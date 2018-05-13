Jerome Powell May Live To Regret These Statements

Whether or not Powell is ultimately proven right regarding developing markets' ability to digest the unwind of DM monetary accommodation will be an important part of his legacy.

That was a reference to recent turmoil in emerging markets that some suggest is on the verge of spilling over.

On Tuesday, Jerome Powell suggested that global financial stability wasn't necessarily as important an input in the Fed's decision calculus as it has been in the past.

While we like the fantasy of emerging markets being sanguine with higher rates and dollar, we know in our hearts it isn’t true.

That's from former trader turned Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow's Friday column and he's of course referencing recent concerns about the resiliency of EM in the face of an ongoing surge in the dollar (UUP), rising U.S. yields (TLT) and a Fed that, if you believe Jerome Powell will stick to what he said this week in Zurich, isn't inclined to overweight EM stability in its decision calculus.

For those who missed it, here's what Powell said at an IMF/SNB event on Tuesday:

Monetary stimulus by the Fed and other advanced economies played a relatively limited role in the surge of capital flows to (emerging market economies) in recent years. There is good reason to think that the normalization of monetary policy in advanced economies should continue to prove manageable for EMEs. Markets should not be surprised by our actions if the economy evolves in line with expectations.

Clearly, all of that is debatable. While there may indeed be "good reason to believe" that DM policy normalization will ultimately be digestible for developing economies, there's also "good reason to believe" that the global hunt for yield catalyzed by DM central banks' foray into ZIRP, NIRP and QE contributed mightily to investors' appetite for emerging market assets. In fact, there are plenty of folks who would argue that the proximate cause for inflows into EM was DM easing and to say otherwise is to be deliberately obtuse. Powell hedges a bit by including the word "relatively", but the comments excerpted above will undoubtedly be trotted out later as evidence of negligence in the event we do see an EM unwind.

The problem here has a self-feeding character to it that I've gone to great lengths to outline both here and elsewhere. The stronger dollar is part and parcel of the perception that the Fed is inclined to stick to its guns on tightening. That perception is partly informed by the assumption that late-cycle fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will ultimately prove to be inflationary. Thus, real rates have become to a certain extent a function of inflation expectations (the Fed is expected to respond to higher inflation and that expectation leads to the pricing of higher real rates). The dollar's correlation with 10Y yields and also rate differentials has been restored, a relationship which is itself self-feeding. This is a dangerous setup for emerging markets and with breakevens prone to following crude higher, the whole thing is supercharged.

When those dynamics collide with idiosyncratic, country-specific risk in EM, vulnerabilities are laid bare. That's what you've seen in Turkey and Argentina over the past several weeks - those are the wobbliest dominos (if you will) thanks to central bank credibility questions and fiscal issues.

In case you were under the impression that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is going to be inclined to moderating his stance on interest rates (which, in his bizarre version of economics, cause inflation if they're too high) he is going out of his way to ratchet up the rhetoric and disabuse you of that idea on a daily basis. Here's what he said in Ankara on Friday:

If my people say continue on this path in the elections, I say I will emerge with victory in the fight against this curse of interest rates. Because my belief is: interest rates are the mother and father of all evil.

As I put it over on my site, you’re reminded that he is saying that amid an acute run on the currency that’s seen the lira make fresh all-time low after fresh all-time low over the past couple of months. It is insane that he would continue to parrot his "I'm the enemy of interest rates" line when the currency is in free fall, especially considering the iron grip he has over the country's institutions (i.e., the central bank isn't really independent).

On Sunday, he made things worse still by explicitly suggesting that once the election is out of the way (don't forget that he moved the vote up by some 18 months to June 24), he's going to force the central bank to cut rates. Here's what he said in Istanbul before leaving for a visit to the U.K.:

I called for lower interest rates before and I will do so again. Especially after the June 24 election the form and levels of rates will develop differently.

Every time he says something like that, the market (and analysts) lose more faith in the increasingly far-fetched prospect of him conceding that his "theory" about rates, FX, inflation and the economy more generally, doesn't make any sense. And it shows. A couple of weak-willed attempts by the central bank to stop the bleeding have been completely ineffective. Again, it's just record low, after record low, after record low:

(Heisenberg)

As for Argentina, this is a race against time to secure an IMF credit line before things get more out of hand than they already are. If you're following along, you know there's a run on the peso and the central bank has implemented 1,275bps worth of hikes over the past two weeks in a panicked effort to arrest the slide. It hasn't worked. The peso fell again on Friday to a fresh all-time low and they are burning through their reserves. The Argentine central bank spent $1.1 billion selling dollars and buying Lebacs on Friday as the currency closed out its worst week since 2015. Basically, the peso has gone no-bid:

(Heisenberg)

Please - please - do not let the irony of this be lost on you. This is a true testament to how quickly the tide can turn. It was less than a year ago when Argentina sold a 100-year bond. Here's FT's amusing assessment of the juxtaposition:

A year ago, Argentina was the darling of global investors. So much so that, when it issued a pioneering 100-year bond with a yield of just 7.9 per cent, investors gobbled it up, ignoring the fact that the country has defaulted eight times in the past 200 years. Whoops!

Yes, "whoops!"

Since December, on the heels of a poorly-communicated decision to lift the inflation target and an equally ill-advised couple of rate cuts in January, those bonds have been in free fall:

(Heisenberg, Bloomberg)

Besides being highly amusing in their own unique ways, the reason these two stories (Turkey and Argentina) matter, is that if they get worse, there's the potential for contagion to other EMs unless the dollar rally stalls or unless the Fed backs off the rate hikes.

Assuming the dollar stays firm and the Fed remains committed to tightening, the next question for EM is whether the pain spreads from the locales with acute idiosyncratic problems to the broader emerging markets complex. There's an argument to be made that what you've seen recently in the Brazilian real and also in Indonesia is evidence of that contagion.

Last week, BofAML's Michael Hartnett (he's the guy who told you to sell based on his "perfect" indicator back on January 26, a week before things got dicey), was out suggesting that if the real doesn't stop falling, it's likely that this will get worse. I'm not an expert on Brazil (although I did cover it pretty closely in 2015), but it doesn't seem to me that the electoral jitters justify the ongoing slide:

(Heisenberg)

Here's what the above-mentioned Hartnett said last week about that:

EM FX never lies and a plunge in Brazilian real toward 4 versus US dollar is likely to cause deleveraging and contagion across credit portfolios.

Well on Thursday, Hartnett was back with his latest update and he reiterated that point on the way to giving you a simple equation (literally) that underscores everything I've been saying for the past three weeks about the dollar, yields, the Fed and EM. Here's an excerpt:

3% UST yields + $70/bbl. oil + rising US dollar = tighter global financial conditions = deleveraging in high beta, high leverage, low liquidity assets. Largest outflows ($3.7bn) from EM equities & EM debt since Dec’16 (Chart 3); BRL remains key EM risk-metric. The closer to 4 it gets the more EM deleveraging and potential for global contagion.

So the week through Wednesday saw the largest outflow from EM equity and debt funds since December 2016 and as the header on the following chart suggests, price is starting to follow flows:

(BofAML)

Mercifully, things seemed to stabilize at a broader level this week. The MSCI EM FX index rose for two consecutive days to close the week and is back in positive territory for the year (the inset on the following chart is just a panned out version so you can get some perspective):

(Heisenberg)

Meanwhile, in EM equities (EEM), the MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose for five straight days through Friday, perhaps suggesting the worst is over.

As my buddy Kevin Muir of Macro Tourist fame noted this week, the recent selloff is not large, historically speaking:

(Bloomberg, Kevin Muir)

We'll get a litmus test on Monday for EM resilience. Traders really haven't had a chance to express a view on the shock result of the election in Malaysia. Local markets were closed late last week so the only read on things we had was from the NDFs (which tipped ringgit weakness):

(Bloomberg)

And the iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) which plunged initially before recovering:

(Heisenberg)

Volume there was enormous:

(Heisenberg, Bloomberg)

Here's what the above-mentioned Richard Breslow had to say about that:

As to Malaysia, the story seems to go that short-term market pain will morph into long-term benefits. I keep reminding people that Malaysia is on holiday so stop thinking local markets are taking it all in stride. The ETF and NDFs haven’t. Besides if you let it out of the bag that you are intending to buy the dip, it either won’t happen or if it does, you probably shouldn’t want to.

Importantly, the dollar's rally stalled this week. The greenback posted its first weekly loss in a month on the heels of the CPI miss:

(Heisenberg)

In the week ended Tuesday (so, in the week that included the Fed statement which perhaps wasn't as hawkish as some folks were expecting), the USD short came off a bit more. Here's Goldman:

USD net shorts continued to decline with a $5bn drop from May 2 through May 8. Bearish Dollar positioning has now eroded by nearly $15bn over the past three weeks from a nearly seven-year peak of $28bn in mid-April. Most of the move over the week occurred against GBP—as expectations ahead of the BoE meeting continued to shift from a hike to no action—and CHF. AUD net shorts increased, despite the release of the RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy, which explicitly introduced the prospect of rate hikes.

The more the dollar short abates, the less it can be squeezed, although that's a rather simplistic take on things.

The bottom line here is that while there are signs that the EM pain may be short-lived, the problems in Turkey and Argentina aren't going to be resolved any time soon and it seems just as likely as not that the dollar will continue to be underpinned by higher rates in the U.S. and expectations of a more aggressive Fed.

My contention is that Jerome Powell will live to regret the statements excerpted here at the outset and on that note, I'll leave you with one last excerpt from Richard Breslow's Friday missive:

I would, however, remind you to re- read the last comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on the subject of U.S. monetary policy and emerging markets. What he said probably shouldn’t be taken as throw-away lines. It doesn’t sound like his reaction function to non-domestic issues will match up neatly with what investors have gotten used to.

