Rounds Report: Solid Biosciences Garnered Big Profits While Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Nektar

Trading Analytics

Welcome to this edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for May 11, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded $0.06 (-0.06%) lower at $103.73. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands down by $0.76 at $89.04 (for 0.85% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with negative sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar)

Moving to specific equities, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) won the highlight spot for two consecutive days. As a gene therapy developer, the company is focusing on various innovations to service different aspects of the orphan condition, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”), as featured in figure 2. Interestingly, the shares of tumbled over 50% when the lead molecule, SGT-001 (the answer to Duchenne muscular dystrophy) was placed on a clinical hold. Of note, there were concerns regarding the safety of gene-based therapy. Nevertheless, those concerns were abated, as the scientists retracted their claims (and stated that gene therapy and editing are indeed safe and efficacious). Riding on the wave of resurgence, the shares have appreciated over 101% for the past 4-week. Today, the stock traded up by another $2.31 at $22.34 for more than 11% profits. Accordingly, we expect Solid to continue to trade further north (and to increase at least one fold when the FDA will remove the clinical hold in the next few months). In addition, there should be increasing fortunes for other gene-based therapy innovators under our coverage.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Solid Biosciences)

Bioscience Catalysts

On May 10, the FDA sent out four new warning letters to sellers of e-liquids used in e-cigarettes (those with labeling that caused them to resemble kid-friendly food products). Last week, the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) took action against 13 other sellers. Notably, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) issued the enforcement actions and a youth tobacco prevention plan to suppress the use of JUUL and other cigarettes back on April 24. The tireless due diligence by the Chief is addressing the abuse at the root level: this is part of the ongoing efforts that the agency has been conducting for a while (to protect consumer health in the fight against e-cigarettes).

It is interesting to note that the stellar due diligence by the FDA to stop the addiction issue with e-cigarettes is part of the overall effort to curb the prescription opioids abuse epidemics. Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) showed that over 115 Americans perished every day due to opioids overdosing. The annual costs of prescription opioid abuse in the U.S. alone amounted to the staggering $78.5B. The said figure entails healthcare spending, productivity loss, addiction treatment, and the criminal justice involvement. Originated in the late 1900s, the said epidemic was due to pharmaceutical companies that assuring the medical community that patients would not become addicted to painkillers, thus leading to a higher prescription rate, widespread diversion, and misuse. Even with the strong efforts, the problem is getting worse. We elucidated in the prior Rounds Report,

A new approach is to solve the addictive potential at the molecular level. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s NKTR-181 - is the first-in-class selective mu-opioid agonist, potentially used to treat moderate to severe lower back pain. Contrary to conventional pain meds that can lead the abuse like the e-cigarettes, NKTR-181 is ingeniously designed to circumvent the aforesaid problem. The drug slowly enters the brain to prevent the associated euphoria that can lead to the “high.” Having passed its phase 3 trial with stellar outcomes, Nektar planned to promptly submit the new drug application package for NKTR-181. And, it should procure an approval sometimes early next year (and to deliver blockbuster sales due to the gargantuan pain market).

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market gave up some gains of the previous day. Nonetheless, many companies under our coverage move aggressively further north. Solid Bioscience continued to top our list for two consecutive sessions. It’s dollars to donuts that the agency will remove the clinical hold of SGT-001 in the near future. And, this catalyst is highly likely to catapult the shares by at least one-fold. Last but not least, the excellent work by the FDA not only protect American youth but also serve as the industry tailwinds to help Nektar Therapeutics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

