continue.

James Costin

Okay, great. Thank you very much, Bernardo. And thank you, everyone on the call, for joining us today. We look forward to talking to you next quarter.

