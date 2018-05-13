Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara Biotherapeutics

You need a different checklist and different mental models for different companies. I can never make it easy by saying, ‘Here are three things.’ You have to derive it yourself to ingrain it in your head for the rest of your life. - Charlie Munger

Trading Analytics

Welcome to this edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for May 11, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up by $2.85 (+2.75%) at $106.58. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NASDAQ:XBI) exchanged hands $2.61 higher at $91.65 (for +2.93% gains). It’s likely that investors were trading with a resurged sense of optimism to close out the week with an exclamation mark. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar)

Moving to specific equities, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) won the highlight spot of the day. The stock traded $3.76 higher at $19.89 (for 23.31% profits). Headquartered in Seattle WA, Omeros focused on the therapeutic innovation and commercialization to service inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorder (as depicted in figure 2). Already approved, Omidria is utilized to maintain the pupil size during cataract surgery and to reduce postoperative pain.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Omeros)

Today, the company reported strong earnings for Q1 2018. Notably, Omidria is providing the cash to fund further medicinal development. And, OMS-721 (the crown jewel of the pipeline) is progressing as anticipated: the miracle drug is most likely to gain an accelerated approval and ultimately to become a powerful blockbuster.

Bioscience Catalysts

On May 11, the FDA approved the use of Novartis (NYSE:NVS)’s fingolimod (Gilenya) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (“MS”) in children and adolescents 10 years or older. Already commercialized to treat adults with MS, Gilenya is now available for kids and teens for the first time. Commenting on the latest development, the FDA Director of Neurology (Dr. Billy Dunn) enthused,

For the first time, we have an FDA-approved treatment specifically for children and adolescents with multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis can have a profound impact on a child’s life. This approval represents an important and needed advance in the care of pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis.

The aforementioned catalyst provides another life-saving treatment option for these patients (as MS is a deadly disease). Despite that the therapeutic benefits far outweigh the harms, there are significant adverse effects. Of note, Gilenya and other MS drugs week to suppress the immune system by attacking key immune components, thereby leading to significant adverse effects. In contrast, Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is innovating a stellar molecule (ATA-188) that can circumvent the said limitations. Interestingly, ATA-188 takes a completely different approach toward MS treatment. The molecule is powering a unique and novel mechanism of action not seen thus far. Rather than attacking the immune system (which causes significant adverse effects), ATA-188 suppresses the viral elements that, in and of itself, incite the immune system to flare up in the first place. With the said industrial tailwind, Atara is most likely to experience the robust value appreciation (if it can demonstrate strong clinical outcomes for ATA-188 as we prognosticated).

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market enjoyed a strong rally for the day. Many equities under our coverage moved significantly further north. Due to its strong earnings, Omeros Corporation procured much profits for investors. It’s highly likely that the crown jewel of the pipeline (OMS-721) to deliver highly promising clinical outcomes, to gain accelerated approval, and to ultimately procure multi-blockbuster results. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence to serve as industry tailwind for Atara Biotherapeutics.

