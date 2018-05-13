Statoil: Socially Responsible Philosophy Could Prove Good For Investors

The company's focus on responsible practices could increase the demand for the stock among socially-conscious investors looking for an energy firm to add to their portfolios.

The company has also been focusing heavily on safety and has been having success at reducing both the job-related injuries and oil spills that it incurs.

Statoil is one of the most socially responsible energy companies in the world and this could bring it some benefits going forward.

There are few large oil and gas companies that have more fully embraced the Green Revolution in energy than Statoil (STO). As many might expect from a Scandinavian company, Statoil also engages in a number of other socially responsible practices that may endear the company to some investors. The company should not only be limited to socially responsible investors however, as some of these practices also serve to improve the company's current and future business prospects. The company gave a presentation to this end at an event in London on May 4, which will be discussed in this article.

For the past decade or two, there has been considerable concern over the impact that the use of fossil fuels has on climate change. In particular, the production and use of fossil fuels emits both carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, which many claim is a contributor to climate change. Thus, any attempt to reduce carbon emissions is expected to have positive impact on the environment. Statoil has been taking some steps to reduce the carbon emissions of its fossil fuel production as shown here:

Source: Statoil ASA



As shown here, the improvement that Statoil has been making to its production operations over the past few years have allowed the company to reduce its carbon emissions by 10% per barrel of oil equivalent produced compared to 2016 levels. While the company is unfortunately still emitting 3 kg per boe produced and thus is far from being a "clean" operation, the fact that the company is actively making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint is likely to appeal to investors that care about this. Statoil is also likely to continue to make progress at reducing its carbon emissions further going forward.

One other thing that we see in the chart above is that Statoil currently owns and operates 750 megawatts of wind power capacity. This actually makes Statoil one of the largest operators of wind farms in the world, which I discussed in an earlier article. The company has been expanding its presence in the wind power industry by using its knowledge of offshore construction to construct offshore wind farms, primarily located in Europe. Offshore wind farms have several advantages over onshore ones including higher and more consistent wind speeds. This allows these farms to generally produce more power than an equivalently sized onshore wind farm. This has resulted in governments that are focused on clean energy generation to promote the construction of offshore wind farms within their respective spheres of influence. Statoil has moved to take advantage of these emerging opportunities, resulting in offshore wind becoming a growth area for the company. Here we can see some of the projects that Statoil is currently working on:

Source: Statoil ASA

Here we see that Statoil is currently developing offshore wind capacity of 5.9-6.9 gigawatts from these four farms. While Statoil is not the sole owner of all of these projects, it is still quite clear that the completion of each of these projects will substantially expand the company's offshore wind business. This will quite clearly result in noticeable forward growth for the company.

Offshore wind is not the only form of green power that Statoil is investing in. The company has also begun to move into the solar energy space:

Source: Statoil ASA

As we see here, Statoil is currently developing the Apodi solar plant in Brazil. In fact, Statoil is only one of the companies involved in constructing this power plant. As the company describes in an <announcement> from last October, Statoil owns a 40% stake in the power plant itself along with a 50% stake in the project execution company. This will entitle Statoil to receive 40% of the profits from this 162 megawatt power plant upon its completion, which is expected to be in 2018. More importantly however, Statoil's stake in the project execution company will enable it to be an active participant in further solar projects and thus a significant player in the development of Brazil's solar industry. As the Brazilian government sees the development of its solar industry to be very important to the country's future, this should prove to be another major growth center for the company.

The oil and gas industry has something of a reputation for being one of the more dangerous ones in which to work. This has prompted oil and gas companies around the world to develop programs meant to ensure the safety of their employees. Statoil is no exception to this. As we can see here, Statoil has been steadily decreasing the frequency of accidents in the workplace over the years:

Source: Statoil ASA

In addition to the humanitarian aspects of reducing its accident frequency, there are financial benefits to it as well. These include a reduction in workers' compensation and other costs that a given government or union may require a company to incur in order to compensate an employee that gets injured on the job. In addition, it can reduce the prevalence of lawsuits that may come about because of workplace accidents. The reduction of these costs frees up money that the company can use for growth (or returning to shareholders).

The safety of employees is not the only area in which Statoil emphasizes safe operations. As the largest offshore oil producer in the world, it is important for Statoil to avoid accidents such as oil spills that have the potential to carry large fines and other legal consequences, as well as being public relations disasters. Fortunately, Statoil has been successful at this. As shown here, Statoil has steadily reduced the amount of oil that is spilled into the ocean over the years, even though the overall number of spills has not actually changed:

Source: Statoil ASA

Statoil has drilled over 1,500 oil wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and thus far has had no oil spill with a significant impact on the environment:

Source: Statoil ASA

This is quite a respectable record. One of the unfortunate realities of oil production is that it is nearly impossible for oil to be extracted from the ocean floor without any of it leaking into the water. Environmentally-conscious investors and advocates should be pleased that thus far Statoil has never had an incident that has negatively impacted the environment, thus protecting it from the legal ramifications that may have resulted.

In conclusion, Statoil is fully embracing the Green Revolution, which should ultimately prove to be quite beneficial for the company's business. Its expansion into both the wind power and solar industries should result in long-term growth while its focus on safety should protect the company from legal consequences and the ensuing expenses that follow. In addition, these qualities could increase the company's appeal among socially-conscious investors, which may increase the demand for the stock and thus boost the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.