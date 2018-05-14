Home Depot Earnings Surprise Tuesday?

Home Depot (HD) bargain hunters started buying it as it tested the 200-day, moving average uptrend. On Tuesday, earnings will confirm whether they are right or wrong. Can we tell before earnings? Let’s see!

Here is the weekly chart showing that buying ahead of earnings.

You can see all the technical signals turning tuning up. Before we drill down on the fundamentals, here is our report for stocks reporting earnings this week. On the far right column you can see our most important signal is a Hold for HD.

You can see our overall fundamental/technical grade in the SID column at the far right is 63 out of 100 and generates our Hold signal. Next to our SID grade is a daily 20-day bar chart tracking the SID grade for the last 4 weeks. The red bars 4 weeks ago indicate we had a failing grade and a Sell Signal. The improvement from Sell signal (red bars) to Hold signal (black bars on the chart) before earnings is certainly a positive in our work.

Analyst Targets

Let’s see what the analysts are saying and then look at the fundamentals they are looking at to come up with their recommendations. Nasdaq shows there are 22 out of 27 analysts with buys. The consensus 12-month target is $212. Finviz shows recent analysts bearishly dropping targets, and the latest target is $206. With HD trading at $190 at this writing, there is only about a 12% upside to the consensus target of $212. That is not good enough.

Something has to give after earnings. Targets need to go higher or price has to come down. HD needs a good earnings report and forecast. Analysts’ estimates for next quarter are moving up according to Yahoo and that is a positive. We know the analysts like to answer questions from their high paying research customers before earnings. That is why this price move up before earnings could be important, especially with 25 analysts reporting on this stock.

Fundamental Metrics

Let’s look at the fundamental metrics the analysts are looking at to see if we can understand this buying before earnings. The forward P/E of 18.34 is based on next year’s forecasted earnings of $10.21. That looks okay compared to the current P/E of 24.93. The projected growth rate of 16% is also okay. It has a nice dividend yield of 2.16%.

However, the short term forecasts may be more important to price after earnings. Nasdaq shows analysts dropping their forecasted earnings for this year as recently as two weeks ago. This trend is what took price down to test the 200-day moving average. This has to change if price is to continue this bounce after earnings. According to Yahoo, analysts have increased consensus earnings from $2.05 some 90 days ago to $2.06 recently for the current quarter. Next quarter earnings estimates were increased from $2.78 to $2.84. Price is determined by future earnings and their upward revisions by analysts. For this year, earnings forecast increased from $9.10 about 90 days ago to $9.45 recently and that is positive.

Conclusion

A forward P/E of 20.1 on earnings of $9.45 this year seems reasonable for HD and its 16% forecasted five year growth rate. I think that is why the test of the 200-day uptrend held and price saw a positive bounce. I expect price to continue higher following that uptrend, but HD needs a positive surprise in earnings to retest the old high. I don’t think it will happen this quarter. The consensus target of $212 is too low relative to the current price at $190. Analysts need to start raising targets after earnings on Tuesday or, if they don’t, then I think price will retest the 200-day uptrend.

