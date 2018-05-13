General Mills: Valuation Too Low To Ignore

General Mills (GIS) didn't rally enough last week to form a weekly swing, but we definitely now have a daily swing low which could mean the bottom is in. Shares rallied to $42.65 on Tuesday which gave us that low as we rallied above the previous day's high of $42.42.

When a company such as General Mills drops to a multi-year valuation, I make it my interest to investigate what is going on. A look at its long-term financials illustrate that revenue growth is well down over the past 3 years or so but still up over the past decade. What is encouraging though is the net income metric over a trailing twelve-month average. This metric presently comes in at $2.19 billion which is the highest it has been since 2008. This means margins despite the drop in sales have been holding up very well. Gross margins over a 12-month trailing average come in at 34% and operating margins come in at 16.5%. Although, these two key metrics, which really illustrate the brand's strength and competitive advantages, are slightly below the average we have seen over the past few years.

In saying this, I feel the present financials and forward looking earnings projections (average annual rate of 7.5%) don't justify how shares are down almost $30 per share over the past 2 years or so. Yes, the company may have been slow to react to customers' changing preferences which we have definitely seen in cereals and yogurt, but I see the company pivoting here. The Blue Buffalo acquisition will drive top line sales and this company hasn't lost its cost advantage overnight. Similar to Procter & Gamble (PG), I expect General Mills to use its firepower to market more aggressively and also expand into new channels. Many times large cap companies fail to adapt quickly to market trends which means smaller more nimbler companies can take sizable shares in a short period of time. However, once the proven large cap decides to pivot, change can happen quite quickly. You can bet that many value investors who are waiting in the wings are waiting to see EPS trends finally move north. The market wants to see growth. Once it does, we should see a totally different valuation on this stock.

In saying this, is General Mills a core "value play" at $42.66 a share? First off, to get a flavor of how potentially cheap this stock could be, value investors should take note that the company's average earnings multiple since 1984 is 18.53. Today, we have an earnings multiple of 11.4 which is a sizable percentage lower. The company's present book, sales and cash flow multiples of 4.9, 1.6 and 8.9 are well below the 5-year averages of 6.3, 2.0 and 14.2. The present yield is 4.42% and the payout of this dividend was well covered by free cash flow in its most recent quarter by $149 million. The company posted $944 million in positive earnings in Q3 and reported a liability to equity ratio of 2.61. Out of all the valuation metrics, the company's liabilities on its balance sheet (when compared to equity) is probably the weakest. General Mills after its third quarter this fiscal year reported $7.16 billion in long-term debt and $1.21 billion in short-term debt. Although this is the only interest bearing debt on the balance sheet which would give us a debt to equity ratio of 1.36, I like to include all the company's liabilities in this calculation for worst case scenario possibilities.

Nevertheless, based off core valuation metrics, General Mills presently looks very attractive. Setups such as this is what gives value investing a good name. Yes, there have been better performers in the defensive packaged food sector such as Hormel Foods (HRL), both from a dividend growth perspective and a total returns perspective. Both of these stocks are struggling for growth, but if both of these stocks were on sale right now, I would be picking up HRL based on the return it has already provided investors. However, there comes a time when one simply must take interest in a stock simply due to how low the valuation has gone. An earnings multiple of 11.4 simply can't be ignored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.