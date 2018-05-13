E.ON's (ENAKF) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E.ON SE (OTCPK:ENAKF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the E.ON's First Quarter Results 2018.

Alexander Karnick

Thank you very much, operator. Good morning to everyone. This is Alexander Karnick, Head of Investor Relations. We've published this morning our Q1 financials as usual you will find all the documents on our website.

I'm today joined by Marc Spieker, our CFO and he will have a short presentation and as usual you will have the opportunity to raise some questions thereafter. And with that I hand over to Mark. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, the analysts and investors and a warm welcome to our first quarter 2018 results call also from my side. After the excitement around the transaction with RWE, I am pleased to back to operations and present to you our strong first quarter results.

Compare to previous year, EBIT is up by 24%, while net income increased even by 38% helped by a low base immediately in the prior year. On the back of this strong performance, we are fully on track to achieve our full year guidance. We also confirm our dividend proposal of $0.43 per share for 2018.

You may have noticed that for the first time, we report our results in the format of a quarterly statement. This will be the new norm for our first quarter and nine months results reporting from now on. The new format is much shorter and clearer and will help you to extract the important information more easily.

Before I go into details of Q1, I would like to highlight some important points around the energy transaction and provide an update on recent operational development.

We launched our voluntary public takeover of further so called PTO for innogy minority shareholders on 27th of April, the acceptance period for the offer will last until July 6th. Please note, that we might see a substantial part of the tender action, only in the additional acceptance period, which will last until July 25th.

With regard our offer is highly attractive for innogy shareholders. The total offer value of €40 per share represents a premium of 28% to innogy share price before it was affected by takeover speculations towards the end of February.

Compare to the average broker target for us before the announcement, the offer represents a premium of 23%. After the recent distribution of innogy's dividend for 2017 of €1.6 per share, the total of a value now amounts to €38.4 per share. This amount corresponds to the total offer value of €40 for energy share at the day of the publication offer transaction, which as you know took place on March 12th.

E.ON is in a position to offer such an attractive premium, due to the high synergies this transaction offers. The offer applies does not only reflect the standalone value of innogy, but also a part of the synergy value that we expect from the full integration. After merger clearance, which we expect not before mid-2019, we will have the choice between different routes to implement control over innogy depending on the acceptance rate of the tender offer.

However, let me highlight the very important point once again. The roughly 77% stake that we acquire from RWE already allow us to implement the integration. There are various ways in which control can be implemented. I want to quickly summarize the most important one.

With a 77% from RWE, we are able to enforce the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement. With a domination agreement in place, E.ON would be able to give binding instructions to innogy thereby assuming control and being able to implement the synergies.

Upon the conclusion of a domination agreement, E.ON is obliged to offer a compensation payment and there is no alternative so called guarantee dividend to innogy shareholders who have not tendered. These compensations would typically be based on the rigid and highly formalized valuation standard of the Institute of Public Auditors in Germany the so called IDW S1 standard.

Such evaluation will not consider the synergy potential we expect from the combination of both companies. That means that the compensation payment could be also lower than the value offer and the takeover offer. In addition to this, the guaranteed dividend could be structured to primarily reflect a bond here based on the value of the compensation payment. Such a bond here would reflect the current low interest rate environment and E.ON's strong BBB credit rating.

In case the acceptance in the takeover offer, would bring us to a stake of at least 90% in innogy, we could execute various ways of a squeeze out. The required cash compensation for shareholders who have not tenured would again be based on the IDW S1 valuation standard.

In all the mentioned cases, the integration cannot be blocked or delayed by minorities shareholders in a meaningful way. Only the level of the compensation payment or guarantee dividend can be challenged in a judicial appraisal procedure, the so called [indiscernible]. You will be fluent in German after this call. Such procedure - proceedings may take up to several years with an uncertain outcome.

Finally, there is also the possibility that there will be no cash compensation at all, this option will be available to E.ON already with its roughly 77% stake from RWE, and could imply the merger of E.ON and innogy into a new company. Through such a merger, innogy and E.ON, would seek to exist as legal entities and both shareholders would receive shares in the new company, but no cash.

In a nutshell, we are confident that our attractive offer for innogy allows for a high acceptance rate of the public takeover offer, in particular against the background of the alternatives, with highly uncertain outcomes.

Turning to the next page, I would like to shed some more light on the timeline of the transaction. The only condition precedent to implementation of the transaction is the merger clearance from Antitrust Authority. In our case the EU Commission is the more relevant competition authority. We continue to expect the EU clearance not before mid-2019, this is the base assumption and it's also the primary reason for the considerable link that this transaction needs for implementation. The chart gives you a better understanding about the typical steps of an EU merger control process.

In general, the process begins with informal preparatory discussions between the notifying party, in that case E.ON and the case team, which handles the transaction for the EU Commission. In parallel, first notification documents are being drafted with a filling of draft documents the pre-notification phase starts, in this phase the process is still informal, draft documents are being discussed and reclassify information by the EU commission are being responded.

With the official filling of the notification documents the first formal notification process starts, which is called Phase 1. This Phase generally is 25 working days for the EU Commission to decide whether to grant the antitrust clearance. If the EU Commission considers it necessary to examine the transaction in more detail, is so called Phase 2 maybe initiated which can take up to 90 additional working days. Both phases, Phase 1 and Phase 2 can each be extended. Phase 1 by up to 10 working days and Phase 2 by up to 15 working days.

Because of the relatively tight time restrictions in Phase 1 and 2, the pre-notification phase is often extended by the case team to clarify as many points as possible before the formal start of the proceedings. Given the complexity of the transaction our planning and the corresponding timeline assumes that we will have to go into a Phase 2.

Regarding our transaction, we are currently in preparatory discussions with the case team, following the announcement of our transaction we immediately applied for a EU case team and engaged in first discussions with the commission to introduce the transaction and discuss the time plan in order to ensure that the proceedings will be conducted swiftly and as timely as possible. The filling of our first part of the draft notification is aimed for this month already. Over the next month we will keep you up to date about the progress of the proceedings.

Let's get to operations and start with the German network business. Most noteworthy is the positive decision by the Higher Regional Court of Dusseldorf, OLG Oberlandesgericht regarding the allowed return on equity for the new regulatory period in gas and power. The court concluded that the regulator BNetzA has said the return equity was 6.91% too low and has not adequately restricted the current period of exceptionally low bond years.

According the independent expert commission by the court an adequate return on equity would be 7.7%. The court ordered BNetzA to revise its return on equity determination. BNetzA appeared against the decision at the last instance, the federal court of justice called BGH, Bundesgerichtshof never the less, until the BGH takes its decision, which could take at least one year, the return on equity of 6.91% remains valid, which is fully in line with our guidance.

Regarding the general efficiency sector, there has already been a decision for gas. The sector has been reduced from the previously valid 1.5% to 0.49% for the new period. Although this is a meaningful reduction, we still regard the general efficiency sector is too high and has filed a legal complaint against it.

For power, we expect a determination of the general efficiency sector in the third quarter 2018 at the earliest. Currently, BNetzA collects the necessary data. All-in-all there are still a lot of moving parts, we will get more and more clarity over the coming months.

Looking at the energy sales business. I am quite satisfied with the recent development of our customer numbers in our main markets UK and Germany. In the first quarter we gained more than 50,000 additional household customers for both markets combined in a continuously intense competitive environment. This follows the strong gain of more than 100,000 customers in Q4 2017, which in turn was based on a stabilization in second and third quarter of last year.

This underpins that our strategy of innovative tariff offering and focused sales channel is starting to bear first fruits. In the UK, for example we could reduce our churn rate meaningfully to 15%, which is below the market average of 18%. In Q1 2017, our churn rate was still significantly above the market average of 15% at the time.

Just recently, we went live with the first version of our new so called digital takeout platform. We are building a shared infrastructure that fundamentally reduces our costs to serve. With improving our customer experience and time to market with new products and services.

However looking at the political development in the UK, there is no change, the environment stay tough. The UK market develops from a leading to a lagging position in terms of energy policy. The work on the price cap just continues, never the less, how this will be set exactly remain still highly uncertain, especially regarding the level of the cap.

Despite our progress, with respect to customer gains, and the work we are undertaking to significantly reduce our costs in the energy sales business, we cannot rule out that an SCT price cap will hurt as in a more short-term perspective. However in the longer term, I am very confident that the business will be able to regain its earnings strength.

Now let me focus on the operational performance in the first three months of 2018. EBIT increased 24% above prior levels, and the strong quarterly performance add to the solid financial operating performance of the last two years. Now, the strong development in the third quarter, has been helped by relatively low base in the first quarter of last year. Key driver was the EBIT in customers solutions, which in the first quarter is up more than 20% over the same period last year.

Our customer business in Germany, had a particularly successful quarter. EBIT increased by €90 million year-on-year mainly driven by price increases in the second quarter 2017 that compensated the negative effect of sharply risen transmission costs that burdened the first quarter last year. In addition lower gas procurement costs supported the development.

In the UK EBIT is down slightly versus previous year, despite price increases implemented in the second quarter 2017. The positive effect was over compensated by charges for our restructuring program SWAT [ph] that we have presented with full year 2017 results as well as negative effect from the regulatory price caps on prepayment meter tariffs and vulnerable customers.

EBIT in renewables improved by 7% in the first three months, the positive contributions from our newly commissioned onshore wind farms in the U.S. as well as pre-commissioning income of our offshore wind farm Rampion in UK were partly compensated by the end of subsidy periods or high price power purchase agreements from the past mainly in our U.S. onshore portfolio.

Energy networks declined roughly 5% year-over-year in line with our expectations in full year guidance. The positive development in Sweden where EBIT rose 14% year-over-year was not able to fully compensate for the absence of the positive regulatory effects and the loss of the gas concession in Hamburg in our German Network operations.

The Corporate Functions and Other line was supported by Phoenix costs savings, in addition the result to some extent supported by rather high cost base in the first quarter last year. Earnings of our non-core nuclear business increased by almost €100 million year-over-year. As you might recall we had the unusual situation in Q1 of last year that all three nuclear reactors were scheduled for maintenance and refueling.

Full availability of all three power plants plus positive one-off effects that relate to last year's Brokdorf outage over compensated lower hedging prices in Q1 of this year and led to the increase. The result of our Turkish Generation business deadly for the first time report as part of the non-core business improved significantly on the back of the non-reoccurrence of the one-off book loss from the sale of a hydro-asset in the same period in 2017.

Now let us take a brief look at the bottom-line, our adjusted net income came in at €727 million for the first quarter of 2018 and was up 38% over prior year. Obviously the strong increase in our group EBIT translate to the bottom-line and is amplified by slight improvement of our financial expenses.

Let me now turn to the development of our economic net debt, economic net debt increased somewhat over the end of 2017. This is mainly due to seasonally low cash conversion rate of 21% in the first quarter. Higher energy consumption during the winter period as well as last year's price increases let to an expected temporary increase of our working capital in the said business. These seasonal effects will be offset during the remainder of the year and we expect a cash conversion rate of again over 80% for the full year fully in line with our guidance.

Pension provisions are approximately €700 million lower versus year end. This is more of an accounting effect and has a minor impact on economic net debt. This effect results from the liquidation of our last on balance sheet pension plan.

Accordingly assets were transferred from our balance sheet to the CTA reducing at the same time our liquid asset position. Pension provisions were reduced at the same time by a similar amount. We expect to reduce economic net debt significantly over the course of the year. We expect to receive €3.8 billion of proceeds in relation to the sale of our Uniper shares to Fortum by mid-2018. In this respect we have noted the approval of the Russian Government Commission for monitoring foreign investments. The remaining regulatory clearances should be received until mid-2018 and the transaction should close as expected.

Furthermore, the transfer of our €1 billion stake in Nord Stream 1 into our CTA should go ahead as planned later this year and will reduced pension provisions accordingly. Following the strong first quarter, we are fully on track to achieve our full year guidance. For the remainder of the year we're expecting to return to a more normal growth trajectory to Q1 2017 as I highlighted was negatively impacted by an unusual combination of various negative developments, which were compensated in subsequent quarters. When modeling the remaining quarters for 2018 you should keep in mind that such a catch up effect will likely not repeat.

With an unchanged operational outlook for the remaining nine month I confidently confirm the guidance for 2018 of an EBIT between €2.8 billion and €3.0 billion and an adjusted net income of between €1.3 billion and €1.5 billion. We also confirm our dividend proposal of $0.43 per share for 2018.

Now I would like to thank you very much for your attention and over to Alex for the Q&A section.

Alexander Karnick

Yes sir, thank you, Marc. Operator over to you for question. Please be advice two, as usual two questions per person. Operator, back to you. Thank you.

Thank you. Now, we will begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Mr. Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you so much. Good morning, its Alberto Gandolfi. My first question is on the guidance. I know that typically your numbers are highly skewed towards Q1, but I have noticing that your Q1 net income is more than 50% of the mid-range of your guidance. So, can you tell us why you might not narrow down your range let say to mid-upper end, what could go wrong? Is the Customer Solutions really the division that makes a little bit more nervous, I imagine EBIT margins are close to 6% so you are gaining customers the UK. Is this the main question mark for being a bit more specific on your guidance I assume?

And the second question is on your combined entity, you have announced the 7% reduction in workforce as part of the deal, you would have like 70,000 employees pro forma. And the question here is about natural attrition, can you maybe tell us what percentage of these employee would be let's say within 10 year of retirement, because you have the same workforce of NL, but NL has twice your EBITDA or put it differently you have like twice the workforce of Iberdrola with similarish EBITDA. So a very, very barbarian approach, very back of the envelop would suggest like quite a lot of margin here for improvement perhaps through natural attrition. And so I was wondering if you can maybe give us a little bit more about the profiling of your workforce? Thank you so much.

Marc Spieker

Hi, Alberto. Let me start with the guidance question. At this stage, I think normally you should not expect that roughly a month after we've released the guidance that we will not significantly lower the guidance. I think what you should take note of is that I have lot of confidence in confirming the guidance range. So, you should get used to that whenever we put out guidance that E.ON is able to deliver.

As always there are upside and downside risk you mentioned the sales market, or Customer Solutions in that respect I would actually also highlight upsides, which can result from our efforts to work on efficiency and improve the cost base. In anticipation also of a negative impact as the price get mostly fully effective next year.

So, Customer Solutions should not only be good for downsides surprises, it can also be good for upside surprises. But that said overall, you find us very confident with regard to the full year amount, but I need to ask you for patients for us narrowing the guidance in any way.

For the combined entity and workforce, that's obviously from an investors point of view and important question. I also understand your efforts to do benchmarking, which is always difficult as comparing big stock listed companies in very different markets with very different degrees of outsourcing insurance support.

It's a tricky exercise which I asked you for your understanding that now on the telephone call here I can't give you any more specific guidance. But I think we can take this offline. But I just want to be cautious, if not so either of course we're doing that constantly, but it's not always so straight forward to compare ourselves on group level consolidated numbers also with the mentioned companies.

In terms of natural attrition indeed, I expect that the part has shown that during the last five years, we've reduced the workforce at E.ON at almost 15,000 positions that has worked out socially without any disruptions and full alignment with our workers council the national attrition of course always is a part of that.

So while I do not now want to talk down the concerns and uncertainty, which admittedly and of course are now present among innogy employees, I think there's lot of reasons to believe that we will manage also this reduction in a very fair and socially acceptable manner.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Thank you. We have received another question from Vincent Gilles of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Vincent Gilles

Yes, good morning everyone again. First question on Customer Solutions very, very barbaric I think that you just said calculation on if you take the EBIT in Q1 2018 you are on 6.3%, if you take the same number for Q1 2017 1.7%. Could you please help us understand do you think the first one is by how much did you increase your average I know it's an average not a good number, but still average tariff in Germany and the second thing is how sustainable should we see that number for Q1?

And my second question is as much as you can share with us it should be interesting maybe to hear what's the EU in your first discussions with them has braced, how concerned are you that the EU made you repeat what the CMA is doing on innogy in other words be a bit more difficult than expected? Thank you very much.

Marc Spieker

Hi, there. So I will start with Customer Solutions, in this I can't give you now an average tariff increase, as last year's tariff increase was based on significantly increased cost for the transportation grid - for the transmission grid and that these are charges, which are regional and hence vary from region to region. We clears all charges for 10F for example were raised by 80% last year.

And so this translates then into a very meaningful part of the tariffs increase, but this is then kind of wheeled through the distribution operators insurance support. So it's get up that off tariff increases, but I think if we find out an average increase we can let you know.

On the EU Commission, please understand that first of all we should expect that the commission will take a very close look and it's also clear and this is not surprise, it's not concerned I think we're very clear that we expect Phase 2 to happen not because we think that the EU Commission will be particularly nasty, we just think they will do their job and be very diligent.

And yes also asked lot of questions we'll be very constructive I don't want to anticipate now and interfere with the ongoing work I think this would not be wise. But our confidence overall, which we express upon announcement has not changed that this deal will go through.

Vincent Gilles

Thank you.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. Two questions from me, firstly on the deal time table, you have stated that it doesn't take into account any referrals to national authorities. Do you see any situation by which the entire process takes more than December 2019, which I think is the absolute time limit by which you need to close the transaction in the offer document?

Second question is on the question of change of control of innogy, there've been articles in the Handelsblatt about some of the local concession areas of innogy, which may need to be re-tendered or which can be re-tendered. So I was just wondering if you can walk us through what your contingency planning for that how you would deal with it? And is there a situation where I don't know maybe you can quantify what percentage of the innogy concessions have this, is there a situation that a bulk of the innogy concessions just vanish or how should we look at it? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes, Deepa. Let me start with the second question, innogy themselves on the AGN has clarified that change of control clauses, which may be triggered by the transaction i.e. the change in the shareholdership on the innogy SE top core level. The two COC clauses only refer to a limited amount of concessions or subsidiaries. And in fact I have nothing to add to that.

So, overall we expect this to be of limited nature, secondly never allow me to make a general statement that working together which German municipalities is called part of our business already today and our for regional distribution companies. And the same we'll be driving going forward with a portfolio into innogy, is it of course, is this something the collaboration, which we're looking forward to with a lot of good experience in our existing portfolio. And so it's actually something, which we are looking forward to and nothing which see as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Then on the due time table, no any potential refer to national authority does not have the potential to delay the time line further and in Norway beyond the end of 2019.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you.

Nick Ashworth

Hi, good morning everybody. A couple for me as well if I may. Firstly on solutions, can you - how much time when you stand a variable tariff customers you have in the UK? And at a bit wider to that you touched on the digital platform and the changes you are making across Customer Solutions. Can you give us a bit more than indication around how quickly that's progressing if the customers base you're seeing is shifting in Germany and or the UK? And where you want to get to over the next 12 to 24 months? And presumably the customers that you are winning are all going on to fixed price online tariff so presumably these new customers are all on this digital platform anyway?

And then secondly just one e-mobility, I know that you've changed the accounting slightly and moved some of the costs around some of the divisions, I think it's present in the report today as well that you are - you started new business in Norway. Are there more country, new entrance that you're going to be making this year and how much do you expect to be spending on that part of the business this year, next year? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Alright. Hi, Nick, let me take your questions in the order you asked them. On the SET customers first of all, it's roughly 50% or 2.8 million customers in absolute numbers from the household customer, residential portfolio. With regards to [indiscernible] and our attempt to develop the portfolio going forward. So first of all the [indiscernible] is a completely new software platform where our target is to gradually move over essentially all of our retail businesses at least in the core markets to this platform. As a pretty ambitious target to reduce costs to serve meaningfully and that means by more than 60% compared to our today's structure.

At this stage, what I can tell you is that the launch of this platform has been on time and budget which if I look at IT project is already a great success. But I also want to give a realistic note in the sense that we are just in the first launch and this is really just two weeks ago, we're adding now some thousands of customers, yes you may just thousands of customers, but this is part of the natural ramp up of an IT system. This is why at this stage for the capital market I would say too early now to really celebrate already a success of implementation.

But all signs of positive and green that this step which we are taking this massive step is working and going in the right direction. With regard to the portfolio that of course ahead of us, and our target specifically in the UK for example was within the next four years to move everyone from SET to a non-SET contract. And we always said that this will require a step change in the cost base in order to make sure that our pledge to keep profitability stable financially works out.

So if now the price cap interferes or not, is a different question, but from that I think you can understand our confidence that regardless of the cap longer term we are looking positive and optimistic at our retail businesses.

On the e-motility…

Nick Ashworth

Sorry, Marc, just on that is it the same system in Germany and the UK that's all custom solutions are you doing at country specific?

Marc Spieker

No, it's a solution which we started the development now for the core markets Germany and UK. And so with this regard but combined roll-off for those two countries and if it works in the larger market I think then they are also good grounds to roll it out in further markets. But just in terms of share numbers of customers it's those two markets, which are then key. It has the potential then to be gradually rolled out to other markets as well. And this actually the litmus test in terms of amount, is it work for UK and Germany I think, yes.

So on e-mobility it's always a question of are we talking OpEx, are we talking CapEx, are we talking combined spend terms. I think with regard to CapEx we set it for the mid-term period, we were willing to year mark three digit million euro amount of CapEx a low three digit million euro CapEx, but I think still a meaning amount of CapEx. We are also very clear, that we focus in our investments on very specific segments in e-mobility. So there is not just charging of any nature, but that we are focused specifically on ultra-fast charging along motor [ph] ways.

And also talking about e-mobility, I cannot resist to always repeat again that for our networks business. In our CapEx guidance, earnings guidance we have so far not included any positive impact from e-mobility, but that the clearest and most straight forward business case like on the regulated network side, because e-mobility will bring a significant need for network reinforcement. And those numbers which I just mentioned are not included also in our guidance, it's not included at this stage.

Nick Ashworth

Perfect, all right. Thank you very much for that.

Sam Arie

Hi, good morning, thank you. Just firstly a quick follow-up on that discussion on electric vehicles and I think so far you have been very cautious understandably so on your communication around the potential here. But I think since we last spoke you also announced that you have a board member joining from BMW Development, if I am right, which looks like quite an important appointment to me. And given your comments just now, I mean is it fair to say that electric vehicles is starting to look like your most important area of opportunity, or in any case could you give us a bit of an update there?

And then very quickly my second question is, just going back to the UK, retail business we had news again today on the SSC Empower spin-off and I think that your arrangement with RWE protects you against any downside if that the merger doesn't go ahead as planned, but can you just walk us through how that works again and what exactly is the option you have there? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes, hi Sam. On the second question I can keep it short. As I unfortunately can't walk you through now any detail, but I can confirm what you said, that there are contract arrangements and delays, which mean that independent of the outcome of that review that our transaction will not be affected by this I think this is the important part. But otherwise I don't find direction by the CMA now surprising that they also take a close look. So our expectations still remains this will go ahead.

On the first one supervisory board, you are right, it's in the supervisory board, as Germany is a two tier governance system, so we hopefully be kind of anticipate all the AGM board, but of course I expect he will be voted. And it's a great enrichment for the supervisory board. The e-mobility - our expectation it will be a core area, but we will not say it's the most important and by far the only, there are a lot of attractive partner portfolio and that e-mobility clearly is one of them.

But again here I reiterate that we will explore that business decisively, but if you will at the same point in time also with the adequate discipline in terms of cable allocation and cable commitments.

Sam Arie

Okay, thank you. And on the BMW question, I mean does it follow that there might be any sort of further cooperation between E.ON and BMW or is that it's completely separate question.

Marc Spieker

I would not now interpret anything in terms of concrete cooperation in so and so forth. But I think it's stands that those two industries are actually moving closer together. But the nomination of the supervisory board member is a completely independent and it's also independent from BMW as a corporation.

Sam Arie

Okay, thank you.

Christopher Laybutt

Thank you good morning. Just a couple of quick ones for me, first of all in the UK you mentioned in your Q1 report that UK Customer Solutions performance was adversely impacted by accounting changes that relate to grid usage costs. I was wondering whether you could give us an idea of how significant that change was or I guess similar detail around the story there and the impact on the first quarter? And then maybe just a general comment on whether it was a cooler quarter particular in the UK how much did weather benefit the Customer Solutions segment in general this quarter do you have a figure in mind that will be very helpful as well? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes Chris the UK accounting topic so to say it's predominantly third party costs, which are then put on us and it's an always a timing question when you translate that and are able to translate that into your own pricing for customers. Overall as we have not included or executed about our price adjustments that isolated has a lower to mid-double-digit million euro impacts. On earnings it's kind of first time introduction of certain elements so it kicks in this year, but then expected to level off. It's certainly nothing which you should now be extrapolating for the remaining quarters.

On the second question was with regard to weather effect for the group overall it was actually it was a mix bag and hence almost kind of netted off. So that's if I look weather category of earnings effect it was neutral on the UK where you asked specifically we actually had a negative earnings intake predominantly for this very cold spell actually internally we call it the beef from the east I don't know whether there that is a standing phrase in UK. It simply meant that temperatures went down, prices went up, volumes went up. So we sold more volumes, but then we're also exposed to higher procurement costs in the very peak hours and that left the low double-digit million euro stands on the UK profit.

Christopher Laybutt

Okay, thanks very much.

Marc Spieker

But our market was actually benefited then from the cold weather. So overall for the group no particular weather effect in Q1.

Christopher Laybutt

Okay, thank you very much.

Alexander Karnick

Yes, thank you very much. That concludes today's call. Thank you very much Marc, thank you very much for everyone on the line. And as usual the IR team is ready and stand-by for any further questions. Have a good day all.

