Wendy's: A Look At Q1

Despite the pros, valuation remains a concern/ 10x EBITDA multiple is too high considering growth prospects and economic moat.

Comps miss may be overblown. SSS growth of 1.6% (vs. 1.8% expected) was impacted by adverse weather in Q1 to the tune of 50 basis points.

Wendy's (WEN) shares were sent sliding after reporting earnings earlier this week, despite beating revenue by $1 million and in-line EPS for the most part. Shares are up over 20% since their low in late November, and have traded in the $16-17 range since early March.

Source: NRN

Investors worried about lower-than-expected SSS growth, which came in 20 basis points under estimates. However, this was due to quarter-specific adverse weather effects which are not a concern in the grand scheme of things.

Additionally, management appears confident in the company's initiatives, noting the positive results provided by Wendy's food delivery partnerships. After Chipotle witnessed sales skyrocket from their own DoorDash partnership, we believe this area has potential which may be underrated by the market.

Quarter Overview

Revenue for the quarter came in at ~$380.6 million, with same-store sales growing 1.6% versus 1.8% consensus. Weather played a role in the miss, and adversely impacted store comps in the quarter to the tune of 50 basis points.

Source: eMarketer

Despite the short-term implications weather has caused, long-term outlook for the company's top line remains bright. After listening to the company's earnings call, we remain confident in initiatives taking place across stores. One such example includes recent food delivery partnerships with companies such as DoorDash.

Source: Twitter

Results have come in positive - Todd Penegor highlighted this in the call:

We continue to expand our footprint as DoorDash expands their coverage to more restaurants across the U.S. We continue to see incrementality, especially in the evening daypart, and higher average check sizes. We have also seen encouraging customer repeat, which speaks to the favorable customer experience, along with the appetite for convenience. Source: Earnings Call (1Q18)

When thinking about other companies which have used DoorDash, Chipotle comes to mind. Chipotle saw an increase in delivery sales by nearly 700% since partnering with DoorDash, leaving us to ponder about the upside potential for Wendy's.

As far as costs are concerned, margin came in lower by ~210 bps as a result of food and paper (~5%) and labor (~4%) inflation. Despite the minor setback, management remains optimistic on their 17-18% margin goal for the year.

Source: Morningstar

Operating expenses came in lower in Q1 by ~700 bps. Lower G&A contributed to this, with lower professional fees in the quarter. Overall, margins appear to be remaining sturdy in the grand scheme of things -rising costs stand to be more than offset by a combination of initiatives in pricing. When looking at the big picture, events witnessed in Q1 related to weather are not a primary concern for us, and we believe the company's revenue potential is much greater at the moment than any threats to profitability.

Valuation

We had previously compared Wendy's LTM earnings multiple to its historical average/median, and although the stock trades well below their historical figures, we believe this is appropriate and don't see the company trading at ~31x earnings anytime soon.

Source: Morningstar

When comparing Wendy's to peers, the stock's value is just too rich for our liking. We feel there are many positives factored in, and given the industry average multiple and management's guidance, can't justify a $16 valuation.

Source: YahooFinance

Wendy's trades at ~24.4x forward earnings, which is higher than the peer group average of ~23.4x. The stock certainly does not seem to be the best pick in the market right now when factoring in performance metrics.

Given management's current year EPS guidance of $0.56, and an optimistic 25x forward earnings multiple, we derive a value of ~$14.

Conclusion

The company itself continues to perform quite well, and despite minor setbacks in Q1, the long-term outlook for the company remains bright. Management's efforts in food delivery partnerships may certainly spark growth across the board, as seen with peers such as Chipotle.

Unfortunately, the current valuation relative to peers is just too high for us. We would sit on the sidelines for some time, waiting for a stronger pullback before entering a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.