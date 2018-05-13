LaSalle Hotel Properties' (LHO) CEO Michael Barnello on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Max Leinweber - Director, Finance

Michael Barnello - President, CEO & Trustee

Kenneth Fuller - CFO, Executive VP, Secretary & Treasurer

Analysts

Anthony Powell - Barclays Bank

Wesley Golladay - RBC Capital Markets

Jeffrey Donnelly - Wells Fargo Securities

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors

James Sullivan - BTIG

Good day, and welcome to the LHO First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.

Max Leinweber

Thank you, Anne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call and Webcast for LaSalle Hotel Properties. I'm here today with Mike Barnello, our President and CEO; and Ken Fuller, our CFO. Mike will begin by providing a summary of the quarter and our results. He will then dive into a brief overview of the industry and macro landscape, discuss our first quarter results and activities, and then provide an update on our 2018 full year and Q2 outlook. Ken will then provide details on our portfolio performance and an update on our balance sheet for the first quarter. Then we'll open the call for Q&A.

Before we start, please take note of the following. Any statements that we make today about future results and performance or plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties, over which the company may have no control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's 10-K, quarterly reports and its other reports filed with the SEC. The company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Our SEC reports as well as our press releases are available on our website lasallehotels.com. Our most recent 8-K and today's press release include reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike Barnello. Mike?

Michael Barnello

Thanks, Max, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased with our results this quarter, which meaningfully exceeded our own expectations. As we detailed for you in February, the combination of renovations and integrations contributed to some noise in the quarter. When you strip out the noise and look at the performance, we're very encouraged by the results, which appear to be continuing into the second quarter. These developments are significantly more positive than we expected just 2 months ago, especially the corporate and international segments of our business. There are a number of promising market and performance drivers positively impacting our business.

With the bulk of our renovation noise behind us and a rebound in the market sooner than we expected, we're happy with what we're seeing for the remainder of the year. Our positivity is bolstered by the best quarter New York market has had in 5 years, the start of the ramp-up in demand in San Francisco, and the strong overall performance in our urban markets in March and April. As a result, we've raised our first year outlook -- full year outlook.

Importantly, we achieved financial results above our expectations, including flat RevPAR year-over-year, excluding affected and under-renovation properties. In terms of the macro economy, for the S&P 500, first quarter profits are estimated to grow 24%, one of the highest growth rates in 7 years and the seventh straight quarter of growth. For 2018, GDP is now estimated to grow by 2.7%, which will be the largest annual growth since 2015. Additionally, unemployment remains low, falling below 4% for the first time since 2000 and continues to be a positive sign for our business.

Consumer confidence still sits at an elevated level and is most positive of all the indicators we track. In addition, tax reform has people excited about growth prospects in this country going forward. This may be why we have seen a rebound in urban markets, bolstered by the strength of our corporate and international travelers.

In March and April, we saw a significant pickup from January and February and the positive trends for our business. And bolstered by the recent completion of several renovations, our portfolio of hotels is well positioned to capitalize on this strength.

As a result of our Q1 outperformance and outlook for Q2, we are increasing our outlook for the full year, which I'll talk about in more detail later on. At this point, we're not updating our outlook for Q3 and Q4. However, looking at the trends today, we view this outlook for the second half of the year to be rather conservative. We will revisit this during our second quarter earnings. We are confident in our current outlook.

Let's now walk through our results in more detail. As I mentioned, excluding Washington D.C., Key West and renovation displacement, first quarter RevPAR was flat compared to last year and was above our outlook. Disruption in our 9 hotels managed by Kimpton and 2 hotels managed by Marriott worsened during the first quarter relative to our expectations. However, the hotels with unaffected market conditions did materially better than we thought.

Thanks to the strongest execution by our team, our expenses declined 1% in the quarter. Focusing on our room mix, 75% of our demand was transient, 23% was group and 2% was contract. In our transient segment, March and April brought significant improvements that we believe will both boost performance in the second quarter and throughout the remainder of the year.

In the first quarter, corporate-negotiated room rates and rates both increased, leading to a 3% rise in corporate revenue following a positive broader market macroeconomy. For our portfolio, this is our first corporate revenue increase since Q2 of '17.

Moving to our international business. We're pleased to see volume increase significantly during the quarter, which is the first increase in our portfolio since 2016. Overall, international travel trends across the country were positive. Additionally, despite rising supply, the New York market experienced its highest RevPAR growth of any quarter dating back to 2013, which is very encouraging for our assets located there. As we've always said, if demand ends up stronger than expected in our markets, it will offset the new supply and lift the markets in our portfolio at the same time. We're excited this has started to kick in for New York.

With some of the headwinds for our portfolio this year in the rearview mirror, we're feeling better about the balance of 2018 and beyond. Looking specifically in San Francisco, the ramp-up has already started, and Q2 is looking great. For our assets in San Francisco, we've a few brand-new properties that just debuted, and by early January 2019, 5 of our 6 assets in the market will be fully renovated. While 2018 pace is certainly strong for our San Francisco hotels at plus 20, we're even more bullish about 2019 with the pace up 50%.

We have uniquely positioned portfolio with significant upside in prime, high-barrier-to-entry urban and resort markets. Given the current market conditions and cycle we're in, we're focused on executing and investing in our portfolio to ensure we continue to take advantage of our opportunities to enhance value. The company invested $39 million of capital in its hotels during the first quarter, primarily in renovations. We're pleased with the projects we've identified and allocated money towards and our track record of returns on renovations. We expect these investments to continue, with $175 million of investments in our hotels planned for 2018 as we disclosed in our fourth quarter call. In fact, we've already identified a number of opportunities similar to the ones we've had success with in the past, such as our recent Mason & Rook renovation in Washington, D.C., where we've nearly doubled the EBITDA since reopening. Ken will go into more details about our plans to build on that success later in this call.

To provide an update on Key West, we've recorded $1.3 million of business interruption proceeds in the first quarter due to Hurricane Irma. We will continue to process BI claims for both our Key West properties. We have not added any more BI proceeds to the 2018 outlook yet, but we're confident we will receive more for both '17 and '18 losses. We simply remain uncertain of the magnitude and the timing at this point. As we move forward in the second quarter and the full year, the picture is much brighter. Before diving into more detail, I want to express that we appreciate that we need to do a better job ensuring shareholders and analysts understand the value that we see in our portfolio in the market. Our updated outlook and the color provided today attempt to do just that and help the financial community better understand how we're seeing the market and our properties. And I'm encouraged by the strength we're seeing throughout the portfolio.

Now to some of the drivers we look ahead. Our group pace is flat for '18. Our transient pace continues to improve for each quarter. For the balance of the year, our transient pace is up 5%. San Francisco and Key West continue to ramp up, and we believe in 2019, both markets will have tailwinds that will reinforce the continued improvement we've seen in our other key markets like New York. We're already seeing San Francisco pivot, and we believe its performance will improve in the second and third quarters. We're raising our full year outlook for 2018 and provide a range for the accounts for the outperformance during the first quarter and second quarter outlook. As we noted in our press release this morning, we have not made any changes to our outlook for the second half of '18. We predicted that 2019 conditions will get better, and we've seen that accelerate into our results for 2018. Market conditions came in better than expected for Q1 compared to our base case scenario. Excluding the integration noise, Q2 is looking even better than Q1.

For the second quarter, we're anticipating a RevPAR change between 0% and 1.5%. The only anomaly affecting our second quarter outlook is the continued integration-related disruption in all 9 of our Kimpton-managed properties and both of our Marriott-managed Westins. Including these 11 hotels, the implied RevPAR outlook range for the second quarter is 2% to 3.5%. As a result of those Q2 expectations and Q1 outperformance, our full year outlook has improved, and we're confident in our ability to achieve these higher numbers. We're now expecting RevPAR change of negative 1% to negative 0.5%. Similar to Q1, we'll continue to be impacted by integration-related disruption in all 9 Kimpton-managed hotels and 2 Marriott-managed Westins, which are managing through and are long time in nature.

I'll now turn the call over to Ken, who will provide some additional details about our first quarter performance as well as an update on our balance sheet. Ken?

Kenneth Fuller

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone. I'm going to begin by diving right into the performance of our hotels. We're very encouraged by the performance of several markets. Our New York and Chicago hotels increased RevPAR nearly 3%, and our hotel in Philadelphia was up approximately 26% on the strength of convention business. The resorts in and around San Diego had strong performance this quarter as well. L'Auberge did particularly well in Q1, with 18% RevPAR growth. And HSDR had a great quarter and was up 3%, while Paradise Point was particularly impressive, with 6% RevPAR growth despite being under renovation.

Washington, D.C. was our toughest market by far, but this was to be expected with the year-over-year comparison to last year's inauguration. And on top of that, 7 of our 9 Washington, D.C. hotels are managed by Kimpton and, as we said, that integration has been extremely disruptive. We remain in daily communication with Kimpton and IHG throughout this process, and we do believe that they're very well intentioned with respect to addressing these integration issues.

We also had significant renovations in L.A., San Francisco and Boston. And as we expected, those markets were a drag on the quarter. However, we're absolutely thrilled with the product delivered by each of these projects, and we believe each of these renovated properties present compelling growth and value-creation opportunities.

The majority of the $39 million we spent in capital during the first quarter was dedicated to major capital renovation projects.

At Westin Copley, for example, we completed a $45 million renovation of the hotel, with newly-remodeled guestrooms that included the conversion of tubs to showers, the addition of a new club lounge and the revamp of a fitness center. We believe this is now among the best that Boston has to offer with respect to lodging accommodations. And you all know the second to none location of the Westin Copley within the market and now the product stands out just as much.

Paradise Point, which is located on Mission Bay in San Diego, features new guestrooms as well, and this special resort, with many rooms located on the beach, is now in outstanding condition.

In West Hollywood, we revamped Chamberlain and Montrose. These hotels have always featured oversized guestrooms, and we love the way the products turned out. We're bullish on the long-term strength of this very special submarket, and we're excited to introduce this new product.

In San Francisco, we renovated the Harbor Court guestrooms, including the guest bathrooms as well as the corridors and the hotel lobby.

At Serrano, we renovated the entire hotel, including guestrooms and lobby. And as I mentioned a couple of months ago, we renamed it Hotel Spero. The timing of this project is ideal as the second and third quarters promise to be robust in San Francisco, and we've already begun to see indications of this strength in our San Francisco booking pace going forward.

Now looking forward to the remainder of the year. We continue to guide to $175 million of full year capital investment and have some very exciting projects on the deck for the back part of the year. As we showed in our fourth quarter earnings press release a few months ago, our renovation at Mason & Rook has been a huge success as well. EBITDA at our Mason & Rook has nearly doubled since reopening from $3 million to $6 million, which translates to an 11% yield on capital we invested to reposition the hotel.

Average daily rate at that hotel is up $66, which led to an overall RevPAR increase of 34% since 2014, and it's contributed to a massive 550 basis point expansion in EBITDA margin. For using a 6% cap rate, we created nearly $45 million of incremental value in less than two years, and the hotel is still ramping up. Based on these impressive results, we plan to reposition two other assets we own in D.C. beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018. These assets, the Topaz and Rouge, were both acquired at the same time as the former Hotel Helix, and we originally repositioned them in 2001.

Topaz has 99 rooms and is only a few blocks away from Palomar in the heart of the Dupont Circle neighborhood. And in addition to an all-new elevated room product, we plan to add a speak-easy bar outlet on the lower level. We also have an exciting opportunity to add a few new keys to that hotel. We're in the final stages of deciding on the exact key count. Rouge is our closest hotel to Mason & Rook and, just like Topaz, we have an opportunity to add a few new keys to this asset as well. And we're confident that both of these projects will create meaningful value.

Now let me briefly touch on the balance sheet, which remains strong and provides great flexibility and capacity to pursue our strategic initiatives with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. Our debt position is straightforward. In March, we repaid the bonds on the Hyatt Regency, Boston Harbor with cash on hand, which we forecasted last quarter. We have no other debt maturities until 2021.

As of March 31, our total outstanding debt was $1.1 billion. Our net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA was 2.6x. Our fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.3x. And our weighted average interest rate for the first quarter was a very favorable 3.2%. From a capacity perspective, we had $773 million available on our credit facilities in addition to $229 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter.

Returning capital to shareholders also remains a key aspect of our capital allocation strategy. On March 15, we declared the first quarter 2018 dividend of $0.45 per common share of beneficial interest. We also announced our dividend policy for the remaining quarters of 2018 on March 28, including the expectation to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share of beneficial interest for each of the quarters ending June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2018. To supplement the dividend, we've also committed to share repurchases of an amount equal to the dividend reduction announced in March. Between February 26, 2018, and March 5, 2018, we repurchased about 3 million shares at a cost of $75 million at a weighted average price of just under $25 per share on our previously announced share repurchase program. That equated to an 8.1% cap rate on 2017 NOI. And we have approximately $500 million of capacity remaining in the share repurchase authorization.

And with that, I'd like to turn it back over to Mike to close out our prepared remarks. Mike?

Michael Barnello

Thanks, Ken. Before we move on to the Q&A portion of the call, I want to briefly address the unsolicited proposals we received from Pebblebrook. In the press release we issued on April 24, we confirmed that the LaSalle Board of Trustees received a third proposal from Pebblebrook. As we stated upon receipt of the proposal, the board, in consultation with our advisers, will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action they believe is in the best interest of the company's shareholders. Importantly, we're pleased the Pebblebrook sees the value in our portfolio, and we understand that we need to do a better job ensuring that other stakeholders see the value that we see. We're coming out of a period of integration and transitions, our markets are improving, and Pebblebrook's offer is a reflection of their view regarding the intrinsic value of our portfolio.

Our management team and the board are pleased with the portfolio we've established and excited about the value we know we can achieve in the future. As this quarter illustrates, we've got a lot of great momentum. With that said, the LaSalle board takes the fiduciary responsibility to shareholders very seriously and is open-minded and committed to acting in the best interest of the LaSalle shareholders. The board will continue to work to enhance shareholder value by any means.

And before we open up to Q&A, I want to underscore that at the advice of legal counsel, we're unable to provide further commentary on the Pebblebrook's proposals beyond what we've already disclosed. We're here to talk about the results of the quarter, and I ask that you please focus your questions on that topic and the revised outlook we provided today. Thanks in advance for your cooperation. Leanne?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And we'll take our first question from Anthony Powell with Barclays.

Anthony Powell

Starting out, obviously, the results are better than you expected, and your tone is significantly kind of more optimistic than it was even a couple of months ago. What really surprised you in terms of the results in the overall industry in the past 2 months? And why do you think maybe your earlier conservatism was a bit too conservative given what we've seen so far?

Michael Barnello

Really a number of things. So we had our call in mid-February. We certainly didn't have our roll-up for what we're seeing from a corporate and international perspective, and both of those were positive -- surprisingly positive. And then what we did have the time was we had seen the urban market results for January, and we saw most of February at the time. And if you recall, January and February urban results are flat. And what you saw kick up that we clearly couldn't have seen at the time was March urban results were up 2.4%, April was up 4.6%, both of those kind of swallowing the Easter holiday. So those are great results despite the holiday. And May so far has been in the 4% range, again, for a limited period of time. So when you look at that, you've seen urban markets, clearly, turn on the gas, really, from March 1 on. At the same time, the things I mentioned in the prepared remarks, our corporate was strong, international was strong, and our markets picked up, really, in the second half of the quarter. And so really, the only thing that was -- the anomaly we mentioned was the integration of the properties has just lasted a little longer and has been deeper than we thought. But those are the biggest reasons, and those things are continuing right now into Q2. So to the extent that they continue in Q2 and beyond, results should continue to improve.

Anthony Powell

And then you mentioned you'd like to buy back some shares or you bought back shares in the quarter. Can you purchase shares right now? And if you can't, what would you need to do in order to start buybacks? And are you interested in buying back stock at $30.75?

Michael Barnello

So we don't comment before we do a buyback on the pricing of the buyback. But I would tell you that we've been in a blackout period from the dates of the Pebblebrook proposal. But we are normally in a blackout period anyway because of earnings. So even if there was no Pebblebrook proposal, we wouldn't be able to trade for 3 days after today, the earliest. So that's the normal blackout for us. And then the fact that there's an outstanding offer for us, we would be in a blackout period until all those situations resolve. So for right now, we're on hold, Anthony.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Wes Golladay with RBC Capital Markets.

Wesley Golladay

Can you talk about the decision to cut the dividend? I guess, when I originally read the press release in the fourth quarter earnings, it was saying if the base case materialized, the dividend would be potentially reduced. But it looks like the bull case has been realized. So what was the thought process there? Was it the increased elevations or renovations or the buyback opportunity? Can you just elaborate on that?

Michael Barnello

Sure. If you recall, in February, we've built up the story around the dividend that encapsulated more than just the base case. The base case was one component of it. But if you recall, what happened was we had been paying out 100% of the taxable income requirement from a REIT perspective to maintain REIT status. And so we had done that even through '15, which was $1.80 a share, and then in '16 and '17, we maintained that level. But it was really not fully from operations. We had about $100 million of capital gains in both of those years. So when we got into '18 without significant capital gains, when we looked at the run rate of operations, what we had walked everybody through in February was that, based on the base case, the dividend would likely -- requirement would likely be in the $0.80 to $0.90. So in order to get to -- just to work the basic math to get to a point where the dividend requirement would be where it was before at around $1.80, it really had to have RevPAR in the 14%, 15% for the year level to get to that level.

So yes, we're happy with the way things have turned up, and that would increase the dividend requirement, but nowhere near the amount that is -- was provided by the $100 million gains we saw in the last couple of years. So that was the reason. It was really a question of two things, where we saw the base case shaking out and also the fact that we were looking to level set the dividend from a run rate perspective to provide shareholders a run rate that was sustainable and, at the same time, if you recall, the plan was to take whatever money was offset from a dividend perspective and use that for buybacks. So the capital allocation was, in some respects, meant to be neutral, but it was changed from the dividend to the buybacks, but it was done from a reset perspective of capital gains. Does that help you?

Wesley Golladay

Yes. No, that does. Okay. And then I guess, maybe there's a lot of moving parts with the company. So you probably won't have these numbers off the top of your head, but maybe conceptually, ranking them in order for next year, how should we look at the biggest building blocks for, call it, outside just market performance for the company, where the growth will come from? Looking at maybe the Key West disruption this year, your integration disruption, the lift from renovations next year and then just maybe some abnormal -- just some improved market conditions like San Francisco, where would be the biggest building blocks for you next year?

Michael Barnello

Well, you hit on all of them. So certainly, we'll see just the ones we have built in, right? We know that Key West and San Francisco will be strong. Key West is, in some respects, a function of how much recovery we get in the second half of the year, meaning that's when we got the hit from the hurricane. So to the extent that we see significant growth in the second half of the year, well, that would mean that '18 is better and, obviously, we can't see a doubling up of that occupancy growth for next year, but we would see rate growth. To the extent that Key West is softer in the second half of the year, then we do expect that the ramp-up will be even stronger in '19. And as a reminder, we do have business interruption insurance that covers us through, really, the end of '18. When you look at San Francisco, we mentioned earlier, our pace is up 20% this year, which is really on the heels of Q2 and Q3.

When you look into next year, our pace is up 50%. I mean, the citywide bookings are super strong in San Francisco. It should play out to be the strongest major market in the country next year. So we feel very bullish about San Francisco, which we -- that hasn't really wavered, really, in years. And then the renovations, we mentioned on the last couple of quarters what we're doing, we have renovated a lot of properties so far this year. We get into the second phase of the '18/'19 renovation, call it, the fourth quarter. And definitely in San Francisco, most of those were already done by January. And then the remaining projects will be done in the first quarter. So those will all provide tailwinds as well. To the extent we can see continuation of what we just saw in the last couple of months, if urban is stronger, if demand kicks in, corporate international is strong, then we could feel even more comfortable in '19 as well.

Wesley Golladay

And then looking at like maybe the magnitude of those, you said $170 million -- $175 million invested this year. What would be a typical initial yield we should look for on that? If we'd like to try and quantify a step-up for you next year, would 5% initial yield be pretty good for modeling purposes?

Michael Barnello

It's a good question. You really have to split that into 2 categories. But the short answer is that's a good place to start. We look for double digits stabilized on all renovation projects. Now remember, not all the $175 million is renovation. Some of that is just pots and pans and normal FF&E reserve. But the bulk of it is renovations. When you think about it, Wes, remember, the ones that you'll see that we've just done this year, you'll, absolutely see growth for next year. The ones that actually get done in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, you're going to see a little displacement because they got done in the first quarter. And then that rate should be closer to what you said for the first year out of the gate in that single-digits level. And then as it ramps up year-over-year, it should continue to grow.

And we'll take our next question from Jeff Donnelly with Wells Fargo.

Jeffrey Donnelly

I like the new more enthusiastic Mike. I'm curious, Mike, I mean, last quarter, you were focused on outside supply growth through 2020 and, I think, struck a more cautious tone than your peers on the impact of the pending inflection in demand that was visible at the time, at least in some markets. I'm just curious, was there something specific that you attribute the more positive tone to? Was there one particular event maybe that you were skeptical about that play the bigger role in shifting your perspective than maybe another?

Michael Barnello

I don't know if we ranked what's changed. What Anthony had asked earlier was what were the changes between February and today. And really at February, we had seen a continuation of keep going to the urban segment because that's really the most significant mirror of our types of properties. But those markets continue to have tougher and tougher RevPAR stories. And you can't ignore the fact the first two months were flat. So -- which is obviously not -- wasn't a good sign. And then things kicked in, in March and April. I mean -- so those numbers are the numbers, Jeff. I mean, we know that's a big number initially in April, 4.6% for urban. So we're pretty pleased with that.

The other things -- I mean, I don't know, we can't rank them, but New York having its best quarter in five years. I mean, it was decent through the first five weeks we had the data for. But it continued to snowball. And that's a great stat because it's an unaffected quarter. It wasn't like there was FEMA business or any kind of election side story or things like that. So we just felt strong with that. And then of course, at that time, we didn't have -- we don't get our corporate and international roll-ups until the end of the quarter. And so you can imagine we felt pretty good after really a year of those 2 categories not being strong, actually weakening. The fact that they came back stronger, it's encouraging. So is it a result of the tax cuts or some international policy? Don't really know. It's hard to put your finger on it. But all those things came together, and they have flown into the Q2. So not a question of just -- of changing because nothing happened. All those things actually did happen and really none of those things were happening in mid-February. So we're happy about that.

Jeffrey Donnelly

And maybe to switch gears on Washington, D.C. Are you able to share what the change has been in your RevPAR index for D.C. It just feels like your decline in D.C. because of inauguration was a little bit bigger than the gain you experienced last year. I think a lot of your peers have seemed more balance. I was curious, was the performance in D.C. maybe exacerbated by a little share loss? It just seemed a little steeper than I would have expected.

Michael Barnello

The short answer is yes. But of the 9 hotels that are Kimpton, 7 of those are in D.C. So we talked a little bit about this in the Q in fourth quarter call. At that time, our revenues were getting hit by the magnitude of about $1 million for the quarter from the integration. They ended up, Jeff, close to $2 million, the bulk of which -- that was D.C. So yes, the inauguration was a factor, but that was a factor for 5 days. The integration has been a factor for 5 months. And so the guys are working hard at Kimpton to get this nailed down. They're well intentioned. It's just taken a lot longer than everybody has anticipated to get the systems to a point where there is the same level of transparency and distribution reach that everybody was hoping for. So that's what was the biggest issue, Jeff, more so than the inauguration.

Jeffrey Donnelly

And maybe I might try a question here on the offer you're facing is that you mentioned that you're still entertaining Pebblebrook's unsolicited offer. When they made the initial offer, naturally, it took you guys a few weeks to formulate a response as you kind of had to build up your knowledge base there. However, it's been about 2 to 3 weeks since those second and final offer. I'm just curious, Pebblebrook probably isn't going to wait forever. I mean, are you able to share with us maybe a time line of when you think you could respond? Is there any kind of comment that you can make in that regard?

Michael Barnello

Not really. I mean, the board is focused on maximizing value. Thank you for bringing up the question. We had not forgotten that there was a proposal outstanding. So we're working on it. The board is focused on maximizing value for the shareholders. And when they are ready, we are ready. We will certainly have a response, but it's just too early to give you a time line.

Jeffrey Donnelly

Is there anything else you can say maybe about the process the board is undertaking to review that offer or assess alternatives? I mean, specifically, are they assembling independent committee of board members. I'm just curious what other details you can share with folks because I know a lot of investors have not had a chance to reach out to the board to talk with them.

Michael Barnello

No. That's really all we can share. Sorry.

And our next question comes from Chris Woronka with Deutsche Bank.

Chris Woronka

I want to ask you on the IHG integration. Just kind of your level of confidence that it kind of reverses in the second quarter given that, I guess, the first quarter was a little bit worse than you thought in those hotels.

Michael Barnello

Well, it's a great question. April was down about $0.5 million, and May, which is obviously short, was slightly positive. So if May becomes the trend, then we'll start reversing ASAP, Chris. But we've had one week of May. So we're optimistic. The guys are optimistic. And again, a lot of it has to do with where we sit in the channels because of the new systems to the extent that they can -- part of that just takes timing and the population of the channels in terms of the systems. Time does help that, but it has taken longer than anybody anticipated to get on this schedule. So we're as anxious as you are on this.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Fair enough. And then I think you mentioned $1.2 million of BI proceeds in the quarter. Is there any way to maybe give us a rough amount of what kind of claims you have outstanding? Because I know it's not in your guidance. So is there a range you could kind of point us to for what might come in balance of the year?

Kenneth Fuller

It's Ken. Hard to predict what will come in because, obviously, as you guys know, it's a bit of a negotiation with the insurance companies. But I kind of gave you a perspective for 2017. The claim was, from a BI perspective, in a $6.7 million range, with a deductible of about $1 million. And so that would tell you we were looking to recover about, call it, $5.7 million, and we've gotten $1.3 million back. Obviously, there is a claim for Q1 that's over $1 million as well. So the amount sort of just open out -- open and outstanding to date just through Q1 is about $4.3 million additional and, obviously, there'll be some for Q2. So hard to say sort of when we'll be able to book it. But what we've done thus far is as soon as the insurance company said, hey, we agree to this portion of it, we booked it. So that's what we'll do going forward to the extent that we have any more of that coming Q2, we'll book it in Q2. We just haven't included any of that in our outlook.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Appreciate that. And just wanted to ask, Mike, I don't know to the extent what you guys might be looking at acquisitions on a one-off basis right now. But to the extent you are, are you -- would you kind of underwrite continuation of some of this improved performance into underwriting? Or do you think others are doing that in terms of one-off assets?

Michael Barnello

To be honest, Chris, we've been doing a lot of things over the last couple of quarters. We haven't been as focused on acquisition one-offs. We still see what's coming -- what's available. But absolutely, I would expect that we and anybody else out there would look at the improvement in performance in their underwriting. The question, of course, is going to be, is it short term or is it more of a trend? And obviously, we hope it's more of a trend.

And we'll take our next question from Lukas Hartwich with Green Street Advisors.

Lukas Hartwich

Can you talk a bit about New York? Is that market hitting bottom?

Michael Barnello

Well, bottom, I mean, the New York had a 6% to 7% quarter in Q1, which is fantastic. Again, we mentioned on our call, that's the highest quarter New York has thrown up in 5 years. And that includes some anomaly in quarters like the election, the kind of the Trump bump or the -- so when you think about that way, we feel like it's in a strong position. Will it continue at that level? That's a pretty heady number. That would be high. But if you think -- what you're asking is, can it continue to absorb the supply that has been coming on? We feel even more confident about that. We think about this over the last cycle, really since 2009. The demand continues to be stronger in New York than all the supply that people are concerned about, which is a legitimate concern. But with the exception of '15 where the demand was basically an inch shorter than the supply, the demand has continued to grow, and that was no exception in Q1. So we feel like it's -- this is not a bottom -- 7% quarter is not a bottom. I think it's turned the corner. And our hope is that we continue to see growth out of New York City because the demand generators continue to improve. So we feel very good about New York.

Lukas Hartwich

I guess, I should have phrased it more bouncing off the bottom. So second question is on the Kimpton-Starwood integration. Do you have a sense of LaSalle's disruption relative to your comp set?

Michael Barnello

Well, think about it a little differently. The Kimptons in D.C. and in other places, the comp set doesn't have a lot of Kimptons in them. I mean -- so I'm just thinking about the other ones in Boston and San Diego. Each of those has one other Kimpton in there. So it wouldn't be something that we can easily identify, well, how -- what the disruption is of the other properties. We have been talking to the Kimpton guys, and they say that the results are not, as you might imagine, uniform across every hotel. But there's no doubt they are what they are in our properties. So to the extent that other folks are in a different situation, that is possible. I will say that our Kimptons are very heavily transient to the extent that they have a bigger piece of group business. If that's been booked, that would mitigate some of the impact it would have because it's coming from transition. The group really hasn't had much of the transition impact.

Operator

Anthony Powell

I guess, one more follow-up. I think in one of your press releases, you said that you are looking to sell $500 million in assets. Is that still the case? And if so, over what time line would those assets be sold?

Michael Barnello

Sure. We did mention that in the end of March press release. We also said it was 12 to 18 months. So we don't have any update for you on that. But obviously, we're only a month later. So we would definitely keep you informed as to -- if we do something on that.

And we have time for one final question, which comes from James Sullivan with BTIG.

James Sullivan

Mike, a question for you on the share repurchase activity and what's in the guidance and what is not in the guidance. In the original guidance provided, I don't believe you had assumed any share repurchase. Is that correct?

Michael Barnello

Correct.

James Sullivan

And in the guidance you're providing today, are you assuming any additional share repurchase beyond what was bought in the first quarter?

Michael Barnello

No.

James Sullivan

And second question. You've talked over the last couple of years, as you've talked about the decisions to buy back shares or not, the capital allocation decisions regarding investing in hotels, be at acquisitions or expansions, renovation activity, obviously, you are in the middle of significant investment in the portfolio. And given the -- that the outlook for results over the next, call it, the next several quarters, which is possible or implied in what you've said, does that change the attitude toward additional capital investment in the portfolio? And as part of that, just so we can be clear, you've linked share repurchase activity to the amount of the dividend cut. Should we assume that you're unlikely to buy shares beyond what the cash savings would be on the dividend cut?

Michael Barnello

No, not necessarily. They were linked in terms of the commentary in February and again this morning on the dividend change. So when we changed the dividend, we said that -- I went over that earlier in February as to why we had done that to basically reset the dividend run rate. We said that as a result of that, things that we'll looking and the board will be looking to do is to take whatever the delta is between old dividend and new dividend and reinvest that in the share buyback. It was not limited to that, Jim, as evidenced by the fact that, at that time, we had about $600 million authorization. As Ken mentioned earlier, we have still about $500 million authorized in the plan. So no, there is no max that has to do with the dividend situation. The thinking is what -- we have cash, we have opportunities to pivot in terms of acquisitions come our way that we think make a good target, great. And if not, and we think that the stock is fairly valued to a level that we should purchase it, then we'll do that. So we have that flexibility.

James Sullivan

Okay. Then one final one for me. Your past practice in terms of releasing earnings and having these calls has been to release the earnings after the market close on the prior day and then have the call on the following day in the morning. In this occasion, you released at 7:00, the call is at 8:00. That leaves very little time for analysts and shareholders to kind of digest the quarter-end results before the call. Are you going to go back to your past practice? Or is this new practice, one that we should expect you to be following?

Michael Barnello

I think this is a very unusual quarter, Jim. So I don't know that I would read anything into what we're doing this quarter.

Operator

Max Leinweber

Thanks, Leanne. Thanks, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time this early in the morning to listen to our call. It's a great quarter and for everyone listening in, happy slope day. Thanks, guys.

