NTN Buzztime's (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ram Krishnan

Thank you, Kirsten, and thank you all for joining us today. We got a solid start to the year. And I'm excited to share a number of new updates with you. For first quarter 2018 compared to 2017, revenues increased 10% to $5.8 million, gross margin improved 1 point to 66%, and SG&A was lower compared to the same quarter last year. EBITDA was again positive at $325,000, increasing from prior year when excluding the onetime other income recorded in first quarter of 2017.

As a result, the company has now achieved 2 years of positive EBITDA. Allen will go into more financial detail in a few minutes. But now, I'll review operational progress. First with order and payment. At the beginning of the first quarter, we had launched our order and pay service at close to 30 Buffalo Wild Wing stores. We delivered the first batch of new tablets with magnetic swipe, EMV and NFC capabilities for Apple Pay and Android Pay. And we're very pleased with our platform and performance, when Buffalo Wild Wings' new ownership team took over and paused all outstanding projects for evaluation. We had already completed the integration work required, and based on its delivery, we are able to recognize this revenue in the first quarter. Since that time, we have been working with B-Dubs new ownership on a variety of things, as they integrate B-Dubs into their portfolio and determine the brand priorities. I am excited to announce that we have restarted order payment and guests insights and they're live at 26 stores, and expect to be at 31 by the end of the month. We believe we are working well with the new ownership, as they go through their integration process. And we stand firm in our belief that a long-term relationship with Inspire Brands. The multi-brand restaurant growth accelerator that now owns B-Dubs present numerous opportunities, as it intends to add several more brands to its portfolio. We'll continue to work with them on how best to deploy the Buzztime experience to achieve their brand goals.

On the sales and marketing, tablet sales and lead performance has been improving, but it will continue to be offset by side attrition. We are still working through the Classic playmaker portion of our customer base, which represents -- represented 18% of our installed base at quarter's end. Other attrition has been due to a variety of reasons, customer use, customer financial stress, and frankly, during our transition to tablets, we worked through some tough learning phases and quality issues that has had an impact on customer experience.

In 2018, we are better positioned with our own designed and manufactured hardware, which is making its way out to the market, delivering better quality and experience for our customers. To help with retention and overall product use, we continue to focus on bringing new experiences and promotions to our existing customers. During the first quarter, we ran several promotions with football in January, history in February and a play base Sweepstakes in March and April. This month, we've started a baseball promotion in conjunction with the baseball trivia game we've released onto the network.

To further improve demand generation performance, we recently launched a new B2B website with a redesign look and feel to represent who we are as well as who we are becoming. We improved the overall flow of information to lead people clearly to our landing pages and to conduct research more easily. Our new site positions us better to begin launching new offerings in a more logical way that makes it clear for the customer what those offerings are and how they address the unique needs for each market we serve. We know that the price of Buzztime and the complexity of installation narrows our market opportunity. We must make our offerings easier to install and broaden the range of markets we can serve. We must do all of this without isolating our existing avid customer and player base, and continue to provide the great event base game, and we've always excelled that. In order to improve upon our sales in a manner that is both profitable and impactful, we must bring new offerings to the market and lower the price -- the entry price for both our existing market and adjacent ones and that's exactly what we're doing.

So let's talk about our products and services. Much of the past couple of years has been focused on improving the tablet and adding order and payment, but we've also made improvements to our entertainment platform as well. We're continuing in our quest to lower cost, improve quality, increase to ease their installation and most importantly, broaden our long-term appeal, both within and beyond the bar industry. We are developing new on-site system management hub, a mobile offering and single player games.

Regarding the hardware, we first designed our case and then we designed our own tablets in parallel with developing the new tablet software, including firmware, operating system and mobile device management. Now we're creating a new hub, the brains of our system that manages game engines, content updates and facilitates other services inside of each of our locations. Until now, our hub has been a traditional PC, which translates to higher equipment costs and more labor-intensive installation costs. Leveraging our tablet development, we are working to replace the PC with the same android stack we built for our tablets. We are refactoring our game engines, our TV display and all other technology that goes into synchronizing in-store play and cross-network play to work with this new android hub. The end result will be a smaller, lower-cost, high-quality hub that is simpler to install and still packs the same power as the prior technology.

Running our platform at each location, we plan to add new capabilities over time. For example, we envision displaying many different content types through this device and on to our TVs. In addition to our own network trivia and poker, we'll be able to display video, video highlights, dynamic web content, app content, and this will all be scheduled -- schedulable to each customer's desire. You can picture an Apple TV or Roku type of system that can run scheduled content like a TV network. We expect to release our first version internally in Q3 and plan to rigorously test it before taking to market.

Hub is another step on our march towards making our experience more accessible to our current market as well as new ones. We're also excited to have completed our first mobile product. Live trivia events have been a huge hit across the country, but most events require either our full tablet platform or pen and paper, supplied by local trivia operators. We have completed a market-ready mobile version of our live trivia product, which enables customers, trivia hosts and individuals to start their own trivia event in a 1-hour or 2-hour game format. Hosts will start games on demand with their mobile device and players will sync on their own mobile devices to play along. This is a highly responsive game, run on the cloud and be played from anywhere with real-time scoring, leaderboards and visual questions. The mobile option will bring a new experience to a live trivia market that today already hosts thousands and thousands of events each week.

We currently expect to launch mobile trivia as a pay-per-event app for the host and free for the players. We expect to start distribution through our website in the coming months. Mobile trivia will become our easiest-to-adopt, lowest cost of entry solution. Its value stands on its own and conserve as a test for a venue, contemplating a more significant investment. Further, this creates another avenue to monetize our active and loyal registered player database.

Finally, with respect to our products, we'll be releasing new single-player games that we have developed for our tablet. We've added to our library content that can be delivered to any of our customers and sold as part of our service or someone else's.

Previously, we procured these types of games from third-party aggregators, sometimes at significant cost. Now we've hit a rhythm, where we believe, we can develop and deploy new single-player games in as fast as 30 days.

Our first game is Buzztime Soccer, which you can find on our tablets this month in anticipation of the summer's World Cup. On the partnerships, we believe partnerships are essential for our business model in the future. One of the ways we have planned to further lower our price is by subsidizing our cost through advertising. We've always believed that growing our network would create more ad dollars and that the ad dollars in turn would justify focus on network growth. Ultimately, the trick is to keep bringing prices down so we can expand our market reach, which should open up new buyers as well as grow revenue, while increasing the size of our network. Expanding that network, of course, will enable us to be more attractive to advertisers.

Over the past couple of years, our local ad partner has delivered quite successfully. So we're expanding that strategy to increase our ad revenue, which we can in turn use to subsidize price. Over the past few quarters, we've signed 4 additional strategic advertising partnerships, 3 new ad sales partners to sell our ad inventory, each with a slightly different market focus. The fourth partner is an ad tech partner. We believe these partnerships are essential to our business model in the future. Ad supported sales can help us to reduce -- further reduce our price points and acquire more market share. Working with these partners increases our chance of being in front of the right buyers at the right time and enabling these partners to present large networks to the buyers. The ad tech partner was brought on to enhance our new platform with better app loading, management and delivery tools, so we can take on a wider range of ad content with less manual processing on our end. It'll also enable us to test programmatic advertising, which uses algorithms to load inventory up for fulfillment to specifically targeted audience on a near real-time basis. As this part of the business grows, the technology will also allow us to scale more efficiently.

Finally, I've been alluding towards technology platform itself as a source for future growth and as a means to expand our market potential and to sell -- market potential and sell to other verticals. Our pipeline is building nicely. I'll review 2 examples. Early Q1 2018, we signed a 7-figure contract for several thousand tablets in an entirely new vertical. This partner wants to leverage both our hardware and operating system to deliver their services to the market. Since signing the deal, our partner has asked us to expedite the initial order. This relationship is proceeding well with the production underway and expected delivery in Q3.

In addition, our partnership with Scientific Games for licensing our trivia content as well as providing a standalone single unit tablet to serve customers in the market where casinos use tablets and retail settings to redeem their loyalty points. Scientific Games began selling our trivia as a bonus game in Q4 of 2017. And we're starting to see the first few contracts getting sold and awaiting installation. We believe there is a lot of room for growth with this partnership. The pipeline of potential partners for selling our hardware and platform continues to grow and that's far has been opportunistic. We'll invest further in this as more of these opportunities come to fruition.

Now I'll turn it over to Allen, who'll walk us through the financials.

Allen Wolff

Thank you, Ram. For the first quarter of 2018, revenue was $5.8 million, up 10% compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Increases in both other revenue and equipment revenue due to more installations for customers under sales-type lease arrangement were partially offset by a decrease in subscription revenue due to lower site count. We ended the first quarter with 2,703 total sites, compared to 2,730 sites at the end of last quarter. At March 31, 2018, we had 2,218 beyond sites, representing 82% of our network. First quarter direct costs were $2 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment expense, depreciation, service provider fees and cost associated with professional development revenues, partially offset by a decrease in freight expense.

Gross margin, however, improved to 66% from 65% in the prior year period. We continue to see the benefits of our production efficiencies and performance improvement of our current generation product. SG&A expenses were $4 million or 70% of revenue compared to $4.1 million or 79% of revenue in the prior year period. For the first quarter of 2018, net loss was $409,000 or $0.16 per share. During the first quarter of 2017, we recorded a onetime adjustment in other income, net of $750,000, that reduced the net loss to $90,000 or $0.04 per share. We are pleased to report that EBITDA was $325,000. This is the eighth quarter in a row where we have recognized positive EBITDA. We expect EBITDA to continue to fluctuate, as we make decisions for investment that will impact our growth. EBITDA in the prior year period was $654,000.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.6 million compared to $3.4 million at year-end 2017. This decline was partially due to timing related to accounts receivable, an increase in prepaid related to our 7-figure hardware deal as well as our operating results for the first quarter. Cash flow from operations was negative $120,000. We anticipate fluctuations in cash flow from operations to continue throughout the year, but will be roughly neutral for the full year period.

Working capital improved $2.5 million from year-end 2017 to positive $1.4 million. This is primarily due to a reclassification of a portion of our loan with our primary lender to long term, following the lender's waiver of a covenant default for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017 that we received in late Q1. We ended the quarter with $4 million in site equipment to be installed compared to $4.9 million at year-end 2017, reflecting partial delivery of payment-enabled hardware to Buffalo Wild Wings. As of March 31, accounts receivable increased to $1 million from $700,000 at year-end 2017.

In late March, we were notified by NYSE Regulation of our noncompliance with the $6 million shareholder equity requirement. In late April, we submitted our plan describing the actions we have taken or intend to take to regain compliance. About a week later, the NYSE Regulation notified us of this acceptance of this plan.

With a strong start to 2018, we remain optimistic about the company's prospects for growth with our traditional product and our new product offerings. I will now turn the call back over to Ram.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Allen. We're fostering on the things we've transformed over the past few years and looking back, 10 years ago, we had roughly 3,900 sites and just over $30 million in revenue. But we also had a net loss of $5 million and negative EBITDA of $1 million. 9 years ago, it was even more dramatic, with site count at -- of 3,746 and a net loss of $6.5 million and negative EBITDA of $3.3 million. To be good stewards of a healthy long-term business, we do not want to grow site count just for the sake of growing site count. We are working towards making each new site contribute to the bottom line. And we are well on our way.

In 2017, our ending site count was 2,730, however, net loss was down to $1.1 million and EBITDA was positive $1.8 million. Further, our new products are positioning the company to grow, but in a responsible and profitable fashion. When I joined the company, we were a 1 product, 1 vertical company, and the challenges we encountered were deeper than anticipated. With strengthened products, platforms and offerings, we have delivered 8 quarters of positive and growing EBITDA and are building new offerings for scalable, profitable growth. We are proud of what Buzztime is becoming and where we are going.

In 2016, I set an aspirational target for Buzztime to reach 10,000 sites in 5 years. To achieve that, we needed new products, product offerings and offerings at scale. The redesign of our hardware platform, ordering and payment capabilities, our new site hub, new mobile offerings and increasing the number of partnerships have laid the foundation, with continued focus on this goal. While still bold, we still have 3 years to achieve that goal.

Finally, I'd like to be clear on management stance with respect to shareholder communication. We always appreciate having constructive discussions with our shareholders and are continuously working on being more responsive to their comments and concerns. We have had our company bylaws reviewed by external council for shareholder friendliness, and their conclusion was that our bylaws are as friendly as it gets, and that our process for nominating procedures sets a low hurdle for nominations and are clear about what information is required and by what dates. We do understand that not all of the decisions we make are going to be popular with every shareholder and not all suggestions can be put into action immediately. Nonetheless, we welcome feedback and enjoy the good working relationships we have with our institutional investors and many of our larger retail investors as well. We're looking forward to our Annual Shareholder Meeting. We're using the virtual meeting for the third year in a row, which opens the access to far more shareholders and an in-person meeting. In the past, we've answered questions -- all questions that have been asked and we expect this year to be no different. And we look forward to seeing you there. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from William Gibson of Roth Capital Partners.

William Gibson

I want to go into the mobile trivia game. I'm not sure I heard that correctly. Is the host of the game using a Buzztime tablet or is it he's just paying to have something on his own phone or tablet?

Ram Krishnan

That's a great question, Bill. So we -- what I announced earlier is the beginning of our lightest offering that, I think, we have ever had, which is going to be a mobile-based live trivia game that a host can get access to on their own mobile device using their own platform, their own technology to start the game, they could do it on a laptop, they could do it on a mobile phone, they can do it on a tablet. And they can use the device. So they're choosing to start the game and the players the same, they can follow along on their mobile device, their own tablet or their laptop if they happen to have one inside of a venue as well. And the intention there is to make this version light, technology-independent and accessible for any and all location types to download.

William Gibson

Okay. So that's basically an app download?

Ram Krishnan

Yes. This version will be a mobile web product, which actually eliminates the need to even download an app. So you can simply go to a URL to play. There is no paper, no pen. You are going to have everything digitally available.

William Gibson

And in terms of the four advertising partners, is -- so you negotiated with them and then you're going to potentially new locations and offering them a better price in advance or -- you went quickly through that. I didn't quite follow it.

Ram Krishnan

Certainly. We think with the advertising business, what we have and have always had the potential for is the network effect. The more locations in TV screens we have, the more valuable we become to advertisers. And the more advertising revenue we bring to the table, the more we can choose to use that to subsidize price and acquire more streams. Classic network effect between the 2 players. The challenge we've had, and as many out-of-home, digital out-of-home platforms have is, they don't have enough market reach or enough screens to go on to the large consistent national advertisers. So we've gone to some partners who are aggregating us as well several other digital out-of-home players to represent us as 1 collective network. So you take our roughly 2,700 locations and add 2,000 to 3,000 locations from several other players and you can present a 10,000 network opportunity for an advertiser to advertise against. For us, giving that inventory to several others to go aggregate and sell together increases the likelihood that our inventory gets sold. And as that revenue gets in, it helps to subsidizing, putting more of those units out in the field.

William Gibson

I got it. So the initial revenue comes from being in the bigger network. So you're not subsidizing the price in advance?

Ram Krishnan

No, we will subsidize it over time. As that -- as those revenues come in, that'll help us subsidize new site acquisition as well.

William Gibson

Yes. And then you mentioned rolling app to your new vertical in the third quarter. Are the tablets that are in the side equipment for installation, is that a different technology? Or you can send what you've already got?

Allen Wolff

Yes. So our side equipments will be installed as for our current product and offering. The new vertical that we're catering to will deliver, I'll say, it'll flow through our balance sheet simultaneously with delivering to the client.

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Ram Krishnan for any closing remarks.

Ram Krishnan

Well, thank you all, again, for joining today. And we look forward to joining you for our shareholder meeting in the coming weeks. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

