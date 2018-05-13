The Trade Desk - Wow, What A Quarter

While I have been too cautious in the past, I have no desire to chase a +40% jump, although I will consider shares on serious dips.

I typically watch most IPOs as The Trade Desk (TTD) surfaced on my radar as well late in 2016. Being impressed with the growth, but less so with the valuation, I decided to not pick up any shares at levels in the $20s.

Less than two years later, it becomes evident that a great business is more important than an appealing valuation, as shares have tripled after a monstrous first quarter.

So what went wrong in the initial valuation and how well has the company really performed coming out of the IPO gates?

The Company

The Trade Desk went public in September of 2016 at a price of $18 per share, but shares quickly jumped to levels in the low 30s following the IPO, although they sold off to levels in the low 20s in the weeks following. It was around that time that I got interested, but could not pull the trigger on company which offers a platform in which its ad buyers can send personalised messages to consumers.

The company has only been around since 2009 and focuses on the emerging business called programmatic advertising, allowing ad buyers to send customised messages to customised groups. At the time the entire Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) scandal has not been public yet, as I feared and fear that this might still hurt companies just like The Trade Desk.

The real-time advertising marketplace is a huge market by all means, as the company took a big "cut" of 20% in 2015, with the cut being defined as revenues for Trade Desk in relation to the value of the advertisements being facilitated by its platform. I feared that this percentage might come down over time, but until now it has been very resilient.

Crazy Operating Performance

Just after the IPO, that is in the autumn of 2016, The Trade Desk was valued at little over $800 million on an enterprise basis at $23 per share. The company did post a 84% growth rate for its most recent quarter, with revenues running at +$200 million a year, combined with very fat operating margins of 28%. That growth and a mere 4 times sales multiple, as well as profitability, did certainly attract me to the stock as I had two concerns.

The first concern was that the company guided for growth to slow down to 45% in the next quarter, while I was concerned about margin potential as well as the long-term efficiency of the business after competitor Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) more or less "blew up" its model. That memory burned me and did not serve me well as The Trade Desk remained on fire.

In February of 2017, the company released its full-year results for 2016. It grew sales by 70% in the final quarter after guiding for 45% growth just a few months earlier. The big beat sent shares up to levels around the $40 mark. The company furthermore guided for sales to rise by 33% to $270 million in 2017, with adjusted EBITDA increasing much more modestly from $65 million to $72 million, indicating indeed some of the margin slowdown feared by me. As the company furthermore offered shares in two rounds of follow-on offerings, I was not too eager to jump aboard.

Shares continued to rise to $65 in October following great operating momentum as the company appears to (very) be cautious in its guidance. After the first-quarter earnings release, the company already hiked the full-year guidance quite dramatically to $291 million in sales, while it upped EBITDA to $78 million. Alongside the second-quarter results, the guidance was hiked again to $303 million and $88 million, respectively. While the company did raise the guidance again when it reported third-quarter results, shares fell to $50 as management now saw sales at $306 million and EBITDA at $90 million in 2017.

In fact shares fell to levels in the low 40s as recent as February despite the fact that full-year sales came in at $308 million, with EBITDA even hitting $95 million. The company guided for $403 million in sales in 2018 and EBITDA of $117 million. The so-called "cut" remains very steep as revenues are expected to equal 19% of gross spend of $2.1 billion.

The 44 million shares traded around $44 in February for a $1.9 billion valuation, or $1.8 billion after taking into account net cash balances, valuing the operations at roughly 4.5 times sales.

Conservative Management

What is very clear is that management is very conservative in its guidance, as its actual performance has been much better than the guidance for the final quarter of 2016 and each quarter in 2017. It seems that the guidance for 2018 has been too cautious as well.

After the company grew fourth-quarter sales by 42% on an annual basis and guided for +30% growth this year, it seems that management has been too cautious again. The company guided for first-quarter sales of $73 million and adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million. Revenues actually came in at $85.7 million, which is a very strong result, with revenues increasing by 61% on an annual basis. Even more so, the better revenue trajectory had a big impact on adjusted EBITDA, which came in at $18.9 million, more than double the initial projection!

The company is now hiking the full-year sales guidance by $30 million to at least $433 million, as the adjusted EBITDA guidance has been raised by $16 million to $133 million. The strong results triggered an unprecedented 43% rally in the share price to $75 per share, adding roughly a billion to the enterprise valuation which now stands at $3.2 billion, as sales multiples have extended to 7 times.

So how profitable is the business? The company itself focuses heavily on adjusted EBITDA metrics which came in at $18.9 million this quarter, yet predicts that this metric comes in at $133 million this year. Depreciation charges run at close to $10 million a year, as stock-based compensation runs at around $30 million. Adjusting for those charges, the company really has the potential to earn $93 million based on this logic, or roughly $2.10 per share, which comes on top of net cash balances of about $3 per share.

Trading at $75, operating assets are now valued at $72 per share for a 35 times multiple. This seems very high, but we have to recognise the great growth rate, the fact that the company continues to under-promise and over-deliver.

Still Not Buying

The blame is on me. I recognised the great growth and profitability at the time of the IPO but was afraid about the long-term "cut" and margin trajectory, as well as risks related to reliance on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to supply advertising room, not to mention the privacy concerns related to programmatic and targeted advertising.

The simple fact is that this has been a blowout quarter, with a blowout +40% response in reaction to the strong numbers. That comes close to being an overreaction, not to say that I would dare to short the stock, but just saying that the good news has been priced in already. As we have seen in recent times, shares can show periods of underperformance as well, as I would be happy to buy into the stock on serious weakness going forward, if this would arrive.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.