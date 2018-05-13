Dear Nvidia, Intel's Radeon Vega M-Equipped Processors Won Industry Support

Jon Peddie said the global sales of PC gaming-centric hardware and accessories hit $30 billion in 2016.

Intel and AMD’s collaboration on gaming PCs can prosper faster without Nvidia’s GPP. Top PC gaming PC vendors are free to keep using any GPU they like in their games-centric brands.

Intel’s loyal partners HP and Dell said no to Nvidia’s GeForce Partner Program or GPP. GPP was Nvidia’s failed attempt to shore up its leadership in PC gaming.

Top PC vendors HP, Inc. and Dell threw their support for Intel Core i7 + Vega M products. Chuwi is also prepping up its mini-PC with Kaby Lake-G processors.

Intel’s unique on-package use of AMD Radeon Vega M GPU with Kaby Lake G Core i7 processors is now a long-term tailwind.

I previously hypothesized that Intel (INTC) was behind HP, Inc. (HPQ) and Dell’s refusal to join Nvidia’s (NVDA) GeForce Partner Program [GPP]. With strong opposition from Intel and two top PC vendors, Nvidia quickly killed its GPP. Intel’s disapproval of GPP meant other PC vendors would have also imitated HP, Inc. and Dell’s defiant stance against Nvidia.

GPP could have neutralized Intel’s tactic of using on-package Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Radeon Vega M GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) to help it sell more of high-end Kaby Lake-G Core i7 processor. Selling more high-end Core i7 processors can help improve the declining operating margin of Intel’s biggest segment, the $34 billion/year grossing Client Computing Group [CCG].

Increased competition from cheaper but faster 2nd-Gen Ryzen CPUs is putting pressure on Intel CCG’s operating margin. As per the chart above illustrated, CCG’s margin declined from 38% to 34% in Q1. Intel could make up for this by focusing more on PC gaming and multimedia editing workstations.

Why Intel Has No Love For Nvidia

Intel obviously does not like Nvidia’s growing datacenter business. Intel can’t compete in deep learning GPUs so it decided to go after Nvidia’s biggest revenue generator, gaming. By targeting Nvidia’s biggest source of sales, Intel is taking revenge on Nvidia’s growing presence in datacenter processor sales. Intel’s $5 billion/quarter Data Center Group [DCG] is its most profitable business with 50% operating margin.

Based on the chart below, Nvidia is a growing threat to Intel’s DCG business. Helping AMD sell more GPU chips is Intel’s clever way of hurting Nvidia’s Gaming and Professional Visualization business segments.

AMD current generation Vega M GPUs will eventually improve to the point that they can be decent alternatives to the GTX 1070/1080, and not just the GTX 1060. TSMC (TSM) has an upcoming stackable GPU design which might help Intel’s on-package Vega M GPU design for next-generation of Kaby Lake-G processors.

Dell and HP Backs Intel's x86 CPU + Vega M GPU Design

The cancelled GeForce Partner Program would have compelled top PC gaming brands to exclusively use GPUs from Nvidia. Dell and HP own very popular gaming brands. Dell owns Alienware and HP, Inc. has Omen. Their refusal to join Nvidia’s GPP was obviously a great help to Intel's Kaby Lake-G + Vega M strategy.

Now that GPP is dead, more PC vendors will probably make games-friendly laptops and desktop computers using Intel’s Radeon Vega M-equipped processors. Without GPP, Intel (with the help of Radeon RX Vega M GPU chips) can carve out a bigger slice of the $30 billion/year global sales from PC gaming hardware and accessories industry.

Dell and HP, Inc. started taking pre-orders last month for their new laptops made using Intel Kaby Lake-G processors with on-package Radeon RX Vega M GPUs.

Dell’s new XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop retails at a base price of $1,300. It uses the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8305G GPU which is paired with Radeon RX Vega M GL GPU and 4GB of HBM2 memory. Three other more expensive Dell laptop models use Vega M-equipped Kaby Lake-G processors.

HP, Incorporated came up with a new 4K video editing capable 15.6-inch laptop with Core i7-8705G CPU + Radeon RX Vega M GL GPU. This HP Spectre 360 powerhouse has a base price of $1,460.

Dell and HP, Inc. have enough global distribution system and brand power to boost sales of computers with Intel CPU + Radeon RX Vega M GPUs.

No. 2 PC vendor Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) has not made any announcement about using Intel’s Kaby Lake-G processors. However, Lenovo will eventually do what its top rivals did. Going forward, Lenovo will likely come up with equalizers to the Kaby Lake-G HP Spectre 360 and Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 laptops.

A small laptop vendor in China, Chuwi has unveiled its first tiny gaming PC with Intel Kaby Lake G. The Chuwi HiGame mini-PC is a beautiful redesign of Intel’s Hades Canyon NUC (Next Unit of Computing) reference design for Kaby Lake G.

I expect other Taiwanese/Chinese PC vendors to eventually make their own versions of the Chuwi HiGame NUC. China is the largest market for video games. China therefore is a fertile market where Intel can start selling its games-centric processors.

China’s White-box PC assemblers who need higher operating margins will take advantage of Intel’s unique single-package design for Kaby Lake-G + Radeon RX Vega M. Chinese PC assemblers who can’t find enough supply of new Radeon RX 580 or GeForce 1060 discrete video cards can go for a Core i7-8705G and get the embedded Radeon Vega M GL GPU.

Conclusion

The industry support for Intel’s innovative Kaby Lake-G + Vega M GPU products makes INTC a buy. Dell and HP, Incorporated are two global leaders who can help Intel get a bigger slice of the multi-billion PC gaming hardware industry.

Going forward, Intel’s future workstation PCs will also likely incorporate on-package Radeon RX Vega GPUs. I bet that HP, Incorporated and Dell will likely again become early adopters of these Radeon Vega M-equipped workstation processors. These two leading PC vendors are also the leaders in workstation PC sales.

Intel was wise when it recruited AMD to help it come up with better games-centric processors. These CPU rivals can cooperate and chip away at Nvidia’s huge 66.3% share in discrete GPUs. By collaborating with AMD, Intel can focus more on improving its x86 processors and not waste time developing its in-house integrated GPU solutions.

It is a symbiotic partnership between AMD and Intel. The more industry players that adopt Intel’s unique CPU + Radeon RX GPU design, the more AMD can earn from supplying the GPU chips. The more money AMD can make, the more budget it can allocate for research toward improving its CPU/GPU designs.

Intel (and its PC vendor partners) can help AMD make enough money to make better Radeon Instinct datacenter GPU accelerator. Going forward, Intel might actually help AMD come up with equalizers to Nvidia's popular Tesla and Volta datacenter processors.

