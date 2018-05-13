Even Dividend Kings Like Target Might Underperform The Market

This one will keep growing its dividends for years to come.

The company has been ahead of the curve in remodeling its stores to be relevant in light of the e-commerce trend.

TGT is a beloved dividend growth stock and for good reason, the most important perhaps being that it is a dividend king.

Thesis

Target (TGT) is a solid and steady dividend play which has done well in responding to the e-commerce trend, led by Amazon (AMZN). Those stumped by the lackluster top line growth are misunderstanding the investment thesis which is more about margin expansion through gaining market share of in-house brands. While not a pick for those seeking tremendous capital gains, TGT is a solid buy for the conservative investor looking for growing dividends.

Business Overview

TGT operates 1,822 stores in the U.S., of which 1,526 were owned properties (more on these later).

TGT has five primary product categories:

(2017 10-K)

TGT in their 2017 10-K has summarized its strategy as follows:

"Blending the best of our digital and physical shopping experiences;

Reimagining our network of more than 1,800 stores as inspiring showrooms and neighborhood fulfillment centers;

Moving into new markets by opening new small-format stores;

Doing what Target does better than anyone else in the marketplace—creating great brands—at scale and with style."



As a frequent shopper at Target, these goals resonated with me as I have seen the transformation first hand. TGT has made great strides in their digital enhancements, as nowadays I don’t even have to bring my Target credit card anymore because I can use my smartphone to pay.

TGT has invested heavily into remodeling their stores:

(2017 10-K)

Long term, I see this as a play on their in-house brands which would generate margin expansion. Further, TGT should be seen as a consolidation play on retail as they are meant to be a one stop shop. It is unlikely for TGT to see dramatic sales growth (in fact sales has pretty much stalled the last five years) but as TGT takes market share in retail overall, and among brands in-store, investors can expect considerable margin expansion.

TGT has greatly improved their e-commerce platform, which has helped lead to steady digital sales growth as a proportion to total revenue over the past three years:

(2017 10-K)

In fact, their digital sales are the primary drivers of same store sales growth:

(2017 10-K)

Target REDcard

TGT has a credit card division which it sold to TD Bank Group previously after a data breach. In spite of not owning the segment anymore, they still receive profit sharing, earnings $694 million in 2017. Due to benefits such as 5% discounts and free shipping, TGT has been able to steadily increase REDcard penetration:

(2017 10-K)

Gaining more REDcard users is important because REDcard holders are likely to shop more often and buy more things.

CVS in-house

TGT allows CVS pharmacy (CVS) to operate in many of their properties which is mutually beneficial. Aside from increasing the consumer stickiness, CVS also pays rent, with about $56 million in 2017.

Balance Sheet

TGT has about $11.6 billion in debt on their balance sheet with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% on their notes. TGT had $6.76 billion in EBITDA in 2017 for a debt to EBITDA multiple of 1.71 which is conservatively leveraged. TGT has strong credit ratings from all the agencies:

(2017 10-K)

This is a strong balance sheet which isn’t sounding any alarm bells and in fact has room for more debt should TGT see an opportunity for accelerated share buybacks.

Dividend and Buyback History

TGT is a fan favorite dividend growth stock as they have increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years:

(Chart by Author, data from Dividend.com)

Their payout ratio is only 46.9% based on the midpoint of management's EPS guidance which means that even if they are unable to drive EPS growth, there may still be room to grow the dividend. That said, I do not anticipate aggressive dividend growth in the long run, at least not until we get more clarity on how successful TGT is in growing EPS.

TGT has also been a buyer of its own stock:

(2017 10-K)

At the end of 2017 they still had $3.7 billion available under its current $5 billion authorization.

Valuation

In 2017 TGT reported $4.71 in adjusted EPS. Management has guided for 2018 EPS to fall between $5.15 and $5.45. At recent prices TGT trades at a p/e ratio of around 13 and a dividend yield around 3.5%. At these prices, TGT finds itself somewhere between a bond equivalent equity position and a slow-grower. While it is possible that TGT experiences a multiple revaluation, from an equity point of view this would only happen if they can show that they are able to generate faster and more consistent growth through their margin-enhancing initiatives, which so far does not seem so likely. Dividends are likely to make up a significant portion of total returns, thus alpha seeking investors need to carefully pick their entry points. Current prices do not appear to allow for more than 5-6% earnings generated growth. For those mainly interested in consistent growing dividend income, TGT remains a compelling buy as capital appreciation may occur if this is valued as a higher quality bond equivalent play. I believe TGT probably should outperform a 5% hurdle rate, and definitely 30 year US treasuries. Further, if interest rates go lower then TGT should do well as its dividend yield becomes more valuable. This would in my opinion be the primary driver of any multiple revaluation. However I must reiterate that this is probably more suited for the bond equivalent allocation rather than an aggressive equity allocation, as it may take time for any such multiple revaluation to occur.

Potential Catalyst: real estate spinoff

With 239.4 million square feet in total real estate and approximately 200.5 million owned, TGT owns a sizable real estate portfolio. On their balance sheet, TGT holds $25 billion in depreciated real estate assets and $43 billion in undepreciated real estate assets. Bill Ackman has in the past tried to get TGT to spin off its real estate portfolio. While his efforts were unsuccessful, I wouldn’t count this option out in the future. If the market conditions are right (low cap rates plus cheap shares) then a real estate sale and leaseback spinoff where TGT sells their real estate assets to this new entity followed by a share repurchase program would potentially unlock significant value. Such a recapitalization of the business is a growth lever which should not be underestimated. However with cap rates for retail properties continuing to expand, this is not quite the time for this kind of opportunity.

Conclusion

TGT is an interesting contrarian play on e-commerce. Because of their role as a one stop shop, customers are likely to continue visiting to purchase their daily necessities. While TGT should not be expected to drive aggressive earnings growth, their continued execution on margin expansion should lead to modest dividend growth. As long as investors have a long term horizon, an investment in TGT may lead to many decades of consecutive dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.