Imperial Metals (IPMLF) on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperial Metals Corp. (OTCPK:IPMLF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Brian Kynoch - President

Andre Deepwell - CFO

Analysts

Brett Levy - R. Seelaus & Co., Inc.

Nick Jarmoszuk - Stifel Nicolaus

Howard Goldberg - Janney Montgomery

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial Metals Corporation. Please go ahead, Mr. Kynoch.

Brian Kynoch

Good morning, good afternoon, everyone and I like to welcome you to the Imperial Metals conference call, to review our first quarter 2018 results. I'll start with a brief updates on our major projects and then we'll have Andre Deepwell, our CFO, go through the highlights of the financial statements. I’ll start with Mount Polley and that Mount Polley during the first quarter, we milled 1.61 million tonnes, that's down slightly from 1.69 million tonnes in the first quarter of last year.

The daily throughput for the first quarter was 17,917 tonnes per day compared to 19,635 in the 2017 fourth quarter. And the decrease in the milling rate is due to a larger portion of harder but less oxidized ore from the lower benches of the Cariboo pit. And as a result of the mill -- our milling are greater represented of this less oxidized ore, the copper and gold recovery were both up compared to the 2017 first quarter.

Metal production for the quarter 5.4 million pounds of copper. Virtually the same as the 5.5 million produced in the first quarter of 2017. And this was largely due to an increase in the copper recovery rate, offsetting the reduction in throughput and grade. Gold production was down 12,280 versus 13,800 in the first quarter of 2017, on lower grades and throughput.

So, the mining from the bottom ventures of the Cariboo pit is expected to continue until about the end of June, and then after that time in our mind plan, we're going to be milling low grade stockpiles until the spring of pit is available for mining. And to get ready for that milling of the low-grade stockpiles, we completed a trial run of the high oxide material, in early part of April and obtain metallurgical results that are in line with our expectations for this highly oxidized material.

The dredging of the tailing from the Springer pit began in the first quarter, and we still expect to have the tailings removed from the Springer pit by about the end of 2018. When I have known that Mount Polley is our collective agreement with our unionized workforce at Mount Polley expired on the end of last year and since that time the company has been negotiating a new contract. On May 7th, we served the Union with 72 hour lockout notice, but we continue to hope that we can reach an agreement without any disruption to the operations.

Moving on to Red Chris, so metal production at Red Chris for the March 2018 quarter was 19.7 million pounds of copper and 12,215 ounces of gold, up substantially 21% and a 110% from the 2017 comparable quarter, on higher grades and higher throughput. Copper recoveries were lower for the March 2018 quarter, than we got in the last quarter of 2017, as we found more high clay ore in mineralized fault in the lower bench -- benches of the Phase 3 pushback.

Diagnostic and modeling work is underway to identify the extent of this zone, and whether special processing of this high clay zones may yield better recovery. The gold recovery improved significantly, about 26% on higher gold grade.

We've moved the Five haul trucks from the Huckleberry mine and they are now all in operation at Red Chris and there's a new electric shovel in transit, expected arrive on site around June and hopefully we'll have it operational in early July. This additional equipment will enable us to increase the mining rate and more quickly access the deeper higher grade ore.

Mining in the Phase 3 pushback of the Main zone pit was completed, right around the end of March. And so feed for the remainder of the year will come from the Phase 4 pushback in the Main zone.

A cycle in sand plant has been commissioned at Red Chris, and it's been operating for a couple of months with the sand being placed on the upstream side of the north dam [ph]. Now that the weather is warming up, we've began to test of the method that we plan to use on the downstream side of the dam to build the buttress for the structure and this test -- initial results from this test show that we've been successful in meeting the required specifications for the sand.

So for a brief summary, now I'll pass it on to Andre, and he'll go through the financials and then we'll have a question period after he finished. Andre?

Andre Deepwell

Thank you, Brian. Revenues in the March, 2018 quarter were $117.9 million, versus a $115.7 million in the comparative 2017 quarter. The increase was the result of higher shipment volumes and copper prices in 2017. Read Chris had four concentrate shipments in 2018 versus three in 2017. Mount Polley had one concentrate shipment in the March 2018 quarter compared to about 1.7 shipments in the 2017 quarter.

In the March 2018 quarter Imperial recorded a net loss of $16.2 million, a slight decrease from the net loss of $18.8 million in the 2017 quarter. The decrease in net loss was due to significantly higher income for mine operations, partially offset by higher unrealized foreign exchange losses on debt. In the March 2018 quarter, income for mine operations was $17.6 million compared to a loss of $5.7 million in the comparative 2017 quarter.

Revenue in the March 2018 quarter was decreased by a $5.6 million negative revenue revaluation compared to a positive revenue revaluation of $5.1 million in 2017 quarter. The company has no derivative instruments for copper, gold, or foreign exchange at March 31st or today.

Imperials capital expenditures were $9.1 million in the March, 2018 quarter, down from $24 million the comparative 2017 quarter. Capital expenditures in the March, 2018 quarter included $1.8 million for tailings dam construction and $5 million for mobile equipment. Expenditures on a number of capital projects budgeted for the first quarter of 2018 have been delayed to the second and third quarters with the primary one being the new shovel for the Red Chris mine.

The company reports four non-IFRS measures, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and cost per pound of copper produced. The adjusted net income loss removes non-recurring and unrealized items from the reported net income or loss. The adjusted net loss in the March, 2018 quarter was $4.8 million dollars compared to an adjusted net loss of $22.3 million in the comparative 2017 quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.4 million in the March 2018 quarter compared to $15.2 million in the comparative 2017 quarter.

Cash flow was $36 million in the March 2018 quarter compared to cash flow of $15.1 million in the 2017 comparative quarter. The cash costs per pound of copper produced is calculated for the company’s two operating mines. For the March 2018 quarter, these were US$74 per pound for the Red Chris mine and US$39 per pound for the Mount Polley mine for a composite total of a US$66 per pound.

At the Red Chris Mine, the cash cost per pound of copper produced increased from the US$53 53 per pound in the December 2017 quarter, due to a decreased copper production volumes, lower by-product revenue from lower gold production partially -- and partially offset by a lower US dollar exchange rate. The large decline in the cash cost per pound of copper produced at the Mount Polley mine from the US $4.74 per pound in the December 2017 quarter was primarily the result of significantly higher quantities of copper produced along with higher gold [ph] by product revenues partially offset by a lower Canadian US dollar exchange rate.

At March 31, 2018, the company had cash of $6.5 million available capacity of $36 million for future draws under the senior secured revolving credit facility and $10 million undrawn on the 2017 LOC loan facility. The company has a working capital deficiency of $74.3 million at March 31, 2018. The working capital deficiency is primarily due to debt of $696.6 million, related to the senior credit facility and the second, lien credit facility which mature in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the senior unsecured notes which mature in March 2019. During 2018 payment of interest for certain debt facilities is being paid in common shares of the company until December 31, 2018, resulting in cash savings of approximately $16 million per annum.

Those are my comments, I turn it back over to you Brian.

Brian Kynoch

Okay, and we're ready to answer some questions, if we have some.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question is from Brett Levy with Seelaus & Company.

Brett Levy

Hey guys. It seems like you made a lot of progress on the adjusted EBITDA front. And I want to get a sense as to whether or not that's going to be a continuing dynamic. I know that you guys don't typically give guidance, but can you talk directionally about what 2Q and 3Q, demand and thoughts or as you -- I mean we are most of the way into the next quarter anyway. Just talk a little bit about generally, the upward or downward dynamic?

Brian Kynoch

Sure, I’ll start a bit about the production and where we are in the pit at Red Chris, which is probably the biggest factor in how much copper we're going to produce in a quarter. So, in this year, the best quarters will probably -- will be the likely be the first and the fourth. In the middle of the year, as I said, we -- as I said in my notes, we just finished the bottom of a Phase 3 pushback.

So in the first quarter of the year, a lot of the material was coming from lower benches in the Main Zone. At very near the end of the quarter, that part was finished and we moved back up. And so all of the ore for the next two quarters is going to come from higher benches as we work our way down and will be lower grade than the average for the year. By the time we get to the fourth quarter, we should be back down fairly deep in the deposit and the grade should be picking up. So that's kind of the way it'll go.

At Mount Polley, once June is over, our copper production is going to go down. But our costs are going go down, operating costs are going to go down quite a bit. We're going to rely on -- we're not going to be mining, we're not going to be drilling and blasting. We're going to haul material from a stockpile. And probably in the back half of the year, the majority of the revenue at Mount Polley will actually come from gold because the gold recovery is not as impacted by the level of oxidization as the copper is.

So we'll make less copper in the back half of the year from Mount Polley, probably a similar amount of gold. And our costs will be -- our operating cost should be drastically lower in the mine. So I think that gives you some idea of the direction.

Brett Levy

And then in terms of like the Red Chris clay issue and all of the other good stuff, at some point you get to the good copper.

Brian Kynoch

Yeah, certainly. At depth somewhere down there this year. Now that is one thing I would say we were a bit surprised about is there's actually a fault that is quite a bit wider than it was higher up near the bottom of the Phase 3 pit. I'd say that surprised us a bit that the oxidized -- part of the bottom bench was oxidized material. And so that's why I say we're doing a fair amount of work trying to identify exactly which clay, if whether it's which clay or how much clay causes trouble in the mill.

And we've been doing some, the geologists are out there and we're going to go try to map out that fault, so we can know in the future, when we're going to hit that or if we're going to hit that at depth.

Brian Kynoch

And last question, because I think I've gone beyond my two now at this point. At what point do you think you figure this out, is like Red Chris' is -- it's the future of the company and when it really starts to work, everything else will really start to work and the big bondholder who put all the money in, and the big stockholder, who put all the money in, they’re going to be rewarded for this. But I think from a standpoint of everybody else, they need to know when it is going to work.

Brian Kynoch

Right. Well it's -- what I would say to you is you remember this is a, this is a huge ore body and we're still -- I know it's kind of like, we say, well it's oxidized at the top, but we really are still like at the -- the ore body is more than a kilometer in depth and we're down about a 100 meters.

So like we're kind of 10% into the ore body and virtually all, all of our ore to-date has come within the first 100 meters. There's 900 meters more of it below and we do know that as you get deeper there is less and less problem and -- not in this mine plan we have now, but in the very -- in that deep ore that we found below where we’re planning to mine now. I mean some of that basically had arguably near perfect metallurgy, where we're going to get in the 90s on both copper and gold.

So anyway, I guess I say I don't know exactly when the tipping point will become, but we're still at the top of the ore body and there's a lot more ahead of us.

Brett Levy

Thanks very much guys.

Brian Kynoch

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Nick Jarmoszuk with Stifel.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Hi, and thanks for taking the question. I wanted to say I think I'm a little confused in terms of Phase 3 ore versus Phase 4 ore, the ore that going through the mill today, that's still from Phase 3, is that correct. But you finished mining in Phase 3, in March, is that correct?

Brian Kynoch

So there are kind -- the way I would describe, is there a bunch of nested cones. And so Phase 3, imagine a cone going down to a certain depth at 45 degrees and you hit a bottom bench. Phase 3 is actually completed. So all of the ore from Phase 3 in the Main Zone pit, it we've mined it all. So once you get down to the bottom, meanwhile you're busy stripping the sides that come down to go back down to the bottom. And that's what I'm saying, Phase 3 cone was finished at about the end of March. And now all the orders coming from backup on the shoulder of that pit as we bring the Phase four down to the bottom.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay.

Brian Kynoch

So right now we’ve all the ore for the remainder of the year. Yeah, we never get into pit, all the ore for the remainder of the year comes from Phase 4, as it goes back down and get -- it’ll go to the bottom of where Phase 3 was and continued beyond that to depth.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. Then in 2Q, 3Q, the grades are going to be lower than in 4Q?

Brian Kynoch

That's right, because we're back up at the top and we're headed down and the grades are better the deeper you get.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Can you talk about how the clay issue has progressed from say, January, February, March to present, are thing looking is the clay issue becoming less of an issue or the milling and refining cost coming down. I think what directionally how is the whole ore body trending?

Brian Kynoch

I’d say, we now have kind of a fault, I think, we’re working on mapping it, but we pretty much know where in these faulted zones, where we're going to hit the clay and we're trying to take that and put that in our model for the future to know when we're going to hit it. And maybe we can segregate that ore and treat it differently. When we're out away from the clay zones in -- I don't know what to call it, but like normal ore or a regular, not clay ore, we get pretty close to the feasibility, the levels recovery. We have had days where we've got the levels of recovery that we want.

And so we'll be able to know where we're going to hit it and know we're not going to hit it, and maybe be able to react to it. But we still will, there still are days, where we get clay ore, right now and because we're gone back to the top, at the bottom, it's focused in the fault zone, when you are at the top, it kind of gets of little bit more spread out from the fault zones.

So yeah we still have at times clay problems in the mill. And one of the things we're doing there is when it is really clay, we can do more tons through the mill, it's already fine, it can go through the mill faster. So we’ll -- we’re going to try in the future when we hit those clay zones to mill it faster. We've tried quite a few things in the mill and we haven't been able to have a magic reagent that offsets the clay at a reasonable cost. So maybe the best way is just push it through and live with the recovery.

In that like one of the things we're doing, when the high clay ores are there, there are times when we -- and when we're looking at that, maybe we need to put one more cleaning cell in and we could get a little bit better recovery on the clay ores. If we can kind of move all that clay into the cleaning side and be able to handle it and separate the copper from the clays on the cleaning side of the circuit.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay.

Brian Kynoch

So I’d say, we're making progress, when we get ore, I know that we don't have the charts here but on the same ore from 2015, to 2016, to 2017 and now, the same material we keep getting a little bit better at treating any individual ore. So the plan is doing a better job than it would have been 2015 on the same ores.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. Couple quarters ago, you guys mentioned you were going to potentially open up a data room for the block cave opportunity, could you update us any progress there, in terms of exploiting the deep ore resource.

Brian Kynoch

Not, we have not really progress on that front, we haven't done that. We're internally looking at, maybe drilling one or two of holes that, by the end of next -- by the end of this year, we're actually starting to strip Phase 5 and we'll be moving back over towards the East zone pit and there's a couple of geotechnical holes in the East zone pit that should be drilled before we’re over there mining. These are kilometer long holes and take more than a month to drill. So it's not really a good thing to be doing in the middle of an active pit. So there are a couple of holes over there, we would like to drill and they are important to assessing the value of the deep East zone. So we'd like to get those done before we do any more work on the block cave.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay, and then the last question regarding 2018 CapEx. Could you give us an indication as to what the gross figure could be in the mix between growth and sustaining?

Brian Kynoch

Andre I let you.

Andre Deepwell

Okay, so the total for the years around $90 million and we've incurred about $9 million to date in the first quarter. There's the excavator, that Brian talked about, that's about $15 million. And then the other large item, there's the dredging of the Mount Polley, Springer pit, that's about $15 million as well. So that covers roughly a third of it. Most of these items are kind of sustaining a CapEx and that's kind of the profile for the year.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. That’s all I had. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ron Fishner with Fishner [ph] Holdings.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking the call. Nice to see that -- see some progress occurring. Just at a macro level, I guess the question becomes one of, with throughput essentially a design capacity and recovery rates, sort of near target percentages and copper and gold price is well up over the past quarters, the company continues to report losses and I'm just wondering what the plans are to achieve positive earnings and when you might expect that to occur?

And then a follow-up question just sort of related probably to that is do you have a line of sight with respect to resolving the excessive corporate debt loading, and if so, what are the plans and expected timing regarding that?

Brian Kynoch

Okay, with respect to the -- when we will be, -- when the mine turns from being lost to a profit, the, -- as I think I alluded too early, we're still very high up in the deposit. The best part of the Main zone is still below us and by far the best part of the East zone is still way below us. So we were up in the talk where the grades aren't that good and we're that's part of the reason for bringing those extra trucks and extra shovel in is so that we can dig our way down to the good ore, sooner rather than later. I don't know if you, -- I can't remember Andre, but they're like, the best period of the mine is like 2024 to 2030, when we're down on the lower benches, we have cleaner, higher grade ore, and u more ore from the East zone.

So we have to work our way through the top to get to the bottom, where the, -- and I don't even mean the deep East zone where the block cave that, that's even better ore, but even in the existing pit, the best is always, -- it's still a fair ways ahead of us in both the East zone and the Main zone.

And maybe you can talk about the refinancing of the debt.

Andre Deepwell

So, in terms of the debt, we obviously really couldn't do anything with it prior to getting these quarterly financial statements out for the first quarter. And now we've got some time to address that. We have been in discussions with our major shareholders in terms of trying to determine what way forward is with addressing the debt and the maturities and how we're going to deal with that. So that's kind of the next major project here in the next little bit.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, I look forward to seeing to following what the outcomes will be.

Brian Kynoch

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator instruction]. The next question is from Howard Goldberg with Janney Montgomery.

Howard Goldberg

Thanks and I appreciate you taking the call. I guess just as a follow on from the last question. Can you help me with what gave rise to your decision to pay down some of the bank debt that was outstanding, $31 million and what was the thought process or what prodded you to move in that direction?

Andre Deepwell

We did a rights offering in late 2017 basically in the last week of the year and raise the $43 million. And so, it is a revolving credit facility, the senior credit facility. So in order to basically save interest, we paid down the 30 some -- we actually pay down more than that, 40 some million dollars and then we just borrow it back as we need it. We don't really need the cash on the balance sheet if we've got the available credit facility and it reduces our overall interest cost.

Howard Goldberg

Okay, so you have got the cushion then of that borrowing capacity available to you. I'm sure you're better aware than anybody you've got in October , maturity of your bank facility and several issues behind that. I wonder if you see, -- if you have any concerns about your ability to make that deadline, do you see that deadline as flexible or as you know, a line in the sand so to speak or is it a wall, that you're facing on October 1?

Brian Kynoch

I would say this -- that, both the senior credit facility and the high yield notes, and the junior credit facility, were all put in place at once, back in 2014, March of 2014 and they were put together as a package. And I think we probably need to address -- while we do need to address all three of them as one package again. So it's with that in mind that, we got to focus on the high yield notes almost in some ways as a bit of a priority to the senior credit facility, because the banks would like to see that sorted out, in terms of when, what we're going to do with that before they will think about extending the senior credit facility, which we have extended a number of times in the past five years.

Howard Goldberg

Sure, all right. Also than if I can just chime in on that, because you do have from October 1, to March 15th on high-yield bonds. So that's a roughly, let's call it five months. Is that another timeframe which you could work with the banks to, once again pushback maturities or you think you need to take the high-yield debt out before the banks all pushback maturities again?

Brian Kynoch

I would say we probably need to address the high yield notes, first, or as part of the package, let's say, because that's obviously a priority. The one thing to note on the high yield notes, is that a big chunk of them, some 60% or so are owned by our two major shareholders and hence we need to have those discussions, which we've started with them to address that.

Howard Goldberg

Great, okay. Thanks very much, good luck.

Brian Kynoch

Thank you.

Andre Deepwell

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Brian Kynoch

Okay, well, that concludes our presentation. And thank you so much for participating.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

