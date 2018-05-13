Reader Inquiry: Is InflaRx A Buy On The Dip?

IFX-1 appears to have the makings of a ¨pipeline in a product¨ and readers would do well to keep tabs on this one.

At one point shares nearly tripled from their IPO price and have risen by over 60% year to date.

Shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) have risen by over 60% year to date and at one point almost tripled from their IPO price point (from last November).

After their IPO the stock popped back on my radar after it appeared in a recent edition of my Institutional Top Ideas series as one of the top 5 weighted holdings for Ra Capital Management (and a new purchase for the Baker Brothers).

Chart

Figure 1: IFRX daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)





Figure 2: IFRX 15 minute advanced chart (source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. The stock has been in the middle of a clearly defined uptrend since December- on the other hand, it's seen some selling pressure lately. Dipping below the price point of the recent secondary offering is potentially indicative of further downside if shares fail to stage a strong rebound here.

Reader Inquiry

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we search for stocks that are attractive across multiple time frames with high % upside potential within the near to medium term. Catalyst ideas typically have upcoming material events (such as clinical results reading out or regulatory action date) that could push shares significantly higher- on the other hand, revaluation ideas involve stocks where the core business (or core assets) and recent events have not been fully factored into the share price AND future appreciation is expected.

Figure 3: Pipeline and associated opportunities (source: J.P. Morgan Presentation)

After the recent secondary offering and finally getting a dip in the stock after a nice run up so far, I'm looking forward to digging deeper and determining if it has what it takes to become an ROTY Contender.

Recent Developments

In early January the company announced that the FDA had accepted their Investigational New Drug application, allowing them to run a phase 2b study evaluating first-in-class anti-human complement factor C5a antibody IFX-1 in patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The trial has a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design and the plan is to enroll 175 patients across 50 clinical sites in several countries (United States, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Netherlands), dividing them equally into five cohorts. In March the first patient was enrolled and reflects positively on their execution so far.

Figure 4: HS overview (source: corporate presentation)

As for the timeline of the study, the initial period to be evaluated is 16 weeks after which the trial will be extended to an open-label extension phase of 28 weeks to get a better idea of long-term efficacy and safety. The primary objective of the trial is an assessment of the dose response signal utilizing the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response score at week 16 as the primary endpoint. Other objectives including better characterizing the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate as well as assessing other secondary efficacy measures including patient-reported outcomes.

Figure 5: Interim phase 2a data (source: corporate presentation)

On May 3rd the company announced pricing of a primary and secondary offering consisting of 3 million shares (1.5 million offered by the company and 1.5 million from selling shareholders). The price point was $34 per share with gross proceeds totaling $102 million of which $51 million went to the company (does not include underwriter option to buy up to 450,000 additional shares). It will be interesting to see if any institutions of note took advantage of the opportunity to initiate positions or add to them.

The company has stated it will use the funds to run the phase 2b study of IFX-1 in HS patients along with a second phase 2 study for IFX-1 in AAV patients. Planning is underway for two more phase 2 studies in two additional neutrophil-driven indications within the autoimmune and inflammatory disease area (their forte) plus progressing a subcutaneous version of the drug candidate into the clinic and exploring applications in oncology.

Other Information

The company reported a cash balance of €123.3 million as of December 31st of 2017, a figure which does not include proceeds of $51 million from the recent secondary offering. Net loss for the year almost tripled to €24.2 million, while research and development expenses rose substantially to €14.4 million.

Keep in mind that HS is merely the first opportunity, as phase 2b studies are in the works for evaluating IFX-1 in antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibodies (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (NYSE:AAV) and in other autoimmune or inflammatory indications. This first expansion indication is a rare, life-threatening disease that affects 40,000 patients in the United States and 75,000 patients in Europe. Intravenous IFX-1 could have several advantages over standard of care including a faster response rate and induction of remission while simultaneously avoiding certain safety concerns as the drug candidate blocks C5a and not its receptors (less chance of off-target effects).

Management of the German company appears quite capable, with both founders having over 17 years of experience in researching inflammation and complement mediated diseases in addition to the CFO´s and CMO´s prior experience at several other companies (including Wyeth and Medigene).

Back in December Ra Capital reported a 12.3% stake in the company. Other institutional investors of note include Cormorant Asset Management (nearly 1.5 million share new position), Baker Brothers, Deerfield Management and more. The fact that they were able to access capital prior to IPO is another green flag.

As for competition, Chemocentryx's (CCXI) orally-administered inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR) avacopan will be the subject of clinical studies in HS which should get underway this year. A phase 3 study evaluating avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis is nearing completion of enrollment as well. Key differences between avacopan and IFX-1 include oral administration versus intravenous and targeting of the C5a receptor versus C5a itself, respectively. Data readouts in the future will continue to give us a better idea of differentiation between the two drug candidates.

Figure 6: Competitive landscape (source: corporate presentation)

The valuation gap between the two stocks is also quite interesting and perhaps reveals Wall Street's current feelings as toward which company has brighter prospects.

CCXI Market Cap data by YCharts

It's also worth noting that Innate Pharma acquired an anti-C5aR antibody from Novo Nordisk A/S last year but currently it´s being pursued in oncology indications.

Final Thoughts

I very much like the story at InflaRx and as I wrote this piece it was a strong candidate for becoming a ROTY Contender (in which case articles appear only to subscribers of ROTY). Its "pipeline in a product" IFX-1 reminds me of Argenx (ARGX) for which we logged a triple in ROTY. However, even after the dip the current valuation and lack of near term catalysts leaves me on the sidelines for now.

Data for their phase 2b study in HS patients is anticipated in the first half of next year, so perhaps later in 2018 we'll be presented with a better entry point. Prior results from their first study provides significant derisking to the investment thesis, another element we look for in ROTY.

After the recent secondary offering further dilution in the near term is not expected. Disappointing results from their phase 2b study would be devastating to the bullish thesis, while setbacks with enrollment or initiating studies in separate indications would also weigh on the stock. Competition including from Chemocentryx should be watched closely.

While I won't be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List, I imagine it will continue to be discussed in Live Chat as this is quite an interesting story and as stated before might provide an entry point later in the year.

Keep in mind that when a stock is selected for ROTY the corresponding article appears only to current subscribers, and for the purposes of due diligence subscribers are able to access all of my archived work (getting around the 10 day paywall).

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.