TUI AGs' (TUIFF) CEO Friedrich Joussen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Friedrich Joussen

Okay, Welcome. Thank you for coming to Hamburg. It's nice that you all are here and, as promised, we said we would do the results announcement of the half year and also an Investor Day around ships, and we would do it on a ship, so that you could see what we spent the money for. And of course, you see numbers and you might like the numbers. I like the numbers but seeing what it is and what it looks like is also very interesting.

So we are grateful that you made your way. We organized the sun, so cruise ships in the sun is even nicer than with rain. But I hope it's worth the effort.

We will talk about cruises, this afternoon, after lunch. We have also organized a session together with our Cruise CEO, Wybcke Meier, by the way female, is also interesting as one of our female CEOs, so a very successful business. If it was an independent business the market cap would be significant I think.

But anyway, you will also have a tour on the ship and you will see as far as you have seen other ships particularly, American cruise ships. And you will see differences and also Wybcke will be talking about these differences. There's a good reason that TUI Cruises and Mein Schiff is so successful in Germany, because it is a different concept.

It is still a ship and it is not a big event area you will see more calm areas, relax, well-being, premium all inclusive. So it is much more relaxed and the tour is bigger [ph] much more than the ship is bigger. I was at the Symphony of the Seas a couple of weeks ago, so the biggest cruise ship in the world that is very, very different.

So keep asking questions or when you're on the tour, you will be seeing and I think Wybcke will be talking about the differences and why we do the marketing and the positioning like we do.

But this morning, we want to start with H1. And as usual, I brought along Horst for all the difficult questions.

But now, let me start us with the easy part, which is actually the KPIs, up 7.2% in revenue, more relevance more customers, 5% more customers, 7.2% more revenue. Partly this is then necessary as well and we had to gain market share because of the additional airplanes, which we have in the fleet since -- or as a result of the Niki and Air Berlin insolvency.

Three more airplanes actually generated, particularly in the winter, need to be occupied. The interesting thing here is that also, when you look at the German proposition, also the prices have not suffered. So usually, when you have more or less capacity, then you have the risk that you have to price more competitive; that didn't happen.

Now in underlying EBITDA plus 26%, reported EBITDA, plus 24%, I think very strong numbers. At least 10% for the year, as we guided and we reiterate our guidance today.

Now, when I take a look at the bar chart here you see from 2015 to 2018 strong improvement and that's of course, how it should be, strong drivers here, Holiday Experiences, plus €28 million. Around about half of that actually is related to hotel and half of that is related to Cruise improvements, so both are strong drivers of the experiences here.

Sales and marketing improving a lot here particularly driven by Central Region, so Central Region is turning around. That's what we always promised. We said it will take a little bit of time, it’s now coming along. Online share is improving; direct share is improving when it comes to distribution. Be patient, it's important that we still say it's a three to five year or now a two to four year, but first indications of improvement you can see.

Then you see a deterioration of €16 million. The €16 million are strongly related to Corsair, and Corsair has been in a difficult situation for this year. But that said the second half right now seems to be much better. Trading in Corsair is coming along partly and I talked to one of you. I think you know, you came from Paris your Air France is helping a little bit by not flying, so yes, let's see.

So then we have actually some one-off effects. You'll see a very positive effect in the selling of 3 Riu hotels that were up for renovation and we chose to sell. It's always a matter of discipline that you invest but you also divest if you deem that is sensible.

The last impact of Niki, Niki didn't -- was not bankrupt then became bankrupt. We still had open accounts receivables with them and they didn't pay it. That's a one-off effect you see here. Then you see Easter which is more favorable than it has been in terms of the second quarter, than it has been last year, and you see some currency movement.

Okay so overall improvement, as you can see. Then I right now turn to the Holiday Experiences. You'll see EBITDA up €122 million -- or €123 million to €179 million, up 46%. Occupancy is strong, revenue per bed strong.

We have now 38 hotels opened, 38 hotels since merger, 60% of which are in low capital intensity. So I think we are very well up to our promises and we have now 380 hotels under operation in our brands.

Interestingly enough also, we just opened our ninth and tenth TUI Blue. So TUI Blue had been the new brand, so that is still in startup but it is now in the startups which is gaining momentum. So we are very proud by the way we see -- TUI Blue is very, very high. It is a TUI hotel experience and we like it. Of course you know Riu is a still strong. You see the €31 million, but the €31 million includes here, the one-off effects of the selling of hotels as well.

Robinson is a mix; we have actually almost profitable Robinson today is in Fuerteventura and Jandia Playa that is closed right now for renovation for almost a year. Therefore, you see that's not part, of course, a strong winter selling property but Turkey is improving and Egypt is improving and that is something you see here as well.

Then you see the Blue Diamond. Blue Diamond is the hotel chain in the Caribbean, which we own via Sunwing in Canada. As you know, that is at equity, so this €9 million are at equity results which are here, so it already excludes the -- or includes interest and tax payment.

I mean interesting here; it is a hotel chain, so it's a number of hotels where the growth is still to come. So you have a lot of cost without associated revenue in this number still. So this will be a future growth engine, which is very strong.

€20 million you see under other, that is trading and particularly in Egypt. And also, we could annualize off some of the provisions for Turkey, because Turkey in the latest weeks right now, is up 100% in trading year-on-year, so Turkey is really big.

Not in marginal, but as you know maybe is when the volume kicks in, the yield systems takes care of the rest, right? So it will be good for summer.

Then we see Holiday Experiences on Cruises, maybe here again, underlying EBITDA is up 23%. TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises both very similar. 100% occupancy that you see the dark blue bar, then you'll see the light blue pax day is the capacity. You'll see both of these fleets have an increase of capacity of 20%, I was -- yes thank you, now you see the blue and the light blue.

So it's up 20% and yields are increasing and that is of course, not very natural but it shows how much demand is in the market. This is the volume segment, it's how much demand you see in the market, right?

Then you see Hapag-Lloyd. We announced yesterday and we will talk about this, this afternoon, that we have made a decision to order even one more expedition ship, but you see, this very similar capacities are not -- we didn't increase capacities but very stable yields. We have a couple of more dry dock days weeks for the overall part, therefore you see a slight decrease in margin but this year the increase in profitability will be I think, round about 10% based on existing capacities with no investment.

Next year, we will see the new expedition ships, HANSEATIC 1 and 2, or Inspiration and Nature. They will come into the market, booking status there is satisfactory -- satisfactory, it's pretty good.

So now next is actually destination experiences, this is actually all pre-consolidation of the Hotelbeds Group Destination Management Company, which we have been buying but the closing is not there, it will be expected Q4. So maybe we'll get a little bit of profit still a month or two, but that's not so important.

I think important here is we have 5% more customers. You see a slight deterioration in underlying EBITDA, but this is purely the commercial model between the markets and actually, Destination Experience, over the year, it will be up 15%.

So I'm pretty certain that we will achieve that even pre-consolidation of as a like-for-like basis, the Hotelbeds Group.

So this is the new activity. Maybe you have seen also some of our competitors moving in the same direction, maybe we will have a discussion about that. I think they see very similar trends, same us. It becomes increasingly important. It's a market of, let's say, €14 or whatever billion and 300,000 players in the market, people who offer experiences is all not very professional, not very digital, not very scalable.

And we believe that we have a leading position here and we want to extend the leading position. That's actually also what this chart is saying. Here, the strategy is clear. Digitization, integrating it into our CRM systems; more products, widen the product; more guests, open it to other guests as well, making it a business in its own right more destination, with our expedition, we will be in 48 countries.

I think you see also the extension of the product, the Intercruises is the cruise handling, which we are buying back as well. So it's also a nice synergy and actually playing into the whole game of vertical integration destination experience.

Now, why do we believe that despite the fact that many other people are now moving into the space, we believe a strong sustainable differentiation is based on the fact that from the booking of a customer to the departure of a customer into a destination is around a lead time of four to six months. We are the only guys knowing that the customer will go to Egypt, and we have a brand that we actually can sell Destination Experiences even before people go.

So if you want to do let's say, a segway [ph] tour, would you actually buy it from somebody you don't know. Would you actually maybe pay for the excursion of this company you don't know? Would you give your credit card credentials to a company you don't know? If it's offered by TUI, you would. You just bought the vacation.

I mean, so we believe the brand will help a lot, CRM will help a lot. Propensity modeling it's a question of whom -- which customer do we offer what and how do we offer that actual redemption rates and are good and we believe that we have a very strong advantage, and therefore, the investment will be paying off.

Now that said, coming to the markets, you see in all the markets we gained customers. The rebrand is actually progressing well maybe highlighting U.K. is now unaided awareness 50%. Thompson in its best times was 54%, so more or less we believe it's now done.

Payback is very clear. More online, more digital, that's what we wanted to achieve, we are now a younger brand where we've rebranded around about 10 years younger. We used the rebrand in order to fresh the -- make the brand fresh again and to reinvigorate let's say the brand stature.

Now before I hand over to Horst, coming to trading, I mean, I have said a lot, so therefore maybe just a couple of words. Spain is a strong but Turkey is coming back. We will have five new openings of hotels in summer this year, so the story actually is continuing.

And Cruises, we have this beautiful ship in the fleet and we are -- it on Friday. We actually also extend the fleet in Marella. Hapag-Lloyd we talked about is actually next year and so I think it's going on. We believe also that the existing marketing positioning of this of TUI Cruises should be and can be replicated in the U.K. So from summer 2019 on premium all-inclusive will be also the proposition in the U.K, so we believe that's the right move.

And I mean, Destination Experiences, I talked about the acquisition of Hotelbeds will be business -- the destination business of Hotelbeds Group will be finished in this year and then it will be consolidated.

Sales and marketing. So the markets, we have 5% on the bookings, now we are round about 60% booked, customer numbers, up 5%; and revenues, up 7%, so healthy prices. Good customer numbers. Winter has been closing incredibly well. 2017, 2018, we are now 100% sold, 6% ahead of last year. So I mean, it's good, the volume is kicking in and therefore we believe that this year will be another record year for the company.

That said, I would like to hand over to Horst, to take you through the numbers and a little bit more details of the balance sheet and stuff.

Horst Baier

Good morning, ladies and gentleman. A warm welcome from my end as well, it's a pleasure to have you here on this ship. We have spoken on the last couple of years a lot about differentiated products. And this time, we have the opportunity to show one of the differentiated products to you, and numbers is one thing and I am in charge for the numbers.

However, on the other side, I believe the success of a company lives with its products and our product is a ship, a hotel, the service level you get on a ship and within a hotel. And I believe Frank, who's sitting in the back of the room, and Wybcke, who will join us later, will document a little bit to us how they deliver fantastic product to their customers, and that is a basis, I believe, for our success.

However, this is now the right point in time to come to the numbers. And you have seen from Fritz's presentation that we have performed pretty well in the first half year 2018. We have an improvement of €60 million. Adjustments, and you're familiar with that that is the combination of separately disclosed items and the impact of purchase price allocation, stands at €34 million negative, PPA is €15 million. As far as the SDIs are concerned, it's to a certain extent, France integration, it's restructuring within TUI flight.

Then net interest expense is reduced by €6 million to €55 million. Reason for that is that we have an improved net debt position; you will see that in a minute. And on top of that, we see some improvement as far as the noncash interest elements are concerned, which are sitting within pensions and which are sitting within provisions.

That leads me to the income taxes, €47 million, which is a profit in this case, because we are still in a loss-making situation as far as the first half year is concerned. However, the good message is its 20%, and that is something which you have heard a couple of times before from my end.

Group result continuing operations, minus €200 million and from there we have to deduct the profit, which is not attributable to minority shareholders. In this case, predominantly Riu, €70 million, which then leads us to €270 million loss on the half year attributable to the TUI AG shareholders, which is an improvement over the last year, and that leads to an improved EPS which sits at €0.46 negative.

Moving on to the cash flow statement, and what I quite like and I say that with all the carefulness after a half year, EBITDA reported is positive €15 million. So there seems to be a trend and we spoke about that before, that we are getting less seasonal over time, And that ties back into this more products, more experiences.

Working capital, €199 million, which is more negative compared to the last half year in 2017. What is the reason for that? We did some more prepayments out of Germany and out of Belgium. And reason for that was to secure additional bed stock and that gives you a little bit of the flavor that we are quite positive about our business when we try to secure ourselves more bed stocks and that's the reason why we are a little bit more negative as far as working capital is concerned. You are familiar with at-equity income. TUI Cruises is a big supplier as far as at-equity income is concerned. Riu is a big supplier as far as at-equity income is concerned that has to get taken out in the cash flow statement. And instead of that, we plug in the dividends received from joint ventures, €49 million, which is more or less the same amount which we have had in the first half year, last year.

Tax paid, €94 million, a little bit higher and that is attributable to the fact that we have sold these three properties within Riu, and that led to a prepayment as far as property taxes are concerned, therefore, a little bit higher tax cash out.

Interest, €35 million; negative cash out €5 million more than in the last year, however, you have to take that into the context that we are getting more finance leases on board especially as far as aircraft are concerned. And when you don't have the leasing rates sitting within your P&L, however, you split them up into the depreciation and the interest component and that is driving here, in this context the interest cash paid out.

Pension contributions, a little bit less compared to the last year, which leads us to a cash flow of negative €489 million. Net CapEx is sitting at €257 million at the time being, that is less than we have spent in the last year. We are a little bit back-end loaded this year. That is in the context of the acquisition of the Mein Schiff 1, which is now the Discovery. One was in the Marella fleet that takes place in the third quarter. I believe that is now one week ago or 10 days ago that it was acquired by our U.K. colleagues, Frank, when I recall that correctly. Then as far as the net financial investments are concerned, we are positive €29 million, which is in the context of having sold the three hotels where we touched base on.

And ultimately we are positive as far as net predelivery payments are concerned. That is something with which you are familiar as well. Based on our aircraft purchases, we have to do pre-delivery payments. However, when aircraft are getting delivered, then, to a certain extent, we do sale and leasebacks, finance lease, JOLCO [ph] is a sale and leaseback as well and that leads to the fact that some money comes back into the system and this has happened in the first half year 2018.

And that leads us to the free cash flow, which is minus €700 million and that is quite a significant improvement over the first half year 2017. Dividends paid, normal development, so that we are ultimately getting to a movement in cash net of debt, and the magnitude of minus €1 billon 80 million which is an improvement of €300 million.

When you then have a look on the net debt improvement which you see on the lower right-hand side of the chart, then you see this improvement. As far as our closing net debt on the balance sheet is concerned, €580 million negative, last year, €1.4 billion. We have cashed in the proceeds from the disposal of Travelopia. We have cashed in the Hapag-Lloyd disposal proceeds, and we are a little bit slow, as you have seen before, as far as the spending of the money is concerned, so obviously, there is a time lag which is quite positive in this context.

This leads me now to my favorite chart and I tried to move it into other presentations. You will see it this afternoon again, upto now I managed to do it. I'm quite curious how long it will take to get it out of the presentations.

At least it illustrates, from my point of view, quite nicely how we have cashed in money by disposing of non-core businesses, €2 billion. And by having disposed of these businesses, we have lost a profit building block of €106 million.

And then we have started our journey to spend the money, and you see by the 31st of March of this year we have spent €1.2 billion, so we are down to a cash position of €830 million theoretically out of the disposal proceeds and there is still some investment ahead of us. We have the -- I touched base already on that one the acquisition of the Mein Schiff 1 by our U.K. organization then there will be the acquisition of Explorer number 2 in the next year by our U.K. organization. There will be a little bit of spending as far as additional hotels are concerned.

And ultimately, we spent some money for the repurchasing of the Destination Services agencies, which we originally sold with the Hotelbeds Group disposal and where we have decided to buy them back now because they're a good fit to our business model.

And the ultimate message from this chart is after we have done our exercise of transforming our business we are generating €260 million of profitability. And up to now, it was quality of earnings has doubled, and now I can say the factor, as far as quality of earnings is concerned, will be 2.5, so obviously, we are investing the money into the right targets.

And that brings me to our guidance. Fritz took away the interesting part on the first chart and said we stick to it that is true. You see that the sales number 3% may be a little bit conservative. However, that's the way that we are.

Underlying EBITDA, everybody is looking at the Investor Relation charts, that [Indiscernible] wrote I believe, that is available to everybody. So at least 10% we are positive on that one.

Adjustments, no surprises, these adjustments do not include restructuring expenses, which may occur on the context of integrating the Hotelbeds, Destination Services agencies. However, you learned already that we haven't included maybe August and September as far as the profit contribution of these agencies are concerned, so there's maybe something to come.

Nevertheless, taking that out for a moment, adjustment €80 million, net interest expense as you have seen it before, €120 million. Tax rate I'm quite positive that we will be able to keep it for some time.

Net CapEx, €1.2 billion, so you'll recall that we have these three years of transformation, which are funded by our disposal proceeds, and we expect our net financial debt position to be slightly negative, so let's see what we will achieve ultimately.

And as you are used to we stick within the ranges as far as leverage ratio and the coverage of interest is concerned, And dividend we have no intention to change that what we performed over the last couple of years, to let it grow with the growth of underlying EBITDA.

And this is now the end of the interesting part, and I hand back to Fritz.

Friedrich Joussen

Okay, Horst. I have one remaining slide. It's more or less the investment hypotheses right, of why should you be invested? And I think we have a very strong strategic position, right. You see increasingly entry barriers and scaling platforms and investment into areas of strong demand and very good returns, and that is the slide.

So strong earnings growth, we commit double digit and delivered the last three years CAGR of 14%. Commit also to the future another 3 times 10% and your strong cash generation and you have seen that from Horst.

And overall, I would say after the merger, in three years, when you look in three years back, we believe we are very well positioned to say that over six years, we will have doubled our profits with no capital increase, quite to the contrary, with premium dividends as well.

So it is something which a story which I think is underpinning again that what we did three years ago, with the merger of the two companies was the right strategic step and there's not so many stories in the wider industry market which worked like this on a very sustainable and reliable basis.

So thank you very much and now, we are open for your questions.

The problem is a little bit, you know that I cannot see anybody, because you might not notice, but I cannot see anybody because there is beautiful light. By the way, this stage here is usually used for more interesting things, art here.

And also this room here is acoustically active acoustic room. So it's like a concert hall. Also, it's so small, so it's one of the best hi-fi technologies. So if you understand me, it's good but I cannot see you. But I see Tim. I mean, Tim is in the middle, I can see him. Okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tim Ramskill

Thanks, good morning. Tim Ramskill from Crédit Suisse. Two questions from me, please. Just first overall obviously, you alluded to the fact that the Eastern Mediterranean is recovering, so Turkey, etcetera. Do you see that as a sort of overall net benefit? I guess you have some benefits where there was a shift a few years ago in terms of hotel performance. So just maybe talk us through the different moving parts of that.

And specifically I know within the hotel business last year, there was still the other line that was quite significantly loss making, just thoughts on how that might improve going forwards.

And then second question is really just around CapEx. The guidance effectively for the year hasn't changed but as you've mentioned, very limited CapEx in the first half. Is there any conservatism baked into your guidance there? Or is it truly going to be €1 billion of H2 CapEx? Thanks.

Friedrich Joussen

I might leave the second question to Horst, because we have some visibility what will happen. I mean, when you look at the ships and the purchases and so on, I think they have a good reliable planning.

On the Eastern Med, Tim, it's a little bit like we can see in the winter. You see Egypt, right? Because Egypt is the winter destination and Egypt is strongly coming back. Margins is also improving strongly, so Egypt is a good indication for the overall region.

We also see trading now some of our Turkey and as said, we saw in the big trading weeks after second week of January to end of, let's say, March, weeks with -- not only one, but some weeks with more than 100% increase. So even if you take a -- it's simple math, right?

So you say before crisis we had, let's say €2 million and then we lost 50%, which we talked to you about. And then we increase 100%, it seems to be back.

Now that said, we have been preparing for that case. We talked to you about that. We were in discussion with a couple, not a couple but I think five or six hotels, where we -- which we could have taken out of our portfolio. But there was a good discussion with the colleagues and also with the markets to say let's keep them in the portfolio because Turkey will come back.

We always believed Turkey will come back. It's a big destination, was a very profitable destination as you recall, two years ago, four years ago. So -- and if it comes back, we need hotel stock, quality hotel stock we'll discuss. And now, we are right and we see it coming back and the effects of Turkey are bigger than the effects in the balance and then the effects in Spain. So on the balance, it will be very positive.

That said, of course, Spain is going back but a little bit. I mean, you saw that in the real numbers but it's still on a very high level. And also, you'll see the increasing demand, interestingly enough, from Russia and to not only Turkey but also into the Western Med.

So it seems to be that also the Russian customers are now coming back. We see that also in our TUI Russia business that volume is kicking in. So I would say on balance, it's a positive development, on the CapEx, Horst?

Horst Baier

I understand your question. I said that we have, this year, a little bit of a back-end loaded profile as far as CapEx is concerned. One example is the acquisition of the ship for the U.K., which takes place in the third quarter.

Another example is the acquisition of the Hotelbeds Destination Services agencies, another -- or a couple of other examples are hotel projects. I have always a list in my internal booklet which shows how many additions we have already got on the balance sheet.

And when I go here through my list, for instance, Costa Mujeres Riu, a big hotel in Mexico, there's only 40% spent of that what is expected to get spent and I can continue with some other projects as well, so we are on track as far as the €1.2 billion is concerned.

What I cannot foresee completely is whether there is kind of a phasing impact in the last two weeks or so. But the road map which we have laid out to you with the years 2017, 2018, 2019, that road map stays intact as it is as far as CapEx is concerned.

I think Jamie was the next one and then Richard afterwards.

Jamie Rollo

Thanks, good morning. It's Jamie Rollo from Morgan Stanley. First question is just on the Cruise performance. It looks like your yields are flat because your rates are up around 1%, your occupancy is down 1%, and yet, there should be a big benefit of the new ships this year, so could you talk a bit about your underlying yield performance in Cruise?

You also said I think, Fritz, you're looking for about 10% profit growth in Cruise this year, so about €25 million. Would you have most of that in the first half? And as this is a business that makes most of its profit in the second half, so why that weaker you referenced dry docks, but could you give a bit more detail please, on second half performance in Cruise?

And then finally, on Riu's performance. So despite the capital gains profits were up I suppose they were a negative underlying. You referenced Spain there, but could you give us a bit more detail on what that performance underlying is, particularly with the benefit of the new hotels? Thanks.

Friedrich Joussen

So it was Cruise, right? And Riu.

Jamie Rollo

And Riu performance.

Friedrich Joussen

On the Cruise, here we always have said that a new ship would generate around about 50 to 60 on a 100% basis and this stays intact. Now, of course, when you increase in terms of -- so it means half of it is due to us, so it will be 25, 30, whatever will be us. You see of course, two trends, which are important. Maybe it's even 2.5, if you like. The first one is, of course, when you add 20% capacity, then you have a dilution -- usually, you have a dilution in rates, because the additional customers you get pay on average, slightly less than actually the -- hopefully slightly only, but they pay a little bit less than the average. And also you have more capacity and therefore, you need to yield a little bit more.

On the other hand, you have newer ships. Newer ships create this halo effect of more cabins with balconies or more attractions and so on and so on, so therefore, this is a second effect.

And the third effect is of course -- and we shouldn't underestimate it, is when you have a new ship, you extend your routing. And usually you extend your routing into routes -- into areas where actually the yields are not as high as the routings you already serve. Because you are serving when you had five ships, then five are the most profitable but then you have a sixth ship.

Of course, you do it at a different route because you want to extend the market and be interesting and give the customers also the chance to rebook. And therefore the routing of this addition, when you put additional ships, you put it on less attractive routes and than average in your base, and this all accounts to what we see here the around about flat yields a little bit up.

Now, on the total year, you have the one ship, which is new and then you half a new half a ship, which is actually we are selling from a 50% into a 100% ownership on Marella. So assume that the older ships, what are they doing €25 million, €30 million, on 100% basis, we used to have €12 million to €15 million and now we will have €30 million, so you know that the other ship will actually go from doing cruises, 50% ownership, into Marella cruises 100%.

Then actually we -- therefore, you know it will be higher than €25 million to €30 million what the increase is. And by the way, also Hapag-Lloyd given the capacity is not changing, the yields will be fine.

I see right now the sales numbers for the second half. I would assume that Hapag-Lloyd this year will go up around about, let's say, up to 10% of EBIT, so just by optimizing right.

And by the way also interestingly enough for the next year, I see the booking numbers already for the cruise ships, the expedition ships, because they are long-term bookings. And for next year, we have sold more than 60% and even with the new ships.

So I mean, the cruise trend is intact and stays intact. In -- with the Riu numbers, you have a lot of trends, you know you have the trends of selling some properties...

Horst Baier

Three hotels.

Friedrich Joussen

Three hotels. Then we had -- with then St. Martins we have sold or we have closed and we have sold and then the revenue in the winter doesn't exist and so on and so.

I mean overall I would say, yes the yields in Spain go down a little bit. And that's the matter of a portfolio management that we can cope with this and that's what you see in other, that it goes up €20 million and Riu goes down a little bit and I think this is normal.

We had the highest margin season since long in Spain. Spain was never a very high margin business before actually Turkey came down, as you know. And everybody was worried that Turkey was very high margin and it disappeared suddenly. Spain is high margin, though, Spain will go down a little bit, but Turkey will come up again.

And therefore, I think it's true that Riu had, I mean, an incredible performance over the last years and now we are -- and now we have through the double diversified the strategy that we have the hotels in all of the regions, and now the profitability in Turkey will go up a little bit, and that's what I think we will be seeing for the second half of the year.

Horst Baier

Richard? Yes, please?

Richard Clarke

Hi, I’m Richard Clarke from Bernstein. Three questions, if I may. So we've seen the influx from the pre-delivery payments, the sale and leasebacks you're going -- that you're doing there. And I think overall, you're going to spend €325 million on pre-delivery payments. How much of that can we expect to come back and over what kind of time frame?

And then secondly, just maybe some details on the new Hapag-Lloyd ship, is that going to be a cash payment? Or is it a leased ship? When do expect it to come on? Is that your preferred use of cash for new ships there?

And then lastly, you mentioned some restructuring spend at TUIfly. What -- maybe just an overall update, obviously, we're a while passed you tried to do the deal with Etihad. Are you still looking at doing deals with TUIfly in Germany? Or are you happy with where you are now with the restructure in there?

Friedrich Joussen

On Hapag-Lloyd is a 20-80 financing, ECA financing. I would say 2.5% for the 80%, so interest. So I mean it is pretty much like the TUI Cruises ships. On TUIfly, we would have liked to bring it in a better -- in a more scalable position, but now we are where we are and we have now three -- from the wet lease, we have now three, our plan is more we will get another four. We have secured slots in Düsseldorf for at least two airplanes, maybe three, depending on the negotiations but now, we have secured two. It's a slot restricted airport, so margins are okay and you see that in Germany, the winter margins have been better than the year before despite the fact that we have three airplanes more.

So I think that is an okay position to be in, now we actually try to save cost and here, one particular, we do more -- even more the maintenance and contenting even more together. We didn't include Germany into the aviation platform last year, because we potentially want to bring it into something else, now, we bring it into our own ownership and save the cost, and also Horst has been talking to you about our new strategy on ownership.

And we have on our balance sheet that we actually can afford to have a different ownership strategy, and that will help us to save a lot of cost as well. I mean, gives more flexibility and also the capital costs and all of is much more efficient to own part of the fleet than to lease everything. On the PDP and maybe also on handling cost Horst is better there, can you help me with that?

Horst Baier

Do you hear me? Yes. A couple of words on the pre-delivery payments. You know that we have 72 aircraft, which will come in the years 2018 through 2023.

69 MAXs, and three 787-900s. And up to now we have pursued the strategy that we have roughly 20%, 25% of our aircraft are either in finance leases or ownership, and that is coming from the old days back as we established TUI Travel in 2007, 2008, where we predominantly needed to go for operating leases and then there was a trend in the industry that everybody said, we do like operating leases as far as aircraft are concerned because that is asset light. However when you do a 10 year lease contract for an aircraft, then you can start to debate whether that is truly asset light, yes or no.

And I have to say, I never liked that discussion too much and that ultimately operating lease, finance lease, ownership, it's a question of cost of ownership. And we have then worked over the years intensively on the Japanese investor market for aircraft, and the Japanese aircraft investors like us because we are very reliable and we have always lived up to that what we have promised and therefore, we have achieved quite attractive financing conditions.

So I would say when we go for a juggle at the time being lifetime seven to eight years, then we stick below 2% into those costs, and now we have looked into can we achieve that on an unencumbered basis as well.

At the beginning of the year, once financing was quite attractive and indications which we have gotten were 1.9%, 2% or something like that, quite comparable to unencumbered financing, so we were thinking about going for a bond [ph] but then unfortunately, Mr. Trump started his discussions around Russia and then the [Indiscernible] case in the U.K. and discussions around interest rate development, you name it, and then the margins went up.

Now we are a little bit at the sidelines, we're looking into other instruments. But ultimately, we would like to increase the portion of our finance leases ownership to a ratio of 50-50, because that is delivering quite some advantages as far as overall cost of ownership is concerned.

And that brings me now to your question, Richard. It's depending a little bit on how the split between finance leases and ownership, true ownership will look like. With finance leases, JOLCOs, we will recover the PDPs, so I cannot tell you today whether we will cash in half of it going forward, but there is some -- I would say some potential -- cash potential available, which is sitting in the PDPs which we have made, yes?

And then I think it was Alex who was with the next question, and then I go through the rows.

Alex Brignall

Good morning, Alex Brignall from Redburn. Three questions, please.

On Experiences, you talked about 300,000 operating companies there at the moment and you talked about quite a good level of growth that you could have. Could you talk about how that might happen whether you can kind of steamroller some of these smaller operators or whether you might do some small bolt on acquisitions?

Secondly, on Hotelbeds' stock, you talked about buying more in H1 and that, that suggested you're positive for H2. Could you maybe give some more details on where exactly you're positive?

And then on net interest, Horst, you talked at the full year about how conservative you like your net interest guidance to be. It was down €6 million in H1, but still implied the same for the full year net interest cost. Could you talk about why that might be higher in H2 or why your net interest might be lower for the full year? Thank you.

Friedrich Joussen

If I -- Horst, I think you go for the question three, I would like to hand to you. I mean, on the – but the first two, on the first two, it’s difficult to say, what will happen with all the experiences companies, right?

And in all fairness, it's in the prognosis, how would they consolidate it will be difficult. I think anyhow that I have the vision that if you provide an open digital platform, that you will pull through a lot of demand.

I mean, when I see in Destination, the companies who are providing their service, how do they go to market and how do they have a reliable planning and so on. And so it's a lot of mum and pop shops.

If they will all survive, I don't know. Or if there will be a true consolidation, will be difficult. One of the things which I have been asked also by press and the public, how do you serve in a way that health and safety and reliability and these things and the quality you want to see, how do you guarantee that?

That's the reason why I personally believe that we'll be also not only connecting those mum and pop shops into our platforms, it will be also some consolidation game in Destination, I would assume. Otherwise how do you guarantee that the quality is there and how do you, how can you make sure that it is good for the customer and there’s a good experience.

But we would be also open for the other thing. I mean, when I look right now at the -- strategy we are following, is that we absolutely have more or less, the path for the connection of the activities into our digital infrastructure will be very, very light, so you don't need to have a big computer or whatsoever.

So if you want to -- it will be -- more or less, it will be an Internet-based gateway into our IT systems, so that people can register easily and don't need to have lots of investments or whatever. On the bedstock, I mean, we see an increasing demand into Greece. We see an increasing demand into Bulgaria. We see an increasing demand into Croatia. We see increasing demand into Turkey and we need to secure stuff.

I mean, when you have customer growth for the first half of 5%, and we say at least 3% for the full year that is of course, channeling. Now as we already said to Jamie I think it will be less into Spain than last year.

But that said, I mean Spain will be still full. I mean, it will not be empty, it will be going down a little bit but not a lot. That's what I think I see.

Horst Baier

This net interest cost forecast, I debated it with Braun [ph] who is sitting in one of the back rows and he did not allow me to reduce it because he was able to document that as far as EBIT is concerned and the second half year, we will move into the direction of €120 million. So whether it's now €117 million or €121 million, I'm not quite positive up to now. But he had a lot of good arguments and I was convinced ultimately to stick to our guidance. James?

James Ainley

Thanks, it’s James Ainley from Citi. Three questions, please.

First one on Germany, to what extent do you think you've had maybe some temporary benefit from the exit of Air Berlin and whether that supported demand on yields and whether that's ongoing?

Secondly, when we think about the U.K, you talked about margin normalization in that market. Could you maybe help us with the kind of quantum of that margin normalization for the summer?

And then thirdly, on France, again some cautious comments in the statement. Have you changed your views about the kind of time line and recovery path for the French business?

Friedrich Joussen

Across our French TUI?

James Ainley

For the French tour, operator.

Friedrich Joussen

Tour operator, okay. Germany, yes, we have seen some benefits from Air Berlin, okay so and in the winter and we see also some benefits in terms of market share. In the winter was market share and margin in the summer, it's more market share benefits than margin.

But that said, we are 60% sold, therefore I mean, the yield just kicks in right now and we don't know, we may be it's also margin there at a certain point in time. So the question is how do you develop in the lakes business. By the way, similar trends in the U.K.

We had a margin normalization how you call. And suddenly, we see that we have a strong lakes business now, and it seems to be that the Monarch customers are still in the market somehow and they are booking later than our normal patterns.

And suddenly, we have a stronger lakes business than we expected. Still, I want to caution a little bit: this was an 8% margin business and it will be not be an 8% margin business. So we talk about normalization. Normal would be 5%, it could be also 6% but let's see.

Look, I mean, it is something which I think we have seen the rebasing. We are not seeing a degrading anymore, quite to the contrary, it seems that some of the effects have been not attributable to the low pound, but also to the movement of pounds from being 20% dilutive. And now, people seem to get used to a new level and historically, I mean, the exchange rate is not so far off when you look at right now.

Last not least, France it's turning around. I mean, we have done some adjustments particularly, we have started investing a little bit more in France than we expected. And the reason for that is we put up the rebranding there's more rebranding cost right now because the independent channels in France are very expensive.

When you want to grow direct and online, you need to get unaided awareness up and unaided awareness in France is different than unaided awareness in almost every other market we are active in. The market leader in unaided awareness in our field is actually Club Med and they have an unaided awareness of 18%, 1 8.

So the cut-through is very different, We are now at 14%, but we have been -- when we started, we have been at 5%. And therefore, the whole process is going a little bit different but there is strong improvements year-over-year and we said we will turn around the business, maybe not this year but maybe next year, but the improvements are there.

Horst Baier

I saw Patrick?

Friedrich Joussen

Where do you see Patrick?

Horst Baier

Yes, I saw Patrick and now I don't.

Friedrich Joussen

I don't see anybody.

Horst Baier

I saw Tobias or [Indiscernible]. I don't know exactly, but I believe they are [Indiscernible].

Patrick Coffey

[Indiscernible] enough, I didn't actually put my hand up, but I did have some questions. It's Patrick Coffey from Barclays. Just two questions off the cuff. First of all, on Cruise, obviously, we're going to be talking about it a bit later on. But would you consider M&A, go small scale M&A in the Cruise division to accelerate growth and increase the mix of Cruise as a mix of EBITDA?

And then secondly, just on the U.K. We were talking a little bit about this earlier, but businesses like On the Beach, Jet2, loveholidays, etcetera, are you seeing any pressure from them also putting U.K. margins under pressure and taking some share? Or I appreciate it's a small part of your business now, but what are you seeing from those operators? Thanks.

Friedrich Joussen

I mean on this M&A thing, I mean when you look at all kind of M&A moves which are potentially possible, I think in market consolidation is very often a good move, so we saw that in France. So I think in market consolidation would be interesting somehow. I think Destination Management has consolidation moves, so if there was something more available which would make sense or which will change, I mean, we don't want to add complexity so therefore, we need to be careful that it's not too small but it's all small players now. But that could be interesting in hotels, possibility because it's difficult.

Organic growth is one by one and you see and now we add five hotels and we add another three hotels and so on. If -- I mean, there could be -- you could think about things organic but -- in unorganic but then, it needs to be highly synergetic, so it doesn't make sense to be -- when you look at a company, which has an occupancy of let's say, 90% and then the yields, which are in the order of magnitudes of all our yields, then you ask yourselves, so what is the synergy, right.

So why is it better than we own it and we are irrational, so if we find something, maybe there is something, but -- around and it could be a scaling exercise. In Cruise itself, I mean I doubt that we will do M&A because when we invest in a new ship, we invest €750 million or whatever. I mean on the big ships, that is a very scaling exercise and these assets, we create a lot of value by investing.

So that is how I see it a more natural way of natural growth than acquiring a business. That said, this is a mainstream, maybe on expedition, it's a little bit different there's smaller companies. But it is not like -- it's our prime planning, I think mostly is we can do it organic and it's easier than restructuring and goodwill and whatnot.

I mean, and as long as we grow like this on an organic basis, 20% capacity up, I mean year-on-year I would say okay 20% organic growth is maybe not bad and on a revenue basis.

U.K. I think, On the Beach is an interesting company. It is small, but it's interesting. Does it hurt us? No, not really. I mean I would say -- if you asked me what's my worry, I would say Jet2 would worry me more potentially. I mean they have a lot of investment they put less capacity in the market.

Let's assume they have a wrong calculation and suddenly a lot of less capacity and then you know what happens. I would say fortunately there are other airports than us and we have other gateways and we look for our market shares in clusters and these kind of things.

So it's -- but I think more than just the trading companies, I'm looking at the risk capacity companies because increasingly as we said, we are yield and not a trading company and therefore that is more my view, yes. So whoever is I cannot see...

Horst Baier

[Indiscernible] Tobias.

Friedrich Joussen

Whoever I cannot see should ask a question.

Tobias Sittig

Out of the dark. Tobias Sittig from MainFirst. Great, venue here thank you for the invitation. Three more follow on type of questions.

Firstly, you gave a bullish view on France, but when I look into your report, it sounds like bookings are going backward and you seem to have an issue with third party distribution of transit, which sounds a bit like integration issues. So maybe you can be a bit more specific on what steps you need to take to get France to break even. It's been loss making for a very long time in fact.

And then secondly, on the airline capacity in Germany, could you maybe give us some ballpark idea on sort of the seasonal loss that you incurred on the additional aircraft in H1; and the seasonal profit order of magnitude you expect for the summer season from those new aircraft?

And then lastly, maybe a dumb question, but on the Destination Experiences, I mean, my mass-market experience is that the TUI Travel representative sort of sells local trips to the TUI guy or the TUI traveler and the Thomas Cook guy does the same for his clients, and you say you want to go for clients outside your -- which did not book TUI. So is there a risk that you a step into the home turf of your direct competitors?

Is this something you maybe discuss with them for cooperation or something? Or do you look at something completely different there? Thanks.

Friedrich Joussen

Thank you. France, I mean all synergies which have been promised will be delivered because they are mainly cost and that's easy. I mean, it's just execution and we will be delivering it. We will be delivering faster than we said because we put restructuring forward. The market is not easy, but since we did the rebrand or the brand investment, we see now healthy trends. We reduce a little bit capacity, we remixed destination, all margins are going up.

So we see now on per pax basis, a good margin development for summer, and as I said, I'm not 100% certain that we will not turn around the businesses. It will be -- you will be seeing a good trend. If it will be zero, I would be careful.

But that said, we will make it healthy business and I'm – you know the management, local management has promised making it a healthy business and they will make it a healthy business. The management we have in place, we exchanged some of the management, got new direct marketers, digital marketers, the flag men, the touristic force is exchanged, so we have new team in place and -- who is actually running the Benelux France cluster has a good track record of delivering what he has promised so I'm confident. On the...

Horst Baier

Seasonal and lost profit, additional airline capacity.

Friedrich Joussen

Yes, I would say, I mean, we are in Germany. Now for H1, we are up €13 million. I mean, we don't have -- do we actually disclose seasonal losses of airlines? I mean...

Horst Baier

No, no, we don't.

Friedrich Joussen

So the overall result for TUI Germany is up €13 million year-over-year so -- and it's strong. It's trading quite strongly. The prices have been up and also we had to yield less and the reason for that was actually that Air Berlin was out.

In all fairness, I have to say that Ryanair is in from whenever, it will be interesting. I think, they are not I think -- my understanding, they are not charter. So it will be also interesting for the people who don't have air capacity.

I mean, if Ryanair goes directly to customer, you have more dynamic packaging and so on. So if you don't have access to our air capacity it will be interesting because Air Berlin of course, was shut out, and then the last one was?

Horst Baier

Destination Experiences, reference selling to Thomas Cook customers or TUI customers.

Friedrich Joussen

This is not our strategy. I mean, the strategy is four to six months exclusivity in market access to our customer, the other thing is opportunistic. So where we have a sustainable difference is the exclusive marketing for a four to six months period to a customer group, which only we know will come into Destination, that is the strategy.

Second strategy is in order to create a good CRM and targeted offer, we need more inventory than we have today. So we open our platform to inventory, which is independent because we cannot produce segway tours but we can sell segway tours, and everything else is, we will see.

I mean, there's no strategy. Might be might not. If somebody came along and said, can we buy some of your inventory and sell it to our customers? I would say okay, maybe, yes. Do we lose a customer by not -- that only the customer would come to us because of our inventory of activities and Destination, I would say, maybe not. So it seems to be something that independent clearly that could make sense but it is not strategy. Strategy is the two things I had said.

Horst Baier

I thought that I saw David earlier. All answered? Any further questions?

Friedrich Joussen

There is in the back, yes?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Bank in Germany. Just one quick question. Which impact do you expect from Brexit on your company in general and on aviation business, in particular?

Friedrich Joussen

We have seen the devaluation of the pound. And I think everything else, we will be able to handle. I mean, but there's a lot of -- I mean, there's a lot of industries which have I think, bigger complexities than us. When you look at all trans-border, across border...

Horst Baier

Car manufacturers.

Friedrich Joussen

Car manufacturers cross-border supply chain, I mean all of these things is much more complicated than ours. We have -- I have been talking to the finance -- the Minister of Economics and Trade and so on in the U.K. I think particularly for the U.K. customers, I don't see that it will be difficult other than the movement of currency.

But I have no idea where the currency will be in a year or two, but maybe we have seen the Brexit. I mean, when you see right now that it has been improving a little bit. Horst, for deposit exchange rate, 0.9 or 0.87 or 0.88?

Horst Baier

Let's wait and see what happens. We could have now the unique opportunity to learn a little bit more about true cruise experience by having lunch together. And this at the same time, gives, I believe, ample of opportunity to ask questions.

Friedrich Joussen

Even more questions.

Horst Baier

Yes, discuss that. In order to stick to our timetable, I really would like to ask you politely to move.

Friedrich Joussen

To move. To follow Nicola [ph] and Sarah. And we will follow you as well. Thank you very much.

Horst Baier

Thank you.

