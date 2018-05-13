Why Markets Are Misguided On U.K. Rates

By James Smith

The Bank of England didn't change interest rates this week but did change its tone. Markets were quick to write off a near-term rate hike but our Developed Markets Economist James Smith thinks that could be a mistake.

Why markets are misguided on UK rates

