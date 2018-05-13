Mattel, Inc.: Glass Half Full?

Despite Margo's mixed performance at Mattel, she put in motion some important cost cutting measures that should benefit shareholders in the second half of 2018 and beyond.

As I noted in last week's two very brief trading alert emails, we got long again shares of Mattel, Inc. (MAT) at $13.60 (last Thursday) and more at $12.65 last Friday morning. This marks the first time we have owned shares in Mattel since Q4 2015.

For added context, the last time I wrote about Mattel on the free site was on April 22, 2017 (Is Mattel A Good Buy Under $22), when I said to avoid the shares.

Elevator Pitch

This is an imaginative idea where you have to look well beyond the recent past and admittedly terrible FY 2017 financial performance, the scary headlines about retail bankruptcies (think: Toys R' Us), and pervasive fears that kids don't care about toys anymore because they are so enraptured with video games and electronics. The bears will point out the obvious: 1) the years of excessive dividends funded partial via leveraging the balance sheet, and 2) Mattel's December 31, 2017 balance with net debt of $3.15 billion ($2.9 billion long-term debt + $250 million due in March 2018 against cash) against only $1.08 billion of cash and suggest the debt will sink them. And finally, if the bears really want to lay it on thick, they break out the orchestra, wine and cheese, and state how Mattel lost Disney Princess to Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) (BTW - that was a few years ago).

Well, I would argue that everyone knows the past and I admit the FY 2017 numbers are ugly, but I look at Mattel through a different lens. I see Mattel as a global toy duopoly (of course market share can vary country to country, but Mattel is a global toy company) along with Hasbro, and simply put, Mattel has lost its way. However, at the end of the day, despite being lost in the wilderness and deep in the thicket, Mattel will wander back in from the wilderness and get back into fighting shape and get back to financial fitness.

"If", always a dangerous word, results go from really bad to simply okay, the stock will do well, to really well.

(FY 2015 to FY 2017 dividend history)

FY 2017 dividends of $312 million, FY 2016 dividends of $519 million, and FY 2015 dividends of $515 million.

To explain what went wrong in FY 2017, former CEO Margo Georgiadis nicely captured it with the trifecta.

The Trifecta

This is from Mattel's lengthy Q4 2017 call, and this was towards of end of a lengthy analyst Q&A session (see here).

A) Inventory misalignment (my translation - there was too much channel stuffing in FY 2016, so they book their revenue when they ship the product, so despite positive point of sales ((POS)) data, in FY 2017, for key Mattel categories and brands, the inventory overhang dinged margins and revenues. Mattel couldn't ship more product (sell ins) until inventories got back to more manageable levels. Now inventories are 20% lower and much healthier.

B) They were too optimistic about the trajectory (V shaped versus gradual) of a FY 2017 rebound. This is related to point A, but it dinged margins and misallocated capital.

C) Toy R' Us (roughly 8% of Mattel's sales) files for bankruptcy in September.

The decision was made to outrun them with a very aggressive set of launches and promotion programs over a couple of years. And as we’ve talked openly about, that decision inadvertently led to the issues that we’ve had in 2017 where you sort of got the trifecta of issues, right? You have the combination of inventory misalignment, with the planning misalignment, we started with the year the a high single-digit growth which was a little bit too aggressive. We had too high aspirations for the year twos of a number of these new launches, so that led to dislocations in a long lead cycle business. And then we added to that the TRU bankruptcy. And some usually quite manageable issues that you can have from time to time with some of your brands as they go through different life cycle transition. So we just had all of those at once in one year, which is why we keep talking about how 2017 was just an extraordinary year but does not reflect what this brand franchises are capable of. And that’s why we’ve continued throughout the entire year to focus the discussion on the real consumer takeaway that’s happening against these brands. The fact that Barbie is delivering this on the third year of high – mid-to-high single-digit growth and it’s driven by consumer passion for that franchise, it’s following in social media, it’s excitement on YouTube and the willingness of kids to fall in love with this content on Netflix and we are only continuing to expand those initiatives.

Inventory (selling ins vs. sell throughs)

I want to belabor this point. They had to take the pain of having booked too much revenue (in a sense) by overstuffing the retail channels with inventory, so point of sales (POS) demand was healthy, but you don't generate the sell through revenue until inventory is re-balanced. Now that it is down 20%, inventories are in better shape.

As we have shared throughout 2017 rightsizing retail inventory level has remained a critical priority. In Q4, we continued our proactive actions to hold the line and shipping and aggressively manage inventory at retail, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. We believe that we have ended the year with retail inventory for our key power brands down over 20% across these markets. In the fourth quarter, we saw POS more aligned with shipping for most of our brands and expect to see further alignment going forward with few exceptions. This alignment gives us confidence in setting and achieving our goals in 2018.

Mattel's marquee brands are Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fischer Price. The POS data for both Barbie and Hot Wheels has been healthy.

As we look at the full year effective unwinding the dislocations in our business, the impact on our profitability is significant and we expect to turn a new page in 2018. As I said earlier, our power brand performance was mixed with Barbie and Hot Wheels showing continued momentum. I’ll now provide a quick update on each major brand. Barbie’s worldwide gross sales for the fourth quarter were 9% and POS was up similarly in the high-single digit. This is the third year in a row that brand has delivered mid to high single-digit POS growth demonstrating what our power franchises can achieve with systematic development of 360 physical and digital systems of play. Shipments and POS were in alignment with strong sales through retail in all markets including strong double-digit wholesale POS in Europe, APAC and Latin America. Barbie remains the world undisputed leader in dolls and its continued momentum is allowing us to gain additional market share in dolls and fashion categories, again for NPD. Barbie has strong momentum heading into 2018 as we continue to lean into empowerment and careers with exciting new 360 systems of play expansions and experiences anchored by compelling content partnership across short form television series and documentaries. We’re excited to tell you more at Toy Fair.

Fischer Price had a bad year in FY 2017.

Turning to Fisher-Price Core, worldwide fourth-quarter sales were down 9% and POS was down high-single digit. Overall, our fall 2017 product line did not perform as well as our 2016 line up. In North America, our largest market for Fisher-Price, these issues were exacerbated by the TRU bankruptcy and some online retail issues where competitor price discounting and shipping cost became an obstacle for reordering late in the season on some top item. Where we are fully executing our new strategy across brand, retail and parent engagement, Fisher-Price performed well in 2017, particularly in China and Latin America. China continues to be the leader in our parent engagement program anchored on our innovative partnership with BabyTree, the leading website and app for new moms in China. Over 1 million moms have engaged in our content since our fall launch. And every day thousands are taking our assessment tool, which anchors our customized 24-month age and stage program tailored to the learning and development needs of each child. We look forward to rolling these programs out to additional countries. We have also brought in a new leader for Fisher-Price, Chuck Scothon. We are excited to welcome back to the company after a few years away. He is a highly respected purpose driven leader and a proven product and marketing innovator who has a track record in driving success at Fisher-Price. He is deeply passionate about child development and accelerating our ability to help every parent across the world provide their child the Best Possible Start and unlocking the power in Fisher-Price’s unrivaled seven decades of learning and development expertise.

Yes, I'm well aware of the fear surrounding gross margins.

Note this gross margins question from analyst Felicia Hendrix from Barclays.

Keep in mind that this is a business that still did $4.9 billion in FY 2017 sales.

Green Shoots

Exhibit A: $650 million in cost savings (and the details)

We are making fast progress on structural simplification, which is a cornerstone to restoring profitability. We are happy to announce that we expect achieve a greater proportion of the $650 million savings in calendar year 2018 than originally anticipated. We are also happy to announce a significant reduction of our CapEx spending. Last quarter, we announced our structural simplification cost savings program with a plan to eliminate at the $650 million in net cost over the next two years, with one-third of the savings expected to be achieved in 2018 and the remaining two-thirds exciting 2019. We told you, we were going to pick action and we did. We are now onset to exceed our original cost savings expectations for 2018 of one-third and our working toward achieving closer to 40% of the total savings beginning with the actions taken in Q4, which included delayering the organization, which eliminated approximately $50 million run rate payroll, exciting 2017, SKU reduction initiative which resulted in $20.6 million of tooling write-off and deploying comprehensive zero-based budgeting to all spend as part of our 2018 budgeting process. As we entered 2018, we’ve begun work on the following: Pursuing action plans, pertaining to indirect procurement to consolidate our vendor base with a focus on reducing the number of small vendors and actions to renegotiate large areas of spend and developing dedicated initiatives to reduce expenses related to product packaging. We continue to expect 2018 cost savings to be achieved primarily through process simplification and the optimization of SG&A, cost of goods sold and advertising, while the larger more structural changes like our manufacturing footprint and investment in IP will drive most of the remaining savings in 2019. Over the next two years, we expect about half of the cost savings to come from cost of goods sold by simplifying the product offering and linking production to demand as well as streamlining our global manufacturing processes, about 45% to come from overhead by streamlining our reporting structure through headcount reduction and reducing the cost of outside services and 5% will come from the optimizing, rightsizing of our advertising spend.

Exhibit B: New Product Launches

We also will share updates on how top launches such as Jurassic, Sunny Day and Polly Pocket are performing.

Content Partnership for Thomas The Train

Key milestones you can expect to see in 2018 include, breakthrough content partnerships to unlock the value of our IP with a slate of short form TV series and theatrical content against our top brand franchises. Our new Thomas content and Nickelodeon announcement is a start of this new momentum.

The New Uno

The first major release based on our Uno brand will come out in April and a second will be released in the fall.

50th anniversary for Hot Wheels

We believe our success in construction can be a significant contributor to future growth of the brand. 2018 will be an exciting year for Hot Wheels. We celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic brand. We have bold plans for product and marketing to inspire both kids and collectors, including re-releases of original treasure diecast cars and exciting new connected line for younger kids and a next generation augmented reality offering that fully immersive kids in the Hot Wheels of racing experience.

Exhibit C: China

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

On gaming, you recently saw our partnership with NetEase a leading global gaming company to create a series of mobile games based on our IP that will unlock meaningful monetization potential from world class immersive experiences.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baby Tree and Fischer Price in China.

Former CEO Margo Georgiadis

So with the swift departure of CEO Margo Georgiadis, a compelling valuation combined with a catalyst for change converged. And for the record, no question, Ms. Georgiadis is very intelligent and very capable. However, we have no idea what the internal politics and morale was like on the ground, so we will never know what caused Margo to pull the ripcord (was she pushed out or was she simply exasperated?). I'm not sure it really matters, as she put in motion some important initiatives that should start to bear fruit in 2018 and beyond.

Margo's Wiki page

Obviously, I have never met Margo, but from looking at her Wiki page, I can surmise that she is a woman in motion who had lots of business success and jumped around to and fro to many jobs. It is a nicely upward sloping career of higher altitude and more beautiful vistas, that is until Mattel.

Again, this is conjecture, but it seems like she is used to experiencing success and then moves onto her next challenge. So given Mattel's stock price, as she started February 2017, perhaps this was one of the first times she failed in business. Again, we will never know, but lack of deep industry knowledge combined with many headwinds may have shown her, for the first time in her very successful career, to be out of her depth. Again, at this point, I'm not sure it really matters, and Mattel's intrinsic value isn't based on a CEO, but rather based on its strong and durable brands.

Takeaway (from April 23rd)

This is an imaginative turnaround bet on the FY 2019 results. It is high octane and in a name that is deeply out of favor, with 62 million shares sold (as of March 31, 2018). Despite all of the bad news, I think the market is underestimating Mattel's ability to improve. After having reluctantly taken (albeit kicking and screaming) the potent and bad tasting cough syrup (i.e., addressing the nasty inventory overhang), Mattel's condition is on the mend, and Mattel looks like a good risk/reward bet in the low $13s. However, keep in mind, the thesis isn't about this Thursday's Q1 2018 earnings (4/27/18). So if you play, plan to scale in, and plan for turbulence. Here is to calm blue skies and radiant sunshine above the violent air pockets and turbulence.

Brief Update (As of May 11, 2018)

On April 26, 2018, Mattel's results turn out to be better than feared. The stock has rebounded smartly as my thesis that worst was priced in has played out.

Due to constrains, I haven't had a chance to really dig into the results and synthesize the conference call, but it is on my to-do list.

This article originally appeared on Market Adventures on April 23rd (Glass Half Full?).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We ended up selling our Mattel shares (cost basis of $13.29), for a profit, ahead of earnings then wrote Mattel $12 5/18/2018 Puts for a $0.45 per contract. We bought back the puts that we wrote for $0.06 the day after earnings. These were good tactical trades.