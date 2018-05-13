Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of May 14

After an extremely busy week last week, there are only two Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings this coming week. Unfortunately, neither are expected to increase dividends. However, we have plenty to catch up on from last week before banks start to report in two weeks.

Let’s get to it!

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week there were plenty of All-Stars expected to announce a dividend increase. Of those, CI Financial Corp (OTCPK:CIFAF) (TSX: CI) and Keyera Corp. (OTC:KEYUF) (TSX: KEY) disappointed by keeping their dividend steady. Everyone else came through with a dividend raise. Furthermore, Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF)(TSX:FTT) surprised with an un-expected raise. As discussed in January, Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp.'s (AQN)(TSX:AQN) pattern was difficult to predict but came through for investors this past week.



EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Telus Corp 3.5-5% C$0.0175-.025 3.96% C$0.02 C$0.525 Onex Corp 10.0% C$0.0075 16.67% C$0.0125 C$0.0875 Lassonde Industries 16.39% C$0.10 20.0% C$0.20 $0.81 George Weston 9.89% C$0.045 7.69% C$0.035 C$0.49 Franco Nevada 4.35% $0.01 4.25% $0.01 $0.24 Open Text Corp. 15.15% $0.02 15.0% $0.0198 $0.1518 Algonquin P&U Corp. 10.04% $0.0117 10.04% $0.0117 $0.1282 Finning International N/A N/A 5.26% C$0.01 C$0.20

Telus (TU)(TSX:T) was the easiest of the group to estimate. The company has a clear dividend policy where it expects to raise dividends by 7-10% through 2020. Given that the company raises twice a year, its 4% raise was near the mid-range of guidance. Its C$0.02 per share raise results in a new quarterly dividend of C$0.525 per share.



Onex Corp (OTCPK:ONEXF) (TSX:ONEX) stemmed the downward trend of its dividend growth. The company's 16.67% raise was far above its 9% raise from 2017. Investors will now enjoy a quarterly rate of C$0.0875 thanks to its C$0.0125 raise.

Lassonde Industries (OTC:LSDAF) (TSX: LAS.A) posted the biggest surprise of the week. The company's C$0.20 per share and 20% raise was double my estimates. It is one of the few companies whose dividend growth rate is trending upwards year-over-year.

As expected, George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF)(TSX:WN) came through with a raise that was higher than its historical norms. Although the company missed my 10% estimate, its 7.69%, C$0.035 per share raise is double its historical averages.

Franco Nevada (FNV)(TSX: FNV), Canada’s last remaining gold dividend growth company came through like clockwork. For the fourth consecutive year, it announced a $0.01/share raise for a new quarterly rate of $0.24 per share. Of note, Franco Nevada pays out its dividend in U.S. funds.

Open Text Corp’s (OTEX)(TSX:OTEX) stock price tumbled on the back of poor earnings. The good news for us is that the company’s dividend raise did not disappoint. Its 15% raise was in-line with estimates and represents a new quarterly payout of $0.1518 per share. Of note, Open Text pays out its dividends in U.S. funds.

As discussed in January, Algonquin diverted from its historical raise patterns in 2017. This made it difficult to predict when the company would announce its raise. It was never a question of “if” with Algonquin, only a matter of “when”. The “when” came last week when it announced an as expected 10% raise for a new quarterly rate of $0.1282 per share. Of note, Algonquin pays out its dividend in U.S. funds.

Finally, Finning International, owner of one of Canada’s largest Caterpillar dealership networks announced a raise last week. The company’s dividend pattern diverted from historical norms over the past couple of years. It last raised dividends this past August, and with last week's 5.26% raise, it may signal a return to historical patterns. Prior to 2016, it consistently raised dividends along with Q1 Results in May.

Overall it was a great week for dividend growth investors. Despite a couple of disappointments, there were several companies that surprised the upside. The TSX remains a predictable and solid source of dividend growth opportunities.

