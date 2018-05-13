Alio Gold's (ALO) CEO Greg McCunn on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alio Gold (NYSEMKT:ALO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lynette Gould - IR

Greg McCunn - CEO

Colette Rustad - CFO

Analysts

Phil Ker - PI Financial

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alio Gold First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this call may be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Lynette Gould, Ma'am you may begin.

Lynette Gould

Thank you, operator and thank you, ladies and gentlemen for taking the time to dial into our Q1 2018 results conference call. With me here in Vancouver is Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Rustad, Chief Financial Officer.

On slide 2, I would like to remind you that we will be making some forward-looking statements during the call, and that all dollar figures discussed will be US dollars, unless otherwise stated. The news release that went out this morning detailing our Q4 operating and financial results should be read in conjunction with our annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. For information related to the Rye Patch transaction, please refer to the information circular that was filed on April 25. All documents are available on our website and have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR.

I would like to now turn the call over to Greg to discuss the Q1 results.

Greg McCunn

Thank you, Lynette and good morning to everyone on the call. Just before I begin with a review of our Q1 results, I would just like to take a quick moment to talk about our proposed business competition with Rye Patch Gold. It's an exciting time here at Alio, as we look forward to the shareholder votes on the proposed business combination taking place next Friday on May 18. So just as a reminder to everyone, the board of directors of Alio have unanimously recommended voting in favor of the business combination as well recently independent proxy firms ISS and Glass Lewis have also completed their review of the transaction and both are recommending shareholders vote for the business combination. So the deadline to vote your proxy is Wednesday May 16. That's at 10 AM Pacific Time, Vancouver Time. And we’d just like again to remind everyone on the call to vote your shares. If you need help or assistance, please contact us at the company or contact our proxy solicitors at Laurel Hill.

So with that behind us, I'd like to begin with our quarterly update on slide 3 if we could and an update on our operations at the San Francisco mine. So as you all know, we have undertaken a number of initiatives over the past year at San Francisco, including a significant waste stripping campaign, implementation of a dual cutoff strategy in the mining pit and improving our blasting techniques and these initiatives are designed to improve our productivity and reduce our costs at the mine site. The first quarter of 2018 was expected to be our lowest production quarter of the year and as previously announced, we produced 17,624 ounces of gold and at the start of the quarter, we had implemented two significant changes to the operating plan.

First, we implemented the dual cutoff strategy, which I mentioned earlier, which basically involves trucking lower grade run-of-mine ore to the old heap leach pads, while higher cutoff grade materials fed to the crusher. So in Q1, we placed the run-of-mine ore under leach in January, and as of the end of March, we had approximately 1.1 million tonnes of run-of-mine ore, creating an average of 0.17 gram per tonne gold stacked on historical leach pads one and two and under irrigation. Stacking is continuing at a rate of 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes per day. Leaching really started to generate results only in March, and in general, we expect 10% of our overall production in 2018 will come from the run-of-mine ore.

Of course, the second part of this strategy is to increase the cutoff grade of ore feeding the crusher. Now, this is a part of the strategy that was less successful in the first quarter and the overall grade fed to the crushers was lower than planned at 0.42 gram per tonne gold. I think the basic reason behind this was higher levels of mining dilution than we planned, partly, we believe this is due to mining the less continuous upper portions of Phase five and Phase six of the San Francisco pit, which we're now through certainly in Phase five and into the main bulk of the ore body, but also potentially this is partly due to the second change that we made at the start of this quarter, which was to start to blast fire in the pit.

So improving our blasting techniques to increase the amount of fine ore being stacked in the leach pads is expected to ultimately increase gold recovery, so the improvements to blasting that we've implemented include adjusting the powder factors, increasing the blast hole drill diameters and changing the blast pattern in general and certainly this is working. We have seen an improvement in the amount of volumes that we're sending to leach pads since early January. We don't know, for sure, whether -- what the impact is on recovery yet and we'll be evaluating these changes over the next two quarters, but one thing is certain is it may be having an impact on the amount in dilution and we're going to continue to work hard in the second quarter to look at blast monitoring to minimize that dilution.

The bottom line is we are continuing to evaluate these operating changes that we made at the start of the year and they're designed to improve productivity and we want to stick to that through the second quarter and in general we're maintaining our gold production guidance of between 90,000 and 100,000 ounces of gold in 2018 at all-in sustaining cost between $1000 and $1100 per ounce. Also, we do expect to provide our updated annual reserve and resource statement in the third quarter of this year, which will include drilling and ore mining depletion at San Francisco up to July 1, 2018.

Now, turning to slide 4 and the financial results, I'll turn the call over to Colette to give you a brief overview of the financial performance for Q1. Colette?

Colette Rustad

Thanks, Greg. Turning to our balance sheet, our cash and short term investments was 39.3 million as at March 31. The decline in our cash balance as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was a result of capital investments in both San Francisco and Ana Paula totaling $10 million during the quarter. Working capital or current assets less current liabilities was 57.7 million at March 31. On the income statement, the company generated approximately 23 million in revenue based on gold sales of 17,449 ounces at a realized price of $1332 per ounce for the first quarter. Cash cost increased from Q1 2017 to $884 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs increased to $1262 per ounce, predominantly due to pure gold ounces sold. Net earnings for the year was 3.2 million or $0.07 per basic share outstanding.

On the cash flow statement, cash used by operations was 1.8 million after changes in non-cash working capital, which reflects an increase in heap leach inventory and that received as material volumes increased during the quarter. We continue to receive that refunds regularly and experience approximately one quarter delay in the collection of VAT. Additionally, as noted on prior conference calls, San Francisco continues to pay cash tax and can pay its income tax instalments through a reduction of the VAT receivable. This quarter, the company recognized a $1.6 million tax credit related to diesel used in its mining operations. During the quarter, we protected the second half of 2018 with monthly callers of 5000 ounces of gold per month. Callers are a combination of put and call options.

We purchased puts with the pricing of $1250 per gold ounce, protecting the downside and sold callers at a gold price of approximately $1465 per ounce. We now have approximately 58% of the remaining production for 2018 hedged and nothing related to 2019. The company invested all of the operating cash in Q1 plus of some its treasury in to sustaining capital of 4.4 million in San Francisco, which did include 2.7 million of deferred stripping and 5.6 million, advancing our Ana Paula project. We still expect our sustaining capital at San Francisco in 2018 to be between 2.5 million and 3 million, excluding deferred stripping, which is reflected in our all in sustaining cost calculation. At Ana Paula, we now expect our full year 2018 capital spending to be approximately $20 million, which includes exploration drilling the construction of the underground decline and feasibility study work.

I’ll now pass it back to Greg to talk more about Ana Paula.

Greg McCunn

Thanks, Colette. And just turning to slide 5 if we could and as Colette said, discussing our Ana Paula development project on the Guerrero gold belt. So, our key focus of the project is on advancing the exploration program and really the exploration program currently is focused on delineating the known extension of the high grade breccia mineralization below the proposed open pit and this high grade breccia mineralization extends below the blue pit. You can see it here in red on the diagram on your slides, and in January, we commenced a 3800 meter diamond drilling program, which consisted of six surface drill holes of between 600 and 700 meters each, which are labeled on the diagram on the slide.

We have completed the program in April and it definitely helps to further understanding of the geometry of the complex high grade breccia and the nature and extent of the mineralization. Interestingly, I think the drilling also tested a lower grade hydrothermal breccia structure, which lies south the proposed pit and it’s really on the southern edge of the alteration halo or on the left of the diagram in the slide, in the yellow coloring. The drilling results I think have been very positive and encouraging so far. We are following up on the initial program with an additional hole that is testing the southern extension of the hydrothermal breccia.

Once we've completed that hole, we expect to move the drill rig as planned over to the north area surface target, which is about 150 meters north of the proposed open pit. And during the first quarter, we developed a drilling program for that target, which included geological mapping at a scale of 1000 to 2000 and we also completed the construction of the drill pads and the drill road access. So those drill targets are ready to go and currently we’ve been busy re-logging some historical drill core from this area, just to align it with a proposed pre-feasibility study pit mythologies.

So turning to Slide six, while this surface drill program to test the known breccia extension below the proposed pit was successful, really drilling from surface is both expensive and time consuming and we are in the process of constructing an underground decline, where we'll be able to properly delineate the mineralization with underground drilling later this year. So the first mechanized blast took place on March 17 and support structures for the mine portal were completed. Infrastructure, including a communications tower, offices, maintenance shops, the explosives magazine and the onsite camp have been established.

The underground decline is expected to be advance efficiently by the third quarter such that we can start the first phase of the underground diamond drill program. The program is expected to confirm the continuity in the shape of the high grade gold mineralization below the proposed pit in the breccia, but also it's designed to explore the gold mineralization indications at depth, which are hosted more in Hornfeld-Skarn, which is typical of the Guerrero gold belt.

The underground drill program proposed includes 55 diamond drill holes or about 12,000 meters total in drilling as the first phase. In general, I think the surface program we undertook this year confirmed that taking the time to incorporate the underground into the project scope was the right decision. We expect that we are going to defer the completion of the definitive feasibility study and a construction decision for at least the remainder of 2018. And as we noted in our last call, the addition of the underground mine has the potential to significantly enhance what’s already a robust project.

So turning to slide 7, just an overview here of our full exploration program for the year. I won’t go through the details, but essentially what you can expect to see in 2018 for the balance of the year is a steady stream of drill results from Anan Paula.

And turning to slide 8 and the work that’s underway really in parallel to the exploration drilling. While the definitive feasibility study and the construction decision are on hold at least till the end of this year, we have advanced the project infrastructure, including construction of 100% camp and the necessary support infrastructure as I mentioned for constructing the underground decline. So the site is actually starting to look like a real mine.

On slide 9, I just like to finish by returning to our pending business combination with Rye Patch Gold that was announced on March 18. As I said earlier, we are very excited about closing this transaction later this month and adding the Florida Canyon Mine in to Nevada to our portfolio. I think really the acquisition positions the company as a diversified producer with assets in both Mexico and the United States. It creates a platform to grow a mid-tier gold producer. As well with increased scale from a larger asset base, the combined company is expected to have a stronger positioning in the market and that should improve our access to capital, increase liquidity and it really provides a potential to increase our appeal to a larger shareholder base. So we’re looking forward to closing this transaction and unlocking the opportunities that we see at Florida Canyon.

So just to finalize on slide 10, this has been a busy quarter for us as we work towards closing the Rye Patch transaction. We continue to focus on advancing Ana Paula and as well we've continued to improve the productivity at San Francisco.

And with that, we'll be happy to take any questions. So operator, I’ll pass it back to you to establish a queue.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Phil Ker with PI Financial.

Phil Ker

Just referring to the balance sheet, you've got about 20 million on short term investments. Just curious there's no note in the financial statements here, could you just elaborate on what that is and how liquid those investments are.

Greg McCunn

Yeah. Thanks, Phil. So I would just ask Colette to address that.

Colette Rustad

Yeah. They are short-term investments that are greater than 90 days and less than a year or so. And they are highly liquid and at bank interest rates.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time, I’m showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Greg for closing remarks.

Greg McCunn

Okay. Great. Thanks everyone for attending the call and we certainly look forward to continuing the update on the progress in San Francisco and the advancement in Ana Paula. And of course as well, announcing the results of the upcoming special meeting on May 18. So again, please remember to vote your shares and if you have any further questions or need help with that, please reach out to myself or Lynette. Thanks, everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

