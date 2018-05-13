Trevali Mining's (TREVF) CEO Mark Cruise on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCQX:TREVF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Stakiw - VP of IR and Corporate Communications

Mark Cruise - President and CEO

Anna Ladd - CFO

Analysts

Alex Terentiew - BMO Capital Markets

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Stakiw, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Steve Stakiw

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Trevali Mining's first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. Trevali's Q1 financial results were issued yesterday and are available both on our Web site and filed on SEDAR as well.

Additionally, a corresponding news release was also issued with our financial results to review the main points, specifically production and sales from our four mines; Santander, Caribou, Rosh Pinah, and Perkoa. In addition, there is accompanying presentation available for this call and it can be viewed through our website under the Investors Presentation Section.

Our presenter today is Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO and accompanying Mark for the question-and-answer and discussion portion is Anna Ladd, Trevali's Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to turn the call over to Mark Cruise.

Mark Cruise

Thanks Steve and good morning everyone and hope it's going well for you out there. And thanks for joining our Q1 financial call. And just to be reiterate what Steve said I point you towards SEDAR and then we'd also recommend, you can jump on the website to take a look at that corporate presentation and we may chat a little bit right at the expiration as we get to back end of the call.

And first at a high level, listen, Q1 always going to be our -- planned to be our lightest production quarter. And nonetheless, as you'll see very healthy cash flows from the operations and we're going to get into them in detail.

As the production starts and costs were previously disclosed, however we all run through a high level of recap of these and we'll get into the corporate highlights following the individual business unit performance. And again given the elevated commodity price environment not too surprise on the percentage gain on the year-to-year Q comparisons remains a very strong.

So looking at the highlights, clearly, the first one really was a strong production profile from the assets. Our Q1 production was little bit shy of 99 million pounds payable zinc, 12 million pounds payable lead and about 337,000 ounces payable silver. And really in fact based we are actually slightly ahead of guidance on a quarterly basis, modestly ahead and we can have a look at the graph towards the back-end of the presentation on that one.

Strong planned production has driven robust cash flow for the quarter, and we've got record quarterly EBITDA of $59 million, net profit of $28 million and roughly $0.03-$0.034 per share and an operating cash flow of $115 million and we also have additional concentrated inventories of $44 million. So that certainly helping us to build and grow our balance sheet.

And really is speaking about the balance sheet, it is our ninth quarter of income growth for the company. So certainly drawing down some track records there. We hope we can maintain -- well we will maintain that certainly going forward. Our working capital is a $180 million and we're sitting on a $120 million cash and in fact as of today, it's probably closer to $140 million of cash. With that cash, we're doing some disciplined deployment of it and we've reduced our debt by $8 million during the quarter. And so our current debt sits at $140 million and we also have a $28 million undrawn revolver.

And looking at some of the -- during the quarter what we did with some of that cash we increased our interest in our Rosh Pinah mine by 10%. And we continue to invest in the Bathurst mining camp. We're doing some work at Restigouche and also at our new Murray Brook option. And we also increased our exploration initiatives boosting our annual exploration budget by 30% to $13 million during the quarter as well.

Some of the optimization initiatives during the quarter, our Santander mill maintenance was complete and our underground pumping upgrades are currently being commissioned and working better than designed. We will get into the probably a little bit more detail of the specific asset section. And we also proved the propelled heavy fuel oil generator program and that was on track to be complete by the end of the year. And that should look at today, we seen kind of the $6 to $7 per ton range in conservative and then hopefully slightly more than that. We also start commissioning our Rosh Pinah engineering study looking at production optionality. So busy quarter there with the highlights.

And really, looking at the working cap and really shifting timing, I guess where a lot of us had a few questions coming in. I think important to recall in Q4 we sold all our Perkoa zinc concentrates. And a lot of these were sold they have to be shipped in Q1 before our Q1 comcs can be shipped.

So from a logistics viewpoint, actually Perkoa was a very successful it loaded 89,000 tons of concentration. So it was a record from Perkoa logistically. And but we do not need to clear that backlog and we anticipate getting them to normal rate in this call. So some shipping timing issues there, very minor in the scheme of things. And so, certainly this quarter so far the NB Dragging just loaded, that was 21,000 tons. We're processing another 26,000 ton vessel next week, and hopefully scheduling a third for June. So we should be back to normal, normal run-rates for Perkoa and in Q2.

But just to bear in mind it is along logistical haul, we were aware of -- we are aware of that. So we do have a long trucking, we've always got probably that 5,000 tons on trucks at any given time. And size given that it's so high grade and the recovery produces an awful lot a lot of concentrate so these are a good problems to have a well.

So shipping little bit out of sync in Q1. We'll be back in line to normal shipping rates in Q2 both surrounding they are being loaded and comps are leaving. So that's really kind a key point there.

Kind of discussed the production results already. But just on the mine basis, we mined 790,000 tons plus 744,000 tons of that through the mill on to the production staff as well. And operating cost at corporate level $0.83 per pound payable zinc, all in sustaining that $0.97 that total site operating cost is $73.40 for other. And we did go through the kind of concentrate sale results as well.

And moving down into more detail on the actual assets from sales, we're starting with Santander, most of know where it's located. If you're following on the slides we're on slide 5. We'll quickly move to slide 6 where it just gives some of the individual mine productions stats as well. And for the quarter Santander produced a 187,000 tons of ore. Average run grades were typical for Santander, 4.5% zinc at 8.5% lead, 8.8 ounces per ton silver. So very normal run-rates.

And what was abnormal for Santander during the quarter was our metal production. And the reason for that was as we disclosed we are repairing one of the ball mills. So really it produced about 50,000 tons less than a normal quarter went through the mill. But what we did do we are mainlining our mine production during that time. So we have built a very significant stockpile. And so that mill was repaired late in the March. And for April we're back to running at a 2300 tons per day range. So what you will see is basically a lot more metal payable coming out of Santander in Q2 and obviously our metal payable also affects our cost. So our cost will drop pretty significant as well during that time.

And recoveries were normal for Santander. I mean it really is a very benign ore type and 89% for zinc little bit shy 80 for lead, 58 for silver which was interesting. And even that that we're in April the hard throughput rates we're maintaining those recoveries which is very impressive for the site as well. You can see the payables there, 11 million pounds payable zinc, 1 million -- 1.1 million pounds led and about 70,000 ounces payable silver. Sales are broadly in line with their production as well just the short haul down to the port in Lima.

You can see site operating costs again reflecting that lower throughput were $64.50 per ton or 108 per zinc per pound. And Q2 costs just to be clear will trend materially lower than Q1 and that will be because the combination increased mill throughput in that 2,300 ton per day range. And we also seeing lower power consumption with new pumping system and we're getting into matt and dry system as well. So certainly we believe we just anticipate dropping very rapidly down into that kind of $45 per ton range. And over about pretty much instantly from April onwards as well. So that's kind of where we are at Santander from an operational viewpoint.

And moving on to Caribou, which will be slide 7 most of you where it is. Obviously 6 VMS in the camp we control. 6 VMS deposits in central processing mill. And we're currently actively mining only from the Caribou mining at this point in time. And Caribou deposit itself produced 19 million pounds of well payable zinc, 7.2 million pounds of lead and about 216,000 ounces payables silver. And of which we sold 17.8 zinc, 6.8 million pounds of lead and 207,000 ounces of silver. And that generated revenues of approximately $28 million. And mill throughputs were at 235,000 tons and zinc recoveries were flat to the prior winter season.

And so we do still see that winter seasonality effect. And that we're coming out of spring melt we are seeing them trending them higher into high 70s, low 80s as we enter spring melt. And again that was kind of what we'd expect through the rest of the year, so that will help us while it was in line with our guidance as well. As we check grades pretty stable very homogeneous deposit, kind of a little bit shy in that kind of 5.96% range. 2.4-2.45 lead. And that a little bit 2 ounces per ton silver. So pretty standard for Caribou.

So our cash cost always a little bit higher in winter at $64.12. And typically we anticipate dropping at that point $4 to $5 probably close to $5 per ton range over Q2 as we come out of the spring melt. So again, standard Caribou winter quarter in that regard.

So we'll move over to the Africa accounts and Africa Continent now to our Namibean mine of Rosh Pinah. And so they are in Namibia and just north of board with South Africa. Rosh Pinah production results we produced 22.8 million pounds of zinc, 3.9 lead and 50,000 ounces silver. We sold 28 million pounds of zinc, there were no lead and silver sales.

So relatively speaking Rosh Pinah really has pretty minor byproduct lead silver. So we only shipped typically twice per year when we build enough stockpiles into the vessel. So that shipping for this year will be lead silver shipping in Q2 and also in Q4 of the year. So just that's how we handle our shipping there.

Probably more importantly is our Q1 site cost per cost were $54.40, and it was marginally above guidance, but more importantly was significantly lower than Q4 cost of $58 per ton. So we are seeing that trend, lower tons. And we're also seeing increased throughput and increased recoveries versus Q4 as well. So certainly trending the right way which is good.

And the mill throughput 178,700 tons or nearly 178,000 tons again nice and quick recoveries are seeing from the regrades which we're still commissioning circuit, 88% for zinc, 77 for lead, about half the silver. And which again is definitively a positive fact. Zinc head grades little bit shy of 8% -- 7.9%, 1.4, lead and 0.6 ounces per ton for silver. And certainly the mine plan for Rosh Pinah, the first half of the year you would expect those type of head grades. Certainly in the second half of the year that schedules moving to higher zinc head grades closer to the 10% range. So we will see boosted metal production in the second half of the year. This was just planned just with the mine scheduling so that's kind of Rosh Pinah.

And then finally Perkoa. Really our major producing assets kicks out a lot of metal. And in Q1 production it produced 45.8, nearly 46 million pounds of payable zinc, really sector leading head grades at 14.5% zinc, recoveries of 94%. Q1 site operating cost dropped cost significantly from Q4 and so it dropped from $121 per ton to $111.70 per ton. So that's really where Perkoa is, no byproduct. And as mentioned we are moving ahead with the heavy fuel oil generator which we will result in further cost savings as well.

So what does all this lead into? It leads into if you look at slide 17 and on the web slides, I mean it looks so important, we are in our production guidance incredibly comfortable for production guidance from where we are today. And in fact we are modestly ahead of the mid-range of our annual guidance for Q1. Obviously only into early Q2 but all sites are operating well, we're coming out of seasonal effects for Caribou. So it's productions is going to start ramping up. And then, clearly the repairs have happened at Santander and it's back to its 2,300 tons per day rate.

So in Q1, good quarter, set us up strong for the second quarter, and then second half of the year we're seeing just with mine scheduling if more metal units coming out of Africa as well in addition to that. So feeling good from where we are now.

So that's kind of where we are kind of production wise. And also gave fundamentally we are exploration is important and we see it as a great metal generator for the company. Take a little bit of a Q1 exploration snapshot. Obviously Q1 results not many results coming out we're just setting up for success for the rest of the year. But we have -- the board we believe in exploration. We increased our 2018 exploration budget by 30% to $13 million and that's just minimum committed budget. And clearly contingent on success more funding is available and will be deployed in a very rapid manner.

Why we're doing this, because we're probably done got one of the best exploration teams in the block and we are -- zinc discovery costs are 19.70s, price is at $0.01 per pound zinc versus $0.03 per to $0.04 per pound for our peers. And really why because all our deposits remained open and we certainly feel by smart deployment of exploration dollars we can provide production options and growth to the operations.

And really we'll take a look at what we're doing at each one, but obviously Santander completely remains open. And we have done some age dating and we're starting to hit some porphyry or porphyry related alteration associated with the system. You only ever see these with the larger systems, but we've taken those intrusions with the same set IHS, Antamina and set up [indiscernible]. So certainly we always thought it's a big system, we're starting to get hard data reflecting that this could get materially bigger. And we'll have a look at what we're doing there.

We'll take a look at Rosh Pinah. It's a Tier 1 zinc deposit. However we are unlocking data and how we can drive value with that. Obviously look at Perkoa and pretty exciting with it given the high-grade of it. And what we're doing with Bathurst mining camp.

So at Santander in Q1, we had actually five rigs active, we still five rigs active, we've got three underground. And there are just testing the [indiscernible] the active mining zone deeper. And again it's the drill plan then. So another 300 meters deeper and then below the current resource estimates. And that's really continues to still take long range mine planning.

Probably more or equally exciting is we're starting to continue to test with the two surface directional rigs drilling our emerging Santander high grade pipe target. And during the quarter we starting to and continue to intersect new high grade massive sulphide mantos. And we also are using borehole geophysics pretty smartly on to help drive those targeting as well. So really kicking off exploration for the season Santander. We'll expect our phase to start flowing from Q2 onwards. But certainly we are hitting mineralization where we expect it to be. And then not surprising given our 10 year success history of the Santander site.

Moving to Bathurst mining camp and more kind of an engineering growth facilitating program here. Taking all of kind of 4,500 meter program in our Restigouche deposit. Really I think what we're finding and when we interpreted and we do everything from first principles, just because we'll be prefer to own the data. Certainly we're seeing is the historic geological model is a bit simplistic. And certainly our drill campaign is holding that out.

But what we are seeing is mineralization is where we would predict it with our revised geological exploration model. So we're just drilling that out and we will come back and certainly that will provide plenty of optionality for future Caribou mill feed. So that's ongoing, probably should be complete that drill campaign by end of this month. And after that we'll move to the Murray Brook deposit and we'll start drilling some meteorological holes, and maybe geotechnical meteorological holes and really to facilitate and see maybe what might be the smartest way to tackle the Murray Brook deposit as well. So that really flow into the second half of this quarter.

We did some conversion drilling underground at Caribou, and really why we're doing that is on 2017 the exploration team added a lot of tonnage to the Caribou deposit on the northern limb. And really that will trend over in this kind of second half of the year that they hope to repeat the same or something similar on the eastern limb of the deposit at Caribou. And so that's kind of Caribou snapshot Q1.

Rosh Pinah exploration update in Q1, we actually have three underground drill rigs testing all in this western extension of what we're calling the western extension. So you can see where we are mentally on this one. We do -- are doing some conversion drilling, we're already taking quite a lot of inferred into new M&A, which was just good. And that will help facilitate long range mine planning and actually will actually also feed into -- comfort well with our Rosh Pinah 3,000 study which is also ongoing in the background as well.

And we will start stepping out from there and we are starting to step out from there as well, the Northwest extension. And that's moving from as some of that you called, we'd about 400-500 meter step out hole from the known deposit which intersected close to 13 meters at 17% zinc, 3.5% lead and close to 4 ounce silver. So we're starting to infill between the deposit and that kind of Wild Cathy exploration hole that's called of that. So that will be ongoing during the quarter as well.

And we're also looking at the exploration license. We have highly dedicated exploration team for that that's the first for Rosh Pinah zinc core. Certainly Triveli's opinion is the exploration lease is under explored and there is more to be found there. And we've got some pretty good idea on where and how we may do that as well over the course of the year.

And finally Perkoa, really more critical here, our shortest life of mine, it is our highest grade deposit though. And we really are just shy of 6,000 meters underground resource conversion drilling and some exploration drilling as well as part of that during that. But certainly as we're converting deeper, we are continuing to see the high grades come out. So you can see some of the snapshots there, 16 meters at 18.5% and close to 17.5 meters, 14.5%, and higher grade zones within that.

You can see in the upper right there again we read the Joule's first principles. The exploration team recommended a 200 meter pure density where we're getting these really high grade stopes in the kind of 20% zinc range, close to 20% zinc range. They are predictable. And we stepped out in the Mainland X where they predicted it to be okay, we headed a 180 meters rather than 200 meters, they might have hit core of it yet. We currently have 3 holes into it and certainly based on visuals it will be very high grade. Those assays are going to the lab and we will continue to chase it deeper. And that's roughly 200 meters below the currently mined resource. And normally in a normal year our Perkoa mine is at about 70 meters vertical.

So no need to be more infill drilling but certainly the takeaway is geological exploration model is working. The high grade zone seem to be predictable and we are hitting them. That's good. And we are also stepping at along the region. We've got about 25 kilometers of productive mappable Perkoa ore horizon. And we have done EM on it we are doing follow up on those individual target clusters. And again you'd expect these things to come in clusters. Where we are getting below the gravels which people haven't done before, we are finding [indiscernible].

So we are seeing hard evidence of massive sulphide associated with geophysical anomalies along the productive permissive ore horizon. We are doing some air core drilling over these new targets just because we can't trench everywhere just to get bellow the gravels, do some geochem, bur really we'll start to more aggressively drill testing those in the latter half of Q2 and that will be ongoing through the year.

So I think that's pretty much it from me. And so like I said takeaways are, we're very pleased with our Q1 results. A little bit of shipping logistics with the start of the core. We're going to get that cleared out in Q2, but it is sitting their inventory. So that's fine. We'll start seeing the lower TCs will flow through in Q2 and they will be retrospective to January. So that will be quite nice to see that on the books in Q2 as well. And the explorations kicking off early in 2018 exploration. But so far we're starting to hit things where we thought we would. And so I think that's if over to me.

And operator I will certainly hand it over to you then open up the call to any questions people may have.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Alex Terentiew with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Alex Terentiew

Hey good morning guys. Just a couple of quick questions for me. One on Treatment Charges. According to TC it seemed to be a little bit higher than I was expecting. I think you had $29 million. Was there some sort of back adjustments or higher TCs there, or are there some sort of impacts related to timing of Perkoa sales? This is my first one.

And then my second one, just on Perkoa, the grades in the core obviously 14.5% you've made a comment in your press release that you expect production to be in cost need to be remain in line with 2018 guidance. But to be broadly consistent throughout the year. So should we assume slightly higher, so I mean should we assume 14% grades at Perkoa are possible to be maintained this year, or should we think that they come back down to are coming to the 13% range there this year?

Mark Cruise

Yeah. Sorry Alex, how are you? I'll let Anna handle first one on the TCs and then I'll jump in and answer the Perkoa Grade one?

Anna Ladd

Yeah Alex there isn't any backward adjustment on the TCs. There are what they are as of Q4.

Mark Cruise

And that will be that $172 per ton for 2017, yes.

Anna Ladd

So there is no adjustment there. And we'll just see that trend downward in Q2 as well.

Alex Terentiew

Okay, yeah. There is probably part of it. Maybe I was assuming a little bit lower. But I guess that will be a backward adjustment.

Anna Ladd

Yeah, so we're going to have that credit adjustments in Q2 which will be retroactive to January 1, as we go to finalize the amending agreement this quarter.

Mark Cruise

And just for everyone who may not or may not be following that closely. So the TCs have dropped from $172 to $147, so 12 year lows. And again it speaks to a very tight zinc concentrate metal market.

Yeah, so moving on to your second one, Alex, I think during the rest of the year, the grades are going to vary between -- may kind a get down to the 13.5% range by Q4, but for the most of that it's going to be probably average 14 probably 14.5 now getting down to 13.5. But over the year if you want to annualize it, 14% head grade is probably you're going to be in the close ballpark.

Alex Terentiew

Okay that's good. Okay that's it from me. Thank you.

Mark Cruise

Thanks Alex.

Our next question comes from the line of Stefan Ioannou with Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Stefan Ioannou

Great, thanks very much guys. Just curious, I mean you've got a few or couple of winter seasons behind you now at Caribou. I mean should it just be something that we anticipate that every Q1 is going to be a little bit problematic on the recovery side, or I mean are you making progress or is there anything more you think you can do sort to get an improved winter season out in Caribou?

Mark Cruise

Yeah, Mark -- Stefan. I mean the honest answer is clearly the recoveries were same this winter as last winter. So no gains were made. So unfortunately so we are still looking at we still -- to be honest we know the answers is you can heat the process order, but it's a cost trade off, it's an old mill and it's just -- doesn't make sense for one quarter. But the guys do continue to look at different reagent mixes, different schemes try different things. And they were doing that this year but at the end of the day it didn't make any difference.

So I think the most conservative thing to do is assume Caribou recoveries in winter going to be 75%. We will work and then hope we will get them a one percent or two but can't guarantee that at this point in time. It's probably the -- it's the safest, the most conservative way to look at it.

Stefan Ioannou

Sure. Now fair enough that's good. And then just maybe to think sort of a general question. I mean obviously the exploration within your portfolio is getting quite exciting here. They are start to go in out in all the projects. Just wondering as sort of in terms of the next chapter of Triveli, are you seeing opportunities beyond your portfolio or now in the zinc space or even say at the copper space and sort of how does that prioritize relative to your exploration internally?

Mark Cruise

Yeah I mean certainly I mean in the zinc space if we're looking at something it's a pretty easy calculation is the potential better than what we have ourselves. And we're very excited with the potential around all our own deposits. And if I have to buy things in the ground and unless I can buy them cheaper in the sense because that's what I'm find them for it doesn't make any sense. And then I'm finding things that's going to go through my mill.

And really the way we do it is it's near term delivery. So the guys when they're exploring, it's not exploration for the sake of it, it's really tons that will go through a mill and produce cash. So to us in zinc space we're not seeing much out there. And really not or else it's overpriced compared to what we can find it ourselves or compared to what our deposits can do. But we do keep an open mind. I mean really open mind, disciplined growth. But we do continue to look and if something make sense we'll obviously move on it.

But we do have a very key kind of tight range of what we see as value. And we are unwilling to move beyond that.

Stefan Ioannou

Got it. And then I guess I think let's take copper. I mean obviously the near to medium outlook for zinc is very strong and then longer term sort of copper may have it there in the like 2. I mean do you sort of from a long term planning perspective are open minded to maybe adding a copper mine per se to the mix versus a zinc mine?

Mark Cruise

Yeah, listen absolutely. At the end of the day we are basically a mining company. We will be building ourselves into a true mid-tier mining company. It makes sense to diversify our commodity mix. I mean what that right mix may ultimately be is open for discussion and debate. But really we have to find the asset that make sense for us first anyway before we get there.

I mean what I would say is we do like poly-metalics, so copper polymetalic will be well within our wheel house. We will be very comfortable there. And our real I would say our real forte and skillset is that underground miners. So we do look at out there, and we are open to it, but obviously it's still have to hit pretty stringent hurdle, internal hurdle rates.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay, great. Thanks very much guys.

Mark Cruise

Okay thanks Stefan.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Orest Wowkodaw with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi good morning. Two questions if I may. The first one as what kind of average grade do you think we're going to see at Rosh Pinah this year? Just curious how --what gives you the confidence for any to get to that guidance range based on the pretty low Q1 production?

Mark Cruise

Yeah, hey Orest, Mark here. So basically the deposited zone in the western fielded zone then really without not getting too technically we got two ore types. You've got a micro core side ore which we have to put the regrind in. That tends to be your kind of 8% zinc head grade. And then you get a carbon 8 core which tends to be much higher grade. And that tends to be anywhere from 10% to 12% range.

Just with mine scheduling this year, first half of the year in the Western orefields, and just geologically you get these two massive domains effectively where development and mining is in micro core side ore and that's 8% head grade range plus or minus that's what schedule for H1. H2 it's largely into the more higher grade carbonate ore. And based in the block model, based on the reconciliation and historic mining including from eastern orefields in that 10% to 12% range. So that's really where it is. It's mine scheduling, just variability just given the different geological domains within the deposit.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. So that sounds like it's kind of an average around for between 9% and 10% for the year.

Mark Cruise

Yeah, that's probably. Yeah, I'd say it's probably kind of -- the difference here, kind of 9.5 to 10 is probably sensible.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. And then just one financial question. Can you give us some color on what there is other income booked in the quarter of $6.1 million. Can you give us an idea of what that was?

Anna Ladd

Yeah, hi, Orest. It's Anna here. So not with just some backlog of payables that we sort of inherited when we did the African assets. And we sort of settled those. In other words, that of recovery of our payables and that's how it was. It's a onetime settlement in our favor.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. And that's cash?

Anna Ladd

Well it's money, we're never going to have to pay. So it was set up as a payable. And so the way to buy it off is you bring it into income rate. So we don't have to pay it. So effectively it's a liability we don't owe anymore.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Mark Cruise

Thanks Orest.

Our next question comes from the line of Craig Hutchison with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Craig Hutchison

Hi guys. Just a couple of questions from me. What's the benchmark treatment cost you have for lead these days?

Mark Cruise

Sorry, I need to pull out [indiscernible] Steve. I know you've got this one. Sorry. Hey good morning sorry by the way.

Steve Stakiw

Yeah hi Craig, Steve here. Yeah so for 2017, the benchmark TCs were around kind of around 123 to 125 a ton. And then they were, that the refining cost for silver built into that was about $1 per ounce as well. So what we seen this year is the final settlements for the lead TCs are coming in about the $95 to $99 per ton range. And the silver refining charge build in there as well as dropped to about $0.60. So we're seeing drop across the board.

So certainly that will get reflected in our 2018 TCs as well with the look back to January 1, when those get finalized. And that just kind of in the final steps at this stage.

Craig Hutchison

And your guidance for cost, what were the TC assumption for Zinc and lead.

Steve Stakiw

Yeah. All of them would have been at 2017 levels for zinc and for lead.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. And just lastly in terms of your share prices obviously been kind of weak over the past 6 months or so. Any plans to do a share buyback or something to sort of get the share price up and moving again?

Steve Stakiw

Yeah certainly listen it's been we had our Investor Day and we'll listening to our bigger shareholders, kind of I guess polling. And now certainly there is discussion and the board is aware of it. So we're going to be discussing that at the next board meeting. But I think there will be reasonable amount of support the right would make sense given that we are grossly undervalued at this point in time.

Craig Hutchison

Okay, guys. Thanks.

Mark Cruise

Okay, thanks Craig.

And there are no further questions in queue at this time. I'll turn the call back over to our presenters.

Mark Cruise

Thank you everyone for dialing in and participating in our conference call this morning. As usual anyone has a follow up question, please reach out and give us a call or email us. Thanks again everyone and have a great day.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

