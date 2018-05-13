Foundation Building Materials' (FBM) CEO Ruben Mendoza on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2018 conference call. I'm joined by Ruben Mendoza, our President and CEO; and John Gorey, our Chief Financial Officer.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. Good morning and thank you for joining us for a review of our first quarter results and a discussion of our business. Foundation Building Materials recorded a solid quarter of operational and financial performance with net sales up 12% year-over-year to 536 million. Base business net sales up 5% to 485 million and adjusted EBITDA up 7% to 35 million. The underlying strength from both our specialty building products and mechanical insulation segments contributed to our performance. Despite adverse weather challenges earlier in the year, we finished the quarter strong, demonstrating the continued positive momentum in the business.

During the first quarter, the strong underlying performance of our specialty building products or SBP segment was partially offset by lower wallboard volumes. Our wallboard business got off to a slow start in the quarter due to adverse weather with base business net sales declining 1% compared to prior year quarter, primarily due to a 4% decline in volumes, which was largely offset by 3% higher pricing, as we continue to maintain our disciplined pricing approach in the market.

The decrease in wallboard volumes coupled with strong performance from our other SBP businesses resulted in a change in product mix, which impacted our gross margins in the first quarter. As we enter the second quarter, our wallboard volumes are rebounding well from the first quarter and we're seeing good demand from the entire SBP segment.

Our suspended ceilings business had a strong quarter with base business net sales increasing 10% compared to the prior year quarter, outpacing industry growth. We continue to see solid demand in the commercial repair and remodel market, as we continue to drive market share gains in the ceilings business. As one of the leading distributors of suspended ceilings products and accessories in North America, we see ample opportunities to grow and expand our ceilings product line in to new markets.

Our complementary and other products and business also posted solid results with base business net sales increasing 7% compared to the prior year quarter. Our complementary products business, which includes tools, fasteners, wallboard accessories and exterior insulation and finished systems, is increasingly becoming an important contributor to our SBP segment, as we expand the range of products we offer through our branch network. These products typically generate higher profit margins than our core product offerings and we believe there is an opportunity for additional expansion and growth as we extend our geographical footprint.

Now turning to our mechanical insulation or MI segment. Net sales for the first quarter increased 19% with base business net sales growth of 16% compared to the prior year quarter. The strong performance of the segment is a continuation of trends, which began in the fourth quarter of 2017 with strength from our industrial end markets. Turning to acquisitions, we completed two acquisitions in the first quarter, adding seven branch locations.

As previously announced, the acquisitions of R M Supply and ArmCom Distributing Company will further expand our presence in Minnesota and Missouri and the Great Plains states of North Dakota and South Dakota. For 2018, we expect these two acquisitions to contribute 27 million to 29 million in net sales. Our acquisition pipeline remains strong and we continue to acquire businesses in line with historical valuations. In addition to acquisitions, we supplement our organic growth through the buildout of greenfield branches across the country.

So far in 2018, we opened Greenfield branch locations in Rochester, Minnesota, Rockville, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. We plan to open another two to three locations this year. These greenfield projects yield higher returns on invested capital within the first few years of startup and further leverage our national scale, increased market share and enhance our long term profitability. Our prospects remain strong in 2018 and we continue to see solid backlogs in each of our end markets.

For commercial construction, we see good activity supported by steady demand in nonresidential repair and remodel markets with growth in the low to mid-single digits for the balance of the year. For residential construction, the pace of activity is strong with single family starts continuing to trend upward toward historical averages, further supporting growth in the market. We are excited about our business prospects and we plan to capitalizing opportunities in front of us to deliver long term value to our customers and shareholders.

Now, I'll turn the call over to John for more details on the quarter.

John Gorey

Thank you, Ruben. I would also like to welcome, everyone, on today's call. As Ruben highlighted, we're off to a solid start in the first quarter, with consolidated net sales of $536.3 million, up 11.9% over the prior year period. And base business net sales of $485.2 million, up 4.9%. These results reflect a full consolidation of the Winroc-SPI branches into our base business results. As a reminder, we define base business as FBM branches that were owned by us since January 1, 2017, and branches that were opened by us during the same period.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter was $154.4 million compared to $139.9 million, an increase of $14.5 million or 10.4% compared to the prior year quarter. Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 28.8% compared to 29.2% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a change in product mix with higher net sale contributions from our suspended ceilings business and MI segment.

Selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses for the first quarter were $121.4 million compared to $113.1 million in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 22.6% compared to 23.6% in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of nonrecurring expenses, SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 22.3% compared to 22.4% in the prior year quarter. The decrease of SG&A as a percentage of net sales was due to our continued focus on operating efficiencies and cost-reduction initiatives.

As discussed during our fourth quarter conference call, we have renewed our focus on driving our expense ratio lower and continuing to act upon our companywide, cost-out initiative. Our goal is to reduce our SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, by leveraging our economies of scale, consolidating shared services and reducing branch-related overhead costs. Through a combination of gross margin improvement and operating expense reduction, our goal is to improve our adjusted EBITDA margins by 50 basis points by the end of 2018 from full year 2017 levels.

Now turning to our business segment results. First quarter net sales in our SBP segment were $463.7 million compared to $418.5 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $45.2 million or 10.8%. The increase in SBP net sales was primarily due to good performance from our suspended ceilings, complementary and other products and metal framing product lines, partially offset by lower wallboard volumes.

During the first quarter, higher average selling prices of 3% for wallboard, were offset by 4% lower volumes, primarily due to adverse weather. SBP segment gross profit for the first quarter was $134.4 million compared to $122.4 million, an increase of $12 million or 9.8% compared to the prior year quarter.

SBP gross margin for the first quarter was 29% compared to 29.3% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a change in product mix with higher net sale contributions from suspended ceilings compared to the prior year quarter.

Now turning to MI segment results. First quarter net sales were $72.6 million compared to $61 million, an increase of 19.1%, with MI base business net sales up 15.5% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in MI net sales was primarily due to stronger demand from our industrial end markets. MI gross profit for the first quarter was $20 million compared to $17.5 million, an increase of 14.4% compared to the prior year.

MI gross margin for the first quarter was 27.5% compared to 28.7% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a higher sales mix of larger projects to industrial end markets. Now turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $8.6 million and $89.9 million drawn on our ABL credit facility. We have ample liquidity to pursue our growth initiatives, including $210.1 million available under our ABL credit facility as of March 31, 2018.

In addition, our plans are well underway to refinance our $575 million senior secured term notes, which carry a coupon rate of 8.25%. In the third quarter of 2018, the prepayment premium of these notes decreases, and we believe there are opportunities to refinance in notes, which could provide estimated annual cash interest savings of $12 million to $15 million.

As we continue to optimize our capital structure and operating leverage, we expect our generation of cash flow to improve, which will allow us to further reduce our leverage in the next couple of years.

Now, I'd like to return the call back to Ruben for some closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. Despite a slow start early in the quarter, I'm pleased with our results, as it demonstrates our balanced product mix in both nonresidential and residential construction markets. For 2018, we will continue to execute our strategic priorities that will drive both growth and profitability.

As you follow our progress, let me reiterate the key actions we will undertake this year: First, we will continue our acquisition program to expand our geographic footprint and drive economies of scale. Our acquisition pipeline remains strong, and we have opportunities to acquire $500 million in net sales over the next five years, which we believe could generate $50 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Second, we will drive organic growth by opening greenfield branches, growing our market share and by expanding the number of products we offer our customers. In 2018, we have opened three greenfield branches and plan on opening another two to three greenfield branches in underserved adjacent markets, and leverage our scale to grow our complementary products business.

Third, we expect to optimize our cash flow by refinancing our long-term debt, which could provide $12 million to $15 million of annual cash interest savings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018. And finally, over the next year, we will improve our EBITDA margin through a combination of gross margin improvement and SG&A expense reduction. We believe these actions will drive growth, improve our profitability and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Now, I'd like to open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of Keith Hughes with SunTrust.

Keith Hughes

Couple of questions on the gross margin goal. I presume the EBITDA margin goal. Is that 50 basis points for full year '18 or is that kind of a run rate as we approach the end of the year?

John Gorey

That'll be the full year 2018 from the full year 2017.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And is it more back half weighted in terms of gains or will we start seeing in second?

John Gorey

Yes, we'll see some of it in the second and then more back weighted in the second half.

Keith Hughes

Now that would probably just mathematically require you to get above 8% in the second half to be a notable gain, what we saw in the second half of '17. During that period, would you weight more towards your SG&A savings or gross margin to get this kind of gains?

John Gorey

It'll be a combination, probably a little bit more weighted on the SG&A.

Keith Hughes

What kind of things are you looking to do that would give you that leverage?

John Gorey

Really just focusing on some of our national scale and leveraging our -- some of our fixed cost as our revenue increases in Q2 and Q3.

Keith Hughes

And then a question for Ruben. You talked about April picking up. If you can give us sort of an indication of what kind of levels you're seeing of business? And if there's a variance amongst the different products?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, thanks, Keith. I just want to start, January and February were pretty off months. We had some big weather impacts for us. And March was a very good month for us, they got us back in line in the quarter. April was, I would say, a huge month for us. I can't say much more, but it was a very big month for us. Year-over-year gains, base businesses above double-digits growth. It's in -- the momentum is very strong.

Keith Hughes

And what was pricing the 3% that you saw in the first quarter despite that volume, is that holding? Accelerating? What's kind of your view now?

Ruben Mendoza

It's more holding to holding. It's not accelerating.

The next question is coming from the line of Ryan Merkel with William Blair.

Ryan Merkel

So I want to ask about wallboard volumes down 4% in the first quarter was a little worse than I thought, but you mentioned things were rebounding. Could you maybe put a little color around that? And then, second part of the question is, is the rebounds due to weather is now moved along? And then, are you seeing more price discipline in the market so you're not avoiding jobs? Just clarify that, if you would.

Ruben Mendoza

So as I mentioned earlier, the January and February were tough months for us, especially, wallboard volume wise. We are seeing a very good rebound and have made up more than half of that decrease in volume, right? Base business volume just in April alone. So we're seeing a good rebound, Ryan, so thanks for that question, and we see that continuing the growth. And as far as -- I think the second question was on the pricing levels, right? Right and -- go ahead.

Ryan Merkel

Yes, I think well, you said reason that wallboard volume was down in first quarter is both weather, and you weren't chasing lower margin jobs. I'm wondering what's now changed that things are rebounding?

Ruben Mendoza

Well, it's more weather, and I mentioned in the fourth quarter that we were going to adjust our strategy. So we still are having a disciplined approach, but we are a bit more aggressive in going after work in the first, second, third, just not as aggressive. We're continuing to grow at a disciplined level. But as I mentioned, March and April have been good for us, the volume has picked up very nicely and we see that continuing.

Ryan Merkel

Okay. And then for my follow-up, wallboard price up 3%. Could you talk about how much COGS were up year-over-year in the first quarter? I'm trying to get a sense of price cost.

John Gorey

It really was about the same. We were able to pass through that price in the Q1, so our gross profit for the drywall was consistent.

Ryan Merkel

Good. And then is that what you expect for the rest of the year? You think you'll be able to neutralize the price cost?

John Gorey

Yes.

Nishu Sood

The 10% growth in suspended ceilings. Just wanted to kind of part that out, from the manufacturers' side, it sounds like the demand trends have been tepid, maybe some acceleration due to the weather in as the quarter ended into April. So the 10%, is that mostly or almost entirely due to share growth? Or are you seeing based on your market's stronger underlying organic trends? I'm just trying if you could help us to sort that out.

John Gorey

Yes, we really had a strong first quarter for ceilings. About 5% of that was price mix and 5% of that was volume growth.

Nishu Sood

Got you. So that 5% of volume growth was mostly market share gains then?

John Gorey

Yes.

Nishu Sood

Got you. And I believe that's a bit of an acceleration from prior quarters. Was there something unique in terms of share gains, driving those share gains in the first quarter? And how would you expect that to trend going forward?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, thanks, Nishu, it's Ruben. It is a bit of -- I was talking just yesterday about a third and fourth quarters were kind of flat in ceilings in, it was -- we've got ceilings DNA in our company and it's original play for us. Some markets were better than others, but we have going forward. We believe we're going to continue to gain share in to the ceilings business and continue to use our education and entire company and grow the ceilings business just like we have and accelerated in 2018.

Nishu Sood

Got you. Now from the manufacture side on wallboard, sounds that some are -- it sounds like some are considering two price increases again this year. How was the experience from the last time when there was attempts for multiple price increases in the same year? From a prebuy perspective, it seemed to get a little bit muddled, the first time it was tried, caused some volatility and results. What are your thoughts based on the last experience, if that is going to happen again? What kind of effect do you think will happen have on you and the market overall?

Ruben Mendoza

So that's a good question. Years ago, that's -- every quarter, there was a drywall price increase and it changed in 2012 to once a year. And I think last year, one or two of the manufacturers tried to talk about a price increase in the middle of the year, and it got muddled pretty quickly. I think there is pretty good demand, kind of revving up here and momentum is strong, and there is a good possibility, we're hearing and seeing things. There is a good possibility that it really has some strength for a second price increase for the year in 2018 in wallboard.

Matthew Bouley

I wanted to ask about the gross margin in Mechanical Insulation, you called out some of these large industrial products and the mix impact from that, is this something that we should expect to persist for the balance of the year? Or how do we think about kind of the pace and cadence of recovery in gross margin in that business?

Ruben Mendoza

So thanks, Matt. That's a great question, and usually that business for us is 50% commercial, 50% industrial. And in the fourth quarter gone on in the first quarter, and what we see coming in the future of '18, is a larger industrial mix, especially in Gulf, in Texas, in Alberta for us, we're seeing larger industrial product, and it's -- it comes with bigger jobs, lower gross margins. And so we are forecasting a little bit of the same in gross margin from mechanical insulation, because it's about 56%, 57% of our business is industrial now in Mechanical Insulation, just in these quarters, and a little bit lower mix because of the larger projects.

Matthew Bouley

Got it, thank you for that detail. Second question, you've -- you talked about greenfield, three so far and other two to three to come this year. Does that signal anything with respect to your intent around M&A? Or is that more so you finding good opportunities to kind of expand in adjacent markets?

Ruben Mendoza

It's -- so the second thing you said is exactly right. As our footprint has grown, we've expanded in adjacent markets becomes better for us, easier for us, return on our invested capital is excellent in those greenfield, as we mentioned in the prepared remarks. And no, it does not change our M&A look -- outlook at all.

David Manthey

Yes, Ruben, you talked about the strength you're seeing in April so far, and I'm not sure if you implied that wallboard was potentially doing better as it relates to the relative mix of the business. I'm just trying to get an idea of -- as we're looking at the gross margin and thinking about the mix of wallboard plus pricing, are you expecting gross margins to be flattish with the first quarter? Or could they actually go up as that mix in price improves?

John Gorey

Yes, we think that gross margin could improve in the second quarter as that mix with wallboard increases a bit.

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, Dave, it's Ruben. So wallboard is one of our higher gross margin products. And so as that increases as it has, it -- we feel our gross margins will increase as well.

David Manthey

Yes, sounds good. And then, John responded to Keith's question on how you get to that 7.8% EBITDA, you said, mainly SG&A leverage. Do you have specific cost-out programs that would be the majority of that which you can discuss? Or are you just assuming that you get better leverage as you grow gross profit dollars on a flattish kind of cost basis?

John Gorey

It's really a combination. We do have some specific cost-out initiatives in our fleet efficiencies, in our back-end office, banking and credit card fees, so it's a combination of both.

Ruben Mendoza

David, it goes even further in boom truck purchases, pharmacy, self-insured policies that we're implementing, travel and entertainment, we're looking -- we've looked and we're working on every aspect of the business in a cost-out factor, and it's a big deal to us and we're driving it every day.

David Manthey

Okay. And then just final point on that as it relates to freight. Freight costs have been an irritant for everyone and so as you look at your fleet and how you manage your logistics and so forth, do you think you've actually made headway relative to freight? Or are you just sort of trying to offset some of the increases you're seeing?

John Gorey

We make a slight headway, but really just offsetting some of the costs we've seen. We passed on all of our costs from our suppliers and that's through our gross margins. And then, our own fleet, we've been able to manage that as well.

Scott Schrier

I wanted to ask another question on MI. And now that you have these larger projects, it seems that that would give you some more visibility into the business as you go forward. So can you talk about the trajectory of MI from a growth perspective, maybe relative to how the growth looked at this quarter?

Ruben Mendoza

Sure. We projected mid-single digits for Mechanical Insulation through the year, and it's growing a little bit faster than that as oil prices, energy gets $70 a barrel yesterday, it seems like a lot of pent-up demand for maintenance and repair has come to fruition, like I -- like we mentioned in the fourth and the first quarter, and we see that continuing. So we do see Mechanical Insulation growing a little bit better than we thought.

Scott Schrier

Got it. And then I wanted to ask you, on the M&A front, does -- specifically in wallboard, does potential M&A within the wallboard manufacturers, is that causing any changes in behavior from targets, whether it causes them to take pause or I guess conversely, does it change how you're looking at the M&A environment right now?

Ruben Mendoza

It does not. I'm assuming you're talking about cutting off USG, and I think, there's 7 manufacturers now, and if that were to happen, there would still be 7 manufacturers. I do believe that -- I think there'd be some play after that, some adjustments maybe after that, just because of competition, new entrant replacing an old entrant. But as far as our M&A goes, we don't see pause, we don't see any difference because of that manufacturing deal.

Ruben Mendoza

I'd just like to thank everybody for being on the call. Appreciate it.

