Asterias Biotherapeutics' (AST) CEO Mike Mulroy on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mike Mulroy

Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon everyone. With me this afternoon are Ed Wirth, our Chief Medical Officer, Craig Halberstadt, our Senior Vice President of Product Development and Ryan Chavez, our Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel. Also on the line with us here are Rob Allen, our Senior Director of Immunotherapy and Chris [indiscernible] our Senior Director of Finance. Ryan and I will provide a brief quarter update including some remarks on the financial results we reported today and open up the call for your questions.

During the first quarter we showed continued progress with our key clinical programs, in particular our VAC2 cancer immunotherapy product candidate is poised to enter the clinic this quarter with the anticipated start of the first in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer. The dosing of the first subject in the study will be a major milestone for Asterias and will mark the first time that Asterias will have two of our cell based therapies in active clinical development programs.

As a reminder our approach with our VAC programs is to educate T-cells inside the body to attack telomerase presenting cancer cells, this approach is somewhat analogous to the various charges CAR T therapies approved and in development but we believe our therapy will have a much more favorable toxicity profile. The current target of our VAC programs is that telomerase protein which is present in about 85% to 90% of all cancers. So we believe there is potential from broad utility across multiple cancer types with these programs. As a sign on telomerase this is the same protein that our programs previous owner Geron is targeting with its Imetelstat program which is being run by Johnson and Johnson Janssen Biotech. While there are several important differences between the Geron Janssen program and ours including the fact that Imetelstat seeks to inhibit telomerase activity rather than directly destroy cells that present telomerase. Both programs are fundamentally based on the telomerase protein and so we were encouraged by the positive early efficacy data that Geron disclosed earlier this year.

We also believe VAC2 will likely be synergistic with other therapies such an immune checkpoint inhibitors and we are evaluating ways to test this type of combination approach. Finally although we have not yet discussed this potential feature of our cancer immunotherapy platform in any significant way VAC2 has a potential to be loaded with other antigens that maybe best suited to address certain tumor types. We will increase the discussion of this potential opportunity for the VAC2 platform over time. Our partner Cancer Research UK is sponsoring and managing the VAC2 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer in the United Kingdom. This initial study will examine the safety and tolerability of VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer as the studies primary endpoints. Secondary and tertiary endpoints of the study will include evaluations of the immunogenicity and activity of VAC2.

We call at our partnership in Cancer Research UK is being conducted under Cancer Research UK's clinical development partnership scheme which allows the first clinical trial of VAC2 to be initiated without significant Asterias resources being allocated to the trial and the manufacturing of the product. Under our agreement with Cancer Research UK, Asterias will have an exclusive first option to acquire the data from the trial upon completion of the trial. It is also important to know that Asterias has not determined the non-small cell lung will be our ultimate target. We look forward to reviewing the data that comes out of the Cancer Research UK study and also evaluating the overall oncology landscape to determine where to invest in the future. Cancer Research UK has recently achieved additional milestones related to VAC2. Notably they released the initial G&P clinical grade VAC2 to be used to dose objects enrolling into the upcoming study.

Subsequently the first clinical site for the study completed its site initiation visit and commenced the process to open for enrollment. With all of this progress we expect to start a trial with the first subject dose to occur sometime between now and the end of June. We are increasing strategic focus on immunotherapy treatments and a potential for VAC2 to be a platform to use to treat different cancers and a potentially deliver or additional antigens. We'll be commencing a search after the first subject is randomized into the non-small cell lung cancer study to hire a person to lead our IO efforts. In addition we're evaluating plans to selectively add to our scientific and clinical resources to support the VAC program or platform. We also plan to host a conference call solely focused on VAC2 sometime after the first subject is randomized into the study. We also plan to include a key opinion leader on the call to discuss his view on VAC2 and the upcoming non-small cell lung cancer study.

Before I turn the call over to Ryan I want to note that we continue to be excited about the progress being made in our OPC-1 spinal cord injury clinical program. In February we reported additional results from our ongoing Phase 1-2a SCiStar study. The results continued to support OPC-1s positive safety profile and it's potential to durably engraft and help restore upper extremity motor function improvement to individuals with severe cervical spinal cord injuries. We'll be providing additional data readouts from the SCiStar study in 2018 and into the first quarter of 2019. These data read-outs will include the following, six months update for the entire SCiStar study including Cohort 5 late in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2018. 12 month update for Cohorts 3 and 4 in the third quarter of 2018 and 12 month update for the entire SCiStar study including Cohort 5 late in the fourth quarter of 2018 or early in the first quarter of 2019.

We intend to begin to have discussions with FDA later this year to discuss next steps for the OPC-1 program in spinal cord injury. Our plan discussions with FDA along with a complete dataset from the SCiStar study will help inform our next steps for the OPC-1 program. We have no new updates on this front but we will provide you with updates later in the year as things progress.

And with that I would like to turn the call over to Ryan who will briefly discuss our financial results. Ryan?

Ryan Chavez

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. I will start by providing some financial highlights and then I will provide some context to what those numbers mean as it relates to the company progress in 2018. As of March 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled 18.8 million. As anticipated Asterias significant reduced its cash burn and operating expenses in the first quarter. The company's net cash used in operating activities for continuing operations during the first quarter of 2018 was 3.9 million compared with 7.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were also reduced from the year ago period to 5.5 million. In the year ago quarter operating expenses were 11.1 million. So we have seen a significant reduction in our quarterly cash burn and quarterly operating expenses and we anticipate the quarterly cash burn for the remainder of 2018 to end up being slightly below the current quarter's level.

We expect a reduced quarterly cash burn for 2018 even though Asterias anticipates having two programs actively in the clinic during the same time period and why is that? Well, the Cancer Research UK partnership has taken time to get to this point but it has allowed the company to move back towards the clinic in a cost effective manner and the Cancer Research UK led study should provide clinical safety data for VAC2 beginning in 2019 that will hopefully lay the foundation to support future development of VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer or other targeting indications.

The Cancer Research UK has also allowed Asterias to test in a cost effective manner whether back to an allogeneic product that has the potential to be delivered to patient in an off the shelf manner could be successfully patent transferred to a third party and manufactured under CGMT condition. It goes without saying that the company appreciates having Cancer Research UK as a partner. On the OPC1 side we have completed enrolment of the SCiStar study for the majority expenses associated with that study are behind the company. At the same time we will be compiling and reporting additional data during 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 and intend to initiate more formal discussions with the FDA later this year. So in summary we believe we have the potential to achieve important clinical milestones for both the OPC-1 and VAC2 program in 2018 and heading into 2019 and at the same time the company's operating cost and cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the first quarter of 2019.

Now I will turn the call back to Mike for concluding remarks.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks, Ryan. I noted your comment on thanking Cancer Research UK I would echo that remark. That was well put. I guess I would add to that firm as well as another great partner of us so I could thank them. In summary we have seen significant progress regarding our VAC2 and the VAC2 study in non-small cell lung cancer is on track to commence dosing of subjects in the second quarter. Meanwhile our OPC-1 SCiStar its spinal cord injury is ongoing. We are continuing to gather additional data from the study and are on track for anticipated data readouts from this study in 2018 and into the first quarter of 2019. Finally we are managing our financial profile which will allow us to continue to advance both of these key development programs and achieve additional important clinical milestones.

With that Operator, you may open it up to questions. Thank you.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Mike for concluding remarks. The first one I've is OPC-1, I understand that you haven't talked to the FDA and will do that later in the year, but I was wondering if you still plan to come back to a randomized smaller Phase 2 study?

Mike Mulroy

Yes. I'm going to turn it over to Ed as I mentioned was on the line here but I kind of look at it as you know there is a sequencing of events before we really know more fullsome answers and as a reminder we're still just reading out the current data right now in terms of where we are in that sequence. But Ed, do you want to?

Ed Wirth

Yes, so we have had informal conversations with the FDA in the past and they have indicated to us that the expectation for the next Phase of the program would be a randomized control trial. That being said with the RMAT designation received last year the anticipation is that that will expedite the conversations with the agencies around the specifics of the design of the trial. So we anticipate working towards having that meeting with the FDA towards the later part of this year and by that time we anticipate of course having a 12 months data from the third and fourth cohorts in the current trials. So we think that those data will be very informative for that discussion in the FDA.

Unidentified Analyst

And just maybe two more questions if I may on VAC2. The first question is on this program is what kind of data or result do you want to see from this Phase 1 study so that you will make a disease to acquire the state [indiscernible] from Cancer Research UK and the further develop this product in-house.

Mike Mulroy

Yes that’s a very good question and it sets up for a point that I think we want to make sure we get across is. We're very focused on safety data, safety and tolerability data from this study. I mentioned in the prepared remarks that we haven't yet even determined what our kind of ultimate initial target or targets are on a go forward basis in oncology.

And so I want to make sure that we're not being cast as today as a lung cancer company. We view it as a platform and the safety data that we hope and expect to get out of the Cancer Research UK funded study will enable kind of future studies in different oncology indications that we have not yet really determined as a company. So when we use the term platform as it relates to VAC2 there is really two things we are talking about, multiple cancer indications but also which we talked about earlier you know additional or different antigens and so its almost like setting up kind of a metric or a grid of potential outcomes there it sets up for a lot of different pathways and we have some work to do internally to figure out where to go but the safety, tolerability data we get out of the current study will help guide that thinking.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, that's very helpful. Actually that’s just kind of led to my third question on this program is -- so outside non-small cell lung what other indications would you be targeting? I can understand that because the bar has been raised still high enough, you may want to go up indications like where [indiscernible] may not have worked well. Is that sort of a fair assumption and then antigens that you mentioned so besides the one that you have right now all the other antigens are you considering right now? Thank you.

Mike Mulroy

Yes, I don't know if we are prepared to get into talking about specific antigen in terms of you know different oncology indications, you know the one comment I would make is that we do have that interesting proof of concept data from the earlier VAC1 study in AML and so we still have work to do internally to really kind of think about where to go but that earlier AML study it almost makes it if not the candidate its certainly on our list given the earlier work that was done but again we haven't yet really kind of figured out which way to go and we might go into multiple directions if we can think about it you know kind of a small best approach of feeding some smaller studies in different indications and seeing kind of what information we glean from those that can include both solid tumor as well as in the liquid tumor setting like AML.

Unidentified Analyst

Just with OPC-1 you mentioned a little bit earlier that you were looking to the data and started contemplate what the next step will be, could you elaborate a little bit more on that, is the 12 months data the most critical one or you may look even nine month data and what will be the potential gating factor for you to make decision on the difference of the path to take?

Mike Mulroy

Again I will hand it over to Ed, there is a lot of directions you can go with that just but Ed is the all knowing one on all things, SCiStar OPC-1.

Ed Wirth

I think the key point is what we have observed with OPC-1 over the many studies we have conducted, it is the cell take at least a six months or longer to fully mature and we think therefore [indiscernible] likely take up to 12 months to exert their maximum potential effect. So that’s really the key driver of the desire to get the 12 months read out. So we really do think, although we are collecting data at nine months we really view those as interim data on the lay on a 12 months read out where we think at that point we have a pretty high level of confidence in the degree of neurological recovery that we would see so that sort of the driver is based on the biology of the cells.

Mike Mulroy

Yes, I don’t know if your question was heading in this direction as well but I would just add on top of that you know if you think about SCiStar as kind of stratified between [indiscernible] 10 million, 20 million, we need to look at kind of how the responses coming in across the whole study and think about what are we seeing in different types of either injury types or legion length [ph] or where in the cervical spine. There is a lot of other kind of data points to think about and how those correlate to efficacy.

Unidentified Analyst

And a follow-up question on the VAC2. We understand that there's a lot of progress nowadays in a non-small cell lung mainly PD-1 and PDL-1. Having said that we assume that you guys are exploring more possibilities not really abandoning the non-small cell lung cancer, is that a way to look into it and what other sort of factors or things that you guys could have considered in non-small lung cancer?

Mike Mulroy

I will hand it over to Ed or something but I want to make sure I didn’t go too far in my earlier remarks. It's not that we are already planning on abandoning non-small cell lung cancer I just wanted to make it clear from the earlier question that it really is a safety study which should enable a broad set of inquiries or studies. That include non-small cell lung cancer with additional kind of follow up studies again TBD. So I don’t -- there would be a kind of several filters we would run through in trying to kind of select optimal targets and we just haven't gone through that whole analysis yet.

Unidentified Analyst

For the VAC2 study, are you still considering a change in the protocol to evaluate a combination with a checkpoint inhibitor.

Mike Mulroy

Yes, I'm glad you brought that up. We are certainly with kind of advances in standard of care. I view that as an important endeavour, it will be very helpful if we can get that done. I'm sure when we do we will announce it loudly. So from that you can infer that its not up and done but its certainly high on our list, so I'm glad you brought that up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And assuming that’s part of the plan, what is your assumption for what the pace of enrolment will be such that now we are anticipating some point in time when we might see the initial safety data.

Mike Mulroy

I will let Ryan talk about sort of the timing roll out and the type of information that we might or might not be able to provide going forward.

Ryan Chavez

Sure. Let me frame it up with sort of the current study design and then our thought line what that design would look like with the protocol amendments. So currently the protocol has an advanced these cohorts and resected to these cohorts with the advanced disease been enrolled first. There's 12 patients that will be treated with VAC2 in advance of these cohorts and 12 patients in the resected disease cohort that will be adjust with VAC2. As that stands we would hope to have the advance disease cohort which we do strictly view as a safety cohort hopefully fully enrolled this year. When we would have data on that and announced remember we are doing this in partnership with Cancer Research UK, they control the data. We are going to be discussing with them timing out and when we commit disclosures and updates on key things like the safety from cohorts but those discussions are still underway. So we will provide more guidance on when we would disclose updates on that in the coming months.

Now if we were to have the protocol amendments occur as we are currently thinking about it we would actually have a few subjects in the advance disease cohort dosed, see the safety from them and then the advanced disease cohort would actually then be modified to be that combination arm where the remainder of the subjects would actually receive some form of combination therapy. We're also hoping that based on the first few patients safety of patients from the advanced disease cohorts that we could potentially have both the combination arm and a resected disease arm and roll more in parallel. So things occur would get data on the combination arm from a state perspective and potential immune response and clinical activity data in '18 and '19 and it would also move up the timing around the resected disease cohort.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for that and we will certainly just look forward to your announcements about how this is going to proceed.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you.

Ram Selvaraju

Just three very quick ones. Firstly can you give us any more granular guidance on what the grant income line item is likely to look like for the remainder of 2018 and then going forward into 2019, any visibility you could provide would be much appreciated.

Mike Mulroy

Sure. So I can tell you what we have and potentials. You know grant income have started -- then related to the sum grant that we received in connection with the SCiStar study. As you probably recall we have received all of the cash payments from [indiscernible] with the SCiStar study and we've actually earned all of the income associated with those cash payments. So we currently don't have anything in terms of grants in-hand that would add to the grant income line in '18 and '19, that being said there are several opportunities on both the OPC-1 and the VAC side to potentially get additional grants CERN [ph] or other organizations. As you can expect we are actively evaluating those but those again we would have to see how they play out when we go through any kind of grant submission process.

Ed Wirth

If I could add another thought that’s maybe not directly responsive, it's always interested me that when you think about our two major finding CERN and Cancer Research UK they kind of operate quite differently at least with respect to Asterias, whereas CERN [ph] writes us checks that go in our balance sheet and then could kind -- they go through the income statement on the balance sheet run down through the whole set of financial statements really which is great and fine. The Cancer Research UK work, its quite different so they pay for the work and do the work and meaning it doesn't flow through our financial statements. So from a purely financial statement perspective the Cancer Research UK at least relative to sort of the CERN work thus kind of VAC2 relative to OPC-1 it's almost a bit stealthy and that it doesn't follow through the financial statements. That’s maybe near or there but I just want to make sure that the full audience kind of understand that distinction.

Ram Selvaraju

The second question is relation to the pursuit of potential combination regimens with VAC2 and furthering the discussion earlier about potentially exploring at what checkpoint inhibitors. Obviously given the recent results seen with the IBO inhibitor combinations with checkpoint inhibitors, you know the theory has been raised that maybe a two pronged attack is not enough especially in some of the more adapted immune system is Asian type malignancies. So could you perhaps elaborate on whether you might consider in fact even more complex combination regiments with VAC2 as a component and if so what some of those might look like?

Mike Mulroy

I'm going to hand it over to Ed because its certainly above my pay grade but--

Ed Wirth

Yes, its an excellent question. I think the key point here is because we are really targeting telomerase which is pretty distinct, highly conserved and of course expressed you know 85% to 95% of all these tumors and very difficult for most tumors to mutate around to maintain their mortality. Though it is somewhat of a pretty unique combination advantage where it makes logical sense I think first to just look at it in conjunction with individuals checkpoint inhibitors and the thing that there is there maybe potentially greater prospects for success there than you might otherwise have as you suggested with even two agents where there maybe opportunities for a particular tumor type to mutate around even the two-pronged approach but the approach of the checkpoint inhibitor plus telomerase I think its still fairly unique and holds some advantages that other two pronged approaches might not have.

Ram Selvaraju

Okay, great. And then another very quick housekeeping item. The line item entitled change in fair value on equity securities. I don't believe was present in prior reported financial statements and I was just wondering if you could explain to us exactly what that is. Thank you.

Mike Mulroy

Yes there is a new accounting treatment that became effective in January of 2018 where we have our available to sell securities and our marketable securities that are actually mark to market and now grow through the income statement above the line and are part of our operating income instead of going through other comprehensive income as they did in previous year. So it's strictly the fact that we realize we see unrealized gainings or losses above the lines with our marketable securities due to a change in some accounting treatment.

Mike Mulroy

I will note that as an aside quite an aside that Berkshire Hathway took a Q1 loss in its GAAP net income due to this very same accounting change.

Bruce Jackson

Just wanted to ask another follow-up on the VAC2 trial protocol and the expansion for combination therapies. So can you just tell us a little bit more about the process by which you're going to get to that decision to expand the protocol and I think you kind of intimated that it might happen in the second half of this year and if you could also talk about have you settled upon the checkpoint inhibitors as being the most likely candidate for combination therapy or is there a separate assessment process that's going on to decide how to fold in additional combination therapies to the trial protocol?

Mike Mulroy

Yes, Bruce. Good stuff. In terms of process I will note that I'm kind of clearing my travel schedule to head over to London to see what we can work out with the program lead at Cancer Research UK to -- I've already met with couple times you know once in person and then I mentioned Rob Allen who is on the line here but he is our UK employees directly inter-facing. So we have good relations and kind of regular contact with the group there but in terms of specific checkpoint inhibitor maybe I will hand it over to Ryan because I know he has got some thoughts on it.

Ryan Chavez

Sure. And Bruce just on your [indiscernible] this point I mean this is a little different than what you would normally see if you were actually in control of the trial were you would go through MHRA over in the UK as the first step and stated here as Mike and we have alluded on this entire call is Cancer Research UK is our partner that we appreciate very much and they are someone that we will need to work with further internally to finalize the decision to move forward with seek any protocol and then including the combination arm. There has been some informal discussions in the point and concept. They understand the positive elements to -- I mean in the protocol adding a combination arm but to Mike's point, he will be in more direct conversations with them in the coming months on that project. In regards to the actual checkpoint inhibitor that we would be looking to include, so there is two that are currently approved in the U.K. for non-small cell lung cancer. We do have our favourite but we still have to go through some internal steps to confirm that that would be the one that we would want to use. So I will hold off on sort of disclosing that until we make that final determination.

Unidentified Analyst

One question I want to ask real quick was whether you can give any color as to who is funding some of the pre-clinical work that’s going on right now at the VAC2 trial, well that’s been carried by you guys or by Crock [ph] or maybe some other outside funding agency? And then I will ask second question after I get an answer for that.

Mike Mulroy

Yes. So I will back up, there are three clinical on VAC2, I'm a little confused by that one.

Ed Wirth

So preclinical work on VAC2 is mainly associated with a lot of invitro work to support getting to G&P manufacturing. So given that it's allogeneic a human immunotherapy for cancer there really isn't any role for that kind of therapy for any kind of -- therapy for any kind of envigo animal testing. It generally proceeds much more around characterisation of the product, bring assays for in process control and manufacturing and release and once all that’s been satisfied which our [indiscernible] team for example did a lot of that to support the regulatory filing in the UK for manufacturing for current clinical trial and the work that I just described to you was the work that in fact was satisfactory to see that regulatory approval or to CRKU team to manufacturer that 200GMP for the current trial.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the question I had was in looking really further out, if everything goes well and you guys choose to acquire the data from the VAC2 study is [indiscernible] is going to continue to pick up the cost responsibly and manufacturing the VAC moving forward or is that going to shift back to you guys?

Mike Mulroy

That would come back to us so we will buy it and own it and so it gives us that option point of deciding whether we are opting in or opting out but once you buy it you choose to keep anything.

Michael Polyviou

Yes. Thank you. Just the standard thank you. I thought you know I will go off script a little bit. I just want to thank all the analysts for all their questions. You guys are clearly prepared and on it and we really appreciate that part of the dialogue. So thank you for your Q&A there and we look forward to engaging again on a go forward basis. Thanks again everyone.

