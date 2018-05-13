S&P 500 Earnings Update: A Look At The S&P 500 Forward Earnings Curve

Readers can see the dramatic ramp in 2018 S&P 500 earnings by week, from the date President Trump signed the tax bill on December 22, 2017.

Five weeks prior to signing the tax bill, the 2018 S&P 500 earnings estimate had increased just over $1 over that span. The next five weeks following the singing of the tax reform bill, the 2018 estimate jumped a little less than $7 per share.

But we know all this.

2019 and 2020 S&P 500 EPS estimates look to return to a more normal 9-10% growth rate.

S&P 500 earnings data "by the numbers":

(Source: Forward estimate from T/R IBES's This Week in Earnings, the rest of the data is internal)

Commentary: The 2018 EPS estimate is now firmly above $160, and the forward estimate above $163. While the S&P 500 earnings growth rate is topping, the absolute levels of S&P 500 earnings growth are not peaking. What are eventual peak earnings for the S&P 500 for this cycle?

Hard to say.

Our long-term data on S&P 500 earnings have the early 1980s' annual EPS at $16.66 for 1985, peaking near $50 in 1999-2000. S&P 500 earnings bottomed in 2008 at $65 per share, so proportionally speaking, one wild guess for this cycle would put the ultimate, peak, S&P 500 earnings print near $200 per share.

This is loose math to say the least. Take it with a huge grain of salt, and it ultimately depends on how long the business cycle lasts.

Jeff Miller over at DashofInsight and I used to discuss what the expected 2018 S&P 500 EPS estimate would be pre-tax reform and we thought $150-155 would be a big number. Here is a blog update from last fall - just as tax reform legislation was getting serious - estimating 2018 numbers based on tax reform. My 2018 estimate was way light at the time.

Thomson Reuters weekly data "by the numbers":

Fwd 4-qtr est: $163.16 vs. $163.10 from last week

$163.16 vs. $163.10 from last week S&P 500 PE ratio: 16.7x

16.7x S & P 500 PEG ratio: 0.80x

0.80x S & P 500 earnings yield: This week's 5.98% vs. last week's 6.12%

This week's 5.98% vs. last week's 6.12% Year-over-year growth of fwd est: +20.9% vs. last week's +20.76%

(Source: Thomson provides "forward 4-qtr estimate"; the rest of the data is this blog's work)

There is little that is not known about the positive S&P 500 earnings story in 2018 - even S&P 500 revenue growth is gradually improving.

This is a positive, fundamental underpinning to the US stock market, but stock prices will likely peak 8-12 months before we see the change in actual S&P 500 earnings estimates.

Always keep that in mind.

Thanks for reading.