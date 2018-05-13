Himax: Bad Timing

Himax Technologies (HIMX) trades near multi-year lows because the company can't seem to consistently deliver on promising technology developments. Constantly chasing the next trend leads to disappointing numbers that hurt the stock. The 2018 trade is on hold, but the management team finally made a smart move that could signal a reversal in the negative trend of "over promising."

Source: Himax Tech presentation

Bad Story

Himax spent the end of 2017 hyping up new 3D sensing solutions for facial recognition to only report in May that the product was mass production ready in Q1, but the target market of Android-based smartphones is not ready. The complex design requirements for each Android smartphone maker slows down the development process with the company now targeting actual shipments at the end of the year for revenue contributions in 2019.

In essence, Himax overestimated the starting demand time point by up to a year in the initial press release with Qualcomm (QCOM) on the structured light based or SLiM 3D sensing solution. One has to question if customers won't actually settle on a different solution in the months ahead.

The CEO made some odd statements on the earnings call questioning the demand for the product outside a few premium phones, something Himax Tech should've know from the beginning.

Apple’s phone sales probably were not as exciting as most people expected in the first place and the reality is that the structured light is quite expensive... Apple is the only one in the world that can offer phones of such high price and with such high profit margin. So many of our customers, other than probably their premium models, they really cannot afford structured light to be honest and we actually said that from the outset

In essence, Himax got way ahead of the game on the SLiM 3D sensing solution and had to quickly start developing an alternative solution at a lower price point. Himax already is developing a lower cost alternative called active stereoscopic camera or the ASC 3D sensing solution. Remember that these are Android phones from Chinese makers that are more cost focused than the iPhone.

The company still claims to have the biometric authentication solutions for Android phones via either the two 3D sensing alternatives and an under-display fingerprint solution. The later two options won't provide the $20 ASPs, but the ASPs and margins will exceed typical amounts for their traditional products.

The smart move is that Himax isn't going full speed into Phase 2 development until the smartphone makers actually start selecting products going into their phones. Again, this move suggests that part of the problem was the price tag.

Himax went from discussing a rush into Phase 2 development with the Q4 earnings report back in February to completely delaying development by May. The plan now is to wait until customers select the solution and base Phase 2 capital spending based on actual demand.

Some of the growth in automotive and large panel driver ICs even suggests that the company was focusing on the wrong sector. Automotive revenue is forecast to grow 20% sequentially and 50% YoY while limited focus was placed on this segment of the business.

Bad Stock

Naturally, the stock isn't going anywhere with the prime growth catalyst pushed out a couple of quarters. At $7, Himax Tech has an enterprise value of roughly $1 billion so the stock could easily rebound if customers actually select the authentication solutions from the company that offer millions of units in the $10 to $20 ASP range.

The valuation is reasonable considering the delayed revenue prospects for the second half. Guidance for Q2 was solid at around $180 million, but those numbers aren't enough to produce much in the way of actual income considering Himax is only guiding to an EPS of up to $0.01.

The company has some promising prospects that would make a enterprise value of $1 billion appear rather appealing. The ability to hit 2019 revenues of more than $1 billion though is in doubt now with much lower ASPs as customers shift toward the more economic biometric authentication solutions.

HIMX Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The significance of the 2019 revenue forecast is clear in the below slide. Not only has Himax not generated revenues above $1 billion in prior years, but also the tech company hasn't generated a new revenue high since 2007. The semiconductor market has exploded over the last decade with the company mostly left behind.

Source: Himax Tech Q1'18 presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Himax has a lot of promising technology in biometric authentication and VR/AR, but the company constantly fails to have the right product at the right time. If signs emerge toward the end of summer that customers actually are designing in the 3D sensing solutions of Himax Tech, the stock becomes a very intriguing play.

Investors might want to start building speculative positions toward the recent lows near $6. The risk exists that the market shifts by the time the Chinese smartphone manufacturers decide on the right solution for payment applications and facial recognition, leaving Himax yet again with the right product and the wrong time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.