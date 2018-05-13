Wabash National: Impressive Q1 2018 Results But The Margins Were Nothing To Brag About

WNC shares are attractively valued and it helps the bull case that the company is operating in a promising business environment.

Wabash National (WNC) has been a top-performer for the R.I.P. Portfolio over the last few years but, more recently, WNC shares have underperformed the broader market by a wide margin.

WNC data by YCharts

I believe the underperformance for the stock so far in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for long-term investors, because, in my opinion, Wabash's management team has this company well-positioned for 2018 and beyond.

The Recent Results, A Lot To Like

On April 29, 2018, Wabash reported a Q1 2018 top-line beat but earnings that missed the consensus estimate. For Q1 2018, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.28 (missed estimates by $0.05) on revenue of $491.3M (beat estimates by $20.8M). For comparison purposes, Wabash reported adjusted EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $362.7M in the same quarter of the prior year.

Source: Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation

The net sales figure was higher by 35% YoY and Q1 2018 was the best-ever first-quarter sales figure in the company's long history (i.e., the start of the year is typically a slow period of time for Wabash), so there is a lot to like about the top-line results. Yes, the Supreme Industries acquisition positively impacted the quarterly revenue comparison but it is important to note that strong customer demand also came into play. The company experienced strong new trailer growth and the backlog now stands at an impressive $1.3B (up from $863M at Q1 2017).

Margins, of course, were a different story. As shown above, margins were down YoY almost across the board. Moreover, both of the company's long-standing operating divisions, Commercial Trailer Products and Diversified Products, saw margin pressure for the most recent quarter.

Source: Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation

Management identified "increases in material costs, start-up expenses associated with the ramp-up of new product initiatives, as well as increased labor costs resulting from higher wage rates and increased overtime requirements to meet current demand" as the reasons why margins were down. It is important to note that most of these pressures are related management investing for the future so, in my opinion, the margin headwinds over a short period of time does not change the investment thesis. Simply put, this is a case of the 'pain before the gain', as Wabash is heavily investing in its business in a direct attempt to put the company in a better position to improve its cost structure.

A Great [And Improving] Environment

To start, management is excited about what is possibly in store for Wabash in 2018, which is shown by the fact they raised their full-year 2018 guidance for both new trailer shipments (from a range of 56,000-60,000 to 58,000-62,000) and Non-GAAP earnings (from a range of $1.86-$2.00 to $1.94-$2.06).

Management also talked about the company's near-term business prospects during the conference call, and mentioned that they expected for the operating environment to improve in the quarters ahead:

At the macro level, GDP remains strong, consumer confidence is high and housing starts continued to climb. Just to highlight a few key indicators. At a more micro level, carrier profitability is strong, spot rates are at elevated levels, truck tonnage, load availability and truck utilization are off the charts and quote and order activity are on a path to set all-time records. ACT and FTR are both extremely bullish in their views of the overall demand for trailer equipment, with FTR to forecast 305,000 units of production while ACT is now forecasting an all time record of 320,000 units to be produced this year. The one caveat to all this will be the ability for the supplier community to support this elevated level of demand for the industry. Here at home, we now sit on record backlog levels, supporting an improved pricing environment and allowing for more clarity in our prospects for the balance of the year. Richard Giromini, CEO, Q1 2018 Conference Call

Wabash appears to be in a great position to benefit from an improving backdrop and the fact that the company is trading at an attractive valuation only helps the bull case.

Valuation

WNC shares are reasonably valued when compared to where the stock has traded over the past year.

WNC PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

However, WNC shares are trading at a discount when compared to its peer group.

WNC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The last thing that I will say here is that Wabash has a proven track record for being a shareholder-friendly company, as shown by the falling share count and rising dividend.

WNC Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

So, management is paying investors to be patient as they work to improve the company's cost structure. Investing for the future - what's not to like?

Risks

A U.S. recession would have a negative impact on Wabash's business. More specifically, the company's operations are heavily tied to economic activity so its customers would likely purchase less of Wabash's products if business prospects appear to be declining. Therefore, a downturn would materially impact the company's stock price. However, with this being said, I do not believe that the U.S. will be entering into a recession in the near future so this is currently not a significant risk.

For company specific risk, I see integration risk being the biggest factor that could negatively impact Wabash's fiscal 2018 guidance and business prospects over the next few years. The Supreme Industries assets not only pushes Wabash into a new arena but management will also need to spend a considerable amount of time and effort integrating the Supreme operations into the core Wabash business. As such, investors should pay close attention to the management's commentary related to the asset integration and any significant cost overruns could spell trouble for Wabash and its shareholders.

Bottom Line

There was a lot to like about Wabash National's Q1 2018 financial results, even after factoring in the margin pressure. I believe that this small-cap company has promising long-term business prospects and that it is hard not to be bullish about WNC shares in 2018. The company has reported impressive operating results over the last few quarters and management again told investors that Wabash National is positioned to benefit from several different industry-specific trends.

As such, in my opinion, Wabash National is a great long-term investment, especially while the stock is trading around the $20 per share level, so investors should treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.