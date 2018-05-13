Coty - Smells Bad

Coty (COTY) has been a stock which has caused a lot of long-term headaches for its investors, as in contrary to its products, the stock does not have a nice smell to it.

In November of 2016, I looked at the prospects for the company in an article called "Coty Would Be Alluring On Further Sell-Offs" after COTY announced the $525 million bolt-on deal for Good Hair Day, which came just weeks after the massive $11.6 billion deal to acquire Procter & Gamble's (PG) beauty business closed. Following that deal, shares fell from $30 to $20, and even to levels in the high-teens.

A Look At Coty

The mega-deal to acquire P&G's Beauty Business was truly transformative in creating a business with roughly $9 billion in pro-forma sales, as management guided for adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share by 2020 alongside the deal announcement. Trading around $20 late in 2016, that resulted in a 13 times adjusted multiple based on the 2020 guidance, as the goal was to become the third largest beauty player in the world behind powerhouses L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) and Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), both trading at premium multiples.

Coty is truly a global company following this deal with major activities in each of the major three geographic regions. Half of sales are generated from the consumer beauty segment, complemented by a luxury segment and a smaller professional beauty segment, creating quite a bit of diversification by all means. Unlike its two larger peers, Coty's brands appear not as strong, focusing more in the "middle" segment, not the best positioning in my eyes.

Not Delivering Upon Its Promises

The $1.53 adjusted earnings per share target is far from being a reality by 2020, at least in my opinion. In November of 2016, Coty announced its first-quarter results for the fiscal year of 2017 as it guided for $750 million in four-year synergies, while it committed itself to the $1.53 per share earnings target for 2020, those being adjusted earnings of course. Just a month later, the company announced as speculator 82% hike in its dividend, now running at $0.50 per share per annum, significantly reducing the potential to deleverage after it incurred a lot of debt with the P&G deal.

Investors were not really convinced as Coty has seen a weak operating performance in fiscal-year 2017, with first-quarter sales declining by 2% on a constant-currency basis. Sales fell during the subsequent quarters as well, only to stabilise later that year. The lack of operating performance made shares stagnant in the $15-20 range during 2017.

For the fiscal year of 2017, sales did come in at $7.7 billion, far below the $9 billion pro-forma revenue numbers due to challenges in the core business and the fact that the P&G deal has not been "incorporated" for the entire year. The company reported a big GAAP loss of $422 million on these sales, driven by amortisation charges, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and high interest expenses. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share, which were down more than half compared to the $1.37 per share reported in 2016, ahead of the P&G deal. As usual, the adjustments to these adjusted earnings are quite aggressive, a bit too aggressive to my taste.

Even if those earnings are realistic, payout ratios are sky-high with dividends being raised to $0.50 per share, as leverage is very high. Coty ended 2017 with net debt of $6.6 billion, or $7.2 billion if pension liabilities are taken into account, as well.

In November, Coty reported relatively solid numbers for the first quarter of 2018 with constant-currency growth coming in at 5%. While this looks encouraging, this definition for some reason does not factor in the contribution from acquisitions, such as GHD. Adjusted for that, sales were down 2%, as the organic declines furthermore weighed on margins with adjusted earnings being down from $0.23 per share to $0.10 per share, as the GAAP loss amounted to three cents.

In February, Coty reported 8% constant-currency growth, as this certainly looks very encouraging, with "real" organic constant currency growth coming in at 2.8%. Unfortunately, improving sales trends did not show up in margins as well. Adjusted earnings improved two pennies to $0.32 per share, as restructuring charges were finally coming down, allowing for a net profit of $0.15 per share.

The improving top-line sales trends came to a halt in the third quarter, as reported last week, with organic sales coming in at just 0.2%. This and lacklustre margin performance caused adjusted earnings to fall by two cents to $0.13 per share, as the company reported a $0.10 per share GAAP loss.

Through the third quarter, adjusted earnings have only come in at $0.54 per share for the first nine months of the year, thirteen cents less than last year when earnings came in at $0.63 per share for the year. As such, adjusted earnings probably come in around $0.50 per share for the year at best, for a 100% payout ratio, as earnings are about a dollar less than the $1.53 per share guidance which should be achieved in two years' time.

With 750 million shares outstanding, that suggests that pre-tax synergies/cost savings should amount to a billion within two years' time frame to achieve the $1.50 (adjusted) earnings performance, which based on the current revenue base is not going to happen by a long shot.

Still Cautious

As Coty has another lost year, the situation is getting a bit dire to be frank. Net debt has risen to $7.4 billion, or $8 billion if pension liabilities are included. With EBITDA running at $1.3 billion for the first nine months of the year, I peg the full-year number at $1.7 billion for a 4.3-4.7 times leverage ratio, depending if pension liabilities are included or not.

The 750 million shares outstanding have now collapsed to $14 per share, levels just half the price at which shares traded ahead of the P&G deal. The company still represents a $19 billion valuation. With revenues trending at $9 billion a year, the sales multiples of little over 2 times are very low in relation to the two major power brands. Estee Lauder trades at a sales multiple twice than that, as L'Oreal trades at a premium as well.

There is a good reason for that valuation discrepancy, and that is the fact that margins are simply lacklustre. Margins of roughly 10% on an adjusted basis are simply very low in relation to a clean/GAAP 17% margin number posted by Estee Lauder, especially if we consider the big adjustments which the company excludes in the GAAP numbers.

By now it is clear that the 2020 targets can be thrown away. Let's assume that realistic operating margins come in at 15% on $9 billion in revenues if the business will be run in a good way in the coming years. Such performance would result in operating earnings potential of $1.35 billion. Note that interest charges are a big cost item for Coty, running at close to $300 million already, as a 25% global tax rate allows for net earnings of $780 million, equivalent to a dollar and change. If that becomes reality, shares look cheap at 14 times, although leverage is very high at 4-5 times, improved earnings potential would reduce leverage ratios a little further.

Hence appeal is increasing, combined with the fact that the company is largely owned by private investors (JAB) which have demonstrated willingness to make many deals, yet an investor cannot bet on such scenario alone. I furthermore have an issue with the aggressiveness of management in terms of the P&G deal, synergy projections, and an early and way too aggressive dividend hike, not to mention the financial leverage position.

With potential earnings power of a dollar or perhaps a few pennies more, I find it hard to value shares at +$20 per share, and that is if the company delivers, which is a big if and takes time. Assuming this works out in a 2.5 time period from now, potential annual returns would amount to 15% per annum which is very decent. While this looks appealing, I doubt if the company can execute on a $1 per share number with certainty by 2020. As such, the company needs a transformative divestment, or a sale to JAB (or any other buyer). For now I am not buying the shares just yet; waiting for shares to fall to $12 before going bottom fishing.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.