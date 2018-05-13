LATAM Airlines' (LTM) CEO Jerome Cadier on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ramiro Alfonsín - Chief Financial Officer

Andrés Del Valle Eitel - Vice President of Corporate Finance

Roberto Alvo - Senior Commercial Vice President

Jerome Cadier - Chief Executive Officer of LATAM Airlines Brazil

Claudia Sender - Senior Vice President of Customers

Analysts

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore

Petr Grishchenko - Barclays

Stephen Trent - Citi

Miguel Moreno - Larrain Vial

Mike Lindenberg - Deutsche Bank

Barbara Halberstadt - Bank of America

Rogerio Araujo - UBS

Ramiro Alfonsín

Thank you, Victor, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to LATAM Airlines' first quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Ms. Claudia Sender, Vice President of Customers; Mr. Roberto Alvo, Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Jerome Cadier, CEO of LATAM Airlines Brazil and Mr. Andrés del Valle, Vice President of Corporate Finance

Please join me in Slide 2, where you will find the highlights for the first quarter 2018. Our operating income increased 50% year-over-year to $229 million, while our operating margin expanded by 2.2% to 8.4%. This result was explained by improvements in the performance across all passenger and cargo business units, offsetting the increasing cost resulting mainly from higher fuel prices.

Total revenues for the first quarter increased by 10% to $2.7 billion, as we registered unit revenue increases across all our business units and the 16.6% increase in cargo revenues.

Passenger revenues per ASK increased by 7% year-over-year while increasing passenger capacity by 2.9% during this quarter.

Total operating expenses increased by 7.6% mainly explained by the 20% in the fuel price during the quarter which currently represents around 29% of our total operating cost. Excluding fuel, cost per ASK increased only by 0.2% offsetting inflation in the region.

For the first quarter 2018, net income amounted to $94 million, $28 million higher than last year. While in the first quarter 2017, net income had a foreign exchange gain of $35 million this year the foreign exchange gain was less than $1 million.

In addition, Moody’s upgraded the corporate rating for LATAM from B1 to Ba3, reflecting the improvements in operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Considering that this improvement in results are sustainable and leverage will continue to decrease in the following periods.

In addition, during March 2018, Fitch ratings changed the outlook of the company from stable to positive. Finally, on April 26, 2018 the shareholders meeting approved the dividend distribution of $46.6 million which represents a 30% of the net income of 2017 payable on May 17, 2018.

This is the second consecutive year of dividend payments after the association between LAN and TAM.

Turning to slide three, you will find the summary of our income statement. Our revenue performance continued to improve in the first quarter of 2018, with total operating revenues increasing 10% year-over-year to over $2.7 billion.

This increase is a result of an increasing passenger and cargo demand as well as revenue per ASK recovery in all our business units. We flew over 600,000 additional passengers in this quarter, 400,000 of which correspond to the domestic operations and is translated from the new business model that we implemented in the past year.

Passenger and cargo revenues increased by 10% and 16% respectively. Other revenues decreased 0.7% mainly as a result of the implementation of IFRS15 in the first quarter of 2018 which resulted in $19 million less revenue as compared to the previous disclosure standard.

Total cost amounted to $2.5 billion increasing $7.6 million year-over-year mainly explained by $123 million higher fuel cost, as a result of a 20% in the average price compared to the first quarter 2017.

Despite the overall increasing cost, we continue to make progress in our efficiency initiatives which resulted in a leaner and more efficient organizational structure. As we have reduced the number of employees by 4.3% on a year-over-year basis and the numbers of aircraft that were flying by 10 aircraft.

As a result cost per ASK ex-fuel increased by only 0.2% year-over-year. With all this our operating income for the quarter rose 50% year-over-year to $229 million accounting for an 8.4% operating margin, 2.2 percentage points higher than the first quarter 2017.

The non-operating result of the first quarter amounted to $74 million, loss in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the $24 million loss in the first quarter 2017. This year-over-year difference is mainly explained by the foreign exchange gain of $35 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income amounted to $94 million which is $28 million higher than the last years’ result. I would like to spend a few minutes to comment about some events of the past weeks.

Regarding the legal strike that affected mostly our domestic Chilean operations and although the strike isn’t legally over yet, we have restored a 100% of the operations since May 2nd. This is because 827 of our crew members individually decided to return to work. This 127 crew members are for a total of 142 crew members that were under the union.

Between April 10 and May 2 the company had to cancel 200 flights affecting over 4000 passengers. We regret the occurrence of this strike and the impact it had on our passengers. We understand that the aviation is from the month of service for the connectivity of Chile.

We have preliminary estimated the impact of the strike in around $25 million to the operating margin that will be affecting our results in the second quarter. Secondly, I would like to give you an update on the fleet regarding our wide bodied fleet in particular. As you probably know, at this moment we are not operating seven Boeing 787 aircraft out of the 24 aircraft of this model in our fleet.

This is due to the extended maintenance requirements for the engines that were used in those aircraft. As a result, we are subleasing four airbus A330 and one Boeing 747 to support international operations.

We are working very close with Rolls Royce to reduce the impact to our passengers and the company. We regret the impact that this industry wide situation is having on our passengers.

With that, I would like to turn the call to Mr. Andrés Del Valle Eitel, Vice President of Corporate Finance.

Andrés Del Valle Eitel

Thank you, Ramiro and good morning everyone. Please turn to slide four; we can see in this slide an overview of the revenue performance of the company during this quarter. We continue to see an improving revenue trend for the passenger and cargo businesses. This is resulted in part by a proactive capacity management across markets and another part by stronger demand as compared to the first quarter 2017.

As you will see in the slide, we have increased our capacity in all of our markets while improving passenger unit revenues and load factors at the same time. When we look at the international operations, which represent 56% of our total capacity, we see that our capacity was up by 3.4% this quarter and the load factor reached a very high 87%.

Our revenue per ASK which was 6.1% [ph] increased by 9% [ph] versus last year both in long haul and in retail international routes. Around the domestic Brazil front, which represents 23% of total capacity we had a 1.9% increase in total capacity and load factors relatively stable at 83.3% [ph].

Revenues per ASK are improving almost 6% in U.S. dollar terms with respect to last year while measured in Brazilian reals the revenue per ASK increased by 8.7%.

In the Spanish speaking countries of domestic operations, together representing 18% of our total passenger capacity we grew capacity growth by 2.8% with load factors that increase 1.5 percentage points to 83.6%.

Revenues per ASK improved by 4% to 7.3 US cents reflecting that we are well prepared to compete in this market despite the additional competitive pressures that we are seeing. As a result, in our passenger operations, revenue for ASK grew 7% year-over-year, this improvement was driven both by an increasing yield of 6.3% and load factor 0.6 percentage points to 85.3%.

We have also increased overall capacity by 2.9% year-over-year this quarter. Lastly, our cargo in revenues have also benefitted from a better demand outlook mainly in Brazil’s import markets resulting in a consistent improvement in unit revenues and load factors in the past quarters.

During the first quarter of 2018, we increased cargo capacity by 5%, unit revenues increased 11% to 18.4 US cents while load factors rose almost two full points to reach 54.8%. Despite these improvements, in general terms market volumes are still below pre-recession levels while first two have not yet fully recovered in Brazil.

We believe that the products towards the current market will continue yielding results in the next quarters. We have just sold one of our Boeing 777 freighters during the first quarter of 2018 and we will sell the last Boeing 777 freighter during this week.

This leaves us with a cargo fleet composed only by 9 Boeing 767 freighters. We expect that cargo capacity would slightly increase in 2018 with this cargo fleet.

Please now to slide number five. We see that LATAM is going almost in all of its markets, only in the first quarter of 2018, LATAM transported more than 17 million passengers of which almost 13 million were domestic passengers and 4 million were international passengers.

This increase means that we transported around 600,000 more passengers in the first quarter of 2017 evident that despite the competitive scenario in the region especially in Chile and Peru we continue to grow in this market while maintaining very healthy load factors as we just saw on the previous slide.

In addition, we continue to strengthen our network. Already in the first quarter of 2018, we inaugurated 11 new routes excluding four seasonal routes that we operated during the summer. Of the 11 new routes we launched 6 in the domestic market in Brazil and 5 new international routes which include new destinations such as Rome from São Paulo and San José, Costa Rica from Lima.

Also, we continued to inaugurate new routes from our hubs to secondary cities in other countries such as new flights from Lima to Medellin and from Guarulhos Sao Paulo to Mendoza.

Please turn now to slide number six, here we see that our operating cost have increased 7.6% year-over-year to reach $2.5 billion. In general, what we see is an important increase in fuel cost which represents around 29% of our total operating cost.

Fuel paid per gallon excluding hedge rose by 20% during the quarter which resulted in $123 million of higher fuel expenses. Costs associated wages and benefits have decreased by 2% year-over-year mainly driven by a reduction of 4.2% in the average headcount in the quarter as you can see in the chart at the bottom center of the slide.

Regarding fleet cost, which includes aircraft rentals, depreciation, amortization and maintenance expenses they were up by 0.2% year-over-year in the quarter in which higher maintenance cost were offset by lower rental cost as a result of reduction of 10 aircraft as compared to the first quarter of 2017 as you can see at the bottom right of the slide.

Lastly, the other segment increased almost 9% year-over-year mainly as a result of increased volume of operations.

As a result, cost per ASK increased by 4.6% year-over-year while the cost per ASK ex-fuel increased only b y 0.2%.

Please turn to slide number seven, here you can see fleet plan for next year. Looking at fleet plan expense they maintain the same numbers that you are all familiar with, no news here. Regarding the stock, in this year we have received two Airbus 321 and one of the two 350 Airbus 350 planned for this year while we are delivering one Boeing 787 freighter.

Furthermore, we are subleasing five additional aircraft to support our international operations as a result of the lower availability of Boeing 787 aircraft seven of which are not operating to sustain our growth plan for the year.

We expect to end the year with a total fleet of 318 aircraft and for 2019 with 324 aircraft.

Please turn to slide number eight. Here we see that the – our credit metrics for the first quarter. On the upper left hand side, you can see that the leverage has increased up from 4.5 times at the end of 2017 to 4.3 times adjusted net leverage and we expect this average to continue decreasing towards the end of this year

At the upper right side, we also have a healthy liquidity position of $1.5 billion of cash on our balance sheet. In addition to that we have a revolving credit facility of $450 million that is fully available.

With that our liquidity position represents 18.4% of last 12 months revenue. Below on the same chart, you can see the debt maturity profile as at the end of March 2018. Here you can see that most of the debt maturities for the next two years is composed by secured debt mostly related to aircraft debt.

In 2020, we have the maturity of the LATAM 2020 unsecured bond issued back in 2015. This is field to yourself, so we will evaluate the best way to address this maturity either this year or the next one.

Please turn to slide number nine, regarding fuel and FX hedging portfolio shown on this slide. After first quarter 2018, we had hedged 20% of our estimated fuel consumption regarding recording $6.5 million of fuel hedging gains above the 2.4 million gains recorded in last year’s quarter.

For the second, third and fourth quarter of 2018 we have a 45%, 44% and 23% respectively of our estimated fuel consumption hedge. Next year, we started to build our hedge position with just 3% for the first quarter of 2019.

Regarding the BRL, during the first quarter of 2018 we recognized a $0.7 billion gain related to foreign currency context compared to the $2.9 billion loss recorded in the same period of 2017. We have hedged $100 million for the second and third quarters of 2018 and $60 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Please turn to slide number 10, finally here we wanted to reaffirm the guidance provided this year. We are expecting total capacity to grow between 5% to 7% this year. This is composed by a 6% to 8% target for both the international and the Domestic Spanish speaking countries segment and a 2% to 4% growth for Domestic Brazil business unit.

We are also expecting cargo capacity to increase between 1% to 3% in this year. As a result, we expect our operating margin to be between 7.5% to 9.5% this year, an improvement from the 7% operating margin recorded in 2017.

With this we conclude our presentation and we will be happy to address any questions from the audience. Thank you

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Savi Syth from Raymond James. You may begin.

Savi Syth

Hey good morning. Thank you. Fuel prices have been coming up quite a bit here even up a lot today and this historically I think in the region has been somewhere of a co-relation between kind of higher fuel and commodity prices and the demand. Could you talk about your sense about the ability to maybe pass through these cost and in the form of kind of high affairs or [Indiscernible] in kind of the three entities as well as the cargo segment?

Roberto Alvo

Yes, hi Savi, this is Roberto Alvo, how are you? Yes, of course everybody has seen fuel prices have come up significantly in the last few weeks. I believe to pass on prices to fuel depends on markets and current capacity situations we are, we believe that in the short term in the second quarter this will be slightly more challenging [ph]. Capacity is already being published by everybody, but we think that we will see a passing on of the fuel prices as the year progresses if the price of the fuel stays in the levels that it is today.

Savi Syth

Are there some entities, you feel more confident than others?

Roberto Alvo

Yes, there is some markets where we believe that it’s as in any company have different segments with the seasonal markets probably internationally slightly more easy today to see passing on of the fuel prices and in other markets but conditions depends on how capacity will move going forward in the rest of the year.

Savi Syth

Got it. And if I may on the – on the cargo front you know really good results especially when you consider the higher capacity. It looks like for the year you know the capacity – in 1Q capacity was 5% for the year you are still thinking 1% to 3%, are we to assume that kind of the capacity growth should slow down for the rest of the year and then any thoughts as you are going to look forward on the cargo front?

Roberto Alvo

Yes, so we have seen healthy figures in demand in cargo both northbound and southbound, particularly southbound our take is that the industries will stay healthy throughout the year. We are at this point in time I think that the biggest concern we have in terms of capacity will depend on the recovery of the 787s, because the year [Indiscernible] have lower daily capacity than the 787, so we have some impact in our capacity there so we are not moving our guidance for capacity basically to the fact that we have the issue with the Rolls Royce engines at this point in time.

But we see a positive trend for cargo throughout the year at this point in time.

Savi Syth

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore, You may begin.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Hi. Thank you. Regarding your RASK growth in the first quarter here, 9% in local currency in Brazil, and similar 9% in long-haul RASK, how do you see those training here into the June quarter?

Roberto Alvo

Second quarter is low season in South America and therefore I would say that our view is slightly more conservative for the second quarter of the year in terms of RASK movement as compared to last year. We see different situations in different market but all in all it's going to be more challenging quarter in terms of revenues because of seasonality.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Okay. Care to speak to where you see sort of greater deceleration. Do you see greater deceleration in long-haul or do you see greater deceleration in Brazil domestic?

Roberto Alvo

No. I would say, the long-haul is relatively stable. We see deceleration in domestic Argentina to one extend, domestic Chile of course because of the strike that has an significant impact particular in April and that has an impact on RASK for that particular month, in that particular business. And we see some degree of stability in domestic Brazil, although slightly weaker than the first quarter. The other markets are just in the low season.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Great. And then just lastly, I don't know if you're willing to comment, but can you speak to it what levels your fuel hedges and FX hedges are in the money? Thanks for taking the questions.

Ramiro Alfonsín

We cannot provide there too much detail on the levels of fuel hedges or FX hedges, but we can say that, but we can say that as of today, they both in the money.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Okay. Thank you.

Petr Grishchenko

Good morning. This is Petr Grishchenko from Barclays and thanks for taking my questions. So, just given the volatility in FX, we see in Brazil and Argentina over the past several weeks, if there is no kind of subsequent recovery, do you think you'd have to update your margin guidance for this year?

Ramiro Alfonsín

So in terms of demand at this point in time our international markets are both Argentina and Brazil, we have not seen significant impact or an impact in bookings due to lower currencies, local currencies as compared to the U.S dollar. We have not seen that effect. I think that still Brazil is on uncertainty in terms of the political situation going forward, but what we've seen so far is that second quarter remains relatively stable. In terms of bookings as we try to understand the effect or the potential effect of FX movement for those lines.

Petr Grishchenko

Okay. And would you consider I guess maybe hedging more BRL, just considering disclosure you provided, it's not like a very large portion of your exposure. So I'm just curious if you anyhow increase the hedges?

Andrés Del Valle Eitel

Yes. To-date we have $100 million for Q2, Q3, which is roughly 75% of the exposure. For Q4 we will continue building up the position in terms we have $6 million [ph] and that whatever we build up should be in line with that you're seeing for both Q2 and Q3 and then of course going forward I should see our hedges I think increasing.

Petr Grishchenko

Got it. And last question I guess, you reported the capacity adjustments that you have to make on routes from Brazil to Europe to maintain the RASK. I was just wondering if that was in line with your prior expectations or you had to make some adjustments on the kind of fleet size there?

Andrés Del Valle Eitel

Now, the capacity adjustment we made are more practical adjustments related to how we deploy the different aircrafts we have in the different routes. They are more related to those operational movements than to anything else.

Petr Grishchenko

Got it. All right. Thank you much and best of luck.

Stephen Trent

Hi. Good morning everybody and thanks for taking my questions. I just had a follow-up on Duane's question if I may. One, I think about the unit revenue in Spanish-speaking markets up 4% year-over-year in dollars in the first quarter. Any color with respect to what the RASK key trends and the Spanish-speaking markets is on a local currency basis, and as we consider the shift from 1Q into 2Q, any color on that?

Ramiro Alfonsín

So, we normally don't provide guidance on or forecast on unit revenues. I think that we have to -- I mean, we speak to the guidance and the impact we expect that the movements in the market we'll have in our margins. As I said before we see – demands are relatively healthy. Having a low season in place of course in the second quarter, but we don't see today impact that preoccupy us in terms of demand.

Stephen Trent

Okay. Appreciate that. And just one other question, I think in your opening comments you mentioned that your employees in Chile have gone back to work and everything is normalized since May 2, but the strikes not technically over. Kind of any broad view with respect to what financial or other concessions you have made to get those employees to return?

Claudia Sender

Hi. This is Claudia. No. What happened is that, as employees decided voluntarily and individually to come back to work, they agreed to the less offer that the company has made which is very similar to the working conditions and benefits that they had prior to the strike and no real salary upgrades.

Stephen Trent

Okay. Appreciate it. In that then I was just not sure what you guys meant by the strike not being technically over?

Claudia Sender

By the Chilean law, the strike is only legally over once the last employee comes back to work. Today, we have less than 20 crew members that still have not come back to work. Most of them are in health license or post-birth licenses. So that does not impact at all our operations.

Stephen Trent

Okay. Appreciate Claudia. I'll let somebody else ask a question. Thank you.

Miguel Moreno

Hi, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. I have two questions. The first one is regarding the elasticity of demand especially when – if oil prices continue to rise and regarding the question of the pass-through which of the segments you have higher elasticity and how could these increase in pricing could effect demand?

The second question is regarding load factors, you have done an excellent especially international route, do you have a thought [ph], say, structural like top in load factors, I mean, 80% sounds high, do you have room to continue improving. How do you see the load factors in Domestic Brazil and SSC rising for this year? Thank you.

Roberto Alvo

This is Roberto again. So I'll try to answer your second question first and then the first one. So load factors are in the upper 80s, international. We have still the improved load factors international through the years. We don't have a specific target. Our target is to maximize RASK all the time, but as we have become more sophisticated on a revenue management policies and procedures we believe that we can keep improving the load factors slightly year-by-year, period-by-period without diluting our revenue per ASK.

So, going forward we're working trying to maximize the revenue on our aircraft all the time without taking consideration of the load factor has being the main – the most important metric here. Its good news that we increased our RASK 9% in international and at the same time increased our load factor. I think that's the main.

With respect to elasticity, I'm not sure I can explain. The question is technical. So at the end of the day there is relatively high elasticity in lower priced passengers, as it happens in any market. As we pass-through few or we try to pass-through few we'll see what happens. At this point in time again I think the demands are relatively healthy in most of the markets, so we don't today a big concern in terms of elasticity. We have basically an understanding how variables [ph] move throughout the year.

Miguel Moreno

Perfect. Thank you.

Mike Lindenberg

Hey. Good morning everybody. I guess, I have two questions here. I just -- recently there's been press reports about LATAM contemplating the start of a standalone LCC operation, and whether there's some truth behind that or not. I'm just curious based on your new domestic operation sort of the low-cost domestic platform that you have today. What would you like to say that you could possibly get a separate LCC subsidiary rather than versus what you are able to do with what you have today? When it be that the operation that you've been developing internally that that's sufficient or do you feel like you have to go to the next step and have a separate LCC subsidiary? Just your thoughts on that?

Claudia Sender

Okay. Hi, Mike. This is Claudia.

Mike Lindenberg

Hi.

Claudia Sender

Hi. This is Claudia again. I think first of all, we are always looking into strategic projects and of course we have to contemplate given the competitiveness of our market which is increasing every day and here in Chile more than any other market with the arrival of new low-cost carriers we need to be looking into new potential projects. The projects starts implementing a potentially implementing a low-cost carrier is something that has to be open and the only thing that was done was ask for an operational license to be able to launch it in case we want it to.

So, today its still very possible project, not a reality and its something that we will always be contemplating to make sure that LATAM as the leader airline in the region position which we want to maintain has to contemplate to make sure that we can face the competitive pressures in each of our individual markets.

Mike Lindenberg

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then just my second question, with respect to the disruption of having grounded 787s with the Trent engine, to see those planes parked with engine off of them is obviously not a great sight. There's obviously some cost there. I mean, I know you highlighted the fact that the strike impact in the June quarter was $25 million, but I would think that having grounded airplanes and the fact that you have to go out and wet least a few A330s and a 747, there's obviously cost there.

Is it safe to assume or the way to think about this is that whatever cost of disruption and wet lease is maybe being offset by some form of compensation from the manufactured, the OEMs, so that at the end of the day we shouldn't anticipate a hit from the disruption of the long haul fleet. Is that a right way to think about it or is that something that we have to be mindful of as we move through the second quarter?

Roberto Alvo

Mike, this is Roberto. Thank you. So first, growth is aware of the impacts of having not only parked aircraft but also operating aircraft that are not our product, but then they still enable us to provide their service and the product that we want to provide to our customers. So they have full awareness of these. Of course there's commercial conversations going to which I will not – especially the purpose is addressed, but at this point in time I don't think we are – we feel that this is going to be – we're more concerning the fact that we're affecting our passengers than any thing else at this point in time. We want to solve this problem as quickly as possible.

Mike Lindenberg

Okay, great. And then, could I just squeeze in one last one as it relates to domestic Argentina, we talk -- you mentioned about demand across the region and that was the one country that was down. I know we just had a big move in the currency, but this is a March quarter number where it was down 16% and I did see that – it look like LATAM Argentina actually pulled out of some markets. And so I'm not sure what's driving that? Is it currency? Is it macro? Is it new competition? Or is it just rightsizing the Argentine operation. What's behind that down 16%, and some of those markets withdraws that we've seen?

Roberto Alvo

I think it’s the latter comment you made is, we're rightsizing to the current situation in Domestic Argentina more than anything else.

Mike Lindenberg

Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Barbara Halberstadt

Hi. Thanks for the opportunity. Actually my question was going to be on the low-cost carriers, was already answered. And I wish I can say another one would be regarding the Open Skies agreement and the JV with American Airlines. If you could comment a little bit what's the status of that and what the next steps to get this launched? Thanks.

Jerome Cadier

Yes. So during the last few months we got approval from both the lower and the upper houses in Brazil for Open Skies that basically ends up the approval process in the Congress in Brazil. The only thing that's waiting is the ratification from both the U.S. and Brazil of the Open Skies agreement that was signed several years ago, so this is more of a bureaucratic process that is underway.

As soon as that happens we will re-file we the DoT, request for the JV between American and LATAM and that will happen as soon as we get the approval as I said and then we will have to wait for the DoT to pronounce it. So it's positive. We've passed all the most important milestones in this process with American in a particular and now we're just pursuing the last step in the agreement with American Airlines.

In the case of the JVs in general we are still waiting for the approval of the Antitrust Court in Chile. We don't have -- they don't have a time line, so they can make their decision at any point in time and basically the implementation at this point in time is still subject to that particular approval. I mean, in the case of America that approval and of course what I just mentioned the DoT.

Barbara Halberstadt

Okay. That's great. Thanks.

Rogerio Araujo

Hey, good morning. Thanks for opportunity. I have two follow-up questions here. First on yields, that was increasing the volatility of local currencies in the recent weeks. And I want to know how LATAM's international flight bookings are behaving if there is really any impact from people – from local people less willing to fly abroad if you already saw that movement? And what do you expect? This is a first question.

The second follow-up is regarding the low-cost carriers. When you look at the Chilean and Peruvian markets the volumes are going up for LATAM. We see 6% increased in Chile in the beginning of this year, 5% in Peru, even though LATAM has been losing market share because of the ramp up of the local low-cost carriers. So my question is regarding how LATAM is perceiving this competition if there's any impact on the demand or in ticket fares, so -- and how you are dealing with that in terms of yields in the specific routes where those new players are ramping up? Thank you very much.

Roberto Alvo

Hi, Aruajo, this is Roberto again. So on your first question I think I have pretty much answered, we have not seen at this point in time impact of bookings due to the movement of the currencies in the region. We're still monitoring but we have not seen a significant impact that we can measure at this point in time from there. Just bear in mind that the second quarter is low season but it's in line with the expectations in terms of the potential impacts that the currencies could have on booking. So we don't see at this point in time.

With respect to the second question, as you know we've implemented a model. It was in over two years. We're quite happy with the results of the model at this point in time. Branded search [ph] is working well in most of the features that we deployed. We have seen positive results overall. We think we have the right strategy for our company to compete with local scares. We're prepared to do that. Our market share is not our more significant metrics but of course we will defend our leadership position in the places where we see that there is competition coming.

Our load factors of some of those competitors are relatively low which I think underline that our strategy has been paying off as we deployed.

Rogerio Araujo

Very clear. Thank you very much.

Bruno Amorim

Yes. Hi, Good morning. Thank you for the opportunity. So, my question regards international traffic. I'd to understand to the extend as possible, what's the share of outbound traffic out of region, out of Brazil, Argentina, the main countries in LATAM, as opposed to the traffic from other regions from the U.S. from European to the region. I'm just trying to understand, try to extend ease the currency depreciate in the region and outbound traffic falls, try to extend inbound traffic could offset these evidential downturn? Thank you very much.

Roberto Alvo

Hi, Bruno. So, on average, approximately 55% of passengers are sold in local point of sale, so in the country in South America we operate [ph] and the remainder 45% is sold abroad, it varies of course route by route and country by country, but that's more or less is 355.45 [ph] and of course depreciation of the currencies in South America also make cheaper for traveling here. So in general when we see changes in the past in currencies, one thing compensates pretty much the order and today our revenues are relatively well balance between what we saw in region and outside of the region.

Bruno Amorim

It's clear. Thank you very much. When you look forward through your bookings are you seeing these moves, people from other regions booking more and Brazilian and Chilean booking less or not yet?

Jerome Cadier

I think as I explained earlier at this point in time we have seen no impact due to the currencies in our bookings.

Bruno Amorim

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

