AquaVenture Holdings' (WAAS) CEO Douglas Brown on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Courtney Denihan - Investor Relations

Douglas Brown - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Ibarguen - President

Lee Muller - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vlad Bystricky - Citigroup

Courtney Denihan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We released our earnings press release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.aquaventure.com. We will be referencing the slides during this call. Today’s speakers are Doug Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Ibarguen, President; and Lee Muller, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, believes, estimates, plans and prospects included in our forecasted 2018 financial results, expectations regarding future business development and acquisition activities, expectations regarding performance, growth, cash flows and margins from recently completed and pending acquisitions, our strategic focus, the impacts of operating results of the timing, size and accounting treatment of acquisitions, statements relating to AquaVenture’s ability to complete the proposed acquisitions on the terms during the timeframes currently expected, the ability of the conditions to closing to be satisfied or wait, AquaVenture’s ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquired businesses or assets and to exceed the expected financials including EBITDA contributions from them, and expectations regarding the impacts from amendments to various customer contracts, the protections provided by certain customer contract provisions, the results of our organic sales efforts and future production volumes.

Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2018 and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

In addition, during today’s call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures and other key metrics which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to our President, Tony Ibarguen.

Tony Ibarguen

Thanks, Courtney. Good morning and thank you for joining us on today’s call. I would like to start today’s call by commenting on some financial and operational highlights from AquaVenture’s first quarter of 2018. Lee will then walk you through our financial results in more detail.

And finally, Doug will provide an update on the Seven Seas Water M&A pipeline including recently announced acquisitions and add some color on our financial outlook for the remainder of 2018, and then, we’ll open up the line for your questions.

Starting on Slide 3, AquaVenture had a strong start to 2018 that included double-digit year-over-year growth in both revenues and adjusted EBITDA plus principal on the Peru construction contract. Total revenues of $32.5 million for the quarter were 12.3% higher than in the first quarter of 2017 reflecting 8.9% inorganic growth from acquisitions, and a 3.4% organic growth rate.

We reported adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million, a 17.5% increase over first quarter of 2017 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.7%, an improvement of 140 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA plus the principal on the Peru contract was $11.5 million, a 16.5% increase year-over-year. In addition, we continue to see solid execution of our M&A strategy with four acquisitions closed and several more pending.

Moving to Seven Seas Water operational highlights on Slide 4, as we’ve stated previously, Seven Seas Water signed two acquisition agreements during the first quarter, an agreement with Abengoa Water to purchase a 56% economic interest in a desalination plant in Ghana and an agreement to purchase a desalination plant in Long Island, the Bahamas.

The team continues to work hard to push these acquisitions across the finish-line and Doug will provide an update regarding the status of these deals shortly. We also continue to support the recovery efforts of the Caribbean Islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

It’s been eight months since the storms hit and while we are still seeing varying degrees of recovery in the Caribbean, we’ve been impressed with the pace of that recovery and the reconstruction efforts.

When looking at the year-over-year monthly average production volumes in the hurricane impacted islands, Q1 of 2018 volumes of 370 million gallons were only 2.3% lower than in the prior year period, which is within the range of typical fluctuations we’ve seen in comparable periods.

We remain cautiously optimistic that future production volumes in this region will remain at current levels and we believe our customer contracts which have provisions such as contractual minimum take or pays, exclusivity rights or fixed capacity fee arrangements will sufficiently protect us financially from potential volume declines.

Turning to Quench highlights on Slide 5, we continue to take advantage of consolidation in the highly fragmented point-of-use water market throughout the United States and Canada. Since January 1, we have closed four acquisitions, Clarus Services at Richmond Virginia and Watermark USA at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania both in January, Wa-2 Water at Vancouver and Calgary, Canada in March, and most recently, Aqua Coolers of Chicago in April.

In total, these asset acquisitions have added approximately 4,000 customers and 7,000 units to Quench’s installed asset base at an aggregate purchase price of $7.3 million, which represented about five times adjusted EBITDA multiple. These acquisitions have helped drive Quench’s total installed rental unit base to over 100,000 units.

The tuck-in acquisitions in Richmond, Philadelphia, and Chicago added valuable density to Quench’s existing customer base in those growing markets and were immediately integrated into our systems on closing. The WA-2 Water acquisition expanded Quench’s growth into Canada providing Quench with a stronger position in the high potential markets of Vancouver and Calgary.

Our Wellsys acquisition, which was completed in September of 2017 continues to perform well growing its dealer base and overall sales across the U.S. and as expected contacts within the Wellsys dealer community are adding to our M&A pipeline. We are actively engaged in additional discussions regarding potential transactions that we hope to close over the next several quarters.

With that, I will turn it over to Lee who will take you through our financial results. Lee?

Lee Muller

Thanks, Tony. Before I review the financial results, it is important to note that all financial data discussed today has been restated to reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard described on our earlier call. In addition, we have changed our accounting policy so that principal collected on the Peru long-term receivable will now be included in cash flows from operating activities in the statement of cash flows.

With that said, I would now like to turn to Slide 6 in our segment financial results. As Tony mentioned, we are pleased with our strong first quarter performance, which included year-over-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in both of our segments. Seven Seas Water’s revenue increased 4.2% to $14.7 million, compared to the prior year.

This organic increase was primarily due to our Peru operations which benefited from $200,000 of revenue in connection with non-routine services performed for our customer, as well as increased production. In addition, we recognized increases in our USVI operations driven by higher production volumes in the current quarter and in our BVI operations driven by an increase in the water rates.

Gross margin of 55.9% increased 570 basis points over the prior year, primarily due to higher revenues in our BVI and USVI operations without a commensurate increase in expenses coupled with lower repairs and maintenance expenses related to the timing of performing certain maintenance activities in the current year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 increased 22.8% over Q1 2017 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.8% reflected 740 basis points of improvement.

Adjusted EBITDA plus principal collected on the Peru construction contract increased 20.5% to $8.4 million. While we continue to believe gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the remainder of the year will show improvement over the prior year, we expect quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in these margins based on the timing of certain expenditures including repairs and maintenance.

Turning to Quench on Slide 7, revenues increased 20.1% to $17.8 million over the prior year period. Rental revenues increased 9% over Q1 2017, which included 4.6% of organic growth and 4.4% of inorganic growth from acquisitions. This organic growth rate is a little lower than we would like and was a result of soft bookings in December.

However, we are pleased with the Q1 bookings, which we expect will bring us back in line with expected organic growth for Q2. In other revenues, the $1.8 million increase was primarily driven by the addition of dealer equipment sales revenue from the September 2017 Wellsys acquisition.

Quench’s gross margin of 49.5% for the first quarter decreased 390 basis point when compared to Q1, 2017. This decrease was primarily due to the inclusion of lower margin Wellsys dealer equipment sales, as well as increased cost for service personnel driven by annual merit increases and increased headcount to support the growing installed base, as well as increased rental depreciation related to growth in the rental installed base.

Quench’s adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2018 increased 7.2% to $4.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1% reflected a decrease of 270 basis points, primarily due to same contributors leading to the decline in gross margins.

On Slide 8, I would like to provide a brief update on select balance sheet and cash flow items. As of March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $110 million, and our total debt was $172.8 million resulting in net debt of $62.8 million. I believe we are well-positioned to fund our growth pipeline by using our existing cash resources and by tapping into our borrowing capacity.

From a cash flow perspective, we generated $5.1 million of cash flows from operations during the quarter, compared to $6.2 million in the prior year. The decline here was primarily due to fluctuations within working capital and most notably the timing of collections of accounts receivable which can vary from period-to-period.

In addition, our operating cash flow generated during the quarter exceeded our total capital expenditures by $2.2 million. Importantly, and as we said previously, the majority of our capital expenditures are related to growth efforts.

I will now turn it over to Doug to provide an update on our acquisition pipeline, discuss our outlook and provide closing remarks.

Douglas Brown

Thanks, Lee. At this point, I’d like to reaffirm on Slide 9, our financial outlook for 2018. There has been no change to the full year 2018 outlook we announced during our year-end 2017 earnings call in March.

We are still targeting annual revenues between $131 million and $136 million. Adjusted EBITDA between $42 million and $47 million, and adjusted EBITDA plus the principal collected on a note to Peru contract between $47 million and $52 million.

As a reminder, this outlook continues to incorporate the foreclosed acquisitions in Quench, as well as the pending Bahamas acquisitions in Seven Seas, which is anticipated to close in Q2. The outlook does not include any impact related to the pending acquisition in Ghana.

With regard to Ghana, we continue to work diligently towards closing the transaction. We have commented previously that this is a complicated negotiation involving many stakeholders. The equity investors, the project lenders, the customer itself which is the Government of Ghana, MIGA, which is a division of the World Bank and of course AquaVenture.

While meeting our June 30 long stop day will be challenging, I believe based on our ongoing conversations, all parties want this deal to succeed. So I am encouraged that this acquisition will cross the finish line including the acquisition of the remaining 44% minority interest.

I’d like to be able to provide more detail on the issues and discussions, but as this is an active negotiation, it would not be prudent for me to do so. Once the deal is finalized, we will be able to provide more specifics on the final resolution including the financial impacts that project will have.

As for the pending acquisition in Long Island, Bahamas we have filed for approval from the Central Bank of the Bahamas and anticipate receiving this approval before the end of Q2. Our M&A pipeline remains strong on both sides of the business as demonstrated by the increased activity we have seen in recent quarters. We have added resources to both the Quench and Seven Seas Water M&A teams, leading to an increased deal flow and an improved capacity to complete deals.

As inorganic growth continues to be a key component of our growth strategy, we expect to continue to show positive movement through additional deal announcements as we move throughout the year. As mentioned previously, the large more significant deals do take time to negotiate, but we believe we can continue to add tuck-in deals on a more regular and routine basis.

In closing, I am very pleased at the continued execution of our company on both delivering strong financial results and executing on our organic and inorganic growth strategies. This makes six quarters in a row where we have met or exceeded analyst consensus earnings expectations currently in place.

Our existing installed and operating water purification assets continue to produce solid predictable results based on the recurring nature of the revenue that they generate. The organic growth they produce will be supplemented by the acquisitions we complete.

I would like to thank our long-term shareholders who continue to support us and welcome new shareholders who have recently joined our roster. And I would like to thank our employees for their efforts and commitment in achieving our goals.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Vlad Bystricky

Morning guys. How are you?

Douglas Brown

Lee Muller

Good morning, great. How about you?

Vlad Bystricky

So, on Seven Seas – on Seven Seas gross margin, I know you talked about expecting full year gross margin to be up year-over-year, but with some variability. So, can you give us a little bit of color on sort of how much sort of tailwind you got this quarter, just due to the timing of MRO expenses and how you are really thinking about the gross margin in that business for the remainder of the year?

Lee Muller

So, the timing of repair and maintenance expense does vary from quarter-to-quarter and if you look at gross margin in Q1 versus Q3 and Q4, it’s actually perhaps down a bit, but it’s up significantly from Q1 of last year. So, from quarter-to-quarter, you can probably see fluctuations in our GM of maybe 200 BPS.

Our forecast going forward – we haven’t really done a forecast with gross margins for Seven Seas going forward. But, think of that variability in gross margins quarter-to-quarter probably within a 200 BPS range.

Vlad Bystricky

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks. And then, just a quick follow-up on the Abengoa acquisition. I know, there is not much details you can give us, some of the negotiation is going on there, but maybe can you just talk more broadly about your capacity to do incremental M&A at Seven Seas in the near-term while the Abengoa negotiations are still going.

Is it more reasonable to think that in the near-term, incremental M&A a Seven Seas could probably be a little slower as you are focused on getting Abengoa across the finish-line?

Douglas Brown

So, we’ve got eight people on the M&A team in Seven Seas alone. And so, we absolutely have the capacity to process and push forward other deals while we are working on Abengoa. Obviously, Abengoa is taking up a lot of my time personally, but, Olaf and Fred and other people in the M&A team have the capacity and are pursuing other transactions and pushing them along. There is no question that the big deals take longer.

The Abengoa deal is especially taking longer because of all the parties at the table that makes for quite some interesting conversations and negotiations. But this is what we do. This is what I personally do. I focus on these more complicated transactions, because there is nobody else that I am having to compete with, because it is a bit complicated.

And so, but on the M&A side, we absolutely have the capacity to pursue other transactions while we are focusing, while we are trying to get Abengoa across the finish-line.

Vlad Bystricky

Okay, thanks. That’s helpful color, Doug. Thanks. I’ll get back in the queue.

Douglas Brown

Okay. Thank you.

Gerry Sweeney

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. Similar to the last question, I was curious as to how much the Wellsys’ sales may be impacted Quench’s gross margins and how we should look at that on a go-forward basis?

Tony Ibarguen

Good morning, Gerry. Tony here. Yes, if you remember, we closed that in September. So it’s a year-over-year impact of the full amount of revenue as a percentage of the total. And probably three quarters of the margin impact was related to that. As a reminder, Wellsys’ gross margins are in the 30s, but EBITDA margins are in the 20s.

So it’s reasonably comparable to the rest of the business and it also has strong cash flow characteristics, because we are selling the equipment outright to dealers rather than renting it. So it provides nice supplemental, fairly quick cash conversion, cash flow.

Gerry Sweeney

Got it. And then, this may have been touched on previously in a couple other calls, but it just popped into my head. On the Caribbean Islands that are being repaired, is there an opportunity sometimes when a hurricane get through the – they build bigger and larger resorts facilities et cetera. Any chance of that taking place currently?

Tony Ibarguen

There absolutely are some of the resort rebuild is they are building bigger and stronger. More hurricane-resistant buildings, I think this is towards some of these hotel chains as little bit of a less than it’s about structural integrity of your asset, that’s something we learned back in the 90s. That’s why when you look at our desal plants, there was relatively little damage, because they are basically bunkers.

And I think you will see some resorts there are still rumors that they are not going to reopen. Caneel Bay is one, that’s small and it has a limited impact on us, because they had their own desal plant, but some of the smaller resorts are still don’t have plans to rebuild, but some of the bigger ones are rebuilding bigger and better facilities. But at the end of the day, if you look at our consumption volumes, we continue to see no material impact on the order consumptions from the hurricanes.

Gerry Sweeney

Got it. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Tony Ibarguen

Sure, Gerry.

Joseph Osha

Hi, there. Good morning. Just quickly on the cash flow you mentioned that some of this was just trade accounts. Is Q1 – is there an element of seasonality to this? Could we maybe expect the cash flow to lag a bit versus Q1 going forward catch-up in Q2, just looking for a bit more color there.

Lee Muller

On cash flow, there are some variances in Q1. Some of it’s related to the timing which will impact cash flow, timing of expenses. So, as things normalize and move over quarters, I would expect it to be the same. There were working capital movements that happened quarter-to-quarter and there is also, like I said the timing of R&M which can impact us. And also if you look at capital expenditures, if you are looking at free cash that there could be some timing differences quarter-to-quarter as well.

Joseph Osha

Yes, this isn’t something that we should – we do necessarily model each Q1 and it’s just operational noise really?

Lee Muller

Yes, I don’t think there is anything particular in Q1 that, that you should carve out of future modeling. I think it would all smooth over the course of the year.

Tony Ibarguen

Actually, I would say, one other thing there were some working capital changes as we mentioned and some compensation came in. So that happens in Q1 that were reflected what was incurred at the end of the year for 2017. So that was paid in Q1. So that would be some impact, but that would be it.

Joseph Osha

Okay. And then, as Doug, as regards to your 34% comment on Ghana without maybe asking questions you can’t answer it. Is the idea now to try and get the whole bank done at the same time or the majority stake and then the 34% later on? Can you maybe give us a bit more context around that comment?

Douglas Brown

So, I think that, it’s been published that the 34% is owned by Sojitz. So that’s not confidential. The 44%, sorry, is owned by Sojitz. They are a little bit hard to predict. We are hoping we can close it all at Quench that makes everybody’s life a lot easier. But, I am not going to make a bet on that. I can say, the Japanese too have a tendency to move a little bit slower. But we are pushing all – pushing to get it all done at once.

Joseph Osha

Okay. Thank you very much.

Douglas Brown

You are welcome.

Chip Moore

Good morning. Thanks.

Tony Ibarguen

Hi, Chip.

Chip Moore

Hey, Tony, maybe for you on Quench, can you could talk a little bit about the softness you called out, do you think that weather or something else and then a little more color on what you’ve seen on the bookings coming backyard?

Tony Ibarguen

Yes, good morning, Chip. Yes, it was little bit unusual. We are not reading too much into it. So, sort of December and we just didn’t get much business done as we thought. It’s pretty steady here. It’s pretty predictable organic growth for many quarters, so it’s been pretty steady and we manage it to that level.

Staffing is back up to speed in the first quarter and generally, it was a stronger quarter overall. And we expect – there is a little bit of seasonality going into Q2 and Q3 where we tend to get even stronger bookings, particularly with ice playing a bigger part of the product line. So, yes, we are not too concerned about it and expect that will come back strongly in Q2.

Chip Moore

Perfect. And maybe just to follow-up on Quench. Anymore color on the pipeline, tuck-ins versus larger deals? Thanks, guys.

Tony Ibarguen

Yes, sure. So, it’s seven acquisitions since June of last year. So we are very active. There is a lot of stuff going on small and medium sized and we are continuing to work generally our relationships and the wideness that we’ve got previously and then we added the Wellsys dealer network back in September and that has enabled us to have some outreach to that group, which is yielding a few conversations.

So, we are feeling pretty good about the continuing strategic plan to consolidate and have a pretty good array of upcoming opportunities that we’ll be talking about hopefully in the next couple of quarters.

Chip Moore

Perfect. Thank you.

Douglas Brown

Thank you, operator. Thank you all for your interest and your participation today. We are really happy with how we’ve completed Q1. We are ahead of plan and we beat the estimates. We feel like we can continue this through the year and we really want to thank our employees for an extraordinary effort in Q1 that allowed us to achieve these results. And we appreciate your support and your interest in AquaVenture. I hope you all have a good day.

